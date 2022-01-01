Restaurant header imageView gallery

India Palace

129 E 10th Street

Lawrence, KS 66044

Tandoori Specialties

Half Plate Chicken Tandoori

$10.95

Tender Chicken Marinated in Yogurt and Spices and Baked On Skewers in Claya

Half Plate Lemon Chicken Tandoori

$10.95

Lemon Chicken

Full Plate Chicken Tandoori

$16.95

Tender Chicken Marinated in Yogurt and Spices and Baked On Skewers in Claya

Full Plate Lemon Chicken Tandoori

$16.95

Lemon Chicken

Full Plate Garlic Chicken

$15.95

Garlic Chicken

Half Plate Garlic Chicken

$10.95

Garlic Chicken

Full Plate Tikka Tandoori

$15.95

Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in spicy yogurt and baked on skewers in our clay oven

Full Plate Botl Kabab

$16.95

Cubed succulent leg of lamb marinated in special sauce and baked in our clay oven

Full Plate Seekh Kabab

$14.95

Finely minced lamb seasoned with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, herbs, and spices baked on skewers in our clay oven

Full Plate Shrimp Tandoori

$15.95

Fresh jumbo shrimp marinated in delicately spiced yogurt and roasted on skeweres over charcoal fire

Full Plate Fish Tandoori

$15.95

Pieces of fish marinated in our special sauce and baked in our clay oven

Half Plate Palace Grill Mix

$12.95

A delicious combination of sizzling chickne tandoori, chicken tikka, botl kabab, seekh kabab, and tandoori shrimp

Full Plate Palace Grill MIx

$19.95

A delicious combination of sizzling chickne tandoori, chicken tikka, botl kabab, seekh kabab, and tandoori shrimp

Hot Soups and Side Orders

Vegetable Soup

$4.50

All fresh vegetables

Coconut Soup

$4.50

Creamy shredded coconut soup with nuts.

Tomato Soup

$4.50

Fresh tomatoes cooked with spices and fresh coriander

Chicken Soup

$4.50

Boneless chicken in a rich broth with fresh coriander

Condiment Tray

$10.95

Mango chutney, mixed pickle, raita, onion, and mint chutney

Mango Chutney

$4.50

Mixed Pickle

$3.50

Raita

$2.00

Cooling cucumber and yogurt

Papdum

$1.50

Crispy Lentil wafer

Hot Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa (2pcs)

$5.95

Vegetable & Potato Tikki

$5.95

Vegetable Pakoras (5 pcs)

$5.95

Fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, onions, potatoes, and cauliflower

Paneer Pakoras

$8.95

Fresh homemade cheese, deep fried in spicy chick pea batt

Chole Bhature

$9.95

Whole chick pea cooked with onion and spices, served with Bhature

Palace Platter

$9.95

Combination of vegetable pakora, samosa, and tikki, paneer pakoras served with chutney

Meat Samosa (2pcs)

$5.95

Turnover stuffed with minced lamb and spices

Chicken Pakoras

$7.95

Chunks of white meat chicken deep fried in chick pea batter

Chicken Tikka

$7.95

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in yoguart and spices, cooked on skewers in our Tandoor

Fish Pakoras

$7.95

Fish deep fried in chick pea batter

Fried Shrimp and Poori

$11.95

Sauteed shrimp served with deep fried puffed wheat

Non-Vegetarian Platter

$10.95

Combination of meat samosa, chicken pakora, chicken tikka, lamb kabob, and seekh kabob

Rice Specialties

Egg Biryanl

$10.95

Chicken Biryanl

$13.95

Basmati rice cooked with chicken, fresh garlic, ginger, onions, nuts and spices

Lamb Biryanl

$15.95

Basmatic rice cooked with lamb, fresh garlic, ginger, onions, nuts and spices

Shrimp Biryanl

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked with basmati white rice, fresh onions, garlic, ginger, nuts, and spices

Vegetable Biryanl

$13.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, exotic herbs, nuts and spices

Basmati Chawal (Rice)

$5.95

Plain boiled basmati rice

Palace Special Biryanl

$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, chicken,lamb,shrimp,vegetables, nuts and exotic spices

Beef Biryanl

$15.95

Basmati rice cooked with chunks of beef, onions, ginger, garlic, nuts and spices

Beef Specialties

Beef Curry

$15.95

Succulent pieces of beef cooked in thick curry with herbs and spices

Beef Vindaloo

$15.95

Tender pieces of beef and potatoes cooked in a special hot and tangy sauce *HOT

Beef Korma

$16.95

Beef korma cooked with nuts, exotic herbs, and spices in a special hot and tangy sauce *HOT

Beef Do-Plaza

$15.95

Beef cooked with red onion, green pepper, and spices

Beef Mushroom

$15.95

Pieces of beef cooked with fresh mushrooms and a blend of herbs garnished with fresh coriander

Beef Karahi

$15.95

Tender pieces of beef cooked with fresh mushrooms and a blend of herbs garnished with fresh coriander

Beef Tikka Masala

$16.95

Pieces of beef cooked with fresh onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices

Beef Jalfrezl

$15.95

Beef pieces cooked with fresh vegetables with herbs, exotic spices and sauce

Palace Special Dinners

Vegetarian Thali

$19.95

Non- Vegetarian Thali

$20.95

Special Thali

$22.95

Vegetarian Dinner for Two

$44.95

Comes with vegetable soup, vegetable samosa, saag paneer, vegetable korma, rice, (2)naan, raita, and gulab jamun or keer

Palace Dinner for Two

$49.95

Comes with vegetable soup, vegetable samosa, chicken tandoori, rogan josh, chicken bhuna, basmati rice, (2) naan, raita, and Gulab Jamun or Kheer

Palace Special Dinner for Four

$79.95

Comes with vegetable soup, vegetable samosa, tandoori chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb karahi, shrimp bhuna, vegetable korma, (4) naan, raita, and Gulab Jamun or Kheer

Vegetarian Specialties

Aloo Korma

$13.95

Chana Masala

$13.95

Chick peas cooked with fresh tomatoes, garlic, ginger, onions and spices

Aloo Mutter

$13.95

Fresh green peas cooked with potatoes and a variety of herbs and spices

Mutter Mushroom

$13.95

Fresh green peas cooked with mushroom and indian spices

Saag Paneer

$13.95

Fresh spinach cooked with homeade cheese and spices

Baingan Bhartha

$13.95

Fresh eggplant baked on an open flame, gently tempered with aromatic herbs and spices

Malal Kofta

$13.95

Vegetable balls cooked in a mild sauce with fresh herbs and mild spices

Shahl Paneer Korma

$16.95

Homeade cheese cubes sauteed with fresh ginger and garlic in a creamy sauce garnished with nuts and raisins

Aloo Palak Mutter

$14.95

Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes, fresh peas and spices

Dal Makhnl

$13.95

Lentils cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices

Bhindl Masala

$13.95

Fresh okra cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and spices

Aloo Gobhl

$13.95

Fresh cauliflower cooked with potatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices

Chole Saag

$13.95

Chick peas cooked with fresh spinach, onions, garlic, ginger and spices

Mutter Paneer

$13.95

Homeade cheese cooked with fresh green peas, herbs, and spices

Vegetable Korma

$13.95

A combination of nine vegetables cooked with spices, homeade cheese, and nuts in a light mild sauce

Karahl Paneer

$14.95

Homeade cheese cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, onions, tomatoes and spices

Mushroom Jalfrezi

$13.95

Mushroom cooked with fresh vegetables and spices

Gobl Manchurian

$13.95

Fresh cauliflower with corn flour, deep fried with garlic, onion, spices, sweet and sour sauce

Butter Paneer

$16.95

Homeade cheese cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, touch of tomato in a light creamy sauce with spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.95

Homeade cheese in a mild sauce with mild herbs and spices

Mushroom Tikka Masala

$15.95

Fresh mushrooms cooked in a mild sauce with herbs and spices

Seafood Specialties

Fish Curry

$14.95

Fish cooked in thick curry sauce

Shrimp Curry

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked in thick curry sauce

Fish Vindaloo

$14.95

Fish cooked with potatoes in a hot tangy sauce *HOT

Shrimp Vindaloo

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked with potatoes in a hot tangy sauce *HOT

Fish Jalfrezi

$15.95

Fish cooked with fresh vegetables and exotic Indian spices

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$15.95

Shrimp cooked with fresh vegetables and exotic Indian spices

Fish Saag

$15.95

Fish cooked with spinach, ginger, garlic, and coriander

Shrimp Saag

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked with spinach, ginger, garlic, and coriander

Fish Korma

$15.95

Fished cooked in a special creamy sauce flavored with nuts and coriander *Mild

Shrimp Korma

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a special creamy sauce flavored with nuts and coriander. * Mild

Fish Mushroom

$15.95

Fish cooked with fresh mushrooms, exotic herbs, and spices

Shrimp Mushroom

$15.95

Shrimp cooked with fresh mush, exotic herbs and spices

Tandoor Fish Masala

$15.95

Fish tandoori style cooked in a mild sauce

Tandoori Shrimp Masala

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp tandoori style cooked in a mild sauce

Fish Karahl

$15.95

Fish cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, onions, tomatoes, and spices

Shrimp Karahl

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, onions, tomatoes and spices

Fish Masala

$15.95

Fresh fish cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, and spices in a mild sauce

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a mild sauce with herbs and spices

Fish Tikka Masala

$15.95

Fish cooked in a mild sauce with herbs and spices

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Curry

$15.95

Boneless chicken cooked in thick curry sauce

Chicken Saag

$15.95

Boneless chicken cooked wiht fresh spinach, freshly ground spices, and light cream

Chicken Korma (Mild)

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with nuts, raisins, exotic herbs, and spices in a creamy sauce

Chicken Bombay

$16.95

Boneless white meat chicken cooked in a sweet sauce of garlic, ginger, and onions

Butter Chicken

$16.95

Boneless chicken cokked with fresh garlic, ginger, and a touch of tomato in a light creamy sauce and spices

Chicken Karahl

$16.95

Boneless chickne cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, tomatoes and spices

Chicken Mushroom

$16.95

Boneless chickne cooked with fresh mushrooms, exotic herbs and coriander

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.95

Chicken cooked with potatoes and a hot tangy sauce *HOT

Chicken Mango

$16.95

Boneless white meat chicken cooked with mango and touched with a rich, mildy spiced tomato sauce

Chicken Jalfrezi

$16.95

Boneless pieces of white meat chicken cooked with fresh vegetables, herbs, and exotic spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Diced chicken tandoori cooked in a mild sauce with mild herbs and spices

Chicken 65

$15.95

Boneles white meat chicken piece marinated ion our special sauce and spices, then folded into a thick gravy

Lamb Specialties

Lamb Curry

$16.95

Succulent pieces of lamb cooked in a thick curry with herbs and spices

Lamb Mushroom

$16.95

Pieces of lamb cooked with mushrooms and a blend of herbs garnished with fresh coriander

Lamb Saag

$16.95

Chunks of lamb cooked with fresh spinach, onions, garlic, ginger and spices

Lamb Korma

$17.95

Lamb cooked with nuts, exotic herbs, and spices in a mild cream sauce *Mild

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.95

Tender pieces of lamb cooked with onions, garlic, and ginger in a mild tomato sauce and spices

Rogan Josh

$17.95

Tender morsels of lamb cooked in a onion sauce with yogurt, nuts and a unique blend of spices and coriander

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.95

Tender pieces of lamb and potatoes cooked in a special hot and tangy sauce *HOT

Lamb Jalfrel

$16.95

Boneless lamb pieces cooked wiht fresh vegetables, herbs and exotic spices

Lamb Karahl

$16.95

Chunks of lamb cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, spices, and garnish with fresh coriander

Fresh Baked Indian Breads

Nan

$3.50

White bread baked in our Tandoor

Pashawary Nan

$5.50

Stuffed with nuts and cocount

Paneer Nan

$5.50

Stuffed with homeade cheese

Chicken Nan

$5.50

Stuffed with minced chicken

Keema Nan

$5.50

Stuffed with minced lamb

Garlic Nan

$5.50

Stuffed with garlic

Aloo Nan

$5.50

Stuffed with potato and spice

Onion Nan

$5.50

Stuffed with onion

Pudina Nan

$4.50

Stuffed with mint and spices

Plain Basket

$10.95

Combination of nan, tandoori roti, chapati, and poori

Paratha

$4.50

Multi layered whole wheat bread cooked with a butter on a griddle

Aloo Paratha

$5.50

Stuffed with Potato

Mint Paratha

$5.50

Gobhi Paratha

$5.50

Stuffed with cauliflower

Poori

$4.50

Whole wheat deep fried puff bread

Tandoori Roti

$2.95

Whole wheat bread baked in our tandoor

Chapati (2)

$4.50

Thin, whole wheat bread cooked on a griddle with or with butter

Stuffed Basket

$13.95

Combination of Pashawary Nan, Garlic Nan, Aloo Nan, and Onion Nan

Bhatura

$3.95

Whole Wheat deep fried bread

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (3)

$3.00

Deep fried wheat and milk balls soaked in syrup

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$3.00

Rice cooked in sweetened milk with raisins and almonds

Mango Melba

$3.50

Mando ice cream with fresh mango pulp

Mango Ice Cream

$3.50

Cold Drinks

Sweet Lassi

$4.50

Salted Lassi

$4.50

Mango Lassi

$4.50

A delicsously sweet shake of yougurt and mango pulp

Mango Milkshake

$4.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.50

Banana Milkshake

$4.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Hot Drinks

Fresh Coffee (Regular)

$2.75

Fresh Coffee (Decaf)

$2.75

Black Tea

$2.75

Masala Tea

$2.75

Indian style spicy tea cooked with cordamom and milk

Beer

Taj Mahal (22oz) (Indian)

$7.49

Singha (Thai)

$4.00

Samuel Adams (English)

$4.00

Heineken (Holland)

$4.00

Cornona (Mexican)

$4.00

Boulevard Pale ale

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

White Wine

Cooperidge Chadonnay Bottle

$16.95

Cooperidge Chadonnay Glass

$5.95

Beringer Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$19.95

Beringer Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$5.95

Estancia Chardonnay Bottle

$21.95

Estancia Chardonnay Glass

$5.95

Hess Select Bottle

$21.95

Hess Select Glass

$5.95

Red Wine

Cooperidge Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$16.95

Cooperidge Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$5.95

Turning Leaf Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$17.95

Turning Leaf Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$5.95

Beringer Founders Pinot Noir Bottle

$18.95

Beringer Founders Pinot Noir Glass

$5.95

J. Lohr Cyrpress Merlot Bottle

$21.95

J. Lohr Cyrpress Merlot Glass

$5.95

Estancia Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$22.95

Estance Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$5.95

House Wine

Chardonnay Bottle Cooperidge

$16.95

Chardonnay Glass Cooperidge

$5.95

White Zinfandel Bottle Cooperidge

$16.95

White Zinfanael Glass Copperidge

$5.95

Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Copperidge Bottle

$16.95

Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Copperidge Glass

$5.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
129 E 10th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

