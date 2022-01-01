India Palace
129 E 10th Street
Lawrence, KS 66044
Tandoori Specialties
Half Plate Chicken Tandoori
Tender Chicken Marinated in Yogurt and Spices and Baked On Skewers in Claya
Half Plate Lemon Chicken Tandoori
Lemon Chicken
Full Plate Chicken Tandoori
Tender Chicken Marinated in Yogurt and Spices and Baked On Skewers in Claya
Full Plate Lemon Chicken Tandoori
Lemon Chicken
Full Plate Garlic Chicken
Garlic Chicken
Half Plate Garlic Chicken
Garlic Chicken
Full Plate Tikka Tandoori
Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in spicy yogurt and baked on skewers in our clay oven
Full Plate Botl Kabab
Cubed succulent leg of lamb marinated in special sauce and baked in our clay oven
Full Plate Seekh Kabab
Finely minced lamb seasoned with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, herbs, and spices baked on skewers in our clay oven
Full Plate Shrimp Tandoori
Fresh jumbo shrimp marinated in delicately spiced yogurt and roasted on skeweres over charcoal fire
Full Plate Fish Tandoori
Pieces of fish marinated in our special sauce and baked in our clay oven
Half Plate Palace Grill Mix
A delicious combination of sizzling chickne tandoori, chicken tikka, botl kabab, seekh kabab, and tandoori shrimp
Full Plate Palace Grill MIx
A delicious combination of sizzling chickne tandoori, chicken tikka, botl kabab, seekh kabab, and tandoori shrimp
Hot Soups and Side Orders
Vegetable Soup
All fresh vegetables
Coconut Soup
Creamy shredded coconut soup with nuts.
Tomato Soup
Fresh tomatoes cooked with spices and fresh coriander
Chicken Soup
Boneless chicken in a rich broth with fresh coriander
Condiment Tray
Mango chutney, mixed pickle, raita, onion, and mint chutney
Mango Chutney
Mixed Pickle
Raita
Cooling cucumber and yogurt
Papdum
Crispy Lentil wafer
Hot Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa (2pcs)
Vegetable & Potato Tikki
Vegetable Pakoras (5 pcs)
Fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, onions, potatoes, and cauliflower
Paneer Pakoras
Fresh homemade cheese, deep fried in spicy chick pea batt
Chole Bhature
Whole chick pea cooked with onion and spices, served with Bhature
Palace Platter
Combination of vegetable pakora, samosa, and tikki, paneer pakoras served with chutney
Meat Samosa (2pcs)
Turnover stuffed with minced lamb and spices
Chicken Pakoras
Chunks of white meat chicken deep fried in chick pea batter
Chicken Tikka
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in yoguart and spices, cooked on skewers in our Tandoor
Fish Pakoras
Fish deep fried in chick pea batter
Fried Shrimp and Poori
Sauteed shrimp served with deep fried puffed wheat
Non-Vegetarian Platter
Combination of meat samosa, chicken pakora, chicken tikka, lamb kabob, and seekh kabob
Rice Specialties
Egg Biryanl
Chicken Biryanl
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, fresh garlic, ginger, onions, nuts and spices
Lamb Biryanl
Basmatic rice cooked with lamb, fresh garlic, ginger, onions, nuts and spices
Shrimp Biryanl
Jumbo shrimp cooked with basmati white rice, fresh onions, garlic, ginger, nuts, and spices
Vegetable Biryanl
Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, exotic herbs, nuts and spices
Basmati Chawal (Rice)
Plain boiled basmati rice
Palace Special Biryanl
Basmati rice cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, chicken,lamb,shrimp,vegetables, nuts and exotic spices
Beef Biryanl
Basmati rice cooked with chunks of beef, onions, ginger, garlic, nuts and spices
Beef Specialties
Beef Curry
Succulent pieces of beef cooked in thick curry with herbs and spices
Beef Vindaloo
Tender pieces of beef and potatoes cooked in a special hot and tangy sauce *HOT
Beef Korma
Beef korma cooked with nuts, exotic herbs, and spices in a special hot and tangy sauce *HOT
Beef Do-Plaza
Beef cooked with red onion, green pepper, and spices
Beef Mushroom
Pieces of beef cooked with fresh mushrooms and a blend of herbs garnished with fresh coriander
Beef Karahi
Tender pieces of beef cooked with fresh mushrooms and a blend of herbs garnished with fresh coriander
Beef Tikka Masala
Pieces of beef cooked with fresh onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices
Beef Jalfrezl
Beef pieces cooked with fresh vegetables with herbs, exotic spices and sauce
Palace Special Dinners
Vegetarian Thali
Non- Vegetarian Thali
Special Thali
Vegetarian Dinner for Two
Comes with vegetable soup, vegetable samosa, saag paneer, vegetable korma, rice, (2)naan, raita, and gulab jamun or keer
Palace Dinner for Two
Comes with vegetable soup, vegetable samosa, chicken tandoori, rogan josh, chicken bhuna, basmati rice, (2) naan, raita, and Gulab Jamun or Kheer
Palace Special Dinner for Four
Comes with vegetable soup, vegetable samosa, tandoori chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb karahi, shrimp bhuna, vegetable korma, (4) naan, raita, and Gulab Jamun or Kheer
Vegetarian Specialties
Aloo Korma
Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked with fresh tomatoes, garlic, ginger, onions and spices
Aloo Mutter
Fresh green peas cooked with potatoes and a variety of herbs and spices
Mutter Mushroom
Fresh green peas cooked with mushroom and indian spices
Saag Paneer
Fresh spinach cooked with homeade cheese and spices
Baingan Bhartha
Fresh eggplant baked on an open flame, gently tempered with aromatic herbs and spices
Malal Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked in a mild sauce with fresh herbs and mild spices
Shahl Paneer Korma
Homeade cheese cubes sauteed with fresh ginger and garlic in a creamy sauce garnished with nuts and raisins
Aloo Palak Mutter
Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes, fresh peas and spices
Dal Makhnl
Lentils cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices
Bhindl Masala
Fresh okra cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and spices
Aloo Gobhl
Fresh cauliflower cooked with potatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices
Chole Saag
Chick peas cooked with fresh spinach, onions, garlic, ginger and spices
Mutter Paneer
Homeade cheese cooked with fresh green peas, herbs, and spices
Vegetable Korma
A combination of nine vegetables cooked with spices, homeade cheese, and nuts in a light mild sauce
Karahl Paneer
Homeade cheese cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, onions, tomatoes and spices
Mushroom Jalfrezi
Mushroom cooked with fresh vegetables and spices
Gobl Manchurian
Fresh cauliflower with corn flour, deep fried with garlic, onion, spices, sweet and sour sauce
Butter Paneer
Homeade cheese cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, touch of tomato in a light creamy sauce with spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homeade cheese in a mild sauce with mild herbs and spices
Mushroom Tikka Masala
Fresh mushrooms cooked in a mild sauce with herbs and spices
Seafood Specialties
Fish Curry
Fish cooked in thick curry sauce
Shrimp Curry
Jumbo shrimp cooked in thick curry sauce
Fish Vindaloo
Fish cooked with potatoes in a hot tangy sauce *HOT
Shrimp Vindaloo
Jumbo shrimp cooked with potatoes in a hot tangy sauce *HOT
Fish Jalfrezi
Fish cooked with fresh vegetables and exotic Indian spices
Shrimp Jalfrezi
Shrimp cooked with fresh vegetables and exotic Indian spices
Fish Saag
Fish cooked with spinach, ginger, garlic, and coriander
Shrimp Saag
Jumbo shrimp cooked with spinach, ginger, garlic, and coriander
Fish Korma
Fished cooked in a special creamy sauce flavored with nuts and coriander *Mild
Shrimp Korma
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a special creamy sauce flavored with nuts and coriander. * Mild
Fish Mushroom
Fish cooked with fresh mushrooms, exotic herbs, and spices
Shrimp Mushroom
Shrimp cooked with fresh mush, exotic herbs and spices
Tandoor Fish Masala
Fish tandoori style cooked in a mild sauce
Tandoori Shrimp Masala
Jumbo shrimp tandoori style cooked in a mild sauce
Fish Karahl
Fish cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, onions, tomatoes, and spices
Shrimp Karahl
Jumbo shrimp cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, onions, tomatoes and spices
Fish Masala
Fresh fish cooked with fresh garlic, ginger, and spices in a mild sauce
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a mild sauce with herbs and spices
Fish Tikka Masala
Fish cooked in a mild sauce with herbs and spices
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked in thick curry sauce
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken cooked wiht fresh spinach, freshly ground spices, and light cream
Chicken Korma (Mild)
Boneless chicken cooked with nuts, raisins, exotic herbs, and spices in a creamy sauce
Chicken Bombay
Boneless white meat chicken cooked in a sweet sauce of garlic, ginger, and onions
Butter Chicken
Boneless chicken cokked with fresh garlic, ginger, and a touch of tomato in a light creamy sauce and spices
Chicken Karahl
Boneless chickne cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, tomatoes and spices
Chicken Mushroom
Boneless chickne cooked with fresh mushrooms, exotic herbs and coriander
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked with potatoes and a hot tangy sauce *HOT
Chicken Mango
Boneless white meat chicken cooked with mango and touched with a rich, mildy spiced tomato sauce
Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless pieces of white meat chicken cooked with fresh vegetables, herbs, and exotic spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
Diced chicken tandoori cooked in a mild sauce with mild herbs and spices
Chicken 65
Boneles white meat chicken piece marinated ion our special sauce and spices, then folded into a thick gravy
Lamb Specialties
Lamb Curry
Succulent pieces of lamb cooked in a thick curry with herbs and spices
Lamb Mushroom
Pieces of lamb cooked with mushrooms and a blend of herbs garnished with fresh coriander
Lamb Saag
Chunks of lamb cooked with fresh spinach, onions, garlic, ginger and spices
Lamb Korma
Lamb cooked with nuts, exotic herbs, and spices in a mild cream sauce *Mild
Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with onions, garlic, and ginger in a mild tomato sauce and spices
Rogan Josh
Tender morsels of lamb cooked in a onion sauce with yogurt, nuts and a unique blend of spices and coriander
Lamb Vindaloo
Tender pieces of lamb and potatoes cooked in a special hot and tangy sauce *HOT
Lamb Jalfrel
Boneless lamb pieces cooked wiht fresh vegetables, herbs and exotic spices
Lamb Karahl
Chunks of lamb cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, spices, and garnish with fresh coriander
Fresh Baked Indian Breads
Nan
White bread baked in our Tandoor
Pashawary Nan
Stuffed with nuts and cocount
Paneer Nan
Stuffed with homeade cheese
Chicken Nan
Stuffed with minced chicken
Keema Nan
Stuffed with minced lamb
Garlic Nan
Stuffed with garlic
Aloo Nan
Stuffed with potato and spice
Onion Nan
Stuffed with onion
Pudina Nan
Stuffed with mint and spices
Plain Basket
Combination of nan, tandoori roti, chapati, and poori
Paratha
Multi layered whole wheat bread cooked with a butter on a griddle
Aloo Paratha
Stuffed with Potato
Mint Paratha
Gobhi Paratha
Stuffed with cauliflower
Poori
Whole wheat deep fried puff bread
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in our tandoor
Chapati (2)
Thin, whole wheat bread cooked on a griddle with or with butter
Stuffed Basket
Combination of Pashawary Nan, Garlic Nan, Aloo Nan, and Onion Nan
Bhatura
Whole Wheat deep fried bread
Desserts
Cold Drinks
Hot Drinks
Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
Cooperidge Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Cooperidge Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Turning Leaf Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Turning Leaf Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Beringer Founders Pinot Noir Bottle
Beringer Founders Pinot Noir Glass
J. Lohr Cyrpress Merlot Bottle
J. Lohr Cyrpress Merlot Glass
Estancia Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Estance Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
House Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
129 E 10th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044