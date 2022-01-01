India Palace Banquet & Catering 3960 Fifth Ave
3,003 Reviews
$$
3960 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetziers
Vegetable Samosas
Two deep fried pastries stuffed with mildy spiced potatoes and peas.
Vegetable Pakoras
Cauliflower and potatoes dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried.
Papadum
Two tandoori baked thin lentil crackers
Onion Bhaji
Onion slices dipped in a spiced chickpea batter and deep fried.
Paneer Pakoras
Pieces of paneer, dipped in spiced chickpea batter and deep fried.
Gobhi 65
Cauliflower pakoras stir fried with onions in a tangy tamato vinaigrette sauce.
Bread Pakoras
Two deep fried pastreis stuffed with spiced minced lamb and peas.
Chicken Pakoras
Strips of chicken breast dipped in spiced chickpea batter and the deep fried.
Chicken 65
Chicken pakoras stir-fried with onions in a tangy tomato vinaigrette sauce.
Fish Pakoras
Strips of fish dipped in spiced chickpea batter and then deep fried.
Aloo Tikki
Spiced stuffed potatoes and peas cutlet.
Vegetarian Entrees
Baingan Bartha
Pureed Eggplant with green peas mixed with a touch of cream and spices.
Bhindi Masala
Cut pieces of okra sauteed with cumin seeds, onion, ginger, garlic, and indian spices.
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans(chickpeas) cooked in a delicate curry and tomato sauce with spices.
Dal Makhani
Black Lentils and kidney beans, cooked in a delicately buttery sauce.
Yellow Dal Tadka
Cooked split lentils, tempered with cumin, ginger, garlic, and onions.
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower florets, suateed with indian spices.
Aloo Tikka Masala
Pieces of potatoes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Aloo Mattar
Potatoes and green peas cooked in creamy curry sauce.
Mushroom Mattar Makhani
Mushrooms and green pease cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Saag Aloo
Pieces of potatoes cooked in a suateed spinach with a touch of cream.
Malai Kofta
Deep fried mixed vegetable balls cooked in a rich creamy sauce.
Vegetable Curry
Mixed Vegetables simmered into an onion based gravy.
Vegetable Karahi
Mixed vegetables, stir fried with onions and bell peppers, blended into a light curry sauce.
Vegetable Masala
Mixed vegetables simmered in a creamy tomato sauce.
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables simmered in a rich, creamy, curry sauce.
Vegetable Goan Curry
Mixed vegetables simmered in a coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Vegetable Vindaloo
Vegetable Mango
Paneer Entrees
Saag Paneer
Pieces of paneer cooked in sauteed spinach with a touch of cream
Matter Paneer
Green peas and paneer cooked in a delicately creamed curry sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer pieces cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
Paneer Korma
Paneer simmered in a creamy curry sauce
Paneer Karahi
Paneer stir fried with sliced bell peppers and onions, mixed into a curry sauce
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Curry
A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.
Chicken Tikka Masala
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
Chicken Mango
A combination of masala sauce and mango chutney, makes for a sweeter and succulent flavor.
Chicken Korma
A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.
Chicken Hariyali
A blended creamy mint sauce.
Chicken Goan Curry
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Chicken Karahi
A stir fry of onions and bell peppers blended with a light curry sauce.
Chicken Sabji
Mix veggies added into a masala or a korma sauce.
Chicken Saag
A thick, sauteed, ceamed, spinach dish.
Chicken Vindaloo
A curry blended with tango vinaigrette sauce, mixed with potatoes.
Butter Chicken ( Chicken Makhani)
Masala Sauce
Korma Sauce
Lamb Entrees
Lamb Curry
A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.
Lamb Tikka Masala
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
Lamb Mango
A combination of masala sauce and mango chutney, makes for a sweeter and succulent flavor.
Lamb Korma
A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.
Lamb Hariyali
A blended creamy mint sauce.
Lamb Goan Curry
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Lamb Karahi
A stir fry of onions and bell peppers blended with a light curry sauce.
Lamb Sabji
Mix veggies added into a masala or a korma sauce.
Lamb Saag
A thick, sauteed, ceamed, spinach dish.
Lamb Vindaloo
A curry blended with tango vinaigrette sauce, mixed with potatoes.
Rogan Josh
Shrimp Entrees
Shrimp Curry
A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
Shrimp Mango
A combination of masala sauce and mango chutney, makes for a sweeter and succulent flavor.
Shrimp Korma
A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.
Shrimp Hariyali
A blended creamy mint sauce.
Shrimp Goan Curry
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Shrimp Karahi
A stir fry of onions and bell peppers blended with a light curry sauce.
Shrimp Sabji
Mix veggies added into a masala or a korma sauce.
Shrimp Saag
A thick, sauteed, ceamed, spinach dish.
Shrimp Vindaloo
A curry blended with tango vinaigrette sauce, mixed with potatoes.
Fish Entrees
Fish Curry
A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.
Fish Tikka Masala
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
Fish Mango
A combination of masala sauce and mango chutney, makes for a sweeter and succulent flavor.
Fish Korma
A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.
Fish Hariyali
A blended creamy mint sauce.
Fish Goan Curry
A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.
Fish Karahi
A stir fry of onions and bell peppers blended with a light curry sauce.
Fish Sabji
Mix veggies added into a masala or a korma sauce.
Fish Saag
A thick, sauteed, ceamed, spinach dish.
Fish Vindaloo
A curry blended with tango vinaigrette sauce, mixed with potatoes.
Tandoori Entrees
Tandoori Chicken
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices.
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt and spices.
Reshmi Kebab
Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt, spices and garlic.
Lamb Tikka Kebab
Boneless lamb pieces marinated in yogurt and spices.
Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb blended with exotic herbs and spices.
Rack of lamb
Sliced of lamb ribs marinated in yogurt and spices.
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp pieces marinated in yogurt and spices.
Biryanis
Vegetable Biryani
Mixed Vegetables cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
Chicken Biryani
Chicken cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
Lamb Biryani
Lamb cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
Tandoori Breads
Naan
A leavened bread made with white flour.
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with garlic and cilantro.
Tandoori Roti
A whole wheat flatbread baked in the traditional tandoor.
Paratha
Buttered and layered whole wheat bread.
Aloo Paratha
Shredded potatoes and spices, stuffed into a paratha.
Spinach Paratha
Spinach and spices, stuffed into a paratha.
Garlic Cheese Naan
A three variety cheese combination stuffed into a naan and topped with garlic and cilantro.
Kashmiri Naan
Naan stuffed with coconut, raisins and almonds.
Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with seasoned chopped onions.
Poori
Two small, fluffy, deep fried, leavened bread made with wholewheat flour.
Bhatura
Two small, fluffy, deep fried, leavened bread made with White flour.
Sides and salads
Raita
An India style yogurt mixed with corrots, cucumbers, potatoes and spices.
Mango Chutney
Pieces of cooked mangoes simmered and then cooled into a thick, sweet sauce.
Mix Pickle
Pickled assortment of lemon, mangoes, lotus root, ginger root and green peas.
Mix Green Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with slices of cucumber and tomatoes.
Desserts
Kheer
Traditional variety of a rice pudding flavored with cardamom.
Gulab Jamun
Fried doughballs soaked in a sweet, cardamom infused syrup.
Ras Malai
Cottage cheese patties dipped in a flavored creamy sauce.
Mango Ras Malai
Mango flavour infused cottage cheese patties dipped in a flavored creamy sauce.
Badam Halwa
Almond cake made from traditional indian recipe with brown sugar, ghee, cardamom and saffron.
Moongdal Halwa
Split yellow lentils cake made from traditional indian recipe with brown sugar, ghee, cardamom and saffron.
Gajar Halwa
Grated carrots cooked in milk, cardamom and brown sugar.
Mango Kulfi
Indian style ice cream with condensed milk and mango pulp.
Pistachio Kulfi
Indian style ice cream with condensed milk and pistachios.
Beverages
Coke
Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks
Diet Coke
Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks
Sprite
Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks
Fanta
Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks
Lemonade
Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks
Iced Tea
Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks
Mango Juice
Bottled Juices
Orange Juice
Bottled Juices
Cranberry Juice
Bottled Juices
Pineapple Juice
Bottled Juices
Apple Juice
Bottled Juices
Hot Tea
Hot beverages
Chai
Hot beverages
Mango Lassi
Yogurt smoothies
Bottled water
Water
Sparkling water (Perrier/Pellegrino)
Water
Cali Beers
Seasonal Beers
Signature Drinks
G.T. Road Tey
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Tonic water, Grapefruit bitters, Juniper Berries, and Grapefruit peel shaken and served on crushed ice.
Yaar Anmulle (Un-Moolay)
Tito's Vodka, Cardamom syrup, Lime juice, Fever Tonic Ginger beer and a dash of Aromatic bitters shaken and served on crushed ice.
Old Fashion Heer Ranjha (Raan-jha)
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey, Aromatic bitters, Orange bitters, Cardamom syrup and Orange peel served on an elegant ice cube.
Daru Badnaam (Dah-roo Bhad-naam)
Buffalo Trace Bourbon whiskey, Fresh squeezed Lemon juice, Simple syrup and a dash of Aromatic bitters served on an elegant ice cube.
Sharabi Mango Lassi (Sha-rah-bee)
Old Monk Rum, Bailey's Irish cream and home made Mango Lassi shaken and served with a Maraschino Cherry.
Banja Meri Rani (Bun-juh may-ree ra-nee)
Tito's Vodka, Butterscotch, Grenadine and Cranberry juice shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschino cherry.
Saree Not Sorry (Sah-ree)
Tito's Vodka, Apple Liqueur, Melon Liqueur, Pomegranate Liqueur and Pineapple juice shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschino cherry.
Nain Sharabi (Sha-rah-bee)
Berry Vodka, Blue Curaçao, Lemonade and Orange juice shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschino cherry.
Ambarsariya Martini (Umb-ur-sari-uh)
Mango Vodka, Mango pulp with Sweet and Sour shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschini cherry.
Khatti Meethi Martini (Kha-tee Mee-tee)
Apple Vodka, Apple syrup with Sweet and Sour shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschino cherry.
Mambarita
Teremana Tequila (Blanco), Mango pulp, Lime juice, Cointreau liqueur, mixed well and served with crushed ice in a fancy goblet with limesalt rims and garnished with a home made mango popsicle and tamarind stick.
Whiskey Flights
Wild Wild West
4.5 oz (Bull Moose, Double Cask and Happy Warrior)
Don't You Know I'm Loco
4.5 oz (Black label, Green label and Gold label)
Panga Pe Gaya
4.5 oz (Royal Challenge, Signature Rare and Antiquity Blue)
Maharaja's Touch
4.5 oz (Amrut Single Malt, Amrut Peated Single Malt and Amrut Fusion)
White Wine (By the glass)
Red Wine (By the glass)
White Wine (By the Bottle)
Red Wine (By the Bottle)
Achaval
Malbec (Argentina)
Avalon
Pinot Noir (California)
Mignanelli
Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
Tobin James
Chianti (Castello Di Gabbiano Reserva
Frogs Leap
Merlot (Rutherford Napa Valley)
Beni Di Batasiolo
Barolo (Italy)
Chateau La Nerthe
Chateaunf-Du-Pape (France)
Robert Hall
Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)
Chateau Montelena
Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Shafer One Point Five
Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Georges De Latour
Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Caymus
Sparkling Wines
$25 Gift Certificate
$50 Gift Certificate
$75 Gift Certificate
$100 Gift Certificate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to our humble abode to the best Indian food in San Diego!
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103