Indian

India Palace Banquet & Catering 3960 Fifth Ave

3,003 Reviews

$$

3960 Fifth Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosas

Appetziers

Vegetable Samosas

Vegetable Samosas

$7.00

Two deep fried pastries stuffed with mildy spiced potatoes and peas.

Vegetable Pakoras

Vegetable Pakoras

$7.00

Cauliflower and potatoes dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried.

Papadum

$2.00

Two tandoori baked thin lentil crackers

Onion Bhaji

Onion Bhaji

$7.00

Onion slices dipped in a spiced chickpea batter and deep fried.

Paneer Pakoras

Paneer Pakoras

$10.00

Pieces of paneer, dipped in spiced chickpea batter and deep fried.

Gobhi 65

$14.00

Cauliflower pakoras stir fried with onions in a tangy tamato vinaigrette sauce.

Bread Pakoras

$10.00

Two deep fried pastreis stuffed with spiced minced lamb and peas.

Chicken Pakoras

Chicken Pakoras

$12.00

Strips of chicken breast dipped in spiced chickpea batter and the deep fried.

Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken pakoras stir-fried with onions in a tangy tomato vinaigrette sauce.

Fish Pakoras

Fish Pakoras

$12.00

Strips of fish dipped in spiced chickpea batter and then deep fried.

Aloo Tikki

$8.00

Spiced stuffed potatoes and peas cutlet.

Vegetarian Entrees

Baingan Bartha

Baingan Bartha

$17.00

Pureed Eggplant with green peas mixed with a touch of cream and spices.

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$17.00

Cut pieces of okra sauteed with cumin seeds, onion, ginger, garlic, and indian spices.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$17.00

Garbanzo beans(chickpeas) cooked in a delicate curry and tomato sauce with spices.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$17.00

Black Lentils and kidney beans, cooked in a delicately buttery sauce.

Yellow Dal Tadka

Yellow Dal Tadka

$17.00

Cooked split lentils, tempered with cumin, ginger, garlic, and onions.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Potatoes and cauliflower florets, suateed with indian spices.

Aloo Tikka Masala

Aloo Tikka Masala

$17.00

Pieces of potatoes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Aloo Mattar

Aloo Mattar

$17.00

Potatoes and green peas cooked in creamy curry sauce.

Mushroom Mattar Makhani

Mushroom Mattar Makhani

$17.00

Mushrooms and green pease cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Saag Aloo

Saag Aloo

$17.00

Pieces of potatoes cooked in a suateed spinach with a touch of cream.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$17.00

Deep fried mixed vegetable balls cooked in a rich creamy sauce.

Vegetable Curry

$17.00

Mixed Vegetables simmered into an onion based gravy.

Vegetable Karahi

Vegetable Karahi

$17.00

Mixed vegetables, stir fried with onions and bell peppers, blended into a light curry sauce.

Vegetable Masala

Vegetable Masala

$17.00

Mixed vegetables simmered in a creamy tomato sauce.

Vegetable Korma

Vegetable Korma

$17.00

Mixed vegetables simmered in a rich, creamy, curry sauce.

Vegetable Goan Curry

$17.00

Mixed vegetables simmered in a coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.

Vegetable Vindaloo

$17.00

Vegetable Mango

$17.00

Paneer Entrees

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$18.00

Pieces of paneer cooked in sauteed spinach with a touch of cream

Matter Paneer

Matter Paneer

$18.00

Green peas and paneer cooked in a delicately creamed curry sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$18.00

Paneer pieces cooked in a creamy tomato sauce

Paneer Korma

Paneer Korma

$18.00

Paneer simmered in a creamy curry sauce

Paneer Karahi

Paneer Karahi

$18.00

Paneer stir fried with sliced bell peppers and onions, mixed into a curry sauce

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$19.00

A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.

Chicken Mango

$19.00

A combination of masala sauce and mango chutney, makes for a sweeter and succulent flavor.

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$19.00

A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.

Chicken Hariyali

Chicken Hariyali

$19.00

A blended creamy mint sauce.

Chicken Goan Curry

Chicken Goan Curry

$19.00

A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.

Chicken Karahi

Chicken Karahi

$19.00

A stir fry of onions and bell peppers blended with a light curry sauce.

Chicken Sabji

$19.00

Mix veggies added into a masala or a korma sauce.

Chicken Saag

$19.00

A thick, sauteed, ceamed, spinach dish.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.00

A curry blended with tango vinaigrette sauce, mixed with potatoes.

Butter Chicken ( Chicken Makhani)

$19.00

Masala Sauce

$8.00

Korma Sauce

$8.00

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$23.00

A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.

Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$23.00

A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.

Lamb Mango

Lamb Mango

$23.00

A combination of masala sauce and mango chutney, makes for a sweeter and succulent flavor.

Lamb Korma

Lamb Korma

$23.00

A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.

Lamb Hariyali

Lamb Hariyali

$23.00

A blended creamy mint sauce.

Lamb Goan Curry

$23.00

A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.

Lamb Karahi

Lamb Karahi

$23.00

A stir fry of onions and bell peppers blended with a light curry sauce.

Lamb Sabji

$23.00

Mix veggies added into a masala or a korma sauce.

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$23.00

A thick, sauteed, ceamed, spinach dish.

Lamb Vindaloo

$23.00

A curry blended with tango vinaigrette sauce, mixed with potatoes.

Rogan Josh

$23.00

Shrimp Entrees

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$23.00

A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$23.00

A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.

Shrimp Mango

Shrimp Mango

$23.00

A combination of masala sauce and mango chutney, makes for a sweeter and succulent flavor.

Shrimp Korma

Shrimp Korma

$23.00

A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.

Shrimp Hariyali

Shrimp Hariyali

$23.00

A blended creamy mint sauce.

Shrimp Goan Curry

Shrimp Goan Curry

$23.00

A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.

Shrimp Karahi

Shrimp Karahi

$23.00

A stir fry of onions and bell peppers blended with a light curry sauce.

Shrimp Sabji

$23.00

Mix veggies added into a masala or a korma sauce.

Shrimp Saag

Shrimp Saag

$23.00

A thick, sauteed, ceamed, spinach dish.

Shrimp Vindaloo

Shrimp Vindaloo

$23.00

A curry blended with tango vinaigrette sauce, mixed with potatoes.

Fish Entrees

Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$28.00

A traditional, onion based gravy, blended with an array of spice.

Fish Tikka Masala

$28.00

A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.

Fish Mango

$28.00

A combination of masala sauce and mango chutney, makes for a sweeter and succulent flavor.

Fish Korma

Fish Korma

$28.00

A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.

Fish Hariyali

$28.00

A blended creamy mint sauce.

Fish Goan Curry

Fish Goan Curry

$28.00

A coconut curry blended with spices and coconut milk.

Fish Karahi

$28.00

A stir fry of onions and bell peppers blended with a light curry sauce.

Fish Sabji

$28.00

Mix veggies added into a masala or a korma sauce.

Fish Saag

$28.00

A thick, sauteed, ceamed, spinach dish.

Fish Vindaloo

$28.00

A curry blended with tango vinaigrette sauce, mixed with potatoes.

Tandoori Entrees

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$18.00

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices.

Chicken Tikka Kebab

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt and spices.

Reshmi Kebab

Reshmi Kebab

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt, spices and garlic.

Lamb Tikka Kebab

Lamb Tikka Kebab

$23.00

Boneless lamb pieces marinated in yogurt and spices.

Seekh Kebab

Seekh Kebab

$23.00

Minced lamb blended with exotic herbs and spices.

Rack of lamb

Rack of lamb

$35.00

Sliced of lamb ribs marinated in yogurt and spices.

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$25.00

Shrimp pieces marinated in yogurt and spices.

Biryanis

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Mixed Vegetables cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Chicken cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Lamb cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.

Tandoori Breads

Naan

Naan

$3.00

A leavened bread made with white flour.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Naan topped with garlic and cilantro.

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

A whole wheat flatbread baked in the traditional tandoor.

Paratha

Paratha

$5.00

Buttered and layered whole wheat bread.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

$7.00

Shredded potatoes and spices, stuffed into a paratha.

Spinach Paratha

Spinach Paratha

$7.00

Spinach and spices, stuffed into a paratha.

Garlic Cheese Naan

$8.00

A three variety cheese combination stuffed into a naan and topped with garlic and cilantro.

Kashmiri Naan

Kashmiri Naan

$8.00

Naan stuffed with coconut, raisins and almonds.

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$7.00

Naan stuffed with seasoned chopped onions.

Poori

Poori

$6.00

Two small, fluffy, deep fried, leavened bread made with wholewheat flour.

Bhatura

Bhatura

$6.00

Two small, fluffy, deep fried, leavened bread made with White flour.

Sides and salads

Raita

Raita

$4.00

An India style yogurt mixed with corrots, cucumbers, potatoes and spices.

Mango Chutney

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Pieces of cooked mangoes simmered and then cooled into a thick, sweet sauce.

Mix Pickle

Mix Pickle

$4.00

Pickled assortment of lemon, mangoes, lotus root, ginger root and green peas.

Mix Green Salad

Mix Green Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with slices of cucumber and tomatoes.

Desserts

Kheer

Kheer

$5.00

Traditional variety of a rice pudding flavored with cardamom.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Fried doughballs soaked in a sweet, cardamom infused syrup.

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$6.00

Cottage cheese patties dipped in a flavored creamy sauce.

Mango Ras Malai

Mango Ras Malai

$6.00

Mango flavour infused cottage cheese patties dipped in a flavored creamy sauce.

Badam Halwa

Badam Halwa

$6.00Out of stock

Almond cake made from traditional indian recipe with brown sugar, ghee, cardamom and saffron.

Moongdal Halwa

Moongdal Halwa

$6.00

Split yellow lentils cake made from traditional indian recipe with brown sugar, ghee, cardamom and saffron.

Gajar Halwa

Gajar Halwa

$6.00

Grated carrots cooked in milk, cardamom and brown sugar.

Mango Kulfi

$6.00

Indian style ice cream with condensed milk and mango pulp.

Pistachio Kulfi

$6.00

Indian style ice cream with condensed milk and pistachios.

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks

Diet Coke

$3.00

Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks

Fanta

$3.00

Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soft Drinks/Fountain drinks

Mango Juice

$4.00

Bottled Juices

Orange Juice

$4.00

Bottled Juices

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Bottled Juices

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Bottled Juices

Apple Juice

$4.00

Bottled Juices

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot beverages

Chai

$4.00

Hot beverages

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Yogurt smoothies

Bottled water

$3.00

Water

Sparkling water (Perrier/Pellegrino)

$3.00

Water

Indian Beers

Taj Mahal

$12.00

22 oz - Lager (ABV 4.5%)

Kingfisher

$8.00

Flying Horse

$12.00

Cali Beers

Thronstreet Barrio

$6.00

12 oz - Lager (ABV 4.5%)

Steve Austin's Broken Skull

$10.00

12 oz - Pale Ale (ABV 5.6%)

Latitude 33* Honey hips

$7.00

12 oz - Blonde Ale (ABV 8.3%)

Stone FML

$12.00

16 oz - IPA (ABV 7.2%)

Seasonal Beers

Kern River IPA

$10.00

16 oz - IPA (ABV 6.7%)

Avery Double Digit

$8.00

12 oz - Double IPA (ABV 9.9%)

Signature Drinks

G.T. Road Tey

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Tonic water, Grapefruit bitters, Juniper Berries, and Grapefruit peel shaken and served on crushed ice.

Yaar Anmulle (Un-Moolay)

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Cardamom syrup, Lime juice, Fever Tonic Ginger beer and a dash of Aromatic bitters shaken and served on crushed ice.

Old Fashion Heer Ranjha (Raan-jha)

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey, Aromatic bitters, Orange bitters, Cardamom syrup and Orange peel served on an elegant ice cube.

Daru Badnaam (Dah-roo Bhad-naam)

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon whiskey, Fresh squeezed Lemon juice, Simple syrup and a dash of Aromatic bitters served on an elegant ice cube.

Sharabi Mango Lassi (Sha-rah-bee)

$14.00

Old Monk Rum, Bailey's Irish cream and home made Mango Lassi shaken and served with a Maraschino Cherry.

Banja Meri Rani (Bun-juh may-ree ra-nee)

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Butterscotch, Grenadine and Cranberry juice shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschino cherry.

Saree Not Sorry (Sah-ree)

$13.00

Tito's Vodka, Apple Liqueur, Melon Liqueur, Pomegranate Liqueur and Pineapple juice shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschino cherry.

Nain Sharabi (Sha-rah-bee)

$11.00

Berry Vodka, Blue Curaçao, Lemonade and Orange juice shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschino cherry.

Ambarsariya Martini (Umb-ur-sari-uh)

$11.00

Mango Vodka, Mango pulp with Sweet and Sour shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschini cherry.

Khatti Meethi Martini (Kha-tee Mee-tee)

$11.00

Apple Vodka, Apple syrup with Sweet and Sour shaken well and served in a Martini glass with a Maraschino cherry.

Mambarita

$20.00

Teremana Tequila (Blanco), Mango pulp, Lime juice, Cointreau liqueur, mixed well and served with crushed ice in a fancy goblet with limesalt rims and garnished with a home made mango popsicle and tamarind stick.

Whiskey Flights

Wild Wild West

$35.00

4.5 oz (Bull Moose, Double Cask and Happy Warrior)

Don't You Know I'm Loco

$40.00

4.5 oz (Black label, Green label and Gold label)

Panga Pe Gaya

$25.00

4.5 oz (Royal Challenge, Signature Rare and Antiquity Blue)

Maharaja's Touch

$40.00

4.5 oz (Amrut Single Malt, Amrut Peated Single Malt and Amrut Fusion)

White Wine (By the glass)

Calcada

$12.00

Rose (France)

Ferrante

$12.00

Pinot Grigio (Italy)

Santa Margherita

$16.00

Pinot Grigio (Italy)

Arona

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

Egret

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)

Folie A Deux

$12.00

Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)

Laird Family Estate

$16.00

Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

Red Wine (By the glass)

Achaval

$14.00

Malbec (Argentina)

Avalon

$11.00

Pinot Noir (California)

Mignanelli

$17.00

Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

Tobin James

$13.00

Chianti (Castello Di Gabbiano Reserva

Robert Hall

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)

White Wine (By the Bottle)

Calcada

$44.00

Rose (France)

Ferrante

$44.00

Pinot Grigio (Italy)

Santa Margherita

$60.00

Pinot Grigio (Italy)

Arona

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

Egret

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)

Folie A Deux

$44.00

Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)

Laird Family Estate

$60.00

Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

Red Wine (By the Bottle)

Achaval

$52.00

Malbec (Argentina)

Avalon

$40.00

Pinot Noir (California)

Mignanelli

$64.00

Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

Tobin James

$48.00

Chianti (Castello Di Gabbiano Reserva

Frogs Leap

$80.00

Merlot (Rutherford Napa Valley)

Beni Di Batasiolo

$80.00

Barolo (Italy)

Chateau La Nerthe

$90.00

Chateaunf-Du-Pape (France)

Robert Hall

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)

Chateau Montelena

$120.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

Shafer One Point Five

$150.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

Georges De Latour

$200.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

Caymus

$160.00

Sparkling Wines

Avissi,

$10.00

Henri Marcel

$36.00

Taittinger, La Francis Champagne Brut, France

$80.00

Dom Perignon Moet & Chandon, Brut, France NV

$250.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to our humble abode to the best Indian food in San Diego!

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

