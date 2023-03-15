- Home
India Spice House
No reviews yet
8445 Joiner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Food
WEEKEND SPECIALS
VEG APPETIZERS
MIRAPAKAI BHAJJI (MIRCHI BHAJJI)
Chillies battered, deep fried indian style and stuffed with onions and peanuts
CUT MIRCHI
Battered chillies double fried and sprinkled with onions, chat masala
VEGETABLE PAKODA
Mixed vegetables dipped in chickpea, rice flour batter and deep-fried
VEGETABLE SAMOSA
Fried crispy patties stuffed with potatoes and sweet peas seasoned with herbs and spices
GOBI MANCHURIA
Stir-fried in sweet & spicy sauce with Chinese spices
BABY CORN MANCHURIAN
Stir-fried in sweet & spicy sauce with Chinese spices
CHILLI GOBI
Cauliflower seasoned with spices and cooked in chilli soy sauce
PANEER 65
Bite sized chunks of indian cheese seasoned with spices and cooked with curry leaves & chillies
CAULIFLOWER PEPPER FRY (CHEF SPECIAL)
Cauliflower deep fried, tossed with chilles, pepper & chinese sauces
MYSORE BONDA
DEEP FRIED FLOUR BATTER DOLLOPS. CONTAINS YOGURT, FLOUR, GINGER AND CUMMIN SEEDS.
EGG BONDA
BOILD EGG DIPPED IN CHICK PEA FLOUR AND FRYED
CHILLI PANEER
VEG MANCHURIA
Togo Veg Samosa
NON-VEG APPETIZERS
CHICKEN 65
Chicken marinated in indian spices and sautéed with fresh ginger-garlic, onions
CHILLI CHICKEN
Fried and spicy boneless cubes of chicken marinated in indian spices and sautéed with fresh onions, capsicum and red chillies
KODI VEPUDU (BONELESS CHICKEN FRY)
Chicken sauteed with homemade spices and deep-fried with green chillies & cashews
CHICKEN LOLLIPOP
Chicken marinated in spicy sauces and deep-fried
CHICKEN MANCHURIAN
Boneless chicken mildly spiced and cooked in a wok with special manchurian sauce
CHICKEN 555 (CHEF SPECIAL)
Deep fried boneless chicken cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
KARAIKUDI PEPPER CHICKEN
Chicken marinated in spicy sauces and wok tossed with peppercorn
CHATPATA CHICKEN
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, malt vinegar and wok tossed with select indian spices
MAMSAM ROAST (GOAT SUKKA)
Goat marinated and roasted with homemade batter and spices
KONASEEMA FISH VEPUDU (CHEF SPECIAL)
Fish is tossed with a spicy Andhra delicacy of ground vepudu karam
APOLLO FISH
Spiced batter coated fish deep-fried and tossed with homemade spices
HYDERABADI TAWA MACHLI (CHEF SPECIAL)
Fish marinated with homemade sauces, herbs and grilled on tawa
PRAWNS 65 (CHEF SPECIAL)
Shrimp cooked in special sauce with curry leaves & chillies
SHRIMP PEPPER FRY
Shrimp marinated in house made spices and deep fried
GRILL
PANEER TIKKA
Marinated with fresh herbs and spices, grilled to perfection
HARYALI CHICKEN TIKKA
Marinated with fresh herbs and spices, grilled to perfection
ACHARI CHICKEN TIKKA
Marinated with fresh herbs and spices, grilled to perfection
CHICKEN TIKKA
Marinated with fresh herbs and spices, grilled to perfection
CHICKEN MALAI BOTI
Cubes of chicken breast marinated with rich creamy sauce and assorted spices
AFGANI CHICKEN KABAB
Minced chicken mixed with herbs, spices and grilled in tandoori oven
SEEKH KABAB
Minced lamb marinated in yogurt with special herbs
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs, spices and cooked on skewers in tandoor
TANDOORI SHRIMP
Shrimp marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs, spices and cooked on skewers in tandoor
LAMB MALAI BOTI
Cubes of lamb marinated with rich creamy sauce and assorted spices
ASORTED TANDOOR SAMPLER
Assortment of chicken and shrimp grilled in tandoor
TIFFINS
BABAI IDLY (W.Chutneys)
Steamed rice and lentil patties, served with chutneys, karampodi, ghee and sambar
MADURAI VADA (SAMBAR VADA)
Deep fried lentil donuts immersed in sambar
MEDU VADA
Deep fried lentil donuts served with chuntneys and sambar
PLAIN DOSA
Thin rice crepe, served with chutneys and sambar
MASALA DOSA
Thin rice crepe with house special masala, served with chutneys and sambar
ONION DOSA
Thin rice crepe stuffed with onions,served with chutneys and sambar
SPRING DOSA
Crispy rice crepe with fresh sauteed vegetables, served with chutneys and sambar
GUNTUR KARAM DOSA
Special chilli powder coated rice crepe, serverd with chutneys and sambar
MYSORE DELIGHT DOSA
Rice crepe layered with thin spread of spiced lentil chutney, served with chutneys and sambar
CHETTINAD DOSA
Rice crepe layered with a spread of veg or egg masala, served with chutneys and sambar
PANEER DOSA
Thin rice crepe stuffed with indian paneer, served with chutneys and sambar
VEG UTHAPPAM
Open faced variation of dosa prepeared chopped onions, tomatoes, chillies & cilantro, served with chutney & sambar
RAVVA DOSA
Crispy rice crepe made of semolina and wheat, served with chutneys and sambar
MASALA RAVVA DOSA
Crispy rice crepe made of semolina and wheat served with potato masala, served with chutneys and sambar
CHENNAI ONION RAVVA DOSA
Crispy rice crepe made of samolina and wheat, stuffed with lightly varamelized onions, served with chutneys and sambar
SOUTH INDIAN COMBO
One mini masala dosa, one idly and one vada, served with chutneys and sambar
70MM DOSA
Thin rice crepe double the size of normal dosa, served with chutneys and sambar
PURI-PARATHA
BATURA (2)pc
Deep-fried puffed wheat bread served
PURI (2)pc
Deep-fried puffed wheat bread served
ALOO PARATHA
Layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes
PANEER PARATHA
Layered whole wheat bread stuffed with indian paneer
PURI MASALA
Deep-fried puffed wheat bread served with potatoes cooked in caramelized onions & tomato gravy
CHOLE BATURA (DELHI SPECIAL)
Deep-fried puffed wheat bread served with chickpeas cooked in tomato and onion gravy
ROTI-NAAN
TANDOORI ROTI
Whole wheat flatbread baked in tanoori oven
BUTER NAAN
Traditional unleavened, hand-tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor oven
GARLIC NAAN
Unleavened flat bread mixed with garlic, baked in tandoor
CHILLI NAAN
Unleavened flat bread mixed with green chilli, baked in tandoor
PESHAWARI NAAN
Sweet unleavened flat bread stuffed with nuts & raisins, baked in tandoor
CHAPATHI (2)
Layered whole wheat bread with butter
ONION KULCHA
Unleavened flat bread stuffed with seasoned onions, baked in tandoor
INDO CHINESE
KAMAT FRIED RICE
Wok tossed indo chinese style fried rice with mix vegetables
CURRY FRIED RICE
Rice tossed with yellow curry, chopped mix vegetables and soy sauce
SZECHWAN FRIED RICE
Fiery in nature, rice tossed with chopped mix vegetables, red chilli paste, Indian spices & Chinese sauces
STREET NOODLES
Steamed noodles wok tossed with chopped mix vegetables in indian spices & chinese sauces
CURRY NOODLES
Steamed noodles tossed with yellow curry, chopped mix vegetables and soy sauce
SZECHWAN NOODLES
Fiery in nature, steamed noodles tossed with chopped mix vegetables, red chilli paste, indian spices & chinese sauces
SINGAPORE NOODLES
Chicken, shrimp and egg with mix vegetables
VEGETARIAN CURRIES
TOMATO DAL
Lentils cooked with fresh herbs, fine chopped onions, tomatos and cilantro
NEW DELHI CHANA MASALA
Seasoned garbanzo beans cooked in a flavorful onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
MIX VEGETABLES CURRY
Mixed vegetables sautéed in a spicy curry sauce
DAL MAKANI
Black lentils cooked with fresh herbs, fine chopped onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.
MANGO DAL
Lentils cooked with fresh herbs,mango, fine chopped onions, tomatos and cilantro
EGGPLANT MASALA
Fried eggplant cooked with fresh tomatoes and onions in mild gravy
PALAK PANNER
Spinach cooked in a creamy sauce with chunks of paneer(indian cheese)
METHI MALAI MUTTER PANNER
Fresh chunks of paneer (Indian cheese) cooked with green peas, fenugreek leaves, onions and tomatoes in mild cream
PANNER TIKKA MASALA
Chunks of paneer (indian cheese) cooked in pecial sauce with finely chopped onions, tomatoes and ginger
KADAI PANEER
Chunks of paneer (indian cheese) simmered with onion and green chillies in a mildly spiced curry sauce
MALAI KOFTA
Mashed potato with minced veggies & paneer rolled into balls cooked in a yellow curry sauce
NAVARATAN KORMA
Freshly seasonal vegetables and chunks of paneer (indian cheese) cooked in rich creamy sauce
VEGETABLE CHETTINAD
Mixed vegetables cooked in house made chettinad spices, pepper, mustard seed and curry leaves
PANNER MAKHANI
Chunks of paneer (indian cheese), simmered with tomatoes, cashews, spices & cream
METHI CHAMAN (Shredded Panner Methi)
Shredded paneer (indian cheese) cooked with fenugreek leaves, onions in mild cream
BHINDI MASALA
NON-VEGETARIAN CURRIES
KADAI
Choice of meat simmered with onion and green peppers in a mildly spiced curry sauce and garnished with fresh cilantro
VINDALOO
Choice of meat and potatoes sautéed in spicy tangry sauce
CURRY
Choice of meat cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and special sauce made with fresh ground spices
HYDERABADI
Choice of meat cooked in herbs and spices with fresh green mango
ROGAN JOSH
Choice of meat cooked in think yogurt base sauce and spices
TIKKA MASALA
Choice of meat cooked in medium sauce, blended with spices like onion, ginger, garlic, coriander, turmeric and chilli powder
SHAHI KORMA
Choice of meat cooked in mild korma sauce and simmered in coconut, cashews and poppy seeds with flavored indian spices
CHETTINAD
Choice of meat cooked in house made chettinad spices, pepper, mustard seed and curry leaves
METHI
Choice of meat marinated in the house spices and slow cooked with methi leaves, sour cream, black pepper, ginger and garlic
KASURI METHI MALAI
Choice of meat marinated in the house spices and slow cooked with methi leaves, sour cream, black pepper, ginger and garlic
CHICKEN MAKHANI
Boneless chicken cooked in butter (makhan) and cream (malai)
BUTTER CHICKEN
Tender chicken cooked in creamy butter sauce
CHICKEN MUGHLAI
Boneless Chicken cooked in yogurt sauce, cashew & almond paste
CHCIKEN KALI MIRCHI
Chicken marinated in yogurt, blackpepper, cooked with onions, tomatoes & select indian spices
FISH MASALA
Fish cooked with onions and tomatoes in a mild curry sauce
SHRIMP MASALA
Shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes in a mild curry sauce
MUTTON DALCHA (HOUSE SEPCIAL)
Made with juicy mutton, chana dal and a host of spices
GOAT KALI MIRCHI
Goat marinated in yogurt, blackpepper, cooked with onions, tomatoes & select indian spices
RICE BIRYANIS
HYDERABAD DUM BIRYANI
Meat or Vegetables marinated in herbs, spices & yogurt. Cooked with saffron basmati dum rice. Hyderabadi style
CHICKEN BONELESS BIRYANI
Chicken cooked in chef special biryani sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice
CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI
Boneless chicken cooked in chef special 65 sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice
PANEER BIRYANI
Indian cottage cheese cooked in chef special biryani sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice
FAMILY PACK BIRYANI
Meat or Vegetables marinated in herbs, spices & yogurt. Cooked with saffron basmati dum rice.
BUCKET BIRYANI
Meat or Vegetables marinated in herbs, spices & yogurt. Cooked with saffron basmati dum rice.
JEERA RICE
Aromatic basmati rice sauteed with green peas & onions. Garnished with cilantro and cashews
PEAS PULAO
Aromatic basmati rice sauteed with jeera & onions. Garnished with cilantro and cashews
LEMON RICE
Aromatic basmati rice mixed with fresh squeezed lemon juice and tempered with groundnuts, chilli and curry leaves
SAMBAR RICE
Lentils, mix vegetables & rice cooked together with select south indian spices
CURD RICE (YOGURT RICE)
Rice mixed with yogurt and dry fruits
DESSERTS
BENGALI GULAB JAMUN
Pastry ball made from milk dough fried until golden brown, served in sugary syrup with cardamom
RASGULLA
A syrupy dessert with sponge variant balls.
RASMALAI
Homemade flat cakes made with creamed cheese, then soaked in sweet thickened milk and garnished with pistachios
GAJAR KA HALWA
Rich dessert made with fresh carrots, milk and sugar encapsulated within the generous amount of ghee
KIDS SPECIAL
HAKKA NOODLES Kids
Steamed noodles wok tossed with chopped mix vegetables in indian spices & chinese sauces
FRIED RICE Kids
Wok tossed indo chinese style fried rice with mix vegetables
CHOCOLATE DOSA (WITH NUTELLA)
Nutella stuffed crepe
GEOMENTRY DOSA (TRIANGLE SHAPED DOSA)
Cone shaped crepe, crispy in style and served with jam
MICKEY DOSA
Mickey mouse shaped crepe served with jam
SIDES
SOUPS
Drinks
MANGO LASSI
Mango and Yogurt drink
COCA COLA
DIET COKE
FANTA ORANGE
SPRITE
THUMPS UP/LIMCA PRODUCTS
BUTTERMILK (WITH GINGER)
Homemade whisked yogurt drink mixed with ginger
CHENNAI COFFEE
Indian hot coffee
MASALA CHAI
Indian hot tea
SALT LASSI
Yogurt drink with salt
SWEET LASSI
Sweet yogurt drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Low-key place offering Indian dishes, including vegetarian options, plus a lunch buffet & grocery.
