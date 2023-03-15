Restaurant header imageView gallery

India Spice House

review star

No reviews yet

8445 Joiner Way

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
HYDERABAD DUM BIRYANI
CHICKEN BONELESS BIRYANI

Food

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Andhra Coconut Chicken Pulao

$14.99Out of stock

BARAGA RICE WITH CHILLI CORIANDER CHICKEN

$16.99Out of stock

BAGARA RICE WITH MIX VEG KORMA

$14.99Out of stock

KARAIKUDI KODI VEPUDU (WITH BONE)

$15.99Out of stock

CHICKEN ANGARA

$15.99Out of stock

VEG APPETIZERS

MIRAPAKAI BHAJJI (MIRCHI BHAJJI)

MIRAPAKAI BHAJJI (MIRCHI BHAJJI)

$8.99

Chillies battered, deep fried indian style and stuffed with onions and peanuts

CUT MIRCHI

$8.99

Battered chillies double fried and sprinkled with onions, chat masala

VEGETABLE PAKODA

$8.99

Mixed vegetables dipped in chickpea, rice flour batter and deep-fried

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$5.99

Fried crispy patties stuffed with potatoes and sweet peas seasoned with herbs and spices

GOBI MANCHURIA

$13.99

Stir-fried in sweet & spicy sauce with Chinese spices

BABY CORN MANCHURIAN

$12.99

Stir-fried in sweet & spicy sauce with Chinese spices

CHILLI GOBI

$13.99

Cauliflower seasoned with spices and cooked in chilli soy sauce

PANEER 65

$13.99

Bite sized chunks of indian cheese seasoned with spices and cooked with curry leaves & chillies

CAULIFLOWER PEPPER FRY (CHEF SPECIAL)

$13.99

Cauliflower deep fried, tossed with chilles, pepper & chinese sauces

MYSORE BONDA

$10.99

DEEP FRIED FLOUR BATTER DOLLOPS. CONTAINS YOGURT, FLOUR, GINGER AND CUMMIN SEEDS.

EGG BONDA

$9.99

BOILD EGG DIPPED IN CHICK PEA FLOUR AND FRYED

CHILLI PANEER

$13.99

VEG MANCHURIA

$12.99

Togo Veg Samosa

$3.99

NON-VEG APPETIZERS

CHICKEN 65

$14.99

Chicken marinated in indian spices and sautéed with fresh ginger-garlic, onions

CHILLI CHICKEN

$14.99

Fried and spicy boneless cubes of chicken marinated in indian spices and sautéed with fresh onions, capsicum and red chillies

KODI VEPUDU (BONELESS CHICKEN FRY)

$14.99

Chicken sauteed with homemade spices and deep-fried with green chillies & cashews

CHICKEN LOLLIPOP

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken marinated in spicy sauces and deep-fried

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN

$14.99

Boneless chicken mildly spiced and cooked in a wok with special manchurian sauce

CHICKEN 555 (CHEF SPECIAL)

$14.99

Deep fried boneless chicken cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts

KARAIKUDI PEPPER CHICKEN

$14.99

Chicken marinated in spicy sauces and wok tossed with peppercorn

CHATPATA CHICKEN

$14.99

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, malt vinegar and wok tossed with select indian spices

MAMSAM ROAST (GOAT SUKKA)

$17.99

Goat marinated and roasted with homemade batter and spices

KONASEEMA FISH VEPUDU (CHEF SPECIAL)

$14.99

Fish is tossed with a spicy Andhra delicacy of ground vepudu karam

APOLLO FISH

$14.99

Spiced batter coated fish deep-fried and tossed with homemade spices

HYDERABADI TAWA MACHLI (CHEF SPECIAL)

$14.99

Fish marinated with homemade sauces, herbs and grilled on tawa

PRAWNS 65 (CHEF SPECIAL)

$15.99

Shrimp cooked in special sauce with curry leaves & chillies

SHRIMP PEPPER FRY

$15.99

Shrimp marinated in house made spices and deep fried

GRILL

PANEER TIKKA

$15.99

Marinated with fresh herbs and spices, grilled to perfection

HARYALI CHICKEN TIKKA

$15.99

Marinated with fresh herbs and spices, grilled to perfection

ACHARI CHICKEN TIKKA

$15.99

Marinated with fresh herbs and spices, grilled to perfection

CHICKEN TIKKA

$15.99

Marinated with fresh herbs and spices, grilled to perfection

CHICKEN MALAI BOTI

$15.99

Cubes of chicken breast marinated with rich creamy sauce and assorted spices

AFGANI CHICKEN KABAB

$15.99

Minced chicken mixed with herbs, spices and grilled in tandoori oven

SEEKH KABAB

$15.99Out of stock

Minced lamb marinated in yogurt with special herbs

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$15.99

Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs, spices and cooked on skewers in tandoor

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$15.99

Shrimp marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs, spices and cooked on skewers in tandoor

LAMB MALAI BOTI

$17.99Out of stock

Cubes of lamb marinated with rich creamy sauce and assorted spices

ASORTED TANDOOR SAMPLER

$18.99

Assortment of chicken and shrimp grilled in tandoor

TIFFINS

BABAI IDLY (W.Chutneys)

$9.99

Steamed rice and lentil patties, served with chutneys, karampodi, ghee and sambar

MADURAI VADA (SAMBAR VADA)

$8.99

Deep fried lentil donuts immersed in sambar

MEDU VADA

$9.99

Deep fried lentil donuts served with chuntneys and sambar

PLAIN DOSA

$10.99

Thin rice crepe, served with chutneys and sambar

MASALA DOSA

$11.99

Thin rice crepe with house special masala, served with chutneys and sambar

ONION DOSA

$11.99

Thin rice crepe stuffed with onions,served with chutneys and sambar

SPRING DOSA

$12.99

Crispy rice crepe with fresh sauteed vegetables, served with chutneys and sambar

GUNTUR KARAM DOSA

$12.99

Special chilli powder coated rice crepe, serverd with chutneys and sambar

MYSORE DELIGHT DOSA

$12.99

Rice crepe layered with thin spread of spiced lentil chutney, served with chutneys and sambar

CHETTINAD DOSA

$12.99

Rice crepe layered with a spread of veg or egg masala, served with chutneys and sambar

PANEER DOSA

$13.99

Thin rice crepe stuffed with indian paneer, served with chutneys and sambar

VEG UTHAPPAM

$13.99

Open faced variation of dosa prepeared chopped onions, tomatoes, chillies & cilantro, served with chutney & sambar

RAVVA DOSA

$12.99

Crispy rice crepe made of semolina and wheat, served with chutneys and sambar

MASALA RAVVA DOSA

$13.99

Crispy rice crepe made of semolina and wheat served with potato masala, served with chutneys and sambar

CHENNAI ONION RAVVA DOSA

$13.99

Crispy rice crepe made of samolina and wheat, stuffed with lightly varamelized onions, served with chutneys and sambar

SOUTH INDIAN COMBO

$12.99

One mini masala dosa, one idly and one vada, served with chutneys and sambar

70MM DOSA

$14.99

Thin rice crepe double the size of normal dosa, served with chutneys and sambar

PURI-PARATHA

BATURA (2)pc

$4.99

Deep-fried puffed wheat bread served

PURI (2)pc

$4.99

Deep-fried puffed wheat bread served

ALOO PARATHA

$5.99

Layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes

PANEER PARATHA

$5.99

Layered whole wheat bread stuffed with indian paneer

PURI MASALA

$12.99

Deep-fried puffed wheat bread served with potatoes cooked in caramelized onions & tomato gravy

CHOLE BATURA (DELHI SPECIAL)

$13.99

Deep-fried puffed wheat bread served with chickpeas cooked in tomato and onion gravy

ROTI-NAAN

TANDOORI ROTI

$2.99

Whole wheat flatbread baked in tanoori oven

BUTER NAAN

$2.99

Traditional unleavened, hand-tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor oven

GARLIC NAAN

$3.99

Unleavened flat bread mixed with garlic, baked in tandoor

CHILLI NAAN

$3.99

Unleavened flat bread mixed with green chilli, baked in tandoor

PESHAWARI NAAN

$4.99

Sweet unleavened flat bread stuffed with nuts & raisins, baked in tandoor

CHAPATHI (2)

$3.99

Layered whole wheat bread with butter

ONION KULCHA

$3.99

Unleavened flat bread stuffed with seasoned onions, baked in tandoor

INDO CHINESE

KAMAT FRIED RICE

$12.99

Wok tossed indo chinese style fried rice with mix vegetables

CURRY FRIED RICE

$12.99

Rice tossed with yellow curry, chopped mix vegetables and soy sauce

SZECHWAN FRIED RICE

$12.99

Fiery in nature, rice tossed with chopped mix vegetables, red chilli paste, Indian spices & Chinese sauces

STREET NOODLES

$12.99

Steamed noodles wok tossed with chopped mix vegetables in indian spices & chinese sauces

CURRY NOODLES

$12.99

Steamed noodles tossed with yellow curry, chopped mix vegetables and soy sauce

SZECHWAN NOODLES

$12.99

Fiery in nature, steamed noodles tossed with chopped mix vegetables, red chilli paste, indian spices & chinese sauces

SINGAPORE NOODLES

$14.99

Chicken, shrimp and egg with mix vegetables

VEGETARIAN CURRIES

TOMATO DAL

$12.99

Lentils cooked with fresh herbs, fine chopped onions, tomatos and cilantro

NEW DELHI CHANA MASALA

$12.99

Seasoned garbanzo beans cooked in a flavorful onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

MIX VEGETABLES CURRY

$12.99

Mixed vegetables sautéed in a spicy curry sauce

DAL MAKANI

$12.99

Black lentils cooked with fresh herbs, fine chopped onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.

MANGO DAL

$12.99

Lentils cooked with fresh herbs,mango, fine chopped onions, tomatos and cilantro

EGGPLANT MASALA

$13.99

Fried eggplant cooked with fresh tomatoes and onions in mild gravy

PALAK PANNER

$13.99

Spinach cooked in a creamy sauce with chunks of paneer(indian cheese)

METHI MALAI MUTTER PANNER

$13.99

Fresh chunks of paneer (Indian cheese) cooked with green peas, fenugreek leaves, onions and tomatoes in mild cream

PANNER TIKKA MASALA

$13.99

Chunks of paneer (indian cheese) cooked in pecial sauce with finely chopped onions, tomatoes and ginger

KADAI PANEER

$13.99

Chunks of paneer (indian cheese) simmered with onion and green chillies in a mildly spiced curry sauce

MALAI KOFTA

$13.99

Mashed potato with minced veggies & paneer rolled into balls cooked in a yellow curry sauce

NAVARATAN KORMA

$13.99

Freshly seasonal vegetables and chunks of paneer (indian cheese) cooked in rich creamy sauce

VEGETABLE CHETTINAD

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in house made chettinad spices, pepper, mustard seed and curry leaves

PANNER MAKHANI

$13.99

Chunks of paneer (indian cheese), simmered with tomatoes, cashews, spices & cream

METHI CHAMAN (Shredded Panner Methi)

$13.99

Shredded paneer (indian cheese) cooked with fenugreek leaves, onions in mild cream

BHINDI MASALA

$12.99

NON-VEGETARIAN CURRIES

KADAI

$13.99

Choice of meat simmered with onion and green peppers in a mildly spiced curry sauce and garnished with fresh cilantro

VINDALOO

$13.99

Choice of meat and potatoes sautéed in spicy tangry sauce

CURRY

$13.99

Choice of meat cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and special sauce made with fresh ground spices

HYDERABADI

$13.99

Choice of meat cooked in herbs and spices with fresh green mango

ROGAN JOSH

$13.99

Choice of meat cooked in think yogurt base sauce and spices

TIKKA MASALA

$13.99

Choice of meat cooked in medium sauce, blended with spices like onion, ginger, garlic, coriander, turmeric and chilli powder

SHAHI KORMA

$13.99

Choice of meat cooked in mild korma sauce and simmered in coconut, cashews and poppy seeds with flavored indian spices

CHETTINAD

$13.99

Choice of meat cooked in house made chettinad spices, pepper, mustard seed and curry leaves

METHI

$13.99

Choice of meat marinated in the house spices and slow cooked with methi leaves, sour cream, black pepper, ginger and garlic

KASURI METHI MALAI

$13.99

Choice of meat marinated in the house spices and slow cooked with methi leaves, sour cream, black pepper, ginger and garlic

CHICKEN MAKHANI

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked in butter (makhan) and cream (malai)

BUTTER CHICKEN

$14.99

Tender chicken cooked in creamy butter sauce

CHICKEN MUGHLAI

$14.99

Boneless Chicken cooked in yogurt sauce, cashew & almond paste

CHCIKEN KALI MIRCHI

$14.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt, blackpepper, cooked with onions, tomatoes & select indian spices

FISH MASALA

$15.99

Fish cooked with onions and tomatoes in a mild curry sauce

SHRIMP MASALA

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes in a mild curry sauce

MUTTON DALCHA (HOUSE SEPCIAL)

$17.99

Made with juicy mutton, chana dal and a host of spices

GOAT KALI MIRCHI

$17.99

Goat marinated in yogurt, blackpepper, cooked with onions, tomatoes & select indian spices

RICE BIRYANIS

HYDERABAD DUM BIRYANI

$12.99

Meat or Vegetables marinated in herbs, spices & yogurt. Cooked with saffron basmati dum rice. Hyderabadi style

CHICKEN BONELESS BIRYANI

$16.99

Chicken cooked in chef special biryani sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice

CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI

$16.99

Boneless chicken cooked in chef special 65 sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice

PANEER BIRYANI

$14.99

Indian cottage cheese cooked in chef special biryani sauce & mixed with biryani dum rice

FAMILY PACK BIRYANI

$29.99

Meat or Vegetables marinated in herbs, spices & yogurt. Cooked with saffron basmati dum rice.

BUCKET BIRYANI

$29.99

Meat or Vegetables marinated in herbs, spices & yogurt. Cooked with saffron basmati dum rice.

JEERA RICE

$8.99

Aromatic basmati rice sauteed with green peas & onions. Garnished with cilantro and cashews

PEAS PULAO

$10.99

Aromatic basmati rice sauteed with jeera & onions. Garnished with cilantro and cashews

LEMON RICE

$10.99

Aromatic basmati rice mixed with fresh squeezed lemon juice and tempered with groundnuts, chilli and curry leaves

SAMBAR RICE

$10.99

Lentils, mix vegetables & rice cooked together with select south indian spices

CURD RICE (YOGURT RICE)

$10.99

Rice mixed with yogurt and dry fruits

DESSERTS

BENGALI GULAB JAMUN

$3.99

Pastry ball made from milk dough fried until golden brown, served in sugary syrup with cardamom

RASGULLA

$5.99

A syrupy dessert with sponge variant balls.

RASMALAI

$5.99

Homemade flat cakes made with creamed cheese, then soaked in sweet thickened milk and garnished with pistachios

GAJAR KA HALWA

$5.99

Rich dessert made with fresh carrots, milk and sugar encapsulated within the generous amount of ghee

KIDS SPECIAL

HAKKA NOODLES Kids

$7.99

Steamed noodles wok tossed with chopped mix vegetables in indian spices & chinese sauces

FRIED RICE Kids

$7.99

Wok tossed indo chinese style fried rice with mix vegetables

CHOCOLATE DOSA (WITH NUTELLA)

$8.99

Nutella stuffed crepe

GEOMENTRY DOSA (TRIANGLE SHAPED DOSA)

$7.99

Cone shaped crepe, crispy in style and served with jam

MICKEY DOSA

$7.99

Mickey mouse shaped crepe served with jam

SIDES

BOILED EGGS

$1.00

RAITHA

$1.49

SALAN

$1.49

SAMBAR 8 0Z

$2.99

SAMBAR 16 OZ

$4.99

SMALL WHITE RICE BOWL

$1.99

LARGE WHITE RICE BOWL

$3.99

Paapad

$2.99

Sambar 32oz

$9.99

SOUPS

TOMATO SOUP

$6.49Out of stock

Cream of fresh tomatoes with an essence of coriander

SWEET CORN WITH MIXED VEGETABLES

$6.49Out of stock

SWEET CORN WITH CHICKEN

$6.99Out of stock

HOT AND SOUR MIX-VEGETABLES

$6.49

HOT AND SOUR CHICKEN

$6.99

Drinks

MANGO LASSI

$3.99

Mango and Yogurt drink

COCA COLA

$2.49

DIET COKE

$2.49

FANTA ORANGE

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

THUMPS UP/LIMCA PRODUCTS

$2.99

BUTTERMILK (WITH GINGER)

$3.99

Homemade whisked yogurt drink mixed with ginger

CHENNAI COFFEE

$2.99

Indian hot coffee

MASALA CHAI

$2.99

Indian hot tea

SALT LASSI

$3.49

Yogurt drink with salt

SWEET LASSI

$3.99

Sweet yogurt drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Low-key place offering Indian dishes, including vegetarian options, plus a lunch buffet & grocery.

Website

Location

8445 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PIZZA KARMA - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
8451 Joiner Way Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Red Moon Asian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
582 Praire Center Drive Eden Praire, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Fat Pants Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 140
8335 Crystal View Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
549 Prairie Center Drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
The Greek Grill & Fry Co - EP Mall
orange starNo Reviews
8251 Flying Cloud drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
orange star4.4 • 1,007
8795 Columbine Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eden Prairie

India Palace
orange star4.7 • 4,093
936 Prairie Center Dr Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Pizza Karma
orange star4.5 • 1,039
8451 Joiner Way Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
orange star4.4 • 1,007
8795 Columbine Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0082 - Eden Prairie, MN
orange star4.6 • 183
8435 Joiner Way Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Fat Pants Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 140
8335 Crystal View Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Bombay Pizza Kitchen - Eden Prairie
orange star4.0 • 28
16518 W 78th St Eden Prairie, MN 55346
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eden Prairie
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston