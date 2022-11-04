Restaurant header imageView gallery

India 101

3311 Regent Blvd #101

Irving, TX 75063

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Two
Combo One
Combo Three

Combos

Combo One

$7.99

Choose One Entree with Rice & Naan

Combo Two

$11.99

Choose Two Entrees with Rice & Naan

Combo Three

$15.99

Choose Three Entrees with Rice & Naan

Make It A Meal

$4.00

Meal includes One Samosa and Any One Drink

Veg Entrees

Daal Curry

$13.99

Variety of lentils cooked with onions, tomato, turmeric and garam masala.

Daal Makhani

$13.99

A mix of lentils, red kidney beans, onion, garlic and cream.

Chana Masala

$13.99

Garbanzo beans cooked together with onion, tomato, cumin, ginger and spices.

Masala Aloo Gobi

$14.99

A traditional dish made with potato, cauliflower and blend of ginger masala.

Malai Kofta

$14.99

A deep fried fritter made with a variety of cheese, vegetables served in a creamy sauce.

Palak Panner

$14.99

A popular Indian entree that combines fresh spinach, cottage cheese, cream and garlic.

Panner Tikka Masala

$14.99

Cottage cheese served with a mix of yogurt, cream and tomatoes fused with garam masala.

Non-Veg Entrees

Chicken Masala

$15.99

Punjabi style chicken curry made with whole spices and a classic base of onions and tomatoes.

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Tender boneless chicken cooked in butter, onion, tomato and garam masala.

Goat Curry

$16.99

A perfect blend of tenderized goat meat, onion, tomato, ginger-garlic paste and garam masala.

Indo-Chinese

Veg Manchurian with Gravy

$10.99

Deep fried vegetable balls cooked in a special soy and garlic gravy.

Veg Fried Rice

$12.99

Rice cooked together with cabbage, carrots, peas and bell peppers.

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Noodles prepared with carrots, peppers, spring onions, dark soy and red chili paste.

Chilli Chicken

$10.99

Cubes of chicken prepared in corn flour, chili paste, soy and bell peppers

Sides

Veg Samosa (2pc)

$2.99

Fried pastry filled with peas, potatoes and onions.

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Chicken coated with a spiced yogurt blend and baked to tenderize in a clay oven (tandoor)

Biryani

Veg Biryani

$12.99

Long grain basmati rice combined with a flavorful mix of cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, cilantro and spices.

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Long grain basmati rice combined with a flavorful mix of cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, cilantro and spices.

Breads & Rice

Plain Rice

$2.99

Long grain basmati rice - makes a great pairing with any entree.

Plain Naan

$1.99

Perfectly baked fresh tandoor bread.

Butter Naan

$1.99

Fresh tandoor bread brushed with butter

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Garlic-infused fresh tandoor bread

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (2pc)

$3.99

Two deep fried dough balls dipped in a warm sugar syrup.

Rice Kheer

$3.99

A classic, rich Indian pudding made with rice and milk, delicately flavored with cardamom and saffron.

Fruit Salad

$3.99

A mixture of seasonal fruits in a mango pudding.

Gajar Ka Halwa

$3.99

Grated carrots cooked with milk, sugar and nuts.

Rasmalai (2pc)

$3.99

Two pieces of cheese dumplings in a flavorful milky sauce topped with pistachios and almonds.

Rasgulla (2pc)

$3.99

A popular dessert made from ball-shaped dumplings of chhena and semolina dough, cooked in light sugar syrup

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

A hearty milkshake made with yogurt, mango pulp and milk

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

A sweet hearty yogurt based milkshake

Soda

$1.99

Flavored carbonated drinks

Bottle Water

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Indian Masala Chai

Hot Coffee

$1.99

Indian Hot Coffee

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

India 101 features a spectacular upscale Indian buffet, private banquet spaces and catering offsite events

Location

3311 Regent Blvd #101, Irving, TX 75063

Directions

