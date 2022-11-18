Indian Chef Take Out Express
531 North Central Avenue
Umatilla, FL 32784
APPETIZERS
Aloo Tikki (1 piece)
One Crispy potato pattie seasoned with mild spices
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Potato patti tossed with garbanzo and relish!
Samosa Chaat
Samosa with chickpeas tossed with onion, tomato, sev, yogurt and chutneys
Vegetable Samosa (1 piece)
One Crispy fried turnover stuffed with peas and potatoes
Spinach Dip
Garlic Cheese Naan served with creamy spinach dip
Samosas (6 pieces)
Buy 6 Samosas and Gets Chutneys for discount price
Aloo Tikki (6 pieces)
Get 6 pieces of Aloo Tikki with Chutneys for discount
Papad (6)
Onion Bajia
TIKKA MASSALA DISHES
Vegetable Tikka Massala Combo
Mixed vegetables are cooked in a delicious onion tomato gravy and then milk cream, served with basmati rice & Naan
Paneer Tikka Massala Combo
Our Signature paneer tikka masala is packed with flavor. Paneer in a rich creamy tomato sauce. The paneer tikka masala is so good that you’ll want to lick the bowl! Served with basmati rice & Naan
Chicken Tikka Massala Combo
Signature Dish-Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with bellpepper and onion,served with basmati rice & Naan
Lamb Tikka Massala Combo
Tender pieces of lamb, cooked in rich tomato, and cream sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan
Shrimp Tikka Massala Combo
Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent shrimp,served with basmati rice & Naan
Fish Tikka Massala Combo
Look out, this flavorful dish may rival your favorite Indian Spots. Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent Sea Bass, served with basmai rice & Naan
BUTTER SAUCE DISHES
Paneer Makhani Combo
Homemade cheese cooked in a simple creamy tomato sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan
Vegetable Makhani Combo
Butter Chicken Combo
Chicken makhani is a more bland butter sauce with chicken tikka, served with basmati rice & Naan
Lamb Makhani Combo
Tender pieces of lamb, cooked in rich tomato, and cream sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan
Fish Makhani Combo
Shrimp Makhani Combo
CURRY DISHES
Vegetable Jalfrezi Combo
Mixed Vegetables cooked in a mild curry sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan Vegan
Aloo Gobhi Combo
Cauliflower & Potatoes in a curry gravy serves with naan Vegan
Aloo Mutter Combo
Potatoes & Peas curry serves with naan or roti Vegan
Channa Massala Combo
Chana masala is a delicious & flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy,served with basmati rice & Naan or Roti
Paneer Karahi Combo
A simple yet amazingly flavorful paneer dish made by cooking paneer and bell peppers with fresh ground spices known as kadai,served with basmati rice & Naan
Chicken Curry (Boneless) Combo
Boneless chicken breast and traditional turmeric based curry sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan
Lamb Curry (Boneless) Combo
Cooked with fresh onion, ginger, and garlic in a curry sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan
Goat Curry ( Bone In ) Combo
Bone In Curry served with basmati rice and Naan
Shrimp Curry Combo
Indian Shrimp Curry made with tomato sauce and warm Indian spices ,you can enjoy any day of the week,served with basmati rice & Naan.
Chicken Vindaloo Combo
Fish Curry Combo
Serves with Basmati rice & Naan
SPINACH DISHES
Saag Paneer (Palak Paneer) Combo
Is one of the most popular Indian dish made with succulent paneer cubes (Indian cottage cheese) in a smooth creamy spinach sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan
Chicken Saag Combo
Boneless chicken sauteed with fresh spinach and mild cream sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan
Lamb Saag Combo
Braised boneless lamb, fresh spinach, and curry sauce with touch of yogurt,served with basmati rice & Naan
Shrimp Saag Combo
Bengali delicacy. People who love to eat Non – vegetarian food and people who love to explore food, mouthwatering spinach with large shrimp, served with basmati rice & naan
Aloo Palak Combo
Spinach with potatoes, non creamy vegan dish, served with basmati rice & naan
Fish Saag
KORMA DISHES
Vegetable Korma Combo
Vegetable korma is a rich luxurious curry dish made with mixed vegetables and lot of dry fruits. This recipe is flavorful and mildly sweet, served with basmati rice & Naan
Shahi Paneer Korma Combo
The original shahi paneer is from Mughalai cuisine. It has a white gravy made from onion and yogurt. No tomatoes are added. Full of cashew nuts and raisens, served with basmati rice & Naan
Chicken Korma Combo
Cooked in a soothing white cashew cream sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan
Lamb Korma Combo
Tender pieces of lamb cooked in a mild cashew sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan
Shrimp Korma Combo
Large shrimp cooked in a white cashew creamh sauce, non tomato, very soothing, srved with basmati rice & Naan
Fish Korma Combo
TANDOORI GRILL
Tandoori Chicken(Dark Meat) Combo
On bone. Cooked in herbs and spiced lemon, then cooked over charcoal, served with basmati rice & Naan
Chicken Tikka (Grill) Combo
Boneless Grill Chicken marinated with yogurt and grilled in clay oven. Served with steamed basmati rice.Non Saucy, served with basmati rice & Naan
Salmon Tikka (Grill) Combo
Tandoori actually means cooked in a special earth oven, salmon grill with mild ingredients,served with basmati rice & Naan
FLATBREADS
Butter Naan
Flatbread
Garlic Naan
Flatbread with garlic
Tandoori Roti
Wheat bread
Tandoori Roti (No Butter)
Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with onion and spices
Cheese Naan (Mozarella)
Naan stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Peshwari Naan
Flatbread stuffed with cashew and raisins, topped with marchino cherries
Chicken Naan
Naan stuffed with chicken tikka pieces
Lamb Naan
Naan stuffed with ground lamb
Chilli Naan
Naan topped with thai green chillis
SIDES/EXTRAS
DRINKS NON ALCOHOL
BEERS/WINES TOGO
Taj Mahal (22 oz)
Kingfisher (14 oz)
Taj Mahal (Case of 12 ) 22 oz
12 Large 22 Oz Taj Mahal Premium Lager Case
Prosecco (White Wine) 187 ml
Chardonnay (White Wine ) 187 ml
Rosé (White Wine) 187 ml
Cabernet (Red Wine) 187 ml
Heineken
Budweiser
Bud Lite
Kingfisher 6 Pack
6 Pack Kingfisher Indian Premium Lager Beer
Kingfisher Case (24)
FAMILY MEALS (Serves 6 )
Chicken Tikka Massala Family Tray (Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)
Paneer Tikka Massala Family Tray(Small Tray serves with Basmati rice & 4 Naans)
Butter Chicken Family Tray (Small Tray serves with Basmati rice & 4 Naans)
Chicken Curry Family Tray (Small Trays Serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)
Channa Massala Family Tray( Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)
Palak Paneer Family Tray(Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)
Vegetable Korma Family Tray( Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice $ Naans
Lamb Tikka Massala Family Tray
Lamb Curry Family Tray
Goat Biryani Family Tray
Lamb Biryani Family Tray
Chicken Biryani Family Tray
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Now Open late until 10 pm
531 North Central Avenue, Umatilla, FL 32784