Indian Chef Take Out Express

review star

No reviews yet

531 North Central Avenue

Umatilla, FL 32784

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Chicken Combo
Chicken Tikka Massala Combo
Garlic Naan

APPETIZERS

Aloo Tikki (1 piece)

Aloo Tikki (1 piece)

$3.00

One Crispy potato pattie seasoned with mild spices

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.00

Potato patti tossed with garbanzo and relish!

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$8.00

Samosa with chickpeas tossed with onion, tomato, sev, yogurt and chutneys

Vegetable Samosa (1 piece)

Vegetable Samosa (1 piece)

$3.00

One Crispy fried turnover stuffed with peas and potatoes

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$9.95

Garlic Cheese Naan served with creamy spinach dip

Samosas (6 pieces)

Samosas (6 pieces)

$15.00

Buy 6 Samosas and Gets Chutneys for discount price

Aloo Tikki (6 pieces)

Aloo Tikki (6 pieces)

$15.00

Get 6 pieces of Aloo Tikki with Chutneys for discount

Papad (6)

$5.95

Onion Bajia

$3.00Out of stock

TIKKA MASSALA DISHES

Vegetable Tikka Massala Combo

Vegetable Tikka Massala Combo

$19.95

Mixed vegetables are cooked in a delicious onion tomato gravy and then milk cream, served with basmati rice & Naan

Paneer Tikka Massala Combo

Paneer Tikka Massala Combo

$19.95

Our Signature paneer tikka masala is packed with flavor. Paneer in a rich creamy tomato sauce. The paneer tikka masala is so good that you’ll want to lick the bowl! Served with basmati rice & Naan

Chicken Tikka Massala Combo

Chicken Tikka Massala Combo

$19.95

Signature Dish-Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with bellpepper and onion,served with basmati rice & Naan

Lamb Tikka Massala Combo

Lamb Tikka Massala Combo

$24.95

Tender pieces of lamb, cooked in rich tomato, and cream sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan

Shrimp Tikka Massala Combo

Shrimp Tikka Massala Combo

$24.95

Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent shrimp,served with basmati rice & Naan

Fish Tikka Massala Combo

Fish Tikka Massala Combo

$24.95

Look out, this flavorful dish may rival your favorite Indian Spots. Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent Sea Bass, served with basmai rice & Naan

BUTTER SAUCE DISHES

Paneer Makhani Combo

Paneer Makhani Combo

$19.95

Homemade cheese cooked in a simple creamy tomato sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan

Vegetable Makhani Combo

Vegetable Makhani Combo

$19.95
Butter Chicken Combo

Butter Chicken Combo

$19.95

Chicken makhani is a more bland butter sauce with chicken tikka, served with basmati rice & Naan

Lamb Makhani Combo

Lamb Makhani Combo

$24.95

Tender pieces of lamb, cooked in rich tomato, and cream sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan

Fish Makhani Combo

$24.95

Shrimp Makhani Combo

$24.95

CURRY DISHES

Traditional Gravy with garlic, onions, ginger & turmeric
Vegetable Jalfrezi Combo

Vegetable Jalfrezi Combo

$19.95

Mixed Vegetables cooked in a mild curry sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan Vegan

Aloo Gobhi Combo

Aloo Gobhi Combo

$19.95

Cauliflower & Potatoes in a curry gravy serves with naan Vegan

Aloo Mutter Combo

Aloo Mutter Combo

$19.95

Potatoes & Peas curry serves with naan or roti Vegan

Channa Massala Combo

Channa Massala Combo

$19.95

Chana masala is a delicious & flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy,served with basmati rice & Naan or Roti

Paneer Karahi Combo

Paneer Karahi Combo

$19.95

A simple yet amazingly flavorful paneer dish made by cooking paneer and bell peppers with fresh ground spices known as kadai,served with basmati rice & Naan

Chicken Curry (Boneless) Combo

Chicken Curry (Boneless) Combo

$19.95

Boneless chicken breast and traditional turmeric based curry sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan

Lamb Curry (Boneless) Combo

Lamb Curry (Boneless) Combo

$24.95

Cooked with fresh onion, ginger, and garlic in a curry sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan

Goat Curry ( Bone In ) Combo

Goat Curry ( Bone In ) Combo

$24.95

Bone In Curry served with basmati rice and Naan

Shrimp Curry Combo

Shrimp Curry Combo

$24.95

Indian Shrimp Curry made with tomato sauce and warm Indian spices ,you can enjoy any day of the week,served with basmati rice & Naan.

Chicken Vindaloo Combo

Chicken Vindaloo Combo

$19.95

Fish Curry Combo

$24.95

Serves with Basmati rice & Naan

SPINACH DISHES

Saag Paneer (Palak Paneer) Combo

Saag Paneer (Palak Paneer) Combo

$19.95

Is one of the most popular Indian dish made with succulent paneer cubes (Indian cottage cheese) in a smooth creamy spinach sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan

Chicken Saag Combo

Chicken Saag Combo

$19.95

Boneless chicken sauteed with fresh spinach and mild cream sauce,served with basmati rice & Naan

Lamb Saag Combo

Lamb Saag Combo

$24.95

Braised boneless lamb, fresh spinach, and curry sauce with touch of yogurt,served with basmati rice & Naan

Shrimp Saag Combo

Shrimp Saag Combo

$24.95

Bengali delicacy. People who love to eat Non – vegetarian food and people who love to explore food, mouthwatering spinach with large shrimp, served with basmati rice & naan

Aloo Palak Combo

Aloo Palak Combo

$19.95

Spinach with potatoes, non creamy vegan dish, served with basmati rice & naan

Fish Saag

$24.95

KORMA DISHES

Vegetable Korma Combo

Vegetable Korma Combo

$19.95

Vegetable korma is a rich luxurious curry dish made with mixed vegetables and lot of dry fruits. This recipe is flavorful and mildly sweet, served with basmati rice & Naan

Shahi Paneer Korma Combo

Shahi Paneer Korma Combo

$19.95

The original shahi paneer is from Mughalai cuisine. It has a white gravy made from onion and yogurt. No tomatoes are added. Full of cashew nuts and raisens, served with basmati rice & Naan

Chicken Korma Combo

Chicken Korma Combo

$19.95

Cooked in a soothing white cashew cream sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan

Lamb Korma Combo

Lamb Korma Combo

$24.95

Tender pieces of lamb cooked in a mild cashew sauce, served with basmati rice & Naan

Shrimp Korma Combo

Shrimp Korma Combo

$24.95

Large shrimp cooked in a white cashew creamh sauce, non tomato, very soothing, srved with basmati rice & Naan

Fish Korma Combo

$24.95

TANDOORI GRILL

Tandoori Chicken(Dark Meat) Combo

Tandoori Chicken(Dark Meat) Combo

$15.95

On bone. Cooked in herbs and spiced lemon, then cooked over charcoal, served with basmati rice & Naan

Chicken Tikka (Grill) Combo

Chicken Tikka (Grill) Combo

$19.95

Boneless Grill Chicken marinated with yogurt and grilled in clay oven. Served with steamed basmati rice.Non Saucy, served with basmati rice & Naan

Salmon Tikka (Grill) Combo

Salmon Tikka (Grill) Combo

$24.95

Tandoori actually means cooked in a special earth oven, salmon grill with mild ingredients,served with basmati rice & Naan

FLATBREADS

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$2.95

Flatbread

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.95

Flatbread with garlic

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$2.95

Wheat bread

Tandoori Roti (No Butter)

$2.95
Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$5.95

Naan stuffed with onion and spices

Cheese Naan (Mozarella)

Cheese Naan (Mozarella)

$5.95

Naan stuffed with mozzarella cheese

Peshwari Naan

Peshwari Naan

$5.95

Flatbread stuffed with cashew and raisins, topped with marchino cherries

Chicken Naan

Chicken Naan

$8.95

Naan stuffed with chicken tikka pieces

Lamb Naan

Lamb Naan

$8.95

Naan stuffed with ground lamb

Chilli Naan

Chilli Naan

$5.95

Naan topped with thai green chillis

SIDES/EXTRAS

Pickles

Pickles

$2.95

Mixed Mango relish

Raita

Raita

$2.95

Yogurt and cucumbers used for cooling the spice

Extra Rice

$3.95

Mango Chutney

$5.95

Extra Sauce Of Choice

$6.95

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.95
Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$4.95
Kheer (Rice Pudding)

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$4.95
Mango Pudding

Mango Pudding

$4.95

DRINKS NON ALCOHOL

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.95
Coke

Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Smoothie blend inhouse with sweetened mango & yogurt

Massala Chai

Massala Chai

$3.00

Indian spice tea with milk, served hot

Sprite

Sprite

$1.95
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.95
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Bottle Coke

$2.95

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.95

Bottle Sprite

$2.95

BEERS/WINES TOGO

Taj Mahal (22 oz)

Taj Mahal (22 oz)

$8.95
Kingfisher (14 oz)

Kingfisher (14 oz)

$4.95
Taj Mahal (Case of 12 ) 22 oz

Taj Mahal (Case of 12 ) 22 oz

$80.00

12 Large 22 Oz Taj Mahal Premium Lager Case

Prosecco (White Wine) 187 ml

Prosecco (White Wine) 187 ml

$8.95

Chardonnay (White Wine ) 187 ml

$8.95
Rosé (White Wine) 187 ml

Rosé (White Wine) 187 ml

$8.95

Cabernet (Red Wine) 187 ml

$8.95
Heineken

Heineken

$4.95
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.95
Bud Lite

Bud Lite

$3.95
Kingfisher 6 Pack

Kingfisher 6 Pack

$25.00

6 Pack Kingfisher Indian Premium Lager Beer

Kingfisher Case (24)

$80.00

FAMILY MEALS (Serves 6 )

Chicken Tikka Massala Family Tray (Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)

Chicken Tikka Massala Family Tray (Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)

$75.00
Paneer Tikka Massala Family Tray(Small Tray serves with Basmati rice & 4 Naans)

Paneer Tikka Massala Family Tray(Small Tray serves with Basmati rice & 4 Naans)

$75.00
Butter Chicken Family Tray (Small Tray serves with Basmati rice & 4 Naans)

Butter Chicken Family Tray (Small Tray serves with Basmati rice & 4 Naans)

$75.00
Chicken Curry Family Tray (Small Trays Serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)

Chicken Curry Family Tray (Small Trays Serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)

$75.00

Channa Massala Family Tray( Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)

$75.00
Palak Paneer Family Tray(Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)

Palak Paneer Family Tray(Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice & 4 Naans)

$75.00

Vegetable Korma Family Tray( Small Tray serves with Basmati Rice $ Naans

$75.00
Lamb Tikka Massala Family Tray

Lamb Tikka Massala Family Tray

$95.00
Lamb Curry Family Tray

Lamb Curry Family Tray

$95.00
Goat Biryani Family Tray

Goat Biryani Family Tray

$95.00
Lamb Biryani Family Tray

Lamb Biryani Family Tray

$95.00
Chicken Biryani Family Tray

Chicken Biryani Family Tray

$75.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Now Open late until 10 pm

531 North Central Avenue, Umatilla, FL 32784

