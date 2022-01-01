Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indian Creek Smokehouse

4440 Basswood Boulevard

Fort Worth, TX 76137

Meats

Brisket-1 pound

Brisket-1 pound

$24.00

Prime Black Angus Brisket

Brisket-half pound

Brisket-half pound

$12.00

Prime Black Angus Brisket

Pork Belly 1/4 LB

$5.00
Pork Belly Burnt Ends-Half pound

Pork Belly Burnt Ends-Half pound

$10.00

Duroc Prime Pork Belly

Pork Belly Burnt Ends-1 pound

Pork Belly Burnt Ends-1 pound

$20.00

Duroc Prime Pork Belly

Turkey Breast-Half pound

Turkey Breast-Half pound

$10.00

Brown Sugar Brined Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast-1 pound

Turkey Breast-1 pound

$20.00

Brown Sugar Brined Turkey Breast

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage half pound

$8.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage 1 pound

$16.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

St. Louis Ribs-Half Rack

St. Louis Ribs-Half Rack

$16.00

Dry Rub St. Louis Style Ribs

St. Louis Ribs-Full Rack

St. Louis Ribs-Full Rack

$32.00

Dry Rub St. Louis Style Ribs

Rib Tips

$8.00

Chicken Meal

$10.00

Chx

$3.50

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.50+

Scratch Made Daily

Black Pepper Pinto Beans

$3.50

Scratch Made Daily

Brown Sugar Habanero Slaw

$3.50

Scratch Made Daily

Potato Salad

$3.50

Scratch Made Daily

Sleeper

$10.00

Large Macaroni and Cheese

$7.00

Scratch Made Daily

Large Black Pepper Pinto Beans

$7.00

Scratch Made Daily

Large Brown Sugar Habanero Slaw

$7.00

Scratch Made Daily

Large Potato Salad

$7.00

Scratch Made Daily

Desserts

Chocolate Pie

$4.00

Scratch Made Daily

Lemon Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Barbecue available for pick up or casual outdoor dining. Catering available as well.

Website

Location

4440 Basswood Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Directions

Gallery
