Cowboys Bar & Grill, LLC 830 Southeast 1st Avenue
No reviews yet
830 Southeast 1st Avenue
Ontario, OR 97914
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
A La Carte
10oz Chicken
10oz Filet
10oz Kobe
12oz. Sirloin
14oz Ribeye
16oz Ribeye
8oz Sirloin
Bacon
Baked Potato
Buckaroo Beans
Dinner Salad
French Fries
Fresh Seasonal Vegtable
Fried Potato
Fry Bread
Grilled Onions
Jo-Jo's
Loaded Baker
Loaded Mash
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Mash
Side Of Lobster
Side Of Salmon
Side of Veg
Side Salad
Side Skewer
Desserts
Entrees
18oz. Bone in Ribeye
Bone-In Steaks
26 oz. Porterhouse
Bone-In Steaks
Burger Double
Burger Single
Chicken Breast
10 oz. butterflied chicken breast
Chicken Salad
Chicken Strips
Cow Poke Pasta
Dude
8 oz. hand cute choice top sirloin
Filet
A cut of the most tender steak 10 oz
Finger Steaks
Kobe "Ribeye Beef
A step above "prime grade" packed with flacor and know for it marbling and fat content
Lil Buckaroo
12 oz hand cut choice top sirloin
Lobster
12 oz. tails of Canadian cold water lobster market
Pork Chop
Prime Dip Dinner
Prime Rib 12oz
Prime Rib 14oz
Prime Rib 16oz.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Rancher
Our house favorite is a 14 oz. choice ribeye cut off the "prime", known for its marbling and fat content
Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Salmon Salad
Shrimp Salad
Steak Salad
Surfin' Cowboyy
8 oz. choice top sirloin and 8 oz grilled shrimp
Tomahawk
Workhorse
Wrangler
16 oz USDA Prime Grade ribeye steak, known for its marbling and fat content
HH Food
Splitable Entrees
Starters
18 Wings
9 Wings
Bar Prawns
Butterflied and breaded. served with homemade cocktail sauce.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Your choice or ranchm bbq, spicjy wing sauce
Bucket Of Clams
Served with drawn butter
Cattle Kabobs
Beef, bacon, mushroom and peppers grilled to perfection over applewood fire
Corn Dogs
Finger Steak App
Freedom Fry Platter
Handcut fries with cheese, beanss and sour cream
Fried Green Beans
Served with homemade ranch dressing
Fried Pickles
Served with homemade ranch dressing
Jalapeno Poppers
4 bacon wrapper poppers
Loaded Tater Skins
Friend potato skins smothered with bacon, cheese and chives. Served with sour cream
Onion straws
Served with homemade ranch dressing
Piled High Pork Nachos
Pulled pork, beans, BBQ sauce over tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and fresh jalapenos
Rocky Mountain Oysters
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Skewers
Applewood grilled prawns accomanied with homeade cocktail sauce
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Spicy Wisconsin cheese curds serced with ranch dressing
Lunch
Brandy
Cocktails
1800 Marg
Astro Pop
Caldwell Sunset
Caribbean Punch
Copper Camel
Cosmo
Doc Holiday
El Jimador Perfect Marg
Jameson Irish Mule
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Mandarin Mule
Old Fashion
Red Headed Russian
Scooby Snack
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Mule
Sugar Daddy
Titos Texas Mule
White Russian
Woodford Manhattan
Watermelon Palmer
Altos Margarita
Green and Yellow
Cowboy Mule
Huckleberry Mule
Yellowstone Manhattan
Irish Coffee
6666
Jack Rye Ball
Irish Day Breeze
Yippie-ki-yay
Holiday drink
Irish Bay Breeze
Irish Tang
Irish Mule
Swedish mule
Texas mule
Irish Green Tea
Irish Orange Tea
Absolut Mary
Perfect marg
Cordials
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Black Velvet
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jameson
Pendleton
Pendleton 1910
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Well Whiskey
Woodford
Jack Honey
Crown Peach
Macallan
Jameson Orange
Black Velvet Caramel
Fireball
Pendleton Midnight
Wine
CD Rose Bottle
CD Rose Glass
CDR Bottle
CDR Glass
CDW Bottle
CDW Glass
Convergence Bottle
Convergence Glass
Corking Fee
Huston Cab Bottle
Huston Cab Glass
Huston Cab/Syrah Bottle
Huston Malbec Bottle
Huston Malbec Glass
Huston Merlot Bottle
Huston Reserve
Huston Syrah Bottle
King Estate Pinot Grigio Bottle
Lange Pinot Noir Bottle
Machete Orin Swift
Merlot Glass
Moscato Glass
Paul Hobbs
Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Bottle
Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Glass
Plump Jack Chard
Stag's Leap ARTEMIS
Waterbrook Merlot Bottle
White Zin Glass
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Pitchers
Buckets
HH Drinks
HH CL Draft
HH BL Draft
HH ML Draft
HH Blue Moon
HH Dagger Falls
HH Tierra Madre
HH Recoil
HH Sweet As
HH Irish Death
HH 805
HH Space Dust
HH Lemon Cider
HH Teton Amber
HH Mind Haze
HH Sofa King
HH CDR
HH CDW
HH White Zin
HH Rum
HH Vodka
HH Whiskey
HH Tequila
Sunday Bloody Mary Bar
HH Gin
HH CL Pitcher
HH ML Pitcher
HH BL Pitcher
HH Deschutes
HH Huck
HH 805
HH Modelo
Special Events
Clothing
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
830 Southeast 1st Avenue, Ontario, OR 97914
Photos coming soon!