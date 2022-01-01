  • Home
Cowboys Bar & Grill, LLC 830 Southeast 1st Avenue

Cowboys Bar & Grill, LLC 830 Southeast 1st Avenue

No reviews yet

830 Southeast 1st Avenue

Ontario, OR 97914

830 Southeast 1st Avenue

Ontario, OR 97914

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

A La Carte

10oz Chicken

$17.00

10oz Filet

$33.99

10oz Kobe

$43.99

12oz. Sirloin

$22.99

14oz Ribeye

$32.99

16oz Ribeye

$46.99

8oz Sirloin

$18.00

Bacon

$2.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Buckaroo Beans

$4.00

Dinner Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Seasonal Vegtable

$5.00

Fried Potato

$4.00

Fry Bread

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$3.00

Jo-Jo's

$4.00

Loaded Baker

$6.00

Loaded Mash

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.99

Side Mash

$4.00

Side Of Lobster

$50.00

Side Of Salmon

$19.99

Side of Veg

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Skewer

$16.00

Catering

Tritip Dinner

$25.00

Veg Tray

$50.00

Roll

$1.00

Hash Caserole

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.25

Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$6.25

Entrees

18oz. Bone in Ribeye

$50.99

Bone-In Steaks

26 oz. Porterhouse

$69.99

Bone-In Steaks

Burger Double

$19.99

Burger Single

$14.99

Chicken Breast

$23.99

10 oz. butterflied chicken breast

Chicken Salad

$19.00

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Cow Poke Pasta

$17.99

Dude

$25.99

8 oz. hand cute choice top sirloin

Filet

$39.99

A cut of the most tender steak 10 oz

Finger Steaks

$23.99

Kobe "Ribeye Beef

$50.99

A step above "prime grade" packed with flacor and know for it marbling and fat content

Lil Buckaroo

$29.99

12 oz hand cut choice top sirloin

Lobster

$66.00

12 oz. tails of Canadian cold water lobster market

Pork Chop

$23.99

Prime Dip Dinner

$22.99

Prime Rib 12oz

$35.99

Prime Rib 14oz

$38.99

Prime Rib 16oz.

$41.99

Pulled Pork Dinner

$21.99

Rancher

$39.99

Our house favorite is a 14 oz. choice ribeye cut off the "prime", known for its marbling and fat content

Salmon

$32.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

Salmon Salad

$25.00

Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Steak Salad

$20.00

Surfin' Cowboyy

$39.00

8 oz. choice top sirloin and 8 oz grilled shrimp

Tomahawk

$110.00

Workhorse

$80.00

Wrangler

$54.99

16 oz USDA Prime Grade ribeye steak, known for its marbling and fat content

HH Food

HH 6oz/shrimp

$18.99

HH Burger

$10.99

HH Nachos

$8.99

HH Ribeye

$24.99

HH Steak

$15.99

LNHH Boneless

$7.99

LNHH Cheese Curds

$8.50

LNHH Fried Pickles

$6.99

LNHH Straws

$6.99

Splitable Entrees

1 Skewer Dinner

$29.99

2 Skewer Dinner

$49.99

20oz. Ribeye

$54.00

Cowboy

$44.99

Cowgirl

$33.99

Extra Plate

$5.00

Split Charge

$10.00

Sweetheart

$67.99

Starters

18 Wings

$19.99

9 Wings

$10.99

Bar Prawns

$6.00

Butterflied and breaded. served with homemade cocktail sauce.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

Your choice or ranchm bbq, spicjy wing sauce

Bucket Of Clams

$29.00

Served with drawn butter

Cattle Kabobs

$9.00+

Beef, bacon, mushroom and peppers grilled to perfection over applewood fire

Corn Dogs

$9.99

Finger Steak App

$11.50

Freedom Fry Platter

$11.99

Handcut fries with cheese, beanss and sour cream

Fried Green Beans

$10.50

Served with homemade ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Served with homemade ranch dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$14.50

4 bacon wrapper poppers

Loaded Tater Skins

$10.50

Friend potato skins smothered with bacon, cheese and chives. Served with sour cream

Onion straws

$9.99

Served with homemade ranch dressing

Piled High Pork Nachos

$12.99

Pulled pork, beans, BBQ sauce over tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and fresh jalapenos

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$12.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Skewers

$16.00

Applewood grilled prawns accomanied with homeade cocktail sauce

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$11.50

Spicy Wisconsin cheese curds serced with ranch dressing

Lunch

BLT

$12.50

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Ground Beef Steak

$15.99

L Beef Kabobs

$17.99

L Burger

$14.99

L Burger Dbl

$19.99

L Finger Steaks

$14.99

L Nachos

$12.99

L Prime Dip

$17.50

L Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Lunch Special

$11.99

Philly Sandwich

$18.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Tri tip

$32.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Soda Pitcher

$5.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Cherry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Zero

$3.00

Ice tea

$3.50

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$7.00

Cocktails

1800 Marg

$8.00

Astro Pop

$7.00

Caldwell Sunset

$8.00

Caribbean Punch

$8.00

Copper Camel

$5.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Doc Holiday

$8.00

El Jimador Perfect Marg

$9.00

Jameson Irish Mule

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mandarin Mule

$7.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Red Headed Russian

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Strawberry Mule

$7.00

Sugar Daddy

$6.00

Titos Texas Mule

$8.00

White Russian

$8.50

Woodford Manhattan

$13.00

Watermelon Palmer

$9.00

Altos Margarita

$9.00

Green and Yellow

$8.00

Cowboy Mule

$8.00

Huckleberry Mule

$8.00

Yellowstone Manhattan

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.50

6666

$8.00

Jack Rye Ball

$8.00

Irish Day Breeze

$8.00

Yippie-ki-yay

$8.00

Holiday drink

$8.00

Irish Bay Breeze

$8.00

Irish Tang

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Swedish mule

$8.00

Texas mule

Irish Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Orange Tea

$8.00

Absolut Mary

$9.00

Perfect marg

$9.00

Cordials

Butter Shots

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00Out of stock

Amaretto

$5.00

Pucker

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Rumchada

$5.00Out of stock

Tuaca

$6.00Out of stock

Bailey's

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00Out of stock

Jager

$7.00

Sinfire

$5.00Out of stock

Gran Marnier

$7.00

Razzmatazz

$7.00

Grape Pucker

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Silverl

$6.00

Captain

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Malibu Watermelon

$7.00

Malibu Strawberry

$7.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Tequila

El Jimador

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800

$8.00

Altos

$8.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Hpnotiq

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

1800 coconut

$9.00

Vodka

44 Huck

$8.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

44 Watermelon

$8.00

Absolute Mandarin

$7.00

Absolute Watermelon

$7.00

44 Nectarine

$8.00

Absolut Raspberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$7.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$5.66

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Pendleton

$7.55

Pendleton 1910

$9.43

Screwball

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.60

Seagrams VO

$6.60

Well Whiskey

$4.72

Woodford

$10.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Macallan

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Black Velvet Caramel

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Pendleton Midnight

$9.00

Wine

CD Rose Bottle

$26.00

CD Rose Glass

$7.00

CDR Bottle

$30.00

CDR Glass

$8.00

CDW Bottle

$26.00

CDW Glass

$7.00

Convergence Bottle

$30.00

Convergence Glass

$8.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Huston Cab Bottle

$50.00

Huston Cab Glass

$13.50

Huston Cab/Syrah Bottle

$76.00

Huston Malbec Bottle

$42.00

Huston Malbec Glass

$11.00

Huston Merlot Bottle

$50.00

Huston Reserve

$98.00

Huston Syrah Bottle

$55.00

King Estate Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Lange Pinot Noir Bottle

$98.00

Machete Orin Swift

$105.00

Merlot Glass

$8.00

Moscato Glass

$7.00

Paul Hobbs

$215.00

Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Glass

$11.00

Plump Jack Chard

$130.00

Stag's Leap ARTEMIS

$175.00

Waterbrook Merlot Bottle

$30.00

White Zin Glass

$7.00

Draft Beer

805

$5.50

Sofa King Draft

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

CL Draft

$3.50

Modelo

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed

$5.50

Huck Cider

$5.50

Bottle Beer

CL

$3.50

BL

$3.50

Bud

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Modelo

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Ultra

$3.50

White Claw

$7.00

High Noon WM

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Pine

$7.00Out of stock

PBR Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

PBR Carmel

$5.00Out of stock

Bevy

$4.25Out of stock

Keystone

$1.50

Pitchers

BL Pitcher

$12.00Out of stock

Blue Moon Pitcher

$18.00

Buzz Pitcher

$28.00

CL Pitcher

$12.00

ML Pitcher

$12.00

Moondog Amber Pitcher

$25.50

North Fork Pitcher

$22.00

Recoil Pitcher

$22.00

Shiver Pitcher

$22.00

Sofa King Pitcher

$22.00

Space Dust Pitcher

$24.00

Sweet As Pitcher

$20.00

Huck Pitcher

$20.00

Buckets

CL Bucket

$15.00

BL Bucket

$15.00

ML Bucket

$15.00Out of stock

Keystone Bucket

$8.00

Corona Bucket

$18.00

Modelo Bucket

$18.00

Ultra Bucket

$16.00

High Noon Bucket

$20.00

Coors Bucket

$15.00

White Claw Bucket

$28.00

PBR Bucket

$6.00

HH Drinks

HH CL Draft

$2.50

HH BL Draft

$2.50

HH ML Draft

$2.50

HH Blue Moon

$4.50

HH Dagger Falls

$4.50

HH Tierra Madre

$4.50

HH Recoil

$6.00

HH Sweet As

$5.00

HH Irish Death

$5.50

HH 805

$4.50

HH Space Dust

$6.00

HH Lemon Cider

$7.00

HH Teton Amber

$4.50

HH Mind Haze

$4.50

HH Sofa King

$5.50

HH CDR

$6.00

HH CDW

$5.00

HH White Zin

$4.00

HH Rum

$3.77

HH Vodka

$3.77

HH Whiskey

$3.77

HH Tequila

$3.77

Sunday Bloody Mary Bar

$3.77

HH Gin

$3.77

HH CL Pitcher

$10.00

HH ML Pitcher

$10.00

HH BL Pitcher

$10.00

HH Deschutes

$4.50

HH Huck

$4.50Out of stock

HH 805

$4.50

HH Modelo

$3.00

Gameroom

PBR

$1.50Out of stock

PBR Bucket

$5.00

Special Events

Party Deposits

Piano Ticket 15

$15.00

Piano Ticket 20

$20.00

Piano Ticket 25

$25.00

Wine Dinner

$100.00

Clothing

Ballcap

$15.00

Tanktop

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Tshirt-Barbed Wire

$20.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Vest

$90.00

T-shirt-Hangover

$20.00

T-shirt-Bucked

$20.00

Stuff

BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Open Food

Steak Salt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

830 Southeast 1st Avenue, Ontario, OR 97914

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

