Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Indian Delhi Palace

2,470 Reviews

$$

5104 East Mcdowell Road

Phoenix, AZ 85008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tikka Masala

Starters

Pakora

$8.00

Onion Bhaji

$8.00

Samosa

$8.00

Assorted Snacks

$10.00

Papadum

$4.00

Samosa Chaat

$13.00

Chili Paneer

$12.00

Tikka Masala Fries

$13.00

Kids Fries

$6.00

Soup & Sides

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Chicken Soup

$9.00

Fresh Salad

$9.00

Raita

$4.50

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Achar

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Onion Salad

$0.75

Side Small Mint Chutney

$0.50

Side Small Tamarind Chutney

$0.50

Tandoori

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Lamb Boti Kabob

$20.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$21.00

Garlic Chicken Kabab

$17.00

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Seekh Kabab

$18.00

Paneer Tikka

$17.00

Entree - Please Choose Your Curry Style and Protein to go with it.

Please Choose Your Curry Style and Protein to go with it.

Tikka Masala

$16.00

Korma

$16.00

Vindaloo

$16.00

Saag

$16.00

Goa Curry

$16.00

Curry

$16.00

Dopiaza

$16.00

Karahi

$16.00

Biryani

$16.00

Specialty

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Goat Masala

$21.00

Lamb Pasanda Nawabi

$22.00

Vegetarian

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$17.00

Bhindi Masala

$17.00
Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$17.00

Malai Kofta

$17.00

Daal Makhani

$17.00

Bengan Bhartha

$17.00

Paneer Masala

$17.00

Aloo Gobhi

$17.00

Matar Paneer

$17.00

Rice

Peas Pulao

$8.00

Full Plain Rice

$5.00

Half Plain Rice

$2.50

Breads

Naan

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Fire Naan

$5.00

Aloo Parantha

$6.00

Bhatura

$3.00

Roti

$3.00

Paratha

$5.00

Gobhi Parantha

$6.00

Keema Naan

$6.00

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Paneer Naan

$6.00

Paneer Parantha

$6.00

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Kheer

$6.00

Kulfi

$5.00

TOGO Drinks

DRINK TOGO

$2.50

LASSI TOGO

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic North Indian Cuisine

Website

Location

5104 East Mcdowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Directions

Gallery
Indian Delhi Palace image
Indian Delhi Palace image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tandoori Times - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
5626 W Bell Road Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurantnext
Haldi Indian Cuisine - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122 Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore
orange star4.6 • 2,448
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Los Dos Molinos Uptown
orange star4.4 • 2,226
1044 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 018 Crown
orange star4.8 • 1,815
5813 N. 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
orange star4.8 • 1,475
4502 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Biltmore
orange star4.3 • 1,165
2398 E Camelback Rd #101 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,163
3134 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston