Indian Xpress Short Hills

199 Reviews

$$

40 Chatham Road.

Short Hills, NJ 07078

Popular Items

Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Garlic Naan

Appetizers

Tomato Soup

$6.00
Spicy Corn Soup

Spicy Corn Soup

$6.00

Roasted Corn, red peppers, ginger, fresh cilantro

Vegetable Samosas

Vegetable Samosas

$8.00

Crispy turnovers, spiced potatoes, green peas, dry mango.

Lasuni Gobi

Lasuni Gobi

$9.00

Crispy cauliflower, tangy tomato garlic sauce.

Ragda Patties

$9.00

Spiced potato patties, chickpeas, shallots, tamarind and date chutney.

Dahi Papri Chaat

$8.00

Tongue tingling combination of mint & tamarind chutney, yoghurt with crisp papri and chickpeas.

Onion Bhajia

Onion Bhajia

$8.00

Classic Indian Starter — Crispy chickpea battered pomegranate & Onion fritters.

Chicken Murmuri Rolls

Chicken Murmuri Rolls

$10.00

Tangy chicken samosa rolls, mint cilantro chutney.

Tandoori Chicken Half

Tandoori Chicken Half

$17.00

Young chicken (half), chilies, ginger, garlic, garam masala, Lemon. BBQ'd in Tandoor.

Tandoori Chicken Full

Tandoori Chicken Full

$25.00

Chicken Tikka Achari Kababs

$18.00

Chicken breast, mustard, fennel, ginger, garlic, yogurt, Lemon.

Salmon Tandoori

Salmon Tandoori

$21.00

Boneless salmon, Lime leaves, ginger, garlic, lemon pickle, mustard.

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Chicken 65

$14.00

Mulligatawny soup

$6.00

Chicken samosa 2 pcs

$9.00

Lasuni chicken

$14.00

Entrees

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$18.00

A vegetarian delight - seasonal vegetables simmered in gravy & basmati rice, layer upon layer, make for a royal treat.Served with Raita.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$20.00

Basmati rice saffron flavored, sealed with Chicken and cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in.

Egg Biryani

$18.00

Eggs Dum Biryani, a splendid rice indulgence with fresh mint, caramelized onions and spiced eggs. Served with raita.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Grilled chicken tikka, tomato, ginger, honey.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.00
Chicken Curry Baby Spinach

Chicken Curry Baby Spinach

$19.00

Traditional Punjabi Chicken curry, baby spinach, Garam masala.

Chicken Badami Korma

Chicken Badami Korma

$19.00

Boneless chicken, almonds, cardamom, javitri powder, fennel, saffron.

Madras Chicken

$19.00

A 'deviled' chicken curry - Cooked in a black pepper sauce, from a region which 'exported' black pepper to the world

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$22.00

Lamb cubes, aged vinegar, onions, mustard and a blend of spices — a Goan specialty.

Lamb Roganjosh

Lamb Roganjosh

$22.00

Tender lamb, saffron, dry ginger, fennel, traditional Kashmiri spices.

Goan Shrimp Curry

Goan Shrimp Curry

$21.00

Shrimp, coconut, coriander, roasted peppers, tamarind, goan spice blend.

Egg Curry

$17.00

Eggs in an exquisitely aromatic & flavorful sauce. Naturally meat-free, it's one of India's most popular curries!

Panir Makhni

Panir Makhni

$18.00

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese), tomato, fresh ginger, honey, fenugreek.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$18.00

Paneer, slow cooked spinach, fresh dill, cumin.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$18.00

A vegetarian delight of paneer balls—'Koftas', simmered in a delicious rich gravy.

Yellow Dal Tarka

Yellow Dal Tarka

$15.00

Yellow lentils, cumin, onions, tomates, heing.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$15.00

Chickpeas, ginger, ajwain, cumin, pomegranate, green mango powder.

Dal Makhni

Dal Makhni

$15.00

Slow cooked black lentils, ginger, tomatoes

Gobi Aloo Mutter

Gobi Aloo Mutter

$16.00

Cauliflower, potatoes, green peas, cumin, ginger.

Baingan Bharta

Baingan Bharta

$16.00

Grilled eggplant, onions, garlic, tomatoes, herbs.

Tofu Green Peas Curry

Tofu Green Peas Curry

$18.00

Tofu, green peas, toasted cashews, onion & tomatoes curry.

Navrattan Korma

$16.00

Medley of vegetables, puffed lotus seeds, cashews, almonds, onion yogurt korma sauce.

Bhindi Masala

$16.00

Okra delicately spiced and tossed with Onions, tomatoes and mango powder.

Lamb Biryani

$23.00

Shrimp Biryani

$22.00

Breads

Naan

Naan

$3.50
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.50
Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.50
Chili Cilantro Naan

Chili Cilantro Naan

$4.50

Kashmiri Naan

$5.00

Golden raisins, almonds, cashews, coconut.

Roti

Roti

$3.50
Tandoori Parantha

Tandoori Parantha

$4.50

Poori 2 pcs

$4.00

Bhatura

$3.50

Accompaniments

Extra Basmati Rice

Extra Basmati Rice

$4.00

Cumin flavored Basmati Pulao.

Plain Yogurt

$4.00

Raita

$4.00

Raita with Cucumber

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Sweet Mango Chutney

Laccha Pyaaz

$2.00

Red Onion & Chillies

Sodas and Beverages

Sodas

$2.25

Coke / Diet / Sprite / Gingerale

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.50

A refreshing mango yogurt drink.

Masala Tea (Chai)

$3.50

Traditional Indian Tea with milk, fennel, cardamom, cloves & ginger.

Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Khoya

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$7.00Out of stock

Chenna

Saffron Kheer

$6.00

Indian Rice Pudding. Served Chilled, flavored with saffron & cardamom

Lunch Specials (available till 2.30pm only)

Lunch Amritsari Chole Bhature (available till 2.30pm only)

$14.00

Spiced Chickpeas | Puffed Bhature (2) | Pickled Vegetables | Sliced Onions

Lunch Paneer Tikka Masala (available till 2.30pm only)

$15.00

Lunch Palak Paneer (available till 2.30pm only)

$15.00

Lunch Tofu Green Peas (available till 2.

$15.00
Lunch Chicken Tikka Masala (available till 2.30pm only)

Lunch Chicken Tikka Masala (available till 2.30pm only)

$15.00

Lunch Chicken Vindaloo (available till 2.30pm only)

$15.00

Lunch Lamb Roganjosh (available till 2.30pm only)

$18.00

Lunch Goan Shrimp Curry (available till 2.30pm only)

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Open from: 11.30am to 2.30pm & 4.00pm to 9.00pm Order Delivery or Take Out! Call 973-944-2360 or 973-944-2361. Order Delivery from our wesbite at https://indianxpressnj.com/index.html Or Ubereats, Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

40 Chatham Road., Short Hills, NJ 07078

Indian Xpress image
Indian Xpress image
Indian Xpress image

