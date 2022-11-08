Indian Xpress Short Hills

Restaurant info

Open from: 11.30am to 2.30pm & 4.00pm to 9.00pm Order Delivery or Take Out! Call 973-944-2360 or 973-944-2361. Order Delivery from our wesbite at https://indianxpressnj.com/index.html Or Ubereats, Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

Website