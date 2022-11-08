Indian
Indian Xpress Short Hills
199 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open from: 11.30am to 2.30pm & 4.00pm to 9.00pm Order Delivery or Take Out! Call 973-944-2360 or 973-944-2361. Order Delivery from our wesbite at https://indianxpressnj.com/index.html Or Ubereats, Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub.
Location
40 Chatham Road., Short Hills, NJ 07078
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kebabs & Kurries By Dhaba - Kebabs & Kurries by Dhaba
No Reviews
244 US 46 FAIRFIELD, NJ 07004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Short Hills
More near Short Hills