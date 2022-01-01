- Home
- Indian Flame - Troy NY Account - 51 main avenue
Indian Flame - Troy NY Account 51 main avenue
51 main avenue
Wynantskill, NY 12198
Popular Items
Veg Appetizers
Punjabi Veg Samosa
An all-time favorite from Punjab. A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas
Spinach chat
Crispy spinach, onion, tomato and Tamarind sauce
Lasuni Gobi/Mushroom
Mini cauliflower florets or mushrooms tossed with tomato garlic and green herbs
Imly Baingan
Fried Spiced marinated eggplant and topped with tamarind sauce
Chilly Paneer
Homemade Indian Cottage cheese dipped in a batter and fried along with onions, peppers and spices
Mix Veg Pakkora
variety of vegetables deep fried in a lightly spiced batter (pakora)
Samosa Chaat
A popular Indian street food: Indian pastry, chickpea, tamarind and mint sauce with yogurt
Hamzan
hummus with garlic naan
Non-Veg Appetizers
Tuna Cutlet
Tuna fish cake
Calamari flame
Crispy calamari stir fried with onions, bell pepper, garlic and curry leaves
Coconut lamb
Stir fried lamb with coconut. onion and spices
Mango Shrimp
Tempered Shrimp cooked in mango Curry sauce
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken marinated with a blend of spices, then fried to a crisp
Tandoori Wings
Chicken wings marinated in yogurt and Indian spices cooked in a clay oven called Tandoor
South Indian Chilly Chicken
Batter fried chicken tenders with peppers, tomatoes, onions and spices
Kerala Fried Fish 9.99 Fried Tilapia with Authentic Kerala Spices
Fried Tilapia with Authentic Kerala Spices
Kallumakkay Varattiyathu
Spiced mussels fry with Aromatic Kerala Spices
Soups & Salads
Mulligatawny Soup
Blend of lentil and mix vegetables/blend of lentil, Vegetables and spinach
Spiced Green Rasam*
South Indian hot and sour soup made with tomato, tamarind, herbs, spices and garlic
Traditional Samudra Soup
Seafood soup with coconut and aromatic sauce
Chicken Malai Caesar Salad
Spiced Yogurt Marinated Chicken with Green
Garden fresh Green Salad
Kid's Corner
Tandoori Treasures
Tandoori Chicken
Known as the "King of Kebabs": Chicken with bone marinated in yogurt and spices and cooked in a clay oven
Chicken Tikka
Premium boneless chicken breast marinated with yogurt and spices cooked in a clay oven
Dhaniya Murgh tikka
Premium boneless chicken marinated with mint, yogurt and garlic cooked in clay oven
Rosemary Malai tikka
Premium boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and herbs then cooked in clay oven
Lamb Sheesh Kebab
Mildly spiced minced lamb marinated with herbs and onion then skewered and grilled in a clay oven
Indian Flame Rack of Lamb
A Indian specialty where Lamb chops are marinated with yogurt and various exotic spices cooked in a clay oven. 19.99
Atlantic Salmon Tikka
Salmon marinated with yogurt and spices then cooked in a clay oven
Tandoori Prawns
Prawns marinated with yogurt and spices cooked in a clay oven 1
Malai prawns
Shrimp marinated in ground cashew paste, ginger, garlic, herbs, spices and cooked in a clay oven
Tandoori fish
Red snapper marinated with spices and cooked in a clay oven
Paneer Tikka
Indian cottage cheese marinated in mild spices and cooked in a tandoor
flame Special: Tandoori Mix Grill
Medley of chicken, lamb, shrimp, lamb chop and vegetable kababs
Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
An all-time favorite: Boneless chicken breast broiled in a tandoor (clay oven) and cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
Butter Chicken
Boneless Chicken Butter Flavored Creamy Tomato Sauce
Chicken Vindaloo*
A Goan specialty, chicken cooked in a hot and sour tangy curry sauce with potato
Chicken Shahi Korma
Chicken cooked in a mild spiced cashew creamy sauce
Chicken Malabar
Chunks of boneless chicken marinated in spices then cooked with potatoes, curry leaves and dry red chili
chicken Chettinad
Chunks of boneless chicken cooked in a combination of ground spices and coconut sauce
Chicken Awaadhi
Chicken cooked with Cardamom Flavored Creamy Almond Sauce
Chicken Sag Tikka
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in delicate spinach sauce
Kadai Chicken
A Delhi specialty where chunks of boneless chicken is cooked with garlic, onion, tomato, bell peppers and kadai spices
Chilly Chicken
A medium spiced batter fried chicken sautéed with onion, chilly, bell peppers and finished with a garlic Tomato sauce
Amchuri Murgh
Tender cubes of chicken cooked in a chef's special mango flavored spicy sauce
Chicken Curry
Lamb & Goat
Lamb Rogan Josh
An aromatic curry with tender morsels of lamb served in a ginger infused tomato and onion
Goat Malabar
Goat cooked with tomato, onion, fresh herbs, mild spices and coconut sauce
Lamb Vindaloo*
Lamb cooked with a blend of green chili, onion, tomatoes and spices/hot and sour tangy curry sauce with potato
Lamb Madras
Cubes of boneless lamb cooked in a combination of spices with mustard seed and curry leaves
Lamb Khorma
Cubes of Lamb cooked in creamy Cashew Almond Sauce
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked in a delicate spinach sauce
Botti Kabab Masala
lamb chunks folded with honey flavored creamy tomato masala sauce
Kadai Goat/lamb
A Delhi specialty where chunks of lamb/Goat is cooked with garlic, onion, tomato, bell peppers and kadai spices
Goat Pepper Fry*
Fresh tender goat cooked with tomato, onion, fresh herbs and crushed black pepper
Goat/Lamb Curry
Fresh goat cooked in onion, tomatoes and coriander leaves
Goat/lamb Chettinad*
‘The Deviled goat’ in a black pepper coriander sauce from the chettiyar’s kitchen
Goat Vindaloo
Seafood
Kerala Fish Curry
Mahi Mahi cooked with spices, herbs and blended Tangy coconut sauce
Fish Moile
Mahi Mahi marinated in mild spices cooked with ginger garlic and coconut milk
Flame Special Salmon Elachi Pasanda
Grilled Salmon Simmered Mild Creamy House Special Sauce
Shimp vindaloo
A specialty from Andhra Pradesh: Halibut or Salmon curry prepared with chilies, poppy seeds and sesame-seeds.
Shrimp Mappas
Shrimp cooked with pepper, coriander, tamarind and spices, in a delicately simmered coconut gravy
Shrimp Malai Curry
Tiger prawns marinated in mild spices and herbs, cooked in a coconut sauce
Chemmeen Manga Curry
A Kerala delicacy where Prawns are cooked with mango, coconut and southern spices.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp marinated in mild spices and cooked in a tandoor oven, then finished with a creamy tomato sauce
Vegetarian
Aloo Gobi
Potato and cauliflower cooked with tomato, ginger, garlic, herbs and spices
Channa Masala
Chickpeas and diced potatoes cooked in mild spices and garnished with finely chopped coriander leaves
Saag Paneer
Indian cottage cheese cubes cooked a delicate spinach sauce
Navaratan Korma
Combination of vegetables cooked in a mildly spiced creamy cashew and almond sauce
Dal Tadka
Lentils tempered with seasonal spices and ghee
1/2 Dal Tadka
Dal Makkani
A traditional Punjabi preparation of black lentils simmered with spices
Malai Kofta
Mild spiced mix vegetables and cheese croquettes cooked in a creamy Almond/Cashew sauce
Shahi Paneer
Green peas & paneer in mildly spiced creamy cashew almond sauce.
Paneer Butter Masala
Northern Classic Homemade Cheese preparations.
Mix Veg Curry
Vegan
Vegetable Vindaloo
A medley of vegetables in a hot and sour tangy tomato curry
Cauliflower Mango curry
Cauliflower with fresh mango, coconut tempered with curry leaves and mustard seeds
Eggplant/Okra Masala
Eggplant or okra sauteed with onion, tomato bell pepper and spices
Kadai Tofu
Tofu made with bell peppers and spices
Mushroom Mutter Masala
A combination of mushroom and green peas cooked in a lightly spiced onion tomato sauce
Baingan Bartha
Smoked eggplant cooked in green chilly, ginger, tomato, onion and garnished with fresh coriander leaves
Dal palak
Lentils cooked with Mild Baby Spinach Sauce
Mushroom Mapps
mushroom cooked in spices and coconut-based sauce
(Biryani is a mixed rice dish. It is made with spices and Choice of meat/ seafood / vegetables)
Biryani & Special Rice
Breads
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Rice Kheer
Traditional Indian rice pudding
Parippu Payasam
Lentil cooked with Traditional Sweet Coconut Sauce
Gulab Jumun
Milk solid based dessert fried in ghee and served with a sweet rose scented syrup.
Rasmalai
Cheese immersed in a chilled creamy milk sauce
Mango/Pista Kulfi
Traditional mango/almond ice-cream
Ice Cream
Vanilla/chocolate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
