Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indian Flame - Troy NY Account 51 main avenue

review star

No reviews yet

51 main avenue

Wynantskill, NY 12198

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Punjabi Veg Samosa

Veg Appetizers

Punjabi Veg Samosa

$5.99

An all-time favorite from Punjab. A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas

Spinach chat

$6.99

Crispy spinach, onion, tomato and Tamarind sauce

Lasuni Gobi/Mushroom

$6.99

Mini cauliflower florets or mushrooms tossed with tomato garlic and green herbs

Imly Baingan

$6.99

Fried Spiced marinated eggplant and topped with tamarind sauce

Chilly Paneer

$9.99

Homemade Indian Cottage cheese dipped in a batter and fried along with onions, peppers and spices

Mix Veg Pakkora

$6.99

variety of vegetables deep fried in a lightly spiced batter (pakora)

Samosa Chaat

$6.99

A popular Indian street food: Indian pastry, chickpea, tamarind and mint sauce with yogurt

Hamzan

$7.99

hummus with garlic naan

***************

Non-Veg Appetizers

Tuna Cutlet

$7.99

Tuna fish cake

Calamari flame

$8.99

Crispy calamari stir fried with onions, bell pepper, garlic and curry leaves

Coconut lamb

$10.99

Stir fried lamb with coconut. onion and spices

Mango Shrimp

$9.99

Tempered Shrimp cooked in mango Curry sauce

Chicken 65

$7.99

Boneless chicken marinated with a blend of spices, then fried to a crisp

Tandoori Wings

$8.99

Chicken wings marinated in yogurt and Indian spices cooked in a clay oven called Tandoor

South Indian Chilly Chicken

$7.99

Batter fried chicken tenders with peppers, tomatoes, onions and spices

Kerala Fried Fish 9.99 Fried Tilapia with Authentic Kerala Spices

$9.99

Fried Tilapia with Authentic Kerala Spices

Kallumakkay Varattiyathu

$9.99

Spiced mussels fry with Aromatic Kerala Spices

Soups & Salads

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.99

Blend of lentil and mix vegetables/blend of lentil, Vegetables and spinach

Spiced Green Rasam*

$4.99

South Indian hot and sour soup made with tomato, tamarind, herbs, spices and garlic

Traditional Samudra Soup

$7.99

Seafood soup with coconut and aromatic sauce

Chicken Malai Caesar Salad

$7.99

Spiced Yogurt Marinated Chicken with Green

Garden fresh Green Salad

$7.99

Kid's Corner

French Fries

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Butter chicken Naan

$8.99

All entrees served with aromatic basmati rice

Tandoori Treasures

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Known as the "King of Kebabs": Chicken with bone marinated in yogurt and spices and cooked in a clay oven

Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Premium boneless chicken breast marinated with yogurt and spices cooked in a clay oven

Dhaniya Murgh tikka

$16.99

Premium boneless chicken marinated with mint, yogurt and garlic cooked in clay oven

Rosemary Malai tikka

$16.99

Premium boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and herbs then cooked in clay oven

Lamb Sheesh Kebab

$18.99

Mildly spiced minced lamb marinated with herbs and onion then skewered and grilled in a clay oven

Indian Flame Rack of Lamb

$20.99

A Indian specialty where Lamb chops are marinated with yogurt and various exotic spices cooked in a clay oven. 19.99

Atlantic Salmon Tikka

$19.99

Salmon marinated with yogurt and spices then cooked in a clay oven

Tandoori Prawns

$18.99

Prawns marinated with yogurt and spices cooked in a clay oven 1

Malai prawns

$18.99

Shrimp marinated in ground cashew paste, ginger, garlic, herbs, spices and cooked in a clay oven

Tandoori fish

$18.99

Red snapper marinated with spices and cooked in a clay oven

Paneer Tikka

$16.99

Indian cottage cheese marinated in mild spices and cooked in a tandoor

flame Special: Tandoori Mix Grill

$23.99

Medley of chicken, lamb, shrimp, lamb chop and vegetable kababs

Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

An all-time favorite: Boneless chicken breast broiled in a tandoor (clay oven) and cooked in a creamy tomato sauce

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Boneless Chicken Butter Flavored Creamy Tomato Sauce

Chicken Vindaloo*

$16.99

A Goan specialty, chicken cooked in a hot and sour tangy curry sauce with potato

Chicken Shahi Korma

$16.99

Chicken cooked in a mild spiced cashew creamy sauce

Chicken Malabar

$16.99

Chunks of boneless chicken marinated in spices then cooked with potatoes, curry leaves and dry red chili

chicken Chettinad

$16.99

Chunks of boneless chicken cooked in a combination of ground spices and coconut sauce

Chicken Awaadhi

$16.99

Chicken cooked with Cardamom Flavored Creamy Almond Sauce

Chicken Sag Tikka

$16.99

Boneless chicken tikka cooked in delicate spinach sauce

Kadai Chicken

$16.99

A Delhi specialty where chunks of boneless chicken is cooked with garlic, onion, tomato, bell peppers and kadai spices

Chilly Chicken

$16.99

A medium spiced batter fried chicken sautéed with onion, chilly, bell peppers and finished with a garlic Tomato sauce

Amchuri Murgh

$16.99

Tender cubes of chicken cooked in a chef's special mango flavored spicy sauce

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Lamb & Goat

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.99

An aromatic curry with tender morsels of lamb served in a ginger infused tomato and onion

Goat Malabar

$17.99

Goat cooked with tomato, onion, fresh herbs, mild spices and coconut sauce

Lamb Vindaloo*

$17.99

Lamb cooked with a blend of green chili, onion, tomatoes and spices/hot and sour tangy curry sauce with potato

Lamb Madras

$17.99

Cubes of boneless lamb cooked in a combination of spices with mustard seed and curry leaves

Lamb Khorma

$17.99

Cubes of Lamb cooked in creamy Cashew Almond Sauce

Lamb Saag

$17.99

Lamb cooked in a delicate spinach sauce

Botti Kabab Masala

$17.99

lamb chunks folded with honey flavored creamy tomato masala sauce

Kadai Goat/lamb

$17.99

A Delhi specialty where chunks of lamb/Goat is cooked with garlic, onion, tomato, bell peppers and kadai spices

Goat Pepper Fry*

$17.99

Fresh tender goat cooked with tomato, onion, fresh herbs and crushed black pepper

Goat/Lamb Curry

$17.99

Fresh goat cooked in onion, tomatoes and coriander leaves

Goat/lamb Chettinad*

$17.99

‘The Deviled goat’ in a black pepper coriander sauce from the chettiyar’s kitchen

Goat Vindaloo

$17.99

Seafood

Kerala Fish Curry

$17.99

Mahi Mahi cooked with spices, herbs and blended Tangy coconut sauce

Fish Moile

$17.99

Mahi Mahi marinated in mild spices cooked with ginger garlic and coconut milk

Flame Special Salmon Elachi Pasanda

$17.99

Grilled Salmon Simmered Mild Creamy House Special Sauce

Shimp vindaloo

$17.99

A specialty from Andhra Pradesh: Halibut or Salmon curry prepared with chilies, poppy seeds and sesame-seeds.

Shrimp Mappas

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with pepper, coriander, tamarind and spices, in a delicately simmered coconut gravy

Shrimp Malai Curry

$17.99

Tiger prawns marinated in mild spices and herbs, cooked in a coconut sauce

Chemmeen Manga Curry

$17.99

A Kerala delicacy where Prawns are cooked with mango, coconut and southern spices.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.99

Shrimp marinated in mild spices and cooked in a tandoor oven, then finished with a creamy tomato sauce

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$13.99

Potato and cauliflower cooked with tomato, ginger, garlic, herbs and spices

Channa Masala

$13.99

Chickpeas and diced potatoes cooked in mild spices and garnished with finely chopped coriander leaves

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Indian cottage cheese cubes cooked a delicate spinach sauce

Navaratan Korma

$13.99

Combination of vegetables cooked in a mildly spiced creamy cashew and almond sauce

Dal Tadka

$11.99

Lentils tempered with seasonal spices and ghee

1/2 Dal Tadka

$9.00

Dal Makkani

$12.99

A traditional Punjabi preparation of black lentils simmered with spices

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Mild spiced mix vegetables and cheese croquettes cooked in a creamy Almond/Cashew sauce

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Green peas & paneer in mildly spiced creamy cashew almond sauce.

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Northern Classic Homemade Cheese preparations.

Mix Veg Curry

$12.99

Vegan

Vegetable Vindaloo

$13.99

A medley of vegetables in a hot and sour tangy tomato curry

Cauliflower Mango curry

$13.99

Cauliflower with fresh mango, coconut tempered with curry leaves and mustard seeds

Eggplant/Okra Masala

$13.99

Eggplant or okra sauteed with onion, tomato bell pepper and spices

Kadai Tofu

$14.99

Tofu made with bell peppers and spices

Mushroom Mutter Masala

$14.99

A combination of mushroom and green peas cooked in a lightly spiced onion tomato sauce

Baingan Bartha

$14.99

Smoked eggplant cooked in green chilly, ginger, tomato, onion and garnished with fresh coriander leaves

Dal palak

$11.99

Lentils cooked with Mild Baby Spinach Sauce

Mushroom Mapps

$14.99

mushroom cooked in spices and coconut-based sauce

(Biryani is a mixed rice dish. It is made with spices and Choice of meat/ seafood / vegetables)

Biryani & Special Rice

Veg Biryani

$12.99

Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Goat Biryani

$17.99

Lamb biryani

$17.99

Lemon Rice

$6.99

Coconut Rice

$6.99

Mango Rice

$6.99

Breads

Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Onion naan

$3.99

Rosemary Naan

$3.99

Chicken Tikka Naan

$4.99

Chilli Naan

$3.99

Cheese Naan

$4.99

Kashmiri Naan

$3.99

raisin and nuts

Roti

$2.99

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

potato stuffed wheat bread

Kerala paratha

$3.99

Assorted Bread Basket

$9.99

(Roti,Garlic Naan,OnionNaan)

Sides

Masala sauce

$4.00

Raita

$4.00

Pickle

$3.00

Papad (2pcs)

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Desi Pyaza (Onion Chili)

$3.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Drinks

Saratoga Still/Sparkling Water

$4.00

Mango lassi

$4.00

Salt lassi

$4.00

Masala Chai

$2.99

Madras Indian Coffee

$2.99

Soda

$1.49

coke.diet.sprite,fanta,ginger ale

Desserts

Rice Kheer

$6.00

Traditional Indian rice pudding

Parippu Payasam

$6.00

Lentil cooked with Traditional Sweet Coconut Sauce

Gulab Jumun

$6.00

Milk solid based dessert fried in ghee and served with a sweet rose scented syrup.

Rasmalai

$6.00

Cheese immersed in a chilled creamy milk sauce

Mango/Pista Kulfi

$5.00

Traditional mango/almond ice-cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla/chocolate

Dosa Corner

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Ghee Dosa

$8.99

Mysore Masla Dosa

$9.99

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Lunch Specials

Chicken CurryCombo

$9.99

Lamb Curry Combo

$10.99

ChickenTikka Masala Combo

$9.99

Paneer Masala Combo

$8.99

Veg Curry Combo

$8.99

Vegan Combo

$8.99

Paneer Tikka Rolls

$7.99

Chicken Burger

$8.99

chole bhattura

$9.99

poori bhaji

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 main avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Indian Flame - Troy NY Account image

Similar restaurants in your area

Muza
orange starNo Reviews
1300 15th St Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Calypso - 77 Congress St
orange starNo Reviews
77 Congress St, Troy, NY 12180-4109 Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Moscatiellos
orange starNo Reviews
99 North Greenbush Rd Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que - Troy
orange star4.4 • 4,043
377 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
ELDORADO - Troy - 121 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
121 4th Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Bootleggers on Broadway - 200 Broadway
orange star4.0 • 911
200 Broadway Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wynantskill
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Pittsfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston