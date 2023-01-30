Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE Root Beer Stand at Indian Lake!

8080 OH-366

Russells Point, OH 43348

SPECIALS

Specials are subject to change without notice due to product availability.
2 Dogs w/ Chili & Cheese $9

2 Dogs w/ Chili & Cheese $9

$9.00

2 of our All Angus 1/4# Dogs wearing beefy coney chili and melty shredded cheddar nestled in a toasted New England lobster style split roll!

2 Footlong Chili n’ Cheese $14

2 Footlong Chili n’ Cheese $14

$14.00

Have a HUGE appetite? Or want enough to Share? Grab 2 of our Famous HUGE 1/2# Footlongs riding w/ Coney Chili and Shredded Cheddar. (Photo shown w/ added jalapeños)

$1 MINI Cone or Cup (Arp’s Soft Serve)

$1 MINI Cone or Cup (Arp’s Soft Serve)

$1.00

Try a nice portion of our Awesome, Creamy Arp’s Farm Soft Serve or DOLE Whip in a mini cup or cone for just $1!

2 Sloppy Joes & Sm Drink $10

2 Sloppy Joes & Sm Drink $10

$10.00

Our Sloppy’s take you back to the ol’school with a meaty, simple recipe that is sure to satisfy! (Photo shown w/ added American Cheese)

APPS & SIDES

Some are fried. Some are supplied. Some are made in-house. ALL are yummy!
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.50+

“O!” The only thing missing here are H's! Our 'O' rings, are lightly breaded, fried to perfection & will have you saying, “O! So Good!” Also sold to Michigan fans on occasion! :)

CHIPS

$3.00

NOT snack sized! REAL Sized!

NACHOS

NACHOS

$5.00

Old fashion, round Nacho Chips! Comes with Warm Queso. Sub Beer Cheese or Add jalapeños and sweat a little!

WALKING TACO

WALKING TACO

$4.00

The original Walking Taco! Comes with Fritos & Chili. Substitute Doritos, Add onion, cheese, lettuce, jalapeño, queso, beer cheese…. The world is yours! Start Walkin’!

FRESH CUT FRIES

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.50+

FRESH CUT, brined and fried! With our yummy seasoned salt! That simple. That GOOD!

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

All muscle, white meat tenders w/ choice of sauce!

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$6.50

Crispy exterior texture, yet warm & soft inside. Comes w/ Devine Beer Cheese, but sub Queso or Just Mustard if desired!

CHILI

CHILI

$3.50+

Beans beans the miracle fruit, the more you eat, the more you toot!… Enjoy our No Bean, Beefy Chili! Comes w/ saltines. Add cheddar, queso, onion, jalapeños as desired.

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$3.50+

White Cheddar. Cavatappi Noodles. Lightly topped with seasoned bread crumbs. SO GOOD!

MOTZ' STICKS

MOTZ' STICKS

$5.00

Again, we kept it simple here, but the breading is KEY! Enjoy!

DOGS & SANDWICHES

Try our Made-to-Order, Heart-Warming Sandwiches, platters and more!
HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$3.25

Our Angus Dogs are Premium! Steamed, grilled, and lying lazily in a soft, toasted lobster style split roll with your favorite toppings... YUM!

FOOTLONG

FOOTLONG

$6.50

Bring your appetite & hold on with two hands! This is 1/2# of Angus Beef w/ your choice of toppings. Some are at additional costs.

SKINNY DOG

$2.75
SINGLE BURGER

SINGLE BURGER

$7.00

Burgers are better FRESH! Our burgers are Angus Beef, unfrozen, fresh quarter pound patties, pressed and griddled, lightly seasoned and resting on a just toasted bun! If adding onions or jalapeños they will be grilled also! Photo shows ‘Buff’s Revenge’ double burger.

DOUBLE BURGER

DOUBLE BURGER

$10.00

1/2# of fresh beef! Griddled under a press, seasoned just right and juicy! Add your favorite toppings or try the ‘Buff’s Revenge!’ (shown in photo)

SHELL YEAH!

$9.00

Single juicy burger with grilled onions, American cheese, 1000 sauce, whole leaf lettuce and crispy sweet hot pickles. An ode to an American all-time favorite!

BUFF's REVENGE

BUFF's REVENGE

$11.00

1/2 # (2 Patties) Grilled jalapeños, provolone, whole leaf lettuce and saucy sows sweet/hot mustard. “DANG!” Several 10/10 salutes for this one!

PIZZA BURGER

PIZZA BURGER

$9.75

Dual pizza burger patties stuffed with mozzarella. Seasoned with a touch of garlic, griddled under a press, topped with 2 mozzarella sticks and some ‘za sauce! ‘Za is just short for pizZA!

PHILLY

PHILLY

$8.75

The Philly is Real Sirloin! No ‘Stakem’s’ used here! Roasted blend of green & red peppers & onion accompany the beef on the griddle as we chop it up and melt provolone atop. Add hot sauce for a tasty game-changer!

SHREDDED CHICKEN

SHREDDED CHICKEN

$6.75

Real Pulled Chicken Meat Sandwich! Once again, the good ol’ fashion, simple recipe is a WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER!

SLOPPY JOE

SLOPPY JOE

$6.75

A Yummy recipe that will have you closing your eyes and reminiscing about, ‘the good ol’ days,’ when life was simple and so was a good ol’ Sloppy Joe… or 2! :)

FRIED CHICKEN

$6.50

Our all muscle, white meat, chicken tenders on a brioche sub roll with your choice of sauce. Want cheese? Lettuce?

TENDERLOIN

$8.50

ICE CREAM

Our soft serve is Arp’s Dairy Farm in Defiance, Ohio. Our Hard is from Toft’s!

SOFT CUP/CONE

$3.50+

HARD CUP/CONE

$4.25+
SPLITS

SPLITS

$5.75

Split banana, 3 stacks of ice cream, 3 toppings, whipped cream and cherry if desired!

SUNDAE

SUNDAE

$4.50

Choice of ice cream flavor and a topping. Of course, you can add more!

TWISTED GNOME

TWISTED GNOME

$4.50+

Ice Cream and Stir in Toppings ‘TWISTED, like a Lake Saturday!’ Our version of what you know as a ‘Blizzard’ from DQ or a ‘McFlurry’ from McDonald’s only with high quality, Arp’s Dairy Soft Serve made with NO High Fructose Corn Syrup!

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$5.50

Warm Fudge Brownie w/ Arp’s Real Dairy Soft Serve, Whipped Cream & warm chocolate fudge sauce. Nuts anyone!?

PRE-PACKAGED

$2.50
ICE CRM SANDWICH

ICE CRM SANDWICH

$3.75

Arp’s Dairy soft serve between a rotation of cookie flavors. I love the chocolate chip cookies w/ twisted vanilla and chocolate ice cream! *Made in house w/ 2 large cookies per sandwich.

CLASSIC SHAKE

CLASSIC SHAKE

$6.50

Real Dairy Soft Serve, Real Milk, Malt, blended with your choice of flavoring. Request Toft’s Hard Ice Cream for just .75 more!

SMOOTHIES (coming soon!)

Smoothies and Healthy Shakes

$3.00

Protein Scoop

NON ALCOHOLIC

LG FOUNTAIN

LG FOUNTAIN

$2.50

Large Softdrink

SM FOUNTAIN

SM FOUNTAIN

$2.50

Small Soft Drink

BOTTLE / CANNED

BOTTLE / CANNED

Premium Bottled or Canned NA Beverages

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75

How we do everything… the Good Ol’Fashion tastes, the Good Ol’Fashion trusted Brands. Lots of Swiss Miss & Hot water! Want some mallow of marsh!?

TAP WATER

$0.25

Water cup

FLOATS

Options! We 2-3 have draft selections on rotation. We have Stewart’s, Frostop, A&W, and more in bottles or cans! Then we have soft serve or hard ice cream & the option to loan a 0° frosty mug! Keep the straw. RETURN THE MUG! :)

DRAFT & SOFT

$4.50

DRAFT & HARD

$5.25

PREMIUM & SOFT

$5.75
PREMIUM & HARD

PREMIUM & HARD

$6.50

Your choice of bottled or canned beverage with Toft hard, vanilla ice cream, and a loaner 0° frosted mug!

SHIRTS

Long and Short Sleeved. “IT’s BACK!”

It’s Back Short Sleeve

$22.00

It’s Back Long Sleeve

$28.00

KOOZIES

Choose a can or bottle style in multiple colors (including camp’!)

Bottle Koozie

$5.00

Can Koozie

$4.00
Enjoy a journey back in time at this nostalgic destination, Drive-In offering Root Beer Floats, HUGE Footlongs, other Grilled and Chilled Treats with an 18 hole Putt Putt Course & Batting Cages Coming Back Soon!

