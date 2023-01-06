Indian Nepali Kitchen 450 E Broad st
No reviews yet
450 E Broad st
Pataskala, OH 43062
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Vegetarian Appetizers
1. Vegetable Singara
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes and vegetables
2. Sadeko Bhatmas
Fried white soyabeans marinated on slice onion, chaat masala, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, salt, oil
3. Mixed Veg Pakora
Onion slices, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)
4. Onion Pakora
Chopped chicken and onions coated in a chickpea batter and fried
5. Singara Chaat
Two vegetable samosas, topped with cucumbers, onions, yogurt, cilantro, and a chaat masala
6. Omelet
Eggs, oil, salt, cilantro, red onions, Thai chili
7. Chole Batura
4 pieces all-purpose flour bread comes with Aloo Chole curry
8. Chole Puri
2 pieces whole wheat bread with Aloo Chole Curry
9. Paneer Pakora
Indian Cheese (paneer), gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
10. Chicken Pakora
Chicken thigh meat, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)
11. Shrimp Pakora
Shrimp, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)
12. Chicken Choila
Marinated chicken thigh roasted on the tandoor, ginger-garlic, chili, lemon juice, onion, cilantro on top
13. Chicken 65
Deep-fried Chicken breast, ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.
14. Chicken Chilli
Deep-fried Chicken breast, dry chili, dice bell pepper, dice onions,ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.
15. Shrimp Chilli
Deep fried tandoori shrimp, ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.
16. Fish Fry
Non-Vegetarian Masala
17. Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless lamb meat, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy
18. Shrimp Tikka Masala
Deep-fried raw shrimp, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy
19. Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter Special Masala
20. Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter
21. Shrimp Korma
Shrimp, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter
22. Chicken Tikka Masala
Chopped grilled chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, Special Masala
23. Butter Chicken
Chopped grilled chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, Special Masala, red food color & butter
24. Fish Masala
Vegetarian Masala
25. Navratna Korma
Mixed vegetables, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter.
26. Palak Paneer Masala
Spinach, Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, butter
27. Daal Makhani
Black gram, kidney beans, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, butter
28. Paneer Tikka Masala
Chopped Fried Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy.
29. Matar Paneer Masala
Green peas, Chopped and fried Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy
30. Malai Kofta
Mixed vegetables, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter
31. Chana Masala
Chickpeas, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy
Non-Vegetarian Curry
32. Goat Curry
Goat meat with bones, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander.
33. Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top
34. Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken thigh meat, oil, whole garam masala, red- yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top
35. Shrimp Curry
Shrimp, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top
36. Fish Curry
Tilapia boneless fish, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, Masala, cilantro on top
37. Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken boneless thigh meat, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala
38. Lamb Jalfrezi
Boneless lamb, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala
39. Shrimp Jalfrezi
Deep-fried tandoori shrimp, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala
Vindaloo
40. Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder
41. Goat Vindaloo
Goat meat with bones, curry masala, dry chili, redyellow dice onions, red-black bell pepper dice
42. Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder
43. Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken thigh, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder
44. Fish Vindaloo
Boneless tilapia fish, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder
Tandoor
45. Tandoori Shrimp
Marinated tandoori raw shrimp, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro
46. Chicken Tikka Kabob
Chicken, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro
47. Paneer Tikka Kabob
Marinated Chopped Indian Cheese, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro
48. Chicken Tandoori
Marinated Chicken legs and thigh, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, yogurt, food color, Cilantro
49. Tandoori Mixed Grill
Combo of 8 items- chicken tandoori, Shrimp tandoori, paneer tikka kabab, Chicken mint kabab, chicken tikka kabab, lamb-boti kabab, chicken swiss kabab, Goat Boti Kabab
50. Lamb Boti Kabob
Vegetarian Curry
51. Aloo Gobi Curry
Potatoes, cauliflower, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili
52. Eggplant Curry
Eggplant, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder
53. Mixed Vegetable Curry
Potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, carrot, cut beans, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, gingergarlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander.
54. Aloo-Chole Curry
Potatoes, garbanzo chickpeas, oil, whole garam masala, red- yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander
55. Dal Tadka Curry
Chana dal, curry masala, ginger garlic paste, onion gravy, tomato gravy salt, oil
56. Rayo Saag
Rayo saag (Choy saag), oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top
Mix Rice
57. Chicken Mix Rice
Boneless chicken thigh, Basmati Rice, Special Masala
58. Egg Mix Rice
Boiled and deep fry Egg, Basmati Rice.
59. Shrimp Mix Rice
Fried Shrimp, Basmati Rice, Special Masala
60. Lamb Mix Rice
Boneless lamb, Basmati Rice, Masala
61. Veg Mix Rice
Mixed fresh vegetables, Basmati Rice, Special Masala
Biryani
62. Veg Biryani
Half cooked mixed fresh vegetables, paneer, green peas, butter, long grain Basmati Rice
63. Chicken Biryani
Chicken thigh, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
64. Shrimp Biryani
Deep-fried Shrimp, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
65. Egg Biryani
Boiled and fried Egg, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
66. Goat Biryani
Goat meat, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
67. Lamb Biryani
Lamb, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
Thali
68. Chicken Thali
(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).
69. Veg Thali
(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).
70. Fish Thali
(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).
71. Goat Thali
(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).
72. Lamb Thali
(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).
Rice
Naan
76. Cheese Naan
All-purpose flour, American cheese, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter added after baked
77. Garlic Naan
All-purpose flour, crushed garlic and cilantro, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter
78. Kashmiri Naan
All-purpose flour, red cherry, sugar, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter added after baked
79. Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flour, salt, and water
80. Naan Bread Basket
Combo of 3 naans- garlic naan, cheese naan, and butter naan
81. Tandoori Plain Paratha
Whole wheat flour, water, salt, baking powder
82. Onion Kulcha
83. Butter Naan
84. Plain Naan
Soup
Kid Menu
Desserts
Salad
Chowmine Noodles
98. Lamb Noodles
Boiled noodles, cooked lamb meat, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top
99. Shrimp Noodles
Boiled noodles, deep-fried shrimp, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top
100. Egg Noodles
Boiled noodles, deep-fried boiled egg, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top
101. Mushroom Noodles
Boiled noodles, deep-fried mushroom, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top
102. Pork Noodles
Boiled noodles, Fresh mixed vegetables, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top
103. Chicken Noodles
Boiled noodles, fried chicken thigh meat, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top
104. Goat Noodles
Boiled noodles, cooked goat meat, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top
Dumpling
105. Veg Dumpling (Steam)
(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
106. Veg Chili Dumpling
(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
107. Veg Fry Dumpling
(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
108. Veg Jool Dumpling
(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
109. Veg Sea Dumpling
(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
110. Chicken Dumpling (Steam)
(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
111. Chicken Chili Dumpling
(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
112. Chicken Sea Dumpling
(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
113. Chicken Fry Dumpling
(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
114. Chicken Jool Dumpling
(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)
Sekuwa
115. Goat Sekuwa
Barbeque boneless goat meat, diced onions, diced red and green bell pepper, ginger-garlic crashed, oil, salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, cilantro on top
116. Goat Bhutaan
Deep-fried Goat tripes, dice onions, dice red and green bell pepper, ginger-garlic crashed, oil, salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, cilantro on top
117. Pork Sekuwa
Barbeque boneless pork meat, diced onions, diced red and green bell pepper, ginger-garlic crashed, oil, salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, cilantro on top
118. Sekuti
Barbeque meat, diced onions, diced red and green bell pepper, ginger-garlic crashed, oil, salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, cilantro on top.
Thukpa
119. Shrimp Thukpa
Boiled noodles, deep-fried Shrimp, tomato gravy, Thukpa masala, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro, and onion on top
120. Chicken Thukpa
Boiled noodles, Cooked chicken thigh meat, tomato gravy, Thukpa masala, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro, and onion on top
121. Veg Thukpa
Boiled noodles, Mixed vegetables, Thukpa masala, tomato gravy, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro
122. Goat Thukpa
Boiled noodles, cooked goat meat, Thukpa masala, tomato gravy, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro
123. Lamb Thukpa
Boiled noodles, cooked lamb meat, tomato gravy, Thukpa masala, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro, and onion on top
124. Pork Thukpa
Boiled noodles, cooked pork meat, tomato gravy, Thukpa masala, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro, and onion on top
Beverages
Beer
Alcohol
Blue Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey
Green Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey
Gold Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey
Double Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey
Black Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey
1800 Silver
Don Julio
Patron
Grey Goose Vodka
Absolut Vodka
Jack Daniel's Whiskey
Crown Royal Whiskey
Black Hennessy
Hennessy
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Remy Martin 1738
Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey
Wild Turkey Bourbon Whiskey
Vegetarian Appetizers (Deep Copy)
1. Vegetable Singara
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes and vegetables
2. Sadeko Bhatmas
Fried white soyabeans marinated on slice onion, chaat masala, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, salt, oil
3. Mixed Veg Pakora
Onion slices, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)
4. Onion Pakora
Chopped chicken and onions coated in a chickpea batter and fried
5. Singara Chaat
Two vegetable samosas, topped with cucumbers, onions, yogurt, cilantro, and a chaat masala
6. Omelet
Eggs, oil, salt, cilantro, red onions, Thai chili
7. Chole Batura
4 pieces all-purpose flour bread comes with Aloo Chole curry
8. Chole Puri
2 pieces whole wheat bread with Aloo Chole Curry
9. Paneer Pakora
Indian Cheese (paneer), gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers (Deep Copy)
10. Chicken Pakora
Chicken thigh meat, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)
11. Shrimp Pakora
Shrimp, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)
12. Chicken Choila
Marinated chicken thigh roasted on the tandoor, ginger-garlic, chili, lemon juice, onion, cilantro on top
13. Chicken 65
Deep-fried Chicken breast, ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.
14. Chicken Chilli
Deep-fried Chicken breast, dry chili, dice bell pepper, dice onions,ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.
15. Shrimp Chilli
Deep fried tandoori shrimp, ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.
16. Fish Fry
Non-Vegetarian Masala (Deep Copy)
17. Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless lamb meat, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy
18. Shrimp Tikka Masala
Deep-fried raw shrimp, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy
19. Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter Special Masala
20. Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter
21. Shrimp Korma
Shrimp, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter
22. Chicken Tikka Masala
Chopped grilled chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, Special Masala
23. Butter Chicken
Chopped grilled chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, Special Masala, red food color & butter
24. Fish Masala
Vegetarian Masala (Deep Copy)
25. Navratna Korma
Mixed vegetables, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter.
26. Palak Paneer Masala
Spinach, Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, butter
27. Daal Makhani
Black gram, kidney beans, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, butter
28. Paneer Tikka Masala
Chopped Fried Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy.
29. Matar Paneer Masala
Green peas, Chopped and fried Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy
30. Malai Kofta
Mixed vegetables, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter
31. Chana Masala
Chickpeas, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy
Non-Vegetarian Curry (Deep Copy)
32. Goat Curry
Goat meat with bones, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander.
33. Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top
34. Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken thigh meat, oil, whole garam masala, red- yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top
35. Shrimp Curry
Shrimp, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top
36. Fish Curry
Tilapia boneless fish, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, Masala, cilantro on top
37. Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken boneless thigh meat, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala
38. Lamb Jalfrezi
Boneless lamb, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala
39. Shrimp Jalfrezi
Deep-fried tandoori shrimp, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala
Vegetarian Curry (Deep Copy)
51. Aloo Gobi Curry
Potatoes, cauliflower, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili
52. Eggplant Curry
Eggplant, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder
53. Mixed Vegetable Curry
Potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, carrot, cut beans, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, gingergarlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander.
54. Aloo-Chole Curry
Potatoes, garbanzo chickpeas, oil, whole garam masala, red- yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander
55. Dal Tadka Curry
Chana dal, curry masala, ginger garlic paste, onion gravy, tomato gravy salt, oil
56. Rayo Saag
Rayo saag (Choy saag), oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top
Vindaloo (Deep Copy)
40. Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder
41. Goat Vindaloo
Goat meat with bones, curry masala, dry chili, redyellow dice onions, red-black bell pepper dice
42. Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder
43. Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken thigh, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder
44. Fish Vindaloo
Boneless tilapia fish, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder
Tandoor (Deep Copy)
45. Tandoori Shrimp
Marinated tandoori raw shrimp, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro
46. Chicken Tikka Kabob
Chicken, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro
47. Paneer Tikka Kabob
Marinated Chopped Indian Cheese, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro
48. Chicken Tandoori
Marinated Chicken legs and thigh, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, yogurt, food color, Cilantro
49. Tandoori Mixed Grill
Combo of 8 items- chicken tandoori, Shrimp tandoori, paneer tikka kabab, Chicken mint kabab, chicken tikka kabab, lamb-boti kabab, chicken swiss kabab, Goat Boti Kabab
50. Lamb Boti Kabob
Mix Rice (Deep Copy)
57. Chicken Mix Rice
Boneless chicken thigh, Basmati Rice, Special Masala
58. Egg Mix Rice
Boiled and deep fry Egg, Basmati Rice.
59. Shrimp Mix Rice
Fried Shrimp, Basmati Rice, Special Masala
60. Lamb Mix Rice
Boneless lamb, Basmati Rice, Masala
61. Veg Mix Rice
Mixed fresh vegetables, Basmati Rice, Special Masala
Biryani (Deep Copy)
62. Veg Biryani
Half cooked mixed fresh vegetables, paneer, green peas, butter, long grain Basmati Rice
63. Chicken Biryani
Chicken thigh, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
64. Shrimp Biryani
Deep-fried Shrimp, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
65. Egg Biryani
Boiled and fried Egg, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
66. Goat Biryani
Goat meat, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
67. Lamb Biryani
Lamb, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala
Rice (Deep Copy)
Naan (Deep Copy)
76. Cheese Naan
All-purpose flour, American cheese, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter added after baked
77. Garlic Naan
All-purpose flour, crushed garlic and cilantro, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter
78. Kashmiri Naan
All-purpose flour, red cherry, sugar, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter added after baked
79. Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flour, salt, and water
80. Naan Bread Basket
Combo of 3 naans- garlic naan, cheese naan, and butter naan
81. Tandoori Plain Paratha
Whole wheat flour, water, salt, baking powder
82. Onion Kulcha
83. Butter Naan
84. Plain Naan
Soup (Deep Copy)
Kid Menu (Deep Copy)
Desserts (Deep Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
450 E Broad st, Pataskala, OH 43062
Photos coming soon!