Indian Nepali Kitchen 450 E Broad st

Popular Items

80. Naan Bread Basket
22. Chicken Tikka Masala
23. Butter Chicken

Vegetarian Appetizers

1. Vegetable Singara

$3.99

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes and vegetables

2. Sadeko Bhatmas

$4.99

Fried white soyabeans marinated on slice onion, chaat masala, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, salt, oil

3. Mixed Veg Pakora

$4.99

Onion slices, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)

4. Onion Pakora

$3.99

Chopped chicken and onions coated in a chickpea batter and fried

5. Singara Chaat

$5.99

Two vegetable samosas, topped with cucumbers, onions, yogurt, cilantro, and a chaat masala

6. Omelet

$3.99

Eggs, oil, salt, cilantro, red onions, Thai chili

7. Chole Batura

$5.99

4 pieces all-purpose flour bread comes with Aloo Chole curry

8. Chole Puri

$4.99

2 pieces whole wheat bread with Aloo Chole Curry

9. Paneer Pakora

$5.99

Indian Cheese (paneer), gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

10. Chicken Pakora

$4.99

Chicken thigh meat, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)

11. Shrimp Pakora

$10.99

Shrimp, gram flour, salt, cilantro, oil, chili (as you choose spicy level)

12. Chicken Choila

$7.99

Marinated chicken thigh roasted on the tandoor, ginger-garlic, chili, lemon juice, onion, cilantro on top

13. Chicken 65

$9.99

Deep-fried Chicken breast, ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.

14. Chicken Chilli

$8.99

Deep-fried Chicken breast, dry chili, dice bell pepper, dice onions,ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.

15. Shrimp Chilli

$12.99

Deep fried tandoori shrimp, ginger-garlic paste, oil, salt, chili powder, corn star, rice flour, egg, lemon juice, food color.

16. Fish Fry

$10.99

Non-Vegetarian Masala

17. Lamb Tikka Masala

$13.99

Boneless lamb meat, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy

18. Shrimp Tikka Masala

$14.99

Deep-fried raw shrimp, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy

19. Lamb Korma

$13.99

Boneless lamb, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter Special Masala

20. Chicken Korma

$11.99

Boneless chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter

21. Shrimp Korma

$14.99

Shrimp, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter

22. Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.99

Chopped grilled chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, Special Masala

23. Butter Chicken

$11.99

Chopped grilled chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, Special Masala, red food color & butter

24. Fish Masala

$14.00

Vegetarian Masala

25. Navratna Korma

$10.99

Mixed vegetables, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter.

26. Palak Paneer Masala

$10.99

Spinach, Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, butter

27. Daal Makhani

$10.99

Black gram, kidney beans, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, butter

28. Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Chopped Fried Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy.

29. Matar Paneer Masala

$10.99

Green peas, Chopped and fried Indian cheese, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy

30. Malai Kofta

$10.99

Mixed vegetables, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, coconut powder, butter

31. Chana Masala

$10.99

Chickpeas, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy

Non-Vegetarian Curry

32. Goat Curry

$13.99

Goat meat with bones, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander.

33. Lamb Curry

$13.99

Boneless lamb, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top

34. Chicken Curry

$11.99

Boneless chicken thigh meat, oil, whole garam masala, red- yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top

35. Shrimp Curry

$14.99

Shrimp, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top

36. Fish Curry

$13.99

Tilapia boneless fish, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, Masala, cilantro on top

37. Chicken Jalfrezi

$11.99

Chicken boneless thigh meat, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala

38. Lamb Jalfrezi

$13.99

Boneless lamb, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala

39. Shrimp Jalfrezi

$14.99

Deep-fried tandoori shrimp, green peas, potatoes, garbanzo, radish, salt, oil, chili, cilantro, ginger-garlic paste, curry masala

Vindaloo

40. Lamb Vindaloo

$13.99

Boneless lamb, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder

41. Goat Vindaloo

$13.99

Goat meat with bones, curry masala, dry chili, redyellow dice onions, red-black bell pepper dice

42. Shrimp Vindaloo

$14.99

Shrimp, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder

43. Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

Boneless chicken thigh, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder

44. Fish Vindaloo

$13.99

Boneless tilapia fish, potatoes, Curry masala, extra garlic, vinegar, light chili powder

Tandoor

45. Tandoori Shrimp

$14.99

Marinated tandoori raw shrimp, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro

46. Chicken Tikka Kabob

$13.99

Chicken, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro

47. Paneer Tikka Kabob

$12.99

Marinated Chopped Indian Cheese, red-yellow onions, food color, Cilantro

48. Chicken Tandoori

$12.99

Marinated Chicken legs and thigh, lemon juice, red-yellow onions, yogurt, food color, Cilantro

49. Tandoori Mixed Grill

$16.99

Combo of 8 items- chicken tandoori, Shrimp tandoori, paneer tikka kabab, Chicken mint kabab, chicken tikka kabab, lamb-boti kabab, chicken swiss kabab, Goat Boti Kabab

50. Lamb Boti Kabob

$12.99

Vegetarian Curry

51. Aloo Gobi Curry

$10.99

Potatoes, cauliflower, oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili

52. Eggplant Curry

$10.99

Eggplant, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder

53. Mixed Vegetable Curry

$11.99

Potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, carrot, cut beans, oil, whole garam masala, red-yellow onion slice, gingergarlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander.

54. Aloo-Chole Curry

$10.99

Potatoes, garbanzo chickpeas, oil, whole garam masala, red- yellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander

55. Dal Tadka Curry

$10.99

Chana dal, curry masala, ginger garlic paste, onion gravy, tomato gravy salt, oil

56. Rayo Saag

$9.99

Rayo saag (Choy saag), oil, whole garam masala, redyellow onion slice, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chili, coriander, cilantro on top

Mix Rice

57. Chicken Mix Rice

$10.99

Boneless chicken thigh, Basmati Rice, Special Masala

58. Egg Mix Rice

$8.99

Boiled and deep fry Egg, Basmati Rice.

59. Shrimp Mix Rice

$12.99

Fried Shrimp, Basmati Rice, Special Masala

60. Lamb Mix Rice

$12.99

Boneless lamb, Basmati Rice, Masala

61. Veg Mix Rice

$8.99

Mixed fresh vegetables, Basmati Rice, Special Masala

Biryani

62. Veg Biryani

$9.99

Half cooked mixed fresh vegetables, paneer, green peas, butter, long grain Basmati Rice

63. Chicken Biryani

$11.99

Chicken thigh, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala

64. Shrimp Biryani

$13.99

Deep-fried Shrimp, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala

65. Egg Biryani

$9.99

Boiled and fried Egg, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala

66. Goat Biryani

$12.99

Goat meat, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala

67. Lamb Biryani

$12.99

Lamb, butter, Long grain Basmati Rice, Biryani Masala

Thali

(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).

68. Chicken Thali

$13.99

(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).

69. Veg Thali

$12.99

(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).

70. Fish Thali

$15.99

(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).

71. Goat Thali

$15.99

(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).

72. Lamb Thali

$15.99

(Main dish curry, Plain Basmati Rice, Mixed vegetable curry or Rayo ko Saag, Daal Tadka (lentil soup), Desserts, Pickles, and Naan).

Rice

73. Kismiss Pulau

$5.99

Basmati rice, butter, coconut powder, cashews, raisins pulau masala

74. Plain Rice

$2.99

Boiled long grain Basmati rice

75. Plain Pulau

$4.99

Basmati rice, pulau masala, butter

Naan

76. Cheese Naan

$2.99

All-purpose flour, American cheese, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter added after baked

77. Garlic Naan

$2.99

All-purpose flour, crushed garlic and cilantro, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter

78. Kashmiri Naan

$3.99

All-purpose flour, red cherry, sugar, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter added after baked

79. Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Whole wheat flour, salt, and water

80. Naan Bread Basket

$5.99

Combo of 3 naans- garlic naan, cheese naan, and butter naan

81. Tandoori Plain Paratha

$2.99

Whole wheat flour, water, salt, baking powder

82. Onion Kulcha

$2.99

83. Butter Naan

$1.99

84. Plain Naan

$1.99

Soup

85. Lentil Soup

$3.99

Mixed lentils, salt, onions, oil, cilantro, chili, Special Masala

86. Chicken Soup

$4.99

Chicken, salt, onions, oil, cilantro, chili, Special Masala

87. Goat Soup

$5.99

Goat leg, salt, onions, oil, cilantro, chili, Special Masala

Kid Menu

88. Chicken Nuggets (6)

$4.99

89. French Fries

$3.99

90. Chicken Wings (6)

$5.99

91. Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Desserts

92. Rice Pudding

$3.99

Basmati long grain rice, milk, and sugar

93. Gajjar Haluwa

$3.99

Carrot, milk, sugar

94. Rasmalai

$3.99

Whole milk and sugar syrup processed for one day to prepare Rasmalai

95. Gulab Jamun (2)

$3.99

All-purpose flour round balls, milk, heavy whipping cream, sugar

Salad

96. Fruit Salad

$4.99

Mixed fresh fruits slices and ranch

97. Mixed Veg Salad

$5.99

Mixed fresh vegetables and ranch

Chowmine Noodles

98. Lamb Noodles

$11.99

Boiled noodles, cooked lamb meat, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top

99. Shrimp Noodles

$12.99

Boiled noodles, deep-fried shrimp, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top

100. Egg Noodles

$8.99

Boiled noodles, deep-fried boiled egg, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top

101. Mushroom Noodles

$9.99

Boiled noodles, deep-fried mushroom, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top

102. Pork Noodles

$11.99

Boiled noodles, Fresh mixed vegetables, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top

103. Chicken Noodles

$10.99

Boiled noodles, fried chicken thigh meat, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top

104. Goat Noodles

$12.99

Boiled noodles, cooked goat meat, soy sauce, chowmein Masala, chopped red onions, cilantro, and tomato on top

Dumpling

105. Veg Dumpling (Steam)

$8.99

(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

106. Veg Chili Dumpling

$10.99

(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

107. Veg Fry Dumpling

$10.99

(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

108. Veg Jool Dumpling

$10.99

(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

109. Veg Sea Dumpling

$9.99

(Mixing and grinding of cabbage, carrot, onion, Ajino moto, Century MOMO masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

110. Chicken Dumpling (Steam)

$9.99

(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

111. Chicken Chili Dumpling

$12.99

(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

112. Chicken Sea Dumpling

$10.99

(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

113. Chicken Fry Dumpling

$9.99

(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

114. Chicken Jool Dumpling

$10.99

(Marinated and ground Chicken thigh meat, Century dumpling masala, deep fry chopped ginger-garlic and chopped onions all wrapped in dumpling wrapper)

Sekuwa

115. Goat Sekuwa

$13.99

Barbeque boneless goat meat, diced onions, diced red and green bell pepper, ginger-garlic crashed, oil, salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, cilantro on top

116. Goat Bhutaan

$13.99

Deep-fried Goat tripes, dice onions, dice red and green bell pepper, ginger-garlic crashed, oil, salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, cilantro on top

117. Pork Sekuwa

$12.99

Barbeque boneless pork meat, diced onions, diced red and green bell pepper, ginger-garlic crashed, oil, salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, cilantro on top

118. Sekuti

$13.99

Barbeque meat, diced onions, diced red and green bell pepper, ginger-garlic crashed, oil, salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, cilantro on top.

Thukpa

119. Shrimp Thukpa

$11.99

Boiled noodles, deep-fried Shrimp, tomato gravy, Thukpa masala, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro, and onion on top

120. Chicken Thukpa

$10.99

Boiled noodles, Cooked chicken thigh meat, tomato gravy, Thukpa masala, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro, and onion on top

121. Veg Thukpa

$8.99

Boiled noodles, Mixed vegetables, Thukpa masala, tomato gravy, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro

122. Goat Thukpa

$11.99

Boiled noodles, cooked goat meat, Thukpa masala, tomato gravy, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro

123. Lamb Thukpa

$11.99

Boiled noodles, cooked lamb meat, tomato gravy, Thukpa masala, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro, and onion on top

124. Pork Thukpa

$10.99

Boiled noodles, cooked pork meat, tomato gravy, Thukpa masala, fresh tomato, lemon, chopped cilantro, and onion on top

Nepali Curry

125. Pork Curry

$11.99

126. Aloo Bodi Tama

$8.99

127. Pork Chilli

$10.99

128. Pork Kana

$11.99

Beverages

Masala Chai

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Salty Lassi

$2.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Monster Energy

$2.99

Red Bull Energy

$2.99

Beer

Taj Mahal

$7.99

Flying Horse

$7.99

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Alcohol

Blue Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey

$19.99

Green Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey

$8.99

Gold Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey

$13.99

Double Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey

$7.99

Black Label Johnnie Walker Whiskey

$5.99

1800 Silver

$6.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$6.49

Absolut Vodka

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$6.00

Black Hennessy

$7.00

Hennessy

$6.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Remy Martin 1738

$8.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00

Red Wines

Louis Martini

$8.00

Merlot

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Cocktails

Long Island

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
