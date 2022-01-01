- Home
India Palace
4,093 Reviews
$$
936 Prairie Center Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Popular Items
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Crispy patties stuffed with seasoned potatoes.
Chicken Samosa
Crispy patties stuffed with seasoned minced chicken and green peas
Bhajia
Fresh cut Potatoes, Onions and Spinach fried in a seasoned chickpea batter.
Vegetable Rolls
Crispy rolls seasoned with shredded vegetables.
Paneer Pakora
Homemade seasoned cheese fried in our chickpea batter.
Chicken Pakora
Delicately spiced chicken fried to perfection.
Shrimp Pakora
Coconut shrimp fried in our seasoned chickpea batter.
Vegetable Platter
An assortment of our favorite vegetarian appetizers, Vegetable Samosa, Bhajia, Paneer Pakora, Vegetable Kabab.
Chicken And Shrimp Platter
An assortment of our chicken and shrimp pakora.
Palace Mix Platter
An assortment of our favorite vegetable and non vegetable appetizers, Vegetable Samosa, Chicken Samosa, Chicken Pakora, Shrimp Pakora, Paneer Pakora and Bhajia.
Tomato Soup
Lentil Soup
Samosa Chaat
Vegetable samosa served with seasoned chana, garnished with onions and chutneys.
Alu Fries
Deep fried potatoes seasoned with indian spices.
Accompaniments
Vegetarian Specialties
Alu Palak
Delicately seasoned spinach cooked with seasoned potatoes.
Alu Gobi
Mouth watering blend of cauliflower and potatoes seasoned to perfection.
Alu Masala
Sauteed potatoes simmered in a creamy tomato sauce with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Alu Matar
Seasoned potatoes and green peas in a mild curry sauce.
Bangan Bharta
Charcoal baked eggplant cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions and green peas.
Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra sauteed with onions and tomatoes.
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans sauteed with fresh tomatoes and onions, seasoned with indian spices in a flavorful sauce.
Chana Palak
Delicately flavored spinach cooked with garbanzo beans.
Cholay Batura
A combination of chana masala and batura. ( not served with rice)
Curry Pakora
Fried vegetables fritters prepared in a tangy yogurt sauce.
Dal
Simmered lentils prepared with onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.
Dal Makhani
Creamy black lentils prepared with onions, ginger, garlic, onions and tomatoes.
Dinner For Two (Vegetarian)
A combination of choices, any one vegetarian appetizer, two vegetarian specialty entrees, two specialty breads and one dessert.
Malai Kofta
Minced vegetable balls simmered in a rich creamy sauce, garnished with cashews and raisins.
Matar Paneer
Fresh green peas and homemade cheese cubes and onions in a seasoned curry sauce.
Mushroom Masala
Fresh cut mushrooms in a tomato and cream sauce with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Mushroom Palak
Delicately flavored creamed spinach with sauteed fresh cut mushrooms.
Nav Ratan Korma
Garden fresh vegetables and paneer in a rich creamy sauce garnished with cashews and raisins.
Palak Paneer
Creamy spinach with cubes of homemade paneer infused with Indian spices.
Paneer Karahi
cubes of homemade cheese sauteed with onions, ginger, bell peppers and tomatoes in a flavorful masala sauce.
Paneer Makhani
Indian cheese simmered in a creamy tomato sauce.
Paneer Shahi Korma
Paneer simmered in a rich creamy sauce, garnished with cashews and raisins.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer simmered in our house special masala sauce with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Vegetable Curry
Fresh vegetables prepared with ginger, garlic and a medley of spices.
Vegetable Jalfrezl
Fresh vegetables and paneer sautéed with onions, bell peppers and a medley of Indian spices.
Vegetable Makhani
Fresh vegetables cooked in a seasoned tomato and cream sauce.
Makhani Sauce
Our house special tomato and cream sauce.
Balti Specialties
(V) Vegetable Palak Balti
Garden fresh vegetables in a curried spinach sauce.
(V) Vegetable Mushroom Balti
fresh Vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a masala sauce.
(V) Alu Chana Dhamaka Balti
Potatoes and garbanzo beans sautéed with hot jalapenos in a flavorful sauce.
(V) Paneer Chili Balti
Homemade cheese sautéed in a sweet chili sauce with bell peppers, onions and cabbage.
(V) Special Vegetable Balti
A medley of fresh vegetables, paneer and garbanzo beans simmered in our palace special sauce. Served with a choice any Naan Bread.
(V) Vege Manchurian Balti
Karara Balti
Special sauce with coconut and dried red chilies.
Do Piaza Balti
Cauliflower, onions and green peas in a flavorful sauce.
Masala Balti
Masala sauce with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Dhamaka Balti
Hot jalapenos pepper in a spicy curry sauce.
Vegetable Balti
Sautéed vegetables in a flavorful curry sauce.
Mushroom Balti
Mushrooms sautéed in a masala sauce.
Lamb Chili Balti
Tender Lamb marinated with ginger and garlic, sautéed with bell peppers, onions and cabbage in a sweet spicy sauce. Served with your choice of Naan.
Chicken Chili Balti
Boneless Chicken marinated with ginger and garlic, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and cabbage in a sweet spicy sauce. Served with your choice of Naan.
Palace Meat Balti
A combination of Chicken, Lamb and Shrimp prepared in our palace special sauce. served with your choice of Naan.
Tandoori Delicacies
Tava Paneer
Tava Paneer w/ Masala specialty
Chicken Tandoori
Chicken marinated in a yogurt sauce with ground herbs and spices then baked in our Tandoor.
Chicken Tandoori w/ Masala Specialty
Chicken Tandoori served with your choice of masala specialty.
Chicken Tikka
Boneless Chicken marinated in a seasoned yogurt sauce. Baked in the Tandoor on a skewer.
Chicken Tikka w/ Masala Specialty
Chicken Tikka served with your choice of masala specialty.
Boti Kabab
Tender cubes of boneless Lamb marinated in our tandoori sauce, baked in the Tandoor on a skewer.
Boti Kabab w/ Masala Specialty
Boti Kebab served with your choice of masala specialty.
Sheesh Kabab
Seasoned ground Lamb , onions and ginger with fresh herbs and spices, baked on skewer in our Tandoor. Served with your choice of dal or Dal Makhani.
Shrimp Tandoori
Jumbo Shrimp marinated in an aromatic tandoori masala, baked on a skewer in our Tandoor. Served with your choice of Chicken Curry or Lamb Curry.
India Palace Special
Tandoori Chicken, Boti Kebab, Chicken Tikka, served with Chicken Curry or Lamb Curry and your choice of Naan.
Tandoori Dinner For Two
THE GRAND FEAST!! Tandoori Chicken, Boti Kebab, Chicken Tikka,. Served with your choice of Vegetable or Chicken Samosa. Any one Lamb or Chicken Specialty. One Vegetable entrée. Choice of Naan and One Dessert.
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Curry
Chicken prepared with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken and potatoes sauteed in a spicy tangy sauce.
Chicken Makhani
Chicken Tikka cooked in a fresh tomato sauce with a light touch if cream.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Tikka cooked in a house special masala sauce with onions, bell peppers and tomato.
Chicken Shahi Korma
Chicken cooked in a royal dish with chunks of paneer in a rich creamy sauce. Garnished with cashews and raisins.
Chicken Sabji
Boneless Chicken sauteed with fresh vegetables and flavorful spices.
Chicken Palak
Delicately flavored chicken cooked in a curried spinach sauce.
Chicken Mushroom
Chicken Tikka prepared with mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce.
Chicken Josh
Chicken cooked in a curried yogurt sauce, blended with spices.
Chicken Kashmiri
Chicken sauteed with mango, tomatoes, onions, green peas in a mild sweet curry.
Chicken Karahi
Chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh ginger in a masala sauce.
Seafood Specielties
Curry
Fresh ginger, tomatoes, garlic and onions
Vindaloo
Potatoes sauteed in a tangy sauce.
Kashmiri
Sauteed with mango, tomato, onions, green peas in a sweet mild curry sauce.
Masala
Cooked in a house special masala saucewith onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Sabji
Fresh vegetables and spices.
Palak
Creamy curried spinach
Makhani
cooked in a fresh tomato sauce with a light touch of cream.
Shahi Korma
Aroyal dish with chunks of paneer in a rich creamy sauce, garnished with cashews and raisins.
Josh
Fresh onions and tomatoes in a hot sauce
Karahi
sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh ginger in a masala sauce
Mushroom
Rice Specialties
Vegetable Biryani
Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables, fragrant with saffron, garnished with cashews and raisins
Chicken Biryani
A Mughlai dish prepared with chicken and peppers with saffron flavored rice, garnished with cashews and raisins
Lamb Blryani
A classic aromatic Mughlai dish flavored with cubes of tender lamb and peppers, fragrant of saffron and garnished with cashews and raisins
Shrimp Biryani
Aromatic rice flavored with shrimp, peas, and fresh cauliflower garnished with cashews and raisins
India Palace Special Biryani For Two
Aromatic rice flavored with lamb, chicken, shrimp, and fresh vegetables, fragrant with saffron, garnished with cashews and raisins, served with Dal, a choice of bread and dessert
Peas Pulau
Aromatic rice sautéed with green peas, onions, and garnished with cashews and raisins
Indian Basmati Rice
Small Rice
Lamb Specielties
Lamb Curry
Lamb prepared with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potatoes sauteed in spicy, tangy sauce
Boti-Ka-Masala
Boti Kabab cooked in a house special masala sauce with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Rogan Josh
Lamb cooked in a yogurt based curry, blended with spices
Lamb Shahi Korma
Lamb cooked in a royal dish with chunks of paneer in a creamy sauces, garnished with cashews and raisins
Lamb Palak
Delicately flavored lamb cooked in a curried spinach sauce
Lamb Kashmiri
Lamb sauteed with mango, tomatoes, onions, and green peas in a mild sweet curry
Lamb Makhani
Boti Kabab cooked in a fresh tomato sauce with a light touch of cream
Lamb Sabji
boneless lamb cooked with fresh vegetables and spices
Lamb Karahi
Lamb sauteed with onions Tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh ginger in a masala sauce
Lamb Mushroom
Special Indian Breads
Tandoori Chapati
Whole wheat bread baked in our Tandoor
Naan
White flower bread baked in our Tandoor
Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with seasoned onions
Garlic Naan
Naan seasoned with Garlic and cilantro
Paneer Naan
Naan stuffed with seasoned homemade cheese
Alu Parotha
Naan stuffed with seasoned potatoes
Ginger Naan
Naan seasoned with ginger and cilantro
Pashwari Naan
Naan stuffed with seasoned coconut and raisins
Palace Special Bread
white flower bread stuffed with spiced chicken, oinons, and paneer
Batura
Puffed, leavened white flour bread
Puri
Deep fried wheat flower bread
Chilli Naan
Naan Suffed with seasoned Chilies
Desserts
Kheer
A famous Indian rice pudding garnished with pistachios
Gulab Jamun
Deep fried milk balls in a sweet syrup with rose water
Mango Mousse Cake
Layered vanilla caked and mango cake (contains eggs and gelatin)
Kulfee
homemade Ice cream from reduced milk with and pistachios
Ice Cream
homemade Ice cream : Mango, Pistachio, or vanilla ice cream
Mango Melba
A great mango ice cream sundae
Ras Malai
soft cheese patties smothered in a flavorful creamy milk sauce garnished with pistachios
N/A Beverages OO
Perrier Sparkling Water
Mineral Water
Milk
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Iced Tea
Pink Lemonade
Dr.Pepper
Mountain Dew
Serria Mist
Tea
Green Tea
Coffee
Chaa
Indian Coffee
Lassi
Mango Lassi
Strawberry Lassi
Mango Juice
Orange Juice
Milkshake
Iced Chaa
Cold Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Taste The Difference!!!
936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344