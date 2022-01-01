India Palace imageView gallery
Indian

India Palace

4,093 Reviews

$$

936 Prairie Center Dr

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

All appetizers served with Tamarind and Mint chutneys.

Vegetable Samosa

$4.95

Crispy patties stuffed with seasoned potatoes.

Chicken Samosa

$5.95

Crispy patties stuffed with seasoned minced chicken and green peas

Bhajia

$4.50

Fresh cut Potatoes, Onions and Spinach fried in a seasoned chickpea batter.

Vegetable Rolls

$5.95

Crispy rolls seasoned with shredded vegetables.

Paneer Pakora

$6.95

Homemade seasoned cheese fried in our chickpea batter.

Chicken Pakora

$6.95

Delicately spiced chicken fried to perfection.

Shrimp Pakora

$6.95

Coconut shrimp fried in our seasoned chickpea batter.

Vegetable Platter

$11.95

An assortment of our favorite vegetarian appetizers, Vegetable Samosa, Bhajia, Paneer Pakora, Vegetable Kabab.

Chicken And Shrimp Platter

$9.95

An assortment of our chicken and shrimp pakora.

Palace Mix Platter

$14.95

An assortment of our favorite vegetable and non vegetable appetizers, Vegetable Samosa, Chicken Samosa, Chicken Pakora, Shrimp Pakora, Paneer Pakora and Bhajia.

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Lentil Soup

$4.95

Samosa Chaat

$12.95

Vegetable samosa served with seasoned chana, garnished with onions and chutneys.

Alu Fries

$5.95

Deep fried potatoes seasoned with indian spices.

Accompaniments

Papad

$2.25

Crispy seasoned lentil chips.

Pickles

$2.25

A mixture of spicy pickles.

Chutneys

$2.25

A choice of Mint, Tamarind or Mango.

Mixed Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, Cucumber and Tomatoes.

Raita

$3.95

Yogurt seasoned with spices and cucumber.

Dahi

$2.95

Plain homemade yogurt.

Lemons

$2.00

Vegetarian Specialties

Alu Palak

$13.95

Delicately seasoned spinach cooked with seasoned potatoes.

Alu Gobi

$13.95

Mouth watering blend of cauliflower and potatoes seasoned to perfection.

Alu Masala

$13.95

Sauteed potatoes simmered in a creamy tomato sauce with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.

Alu Matar

$12.95

Seasoned potatoes and green peas in a mild curry sauce.

Bangan Bharta

$14.95

Charcoal baked eggplant cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions and green peas.

Bhindi Masala

$14.95

Fresh okra sauteed with onions and tomatoes.

Chana Masala

$13.95

Garbanzo beans sauteed with fresh tomatoes and onions, seasoned with indian spices in a flavorful sauce.

Chana Palak

$13.95

Delicately flavored spinach cooked with garbanzo beans.

Cholay Batura

$15.95

A combination of chana masala and batura. ( not served with rice)

Curry Pakora

$13.95

Fried vegetables fritters prepared in a tangy yogurt sauce.

Dal

$12.95

Simmered lentils prepared with onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.

Dal Makhani

$12.95

Creamy black lentils prepared with onions, ginger, garlic, onions and tomatoes.

Dinner For Two (Vegetarian)

$37.95

A combination of choices, any one vegetarian appetizer, two vegetarian specialty entrees, two specialty breads and one dessert.

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Minced vegetable balls simmered in a rich creamy sauce, garnished with cashews and raisins.

Matar Paneer

$14.95

Fresh green peas and homemade cheese cubes and onions in a seasoned curry sauce.

Mushroom Masala

$14.95

Fresh cut mushrooms in a tomato and cream sauce with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.

Mushroom Palak

$13.95

Delicately flavored creamed spinach with sauteed fresh cut mushrooms.

Nav Ratan Korma

$14.95

Garden fresh vegetables and paneer in a rich creamy sauce garnished with cashews and raisins.

Palak Paneer

$14.95

Creamy spinach with cubes of homemade paneer infused with Indian spices.

Paneer Karahi

$14.95

cubes of homemade cheese sauteed with onions, ginger, bell peppers and tomatoes in a flavorful masala sauce.

Paneer Makhani

$14.95

Indian cheese simmered in a creamy tomato sauce.

Paneer Shahi Korma

$14.95

Paneer simmered in a rich creamy sauce, garnished with cashews and raisins.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

Paneer simmered in our house special masala sauce with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.

Vegetable Curry

$12.95

Fresh vegetables prepared with ginger, garlic and a medley of spices.

Vegetable Jalfrezl

$14.95

Fresh vegetables and paneer sautéed with onions, bell peppers and a medley of Indian spices.

Vegetable Makhani

$14.95

Fresh vegetables cooked in a seasoned tomato and cream sauce.

Makhani Sauce

$9.95

Our house special tomato and cream sauce.

Balti Specialties

(V) Vegetable Palak Balti

$15.95

Garden fresh vegetables in a curried spinach sauce.

(V) Vegetable Mushroom Balti

$15.95

fresh Vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a masala sauce.

(V) Alu Chana Dhamaka Balti

$15.95

Potatoes and garbanzo beans sautéed with hot jalapenos in a flavorful sauce.

(V) Paneer Chili Balti

$17.95

Homemade cheese sautéed in a sweet chili sauce with bell peppers, onions and cabbage.

(V) Special Vegetable Balti

$18.95

A medley of fresh vegetables, paneer and garbanzo beans simmered in our palace special sauce. Served with a choice any Naan Bread.

(V) Vege Manchurian Balti

$16.95

Karara Balti

Special sauce with coconut and dried red chilies.

Do Piaza Balti

Cauliflower, onions and green peas in a flavorful sauce.

Masala Balti

Masala sauce with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Dhamaka Balti

Hot jalapenos pepper in a spicy curry sauce.

Vegetable Balti

Sautéed vegetables in a flavorful curry sauce.

Mushroom Balti

Mushrooms sautéed in a masala sauce.

Lamb Chili Balti

$20.95

Tender Lamb marinated with ginger and garlic, sautéed with bell peppers, onions and cabbage in a sweet spicy sauce. Served with your choice of Naan.

Chicken Chili Balti

$19.95

Boneless Chicken marinated with ginger and garlic, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and cabbage in a sweet spicy sauce. Served with your choice of Naan.

Palace Meat Balti

$21.95

A combination of Chicken, Lamb and Shrimp prepared in our palace special sauce. served with your choice of Naan.

Tandoori Delicacies

Tava Paneer

$15.95

Tava Paneer w/ Masala specialty

$27.95

Chicken Tandoori

$15.95

Chicken marinated in a yogurt sauce with ground herbs and spices then baked in our Tandoor.

Chicken Tandoori w/ Masala Specialty

$26.95

Chicken Tandoori served with your choice of masala specialty.

Chicken Tikka

$16.95

Boneless Chicken marinated in a seasoned yogurt sauce. Baked in the Tandoor on a skewer.

Chicken Tikka w/ Masala Specialty

$28.95

Chicken Tikka served with your choice of masala specialty.

Boti Kabab

$18.95

Tender cubes of boneless Lamb marinated in our tandoori sauce, baked in the Tandoor on a skewer.

Boti Kabab w/ Masala Specialty

$29.95

Boti Kebab served with your choice of masala specialty.

Sheesh Kabab

$18.95

Seasoned ground Lamb , onions and ginger with fresh herbs and spices, baked on skewer in our Tandoor. Served with your choice of dal or Dal Makhani.

Shrimp Tandoori

$21.95

Jumbo Shrimp marinated in an aromatic tandoori masala, baked on a skewer in our Tandoor. Served with your choice of Chicken Curry or Lamb Curry.

India Palace Special

$23.95

Tandoori Chicken, Boti Kebab, Chicken Tikka, served with Chicken Curry or Lamb Curry and your choice of Naan.

Tandoori Dinner For Two

$47.95

THE GRAND FEAST!! Tandoori Chicken, Boti Kebab, Chicken Tikka,. Served with your choice of Vegetable or Chicken Samosa. Any one Lamb or Chicken Specialty. One Vegetable entrée. Choice of Naan and One Dessert.

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Curry

$15.95

Chicken prepared with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices.

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.95

Chicken and potatoes sauteed in a spicy tangy sauce.

Chicken Makhani

$15.95

Chicken Tikka cooked in a fresh tomato sauce with a light touch if cream.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.95

Chicken Tikka cooked in a house special masala sauce with onions, bell peppers and tomato.

Chicken Shahi Korma

$15.95

Chicken cooked in a royal dish with chunks of paneer in a rich creamy sauce. Garnished with cashews and raisins.

Chicken Sabji

$15.95

Boneless Chicken sauteed with fresh vegetables and flavorful spices.

Chicken Palak

$15.95

Delicately flavored chicken cooked in a curried spinach sauce.

Chicken Mushroom

$15.95

Chicken Tikka prepared with mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce.

Chicken Josh

$15.95

Chicken cooked in a curried yogurt sauce, blended with spices.

Chicken Kashmiri

$15.95

Chicken sauteed with mango, tomatoes, onions, green peas in a mild sweet curry.

Chicken Karahi

$15.95

Chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh ginger in a masala sauce.

Seafood Specielties

Curry

Fresh ginger, tomatoes, garlic and onions

Vindaloo

Potatoes sauteed in a tangy sauce.

Kashmiri

Sauteed with mango, tomato, onions, green peas in a sweet mild curry sauce.

Masala

Cooked in a house special masala saucewith onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Sabji

Fresh vegetables and spices.

Palak

Creamy curried spinach

Makhani

cooked in a fresh tomato sauce with a light touch of cream.

Shahi Korma

Aroyal dish with chunks of paneer in a rich creamy sauce, garnished with cashews and raisins.

Josh

Fresh onions and tomatoes in a hot sauce

Karahi

sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh ginger in a masala sauce

Mushroom

Rice Specialties

Vegetable Biryani

$14.95

Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables, fragrant with saffron, garnished with cashews and raisins

Chicken Biryani

$15.95

A Mughlai dish prepared with chicken and peppers with saffron flavored rice, garnished with cashews and raisins

Lamb Blryani

$17.95

A classic aromatic Mughlai dish flavored with cubes of tender lamb and peppers, fragrant of saffron and garnished with cashews and raisins

Shrimp Biryani

$16.95

Aromatic rice flavored with shrimp, peas, and fresh cauliflower garnished with cashews and raisins

India Palace Special Biryani For Two

$34.95

Aromatic rice flavored with lamb, chicken, shrimp, and fresh vegetables, fragrant with saffron, garnished with cashews and raisins, served with Dal, a choice of bread and dessert

Peas Pulau

$9.95

Aromatic rice sautéed with green peas, onions, and garnished with cashews and raisins

Indian Basmati Rice

$5.95

Small Rice

$4.50

Lamb Specielties

Lamb Curry

$17.95

Lamb prepared with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.95

Lamb and potatoes sauteed in spicy, tangy sauce

Boti-Ka-Masala

$17.95

Boti Kabab cooked in a house special masala sauce with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers

Rogan Josh

$17.95

Lamb cooked in a yogurt based curry, blended with spices

Lamb Shahi Korma

$17.95

Lamb cooked in a royal dish with chunks of paneer in a creamy sauces, garnished with cashews and raisins

Lamb Palak

$17.95

Delicately flavored lamb cooked in a curried spinach sauce

Lamb Kashmiri

$17.95

Lamb sauteed with mango, tomatoes, onions, and green peas in a mild sweet curry

Lamb Makhani

$17.95

Boti Kabab cooked in a fresh tomato sauce with a light touch of cream

Lamb Sabji

$17.95

boneless lamb cooked with fresh vegetables and spices

Lamb Karahi

$17.95

Lamb sauteed with onions Tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh ginger in a masala sauce

Lamb Mushroom

$17.95

Special Indian Breads

Tandoori Chapati

$2.95

Whole wheat bread baked in our Tandoor

Naan

$3.50

White flower bread baked in our Tandoor

Onion Kulcha

$4.25

Naan stuffed with seasoned onions

Garlic Naan

$4.25

Naan seasoned with Garlic and cilantro

Paneer Naan

$4.25

Naan stuffed with seasoned homemade cheese

Alu Parotha

$4.25

Naan stuffed with seasoned potatoes

Ginger Naan

$4.25

Naan seasoned with ginger and cilantro

Pashwari Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with seasoned coconut and raisins

Palace Special Bread

$4.95

white flower bread stuffed with spiced chicken, oinons, and paneer

Batura

$4.25

Puffed, leavened white flour bread

Puri

$4.25

Deep fried wheat flower bread

Chilli Naan

$4.25

Naan Suffed with seasoned Chilies

Desserts

Kheer

$3.95

A famous Indian rice pudding garnished with pistachios

Gulab Jamun

$4.25

Deep fried milk balls in a sweet syrup with rose water

Mango Mousse Cake

$4.95

Layered vanilla caked and mango cake (contains eggs and gelatin)

Kulfee

$4.95

homemade Ice cream from reduced milk with and pistachios

Ice Cream

$4.95

homemade Ice cream : Mango, Pistachio, or vanilla ice cream

Mango Melba

$3.95

A great mango ice cream sundae

Ras Malai

$4.95

soft cheese patties smothered in a flavorful creamy milk sauce garnished with pistachios

N/A Beverages OO

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50

Mineral Water

$1.50

Milk

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Serria Mist

$2.75

Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Chaa

$3.50

Indian Coffee

$3.50

Lassi

$4.50

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Strawberry Lassi

$4.50

Mango Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Milkshake

$4.50

Iced Chaa

$3.95

Cold Coffee

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Taste The Difference!!!

Location

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Directions

Gallery
India Palace image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dancing Ganesha
orange star4.2 • 918
1100 Harmon Pl Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 303
15607 Grove Cir N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Bombay Pizza Kitchen - Eden Prairie
orange star4.0 • 28
16518 W 78th St Eden Prairie, MN 55346
View restaurantnext
Gorkha Palace - 23 4TH ST NE MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55413
orange star4.5 • 144
23 4TH ST NE MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Eden Prairie

Pizza Karma
orange star4.5 • 1,039
8451 Joiner Way Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
orange star4.4 • 1,007
8795 Columbine Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0082 - Eden Prairie, MN
orange star4.6 • 183
8435 Joiner Way Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Fat Pants Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 140
8335 Crystal View Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurantnext
Bombay Pizza Kitchen - Eden Prairie
orange star4.0 • 28
16518 W 78th St Eden Prairie, MN 55346
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eden Prairie
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston