Indian Rocks Cafe

70 Reviews

1401 Gulf Blvd #7

Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Iced Large Coffee
Build Your Own Lunch Sandwich

COFFEE

Hot Small Coffee

$2.63

12oz cup of coffee

Hot Large Coffee

$4.20

16oz cup of coffee

Iced Small Coffee

$2.63

Iced Large Coffee

$4.20

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

12oz

Espresso - Double Shot

$3.68

Espresso Macchiato

$5.25

Cappuccino

$5.25

Latte

$5.25

Iced Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$5.76

White Mocha

$5.76

Flat White

$5.25

Americano

$4.20

Espresso Shot

$2.10

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

2oz

Hot Chocolate

$3.68

16oz

SMOOTHIES

Mixed Fruit Smoothie

$7.88

Seasonal Fruit

Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

$7.88

Pineapple & Kale Smoothie

$7.88

Orange Cream Sickle

$7.88

Berry Blast

$7.88

Custom Smoothie

$7.88

DRINKS FROM THE COOLER

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Kombucca

$6.00

Snapple

$3.00

Vitawater

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Hydrating Water

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Monster Energy

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Drink Box

$1.00

COLD Drinks

Sweet Iced Tea - Large

$4.20

Unsweet Iced Tea - Large

$4.20

Orange Juice - 16oz

$4.73

White Milk - 16oz

$4.20

Chocolate Milk - 16oz

$4.20

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.88

Breakfast Burrito

$7.88

Breakfast Plate

$7.88

Bagel

$3.68

Toast

$3.68
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.45

Tortilla, spring mix, tomato, avacado & baslamic drizzle

Croissant

$4.73

Avocado Toast

$6.83

Quiche

$9.98

Yogurt Parfait

$9.45

Hash Brown Patty (2)

$2.63

PASTRIES

Muffins

Scones

$4.20

Danishes

$4.20

Brownie Square

$4.73

Apple Caramel Crumb Cake

$5.25

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.50

LUNCH

Build Your Own Lunch Sandwich

$11.00

Caprese Focaccia Sandwich

$11.55

BLT

$7.88

Lunch Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Build Your Own Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad Cup - 8oz

$7.50

CHIPS & SNACKS

Chips

$2.00

M&M & Snickers

$1.00

Add-ons

Bacon

$1.58

Scrambled Egg

$1.58

White American Cheese

$0.75

Avocado

$2.10

Pesto

$1.58

Sausage Patty Extra Charge

$1.58

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.83

Grilled Cheese

$6.83

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.83

Hats, Shirts & Coffee Mugs

Hat

$25.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Coffee Mugs

$25.00

Coffee

Ground Coffee 1lb

$16.99

Coffee Beans 1lb

$16.99

Bloody Mary Mix

Bloody Mary Mix

$2.00

Dining Option

Dine In

Take Out

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indian Rocks Cafe is a coffee, smoothie, breakfast and lunch restaurant. All of our products are made fast, fresh and healthy. Our goal is to provide quality beverage and food items to the local and visiting community. Thank you! :)

Location

1401 Gulf Blvd #7, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785

Directions

