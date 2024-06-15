- Home
The Indian Spice Restaurant and Bar, The Blue Mountains 796468 Grey County Rd 19, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 0N6
ALL DAY MENU
Veg APPETIZER
- VEG MANCHOW SOUP
A delicious vegan soup with fine chopped vegetables in a hot and spicy broth filled with Asian flavors$5.99
- VEG BURGER
A round crisp fried potato patty served in a split bun with various condiments and toppings.$6.99
- VEG SPRING ROLLS
Mix of veggies & herbs filled in thin pastry sheets & crisp-fried$7.99
- SAMOSA CHAAT
Traditional fried triangle patties filled with potato, green peas and roasted cumin seeds serve with chickpeas, tamarind & mint sauce.$8.99
- ALOO TIKKI CHAAT
Pan fried potato patties season with a blend of herbs & spice with chickpea, sweet yogurt & tamarind sauce.$8.99
- DAHI PAPDI CHAAT
Thin baked crackers topped with chick peas, potatoes, yogurt and tamarind sauce.$9.99
- DAHI BHALLA
Deep fried lentil balls soaked in curd/ yogurt and topped with topped with yogurt, cumin and tamarind sauce.$9.99
- MIX PAKORA
Savor crisp, seasoned chickpea-battered veggies for a delightful appetizer.$13.99
- HARA BHARA KABAB
Green vegetables combined with potatoes, uniformly round- shaped deep-fried fritters.$13.99
- CHOLE BHATURE
A tasty and mouthwatering Punjabi dish with fried bread served with chickpea curry and tamarind sauce$15.99
- HAKKA NOODLES
A tantalizing dish of stir-fried noodles, colorful vegetables, & aromatic Asian spices$15.99
- MANCHURIAN
Mix of veggies & herbs balls coated in a tangy & savory sauce$17.99
- HONEY CHILI CAULIFLOWER
Diced cauliflower coated in a tangy & savory sauce, tossed in honey and sesame seeds$17.99
- CHILLI PANEER
Cottage cheese Cubes , fried and spiced with green chilies and sautéed with bell peppers and onions$18.99
- VEG PLATTER
Mix combination of Tandoori & Fried$19.99
Non Veg APPETIZER
- CHICKEN SOUP
A delicious chicken soup with fine chopped vegetables in a hot andspicy broth filled with Asian flavorsCHICKEN$6.99
- CHICKEN BURGER
A round crisp fried minced chicken patty served in a split bun with various condiments and toppings.$6.99
- CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS
Mix of chicken, veggies & herbs filled in thin pastry sheets & crisp-fried$9.99
- CHILLI CHICKEN
Tender Chicken, fried and spiced with green chilies and sautéed with bell peppers and onions$15.99
- CHICKEN LOLLIPOP
Chicken winglet fried and spiced with green chilies and sautéed with bell peppers and onions$17.99
- FISH AMRITSARI
Basa fish dipped in chickpeas flour batter & Lemon juice, serve with mint sauce$19.99
- NON-VEG PLATTER
Mix combination of Tandoori & Fried$23.99
Tandoori House
- TANDOORI SOYA CHAAP
A delicious veg Soya Chaap marinated in bold Tandoori spices & grilled in the clay oven$15.99
- TANDOORI PANEER TIKKA
Cubes of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, Tandoori spices & grilled in the clay oven.$17.99
- TANDOORI CHICKEN (W BONE)
The world-famous Tandoori chicken with bone marinated overnight in yoghurt a& grilled in clay oven.$18.99
- TANDOORI CHICKEN TIKKA (Boneless)
Chicken breast marinated in yoghurt, flavored spices & cooked in clay oven, served with mint sauce.$19.99
- CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB
Minced chicken mixed with Chefs herbs and spice cooked in clay oven$19.99
- LAMB SEEKH KABAB
Minced lamb mixed with Chefs herbs and spice cooked in clay oven.$21.99
- TANDOORI SALMON
Atlantic Salmon marinated with yoghurt, herbs & sim cooked in clay oven, served with Bell pepper sauce.$25.99
VEG MAINS
- YELLOW DAL TADKA
Yellow lentils cooked with onions tomatoes, ginger, garlic, spices and roasted cumin.$16.99
- DAL MAKHNI
Velvety smooth combination of black lentils & Red Kidney Beans cooked in a slow cooker with five spices.$17.99
- CHANA MASALA
Chickpeas cooked with fennel and special roasted gram masala.$17.99
- MIX VEG
A delightful mix of farm-fresh vegetables, meticulously selected for their peak ripeness and flavor.$18.99
- MALAI KOFTA
Mix Veg dumplings are simmered in a velvety tomato-based gravy.$18.99
- SHAHI PANEER
Indian Cottage Cheese with Rich Creamy tomato sauce & fenugreek.$18.99
- KADHAI PANEER
Cottage cheese chunks cooked with diced tomatoes and onions in traditional spices$19.99
- PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Cottage Cheese chunks marinated with yoghurt, spices & cooked in clay oven then simmered in Bel pepper, onions and tomato sauce.$21.99
- KADAI MUSHROOM
Mushroom, peppers, tomatoes and onions cooked with flavorful Indian spice.$21.99
NON VEG MAINS
- BUTTER CHICKEN (BONELESS)
Tender chicken breasts marinated in yoghurt and half done in Tandoor fully cooked with Rich Creamy tomato sauce & fenugreek.$19.99
- CHICKEN CURRY
Punjab style chicken breast cooked in onions, tomato base with homemade spice.$19.99
- KADHAI CHICKEN (Boneless)
Chicken cooked with diced tomatoes and onions in traditional spices.$19.99
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Marinated chicken breasts with yoghurt cooked in Clay Oven and simmered in Masala sauce.$21.99
- LAMB ROGAN JOSH
Pot roasted spring lamb with spicy tomato braise, finished in a fragrant and most satisfying curry.$23.99
- LAMB VINDALOO
Popular Goanese pickle style lamb shank curry in a hot and sour combination with goa spices.$23.99
BREADS
- TANDOORI ROTI
Whole wheat flour flat bread cooked in the clay oven and topped with butter.$3.49
- NAAN BREAD
Famous Indian fine flour bread cooked in the clay oven$4.00
- LACHAA PARATHA
Multi layered whole wheat bread cooked in clay oven.$6.99
- ONION KULCHA
Fine flour bread stuffed with Onions & Indian Spices, cooked in clay oven$6.99
- AMRITSARI KULCHA
Fine flour bread stuffed with special filling & Indian Spices, cooked in clay oven with Chickpeas$10.99
- TAWA ROTI$3.49OUT OF STOCK
RICE
SIDES
- MASALA PAPAD
Fried Papad garnished with chopped onions, tomatoes and topped with fresh coriander.$3.49
- MANGO CHUTNEY
Packed with flavor from fresh mangos, onion, bell pepper and spices$3.49
- PINEAPPLE RAITA
Yoghurt with chunks of Pineapple$6.99
- MIX VEG RAITA
Yoghurt with seasoned vegetables, fresh coriander and salt.$7.99
- GARDEN SALAD
Fine sliced Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Carrot mixed with a slice of lemon$9.99
- Plain Yogurt$5.49
BAR SNACKS
- PEANUT MASALA
Roasted Peanuts mixed with cucumber, onion & Tomato$7.99
- EGG BHURJI
Scrambled Eggs toased with onion, tomato and Corriander$9.99
- SWEET CORN CHAT
Boiled Corns mixed with cucumber, onion & Tomato$7.99
- KACHUMBER SALAD
The Famous Indian Dish where Papadum is mixed with roasted peanuts, chunks of cucumber, tomato and Cottage Cheese$11.99
DESSERTS
- ICE CREAM
2 Scoops of Ice Cream$5.99
- INDIAN KULFI
Famous Traditional Indian Ice cream on stick$5.99
- GULAB JAMUN
2 pc of hot Gulab Jamun$7.99
- KESAR RASMALAI
Bengal's Famous Dish$8.99
- KULFI FALOODA
A rich summer dessert that is made with indian kulfi that is topped with falooda sev, various types of seeds, rose syrup, nuts and dry fruits$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- SIZZLING BROWINE (W ICE CREAM)
A warm brownie. Layer it with a generous drizzle of chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the top or side$9.99
KIDS MENU
- POTATO FRIES
Crispy Salted Finger potatos$3.99
- CHEESE SANDWICH
A sandwich made with cheese on bread$5.99
- JAM SANDWICH
A sandwich made with Strawberry Jam on bread$5.99
- CHOCLATE SANDWICH
A sandwich made with Nutrella Choclate on bread$5.99
- PLAIN NOODLES
PLAIN NOODLES toased with cabage, soya and Tomato sauce$6.99
- MIX PAKORA-KIDS
Small Portion for kids to enjoy the delicious India street snacks$6.99
- CHICKEN NUGGETS
A chicken nugget is a popular recipe chicken meat that is breaded or battered, then deep-fried or baked till crispy.$7.99
REGULAR TEA/COFFEE
DRINKS
REGULAR DRINKS
SHAKES & LASSI
- CHOCLATE MILK SHAKE
Choclate Syrup blended with MILK$6.99
- BANANA MILK SHAKE
Banana blended with MILK$7.99
- MANGO KESAR MILK SHAKE
Mango Kesar Syrup blended with MILK$9.99
- STRAWBERRY MILK SHAKE
Strawberry Syrup blended with MILK$9.99
- LASSI
Yoghurt blended to a fine drink( sweet or Salty)$7.99
- MANGO KESAR LASSI
Mango Kesar Syrup blended with Yoghurt$9.99
MOCKTAILS
- SHIKANJI
A perfect blend of Indian herbs, lime and Soda$12.99
- NIMBU SODA
Lemonade$12.99
- VIRGIN MOJITO
A refreshing mix of lime and mint$11.99
- BERRY BLAST
is perfectly refreshing drink, red berries with a splash of apple juice and honey served over ice$12.99
- VIRGIN PINACOLADA
Virgin Pina Colada is a refreshing, non-alcoholic mocktail drink made with fresh sweet pineapples, thick creamy coconut milk and ice cubes.$12.99
- MANGO PINACOLADA
Mango Pina Colada is a cool, yummy mocktail made by blending mango, pineapple juice, coconut milk and tender coconut juice.$12.99
- BLUE SKY
A classic blue lagoon is made with blue curacao syrup, lemonade and Soda$12.99
- COLA MASALA
Lemon and mint adds freshness to coke ,spices, cumin and ajwain adds a little a nice zing to the drink$12.99
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
796468 Grey County Rd 19, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 0N6, Blue Mountains, CN L9Y 0N6