Indian Spice - San Mateo

review star

No reviews yet

146 E 3rd Ave

San Mateo, CA 94401

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
SZECHUAN CHICKEN
SZECHUAN EGG FRIED RICE

Veg Appetizers

GARLIC TIKKA FRIES

GARLIC TIKKA FRIES

$7.50

Fragrant hung curd dumplings with hints of fresh herbs and spices.

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Cottage cheese marinated in hung curd and grilled in tandoor oven.

MASALA FRIES

MASALA FRIES

$7.50

Crispy Cauliflower dipped in honey with chilli sauce.

VEG SAMOSA

VEG SAMOSA

$5.50

Pan-fried patties loaded with spinach, peas, potatoes, spices and herbs.

VEG PAKORA

$5.50

SAMOSA CHAAT

$9.50

Non-Veg Appetizers

PLAIN CHICKEN WINGS

$7.50

Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in the mixture of yogurt, spinach, mint leaves and grilled in tandoor oven.

SPICY CHICKEN WINGS

SPICY CHICKEN WINGS

$8.50

The word Tikka means bits, pieces or chunks. Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt, spices and grilled on skewers in tandoor oven.

SALT & PEPPER WINGS

SALT & PEPPER WINGS

$8.50

Tandoori Chicken oven is a blend of whole chicken, yogurt and tandoori masala powder and grilled in tandoor oven.

TIKKA MASALA WINGS

$11.50

Grilled Salmon fillet flavored with tandoori masala herbs and spices and grilled in tandoor oven.

INDO-CHINESE

Gobi Manchurian{VEGAN}

Gobi Manchurian{VEGAN}

$10.50

Fresh Spinach with your choice of Paneer / Vegetables / Potato. Served with steam rice.

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$12.99

Black Lentils, Yellow split, Red kidney beans cooked in chef choice of spices and herbs. Served with steam rice.

SZECHUAN FRIED RICE

SZECHUAN CHICKEN

SZECHUAN CHICKEN

$11.50

Boneless Tandoori Chicken thighs cooked in medium spicy creamy tomato sauce. Served with steam rice.

SZECHUAN CHICKEN FRIED RICE

SZECHUAN CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$12.50

Boneless Tandoori Chicken breast cooked in mild creamy tomato sauce. Served with steam rice.

SZECHUAN EGG FRIED RICE

SZECHUAN EGG FRIED RICE

$11.50

Goat with bones cooked in onion sauce herbs and spices. Served with steam rice.

SZECHUAN VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$10.50

Lamb gravy flavored with garlic, ginger and aromatic spices

SZECHUAN MIXED FRIED RICE

$13.50

Chicken with bones cooked in onion sauce herbs and spices. Served with steam rice.

SZECHUAN CHOW MEIN

Indo Chinese Food

SZECHUAN CHICKEN CHOW MEIN

$11.50

Noodles tossed with Chinese sauces along with vegetables.

SZECHUAN EGG CHOW MEIN

$12.50

Noodles tossed with Chinese sauces along with chicken and vegetables.

SZECHUAN VEGGIE CHOW MEIN

$11.50

Noodles tossed with Chinese sauces along with shrimp and vegetables.

SZECHUAN MIXED CHOW MEIN

$13.50

Stir-fried rice with bold and homemade schezwan sauce loaded with vegetables, aromatics and herbs

SAMIKCHAS MOMO

Vegetable mince flavored with soy sauce, chilies, pepper are stuffed inside a thin flour dough filling and then steamed.
STEAMED PANEER MOMO

STEAMED PANEER MOMO

$11.50

Vegetable mince flavored with soy sauce, chilies, pepper are stuffed inside a thin flour dough filling and then steamed.

STEAMED VEGGIE MOMO

STEAMED VEGGIE MOMO

$10.50

Chicken mince flavored with soy sauce, chilies, pepper are stuffed inside a thin flour dough filling and then steamed.

STEAMED CHICKEN MOMO

STEAMED CHICKEN MOMO

$12.50

Vegetable mince flavored with soy sauce, pepper and chef special chilies are stuffed inside a thin flour dough filling.

FRIED PANEER MOMO

FRIED PANEER MOMO

$10.50

Chicken mince flavored with soy sauce, pepper and chef special chilies are stuffed inside a thin flour dough filling.

FRIED VEGGIE MOMO

$10.50

FRIED CHICKEN MOMO

$13.50

JHOL PANEER MOMO

$11.50

JHOL VEGGIE MOMO

$10.50

JHOL CHICKEN MOMO

$12.50

CHOW MEIN

BASMATI RICE COOKED IN A VARIETY OF INDIAN SPICES AND HERBS. SERVED WITH RAITA
VEGGIE CHOW MEIN

VEGGIE CHOW MEIN

$11.50

Chicken Dum Biryani

EGG CHOW MEIN

$12.50

Goat Ghee Roast Biryani

CHICKEN CHOW MEIN

$12.50

Vegetable Biryani

MIXED CHOWMEIN

$13.50

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN CHOW MEIN BOWL

$13.99

GOBI MANCHURIAN CHOWMEIN BOWL

$13.99

CHICKEN CHILLI CHOWMEIN BOWL

$13.99

CHILLI PANEER CHOWMEIN BOWL

$13.99

NAAN

PLAIN NAAN

$2.99

Warm flat bread baked in the tandoor.

BUTTER NAAN

$2.99

Warm flat bread baked in the tandoor. Topped with butter.

GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$3.99

Warm flat bread baked in the tandoor with chopped garlic and coriander.

SAN MATEO NAAN

$4.99

Warm flat bread baked in the tandoor with coconut and raisins filling.

KASHMIRI NAAN

KASHMIRI NAAN

$5.49

Warm flat bread baked in the tandoor with cherries, cashews, coconut and raisins filling.

POTATO & PEAS KULCHA

POTATO & PEAS KULCHA

$4.99

Naan bread filled with potato,peas and spices.

STEAMED RICE

$2.49

Long grained basmati rice.

SAFFRON RICE

$3.49

Long grained basmati rice with saffron.

SOUP

ALL KATHI ROLLS STUFFED WITH CHUTNEY, CUCUMBER SALAD AND WRAPPED WITH LACHHA PARATHA. SERVED WITH FRIES
DAAL SOUP

DAAL SOUP

$5.50

Wrapped with laccha paratha. Served with fries.

TOMATO SOUP

TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

Wrapped with laccha paratha. Served with fries.

TILAKS SPECIAL

ALL STUFFED WITH CHUTNEY AND CUCUMBER SALAD. SERVED WITH FRIES

LYCHEE PANEER

$12.50

MANGO CHICKEN

$12.50

HOUSE SALAD

ALL BURGERS STUFFED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO,GRILLED ONION, CREAMY GARLIC TOMATO SAUCE AND SERVED WITH FRIES

SALAD

$6.50

BHUTEKO BHAAT

BHUTEKO BHAAT VEGGIE

$10.50

BHUTEKO BHAAT EGG

$11.50

BHUTEKO BHAAT CHICKEN

$12.50

CHICKEN CHILLI BHUTEKO BHAAT BOWL

$13.99

CHILLI PANEER BHUTEKO BHAAT BOWL

$13.99

GOBI MUNCHURIAN BHUTEKO BHAAT BOWL

$13.99

CHICKEN MUNCHURIAN BHUTEKO BHAAT BOWL

$13.99

GORKHALI CHILLI

CHICKEN CHILLI

$11.50

PANEER CHILLI

$11.50

GOBI CHILLI

$11.50

PANEER MOMO CHILLI

$13.50

VEGGIE MOMO CHILLI

$12.50

CHICKEN MOMO CHILLI

$14.50

Desserts

RASMALAI

RASMALAI

$3.99

A cool and creamy milk-based dessert

GULAB JAMUN

GULAB JAMUN

$3.99

Deep fried milk dumplings and soaked in rose flavored syrup

Catering

Catering

$75.00

Frozen dairy dessert. traditional Indian ice cream.

Kulfi

$2.99

Drinks

MANGO LASSI

MANGO LASSI

$3.99

Ripe mango blended into a creamy yogurt

SOFT DRINK

$1.99

Coke, Limca, Thums Up, Maaza

WATER

$4.50

TEA

$3.50

Indian Chai

SODA PANI

$4.50

SAMIKCHA BIRYANI

VEGGIE BIRYANI

$12.99

GOAT BIRYANI

$17.99

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$13.99

LAMB BIRYANI

$15.99

SURF & TURF

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$14.50

LAMB CURRY

$14.50

LAMB SAAG CURRY

$14.50

LAMB VINDALOO

$14.50

LAMB COCONUT CURRY

$14.50

GOAT CURRY

$16.99

SEASONAL VEGETABLE CURRIES

TADKA DAAL

$11.50

CHANA SAAG

$11.50

ALOO GOBI

$11.50

CHANA MASALA

$11.50

BUTTER PANEER MASALA

$11.50

MATER PANEER

$11.50

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$12.50

PALAK PANEER

$11.50

EGGPLANT CURRY

$13.99

VEGAN COCONUT CURRY

$13.99

SEAFOOD CURRY

FISH CURRY

$17.99

FISH TIKKA MASALA

$17.99

POULTRY

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$11.50

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$12.50

CHICKEN CURRY

$12.00

BUTTER CHICKEN

$12.50

COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY

$14.50

CHICKEN PALAK

$12.50

TANDOORI

CHICKEN TANDOORI

$12.00

CHICKEN TANDOORI FULL

$21.00

LAMB TANDOORI

$15.00

CHICKEN KEEBAB

$12.50

LAMB KEEBAB

$15.00

SALMON TANDOORI

$24.99

VEGGIE TANDOORI

$20.99

MIXED GRILLED TANDOORI

$28.99

SIDE ORDER

MANGO CHUTNEY

$2.99

CUCUMBER RAITA

$4.99

WHITE RICE

$3.99

PAPAAD

$2.99

GREEN CHILLI & LEMON

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery
Indian Spice - San Mateo image
Indian Spice - San Mateo image
Indian Spice - San Mateo image
Indian Spice - San Mateo image

