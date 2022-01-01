Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indiana Pancake House

1241 N 13th St

Decatur, IN 46733

Breakfast Platters

One Egg Platter

$6.99

With bacon, sausage links, ham, or sausage patties

Two Egg Platter

$7.99

8-Oz. New York Strip & Eggs

$13.99

8-Oz. Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$9.50
Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$9.50

Covered with our country gravy

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$8.99

Classic Eggs Benedict

$7.99

Poached eggs* and Canadian bacon layered on two toasted English muffin halves, covered with rich Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Florentine

$7.99

A toasted split English muffin topped with two poached eggs*, steamed spinach and our Hollandaise sauce

Vegetarian Benedict

$7.99

Two poached eggs*, sliced tomatoes and sautéed spinach nestled on toasted English muffin halves, finished with our rich Hollandaise sauce

Happy & Healthy Egg Combo

$7.99

Two fresh eggs* cooked to your liking, oatmeal and a side of fresh fruit

Poached Eggs

$7.49

Served with an English muffin and a side of fresh fruit

Mush and Eggs

$8.99

3 Pc Mush

$5.50

Skillets

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$9.50

Loaded up with country fried steak, green peppers, mushrooms and onions. Finished with our creamy sausage gravy

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$8.99

A delicious combo of corned beef hash, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Skillet

$8.99

A grilled chicken breast mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

House Skillet

$8.99

With fresh ground beef, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Gypsy Skillet

$8.99

A mix of ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese

Fiesta Skillet

$8.99

A zesty blend of chorizo, jalapeños, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Melted Pot Skillet

$8.99

A hearty mix of sausage, bacon, ham, onions and cheddar cheese

Irish Skillet

$8.99

Corned beef hash and onions, topped with Swiss cheese

Hobo Skillet

$7.50

Plain and simple, but oh so good! Potatoes, cheddar cheese and eggs

The Texan

$7.99

Scrambled eggs with your choice of sausage or chorizo. Loaded up with sautéed onions, mushrooms, spinach and jalapeños

The Works

$7.99

Scrambled eggs with diced ham, bacon, mushrooms and cheddar cheese

Omelettes and Frittatas

Meatlover's Omelette

$8.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese

Denver Omelette

$8.99

Sausage, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Fiesta Omelette

$8.99

Filled with all the Mexican fixings--chorizo, jalapeños, onions and cheddar cheese. Finished with salsa and a side of sour cream

Hawaiian Omelette

$8.99

A sweet island treat loaded with strawberries, bananas, pineapple and pecans

Grilled Chicken Omelette

$8.99

A grilled chicken breast mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Bing Omelette

$8.99

A classic mix of Canadian bacon, tomatoes and Swiss cheese

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

A fresh blend of mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and Swiss cheese

Western Omelette

$8.99

Loaded up with ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese

Greek Omelette

$8.99

With tomatoes, onions and feta cheese

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$8.25

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Mushroom Omelette

$8.25

Cheese Omelette

$7.50

With your choice of cheddar or American

Farm House Frittata

$8.99

A hearty blend of green peppers, onions and sausage. Topped with cheddar cheese and sausage gravy

Mediterranean Frittata

$8.99

A classic mix of onions, tomatoes, green olives and feta cheese

Indiana’s Frittata

$8.99

Loaded with spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers and mozzarella cheese

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.25+

Hash Browns & Gravy

$4.75+

Half-Platter

$6.99

A half-order of biscuits & gravy and a half-order of hash browns with gravy

Homestyle Platter

$8.25

Two eggs* cooked to order, biscuits & gravy and hash browns

Country Biscuit

$8.25

One biscuit with two sausage patties and one egg* any style, covered with sausage gravy, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns

Sandwiches

Breakfast BLT

$7.99

The classic combination of bacon, lettuce and tomato with egg* and cheese on a grilled Texas toast

Sausage Sandwich

$7.50

A sausage patty, egg* and cheese on an English Muffin

Pancake Sandwich

$7.99

Two eggs*, cooked to your liking sandwiched with ham between two of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Breakfast BLT A La Carte

$4.50

Sausage Sandwich A La Carte

$3.99

Panakes/French Toast/Waffles

Specialty Pancakes

$6.99

Our fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with your choice of topping: blueberry, cinnamon-apple, peach-cinnamon, strawberry or banana with chocolate syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99

With loads of chocolate chips mixed right into the batter! Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Short Stack

$4.75

3 of our classic old-fashioned pancakes

Tall Stack

$5.50

4 of our classic old-fashioned pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.50
Stuffed French Toast

$7.99

We fill three slices of our thick French toast with whipped cheese cake then top it with blueberries, strawberries and whipped cream

Fruity French Toast

$6.99

Choose thick or thin French toast and we’ll add your choice of topping: strawberry, blueberry, peach-cinnamon or cinnamon-apple. Finished with whipped cream

Crunchy French Toast

$6.99

Our delicious French toast coated in Corn Flakes then grilled up crisp and crunchy

Classic French Toast

$5.50

Your choice of thick or thin

Fruit Waffle

$6.99

Your choice of strawberries, blueberries, apple-cinnamon or peach-cinnamon. Finished with whipped cream

Pecan Waffle

$6.99

Loaded with golden pecans in the batter and on top. Finished with whipped cream

Bacon Waffle

$6.99

The perfect blend of salty and sweet! We cook pieces of bacon right in our classic waffle batter

Original Belgian Waffle

$4.99

Meat Sides

Bacon

$3.25

Sausage Links

$3.25

Sausage Patties

$3.25

Ham

$3.75

Canadian Bacon

$3.25

Corned Beef Hash

$3.75

Chorizo

$3.25

One Sausage Patty

$1.75

Two Piece Bacon

$1.75

Country Fried Steak Patty

$4.00

All Other Sides

Hash Browns

$3.25+

Cripsy Hash Browns

$3.25+

Grits

$3.25

Coffee Cake

$3.99

Side of Pancakes

$3.75

Side of French Toast

$3.99

Side of Crunchy French Toast

$5.99

English Muffin

$1.49

Toast

$1.49

White, wheat, rye or raisin

Fresh Fruit

$2.25+

Oatmeal

$3.99

Served with brown sugar, raisins and milk

Side of Gravy

$1.50

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$2.50

Three Eggs

$3.75

One Pancake

$1.99

One-Piece French Toast

$1.99

One-Piece Toast

$0.75

Biscuit

$1.49

Lunch

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Golden tenders, served with french fries

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

A jumbo flour tortilla filled with chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Grilled up and served with french fries

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.50

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served with french fries

Chicken Fajita On Pita

$9.50

Chicken cooked with peppers and onions, presented on pita bread with a side of sour cream. Served with french fries

Gyro Pita Sandwich

$9.50

Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Served with french fries

Turkey Manhattan

$8.99

Beef Manhattan

$8.99

Hamburger Manhattan

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla A La Carte

$7.50

Chicken Fajita Wrap A La Carte

$7.50

Chicken Fajita on Pita A La Carte

$7.50

Gyro Pita Sandwich A La Carte

$7.50

Chicken Tenders A La Carte

$7.50

Burgers and Melts

Hickory Cheeseburger

$7.99

Juicy all-beef patty piled with bacon, barbeque sauce, onions and cheddar cheese

Mushroom Burger

$7.99

Half-pound burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and your choice of cheese

Cheeseburger

$7.25

With lettuce, tomato, pickles and your choice of cheese

Patty Melt

$7.99

Our half-pound all-beef burger* sandwiched between two slices of Swiss cheese, finished with grilled onions

Gyro Melt

$7.99

Traditional Greek flavor with American flair! Gyro meat and melted American cheese

Chicken Melt

$7.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Roast Beef Melt

$7.99

Sliced roast beef, melted Swiss cheese and grilled onions

Hamburger

$6.99

Simple and satisfying with lettuce, tomato and pickles

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Tender strips of steak* with sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Finished with mozzarella cheese, served on a roll

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Classic Philly flavors with a twist! We load up a French roll with a grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo and mozzarella cheese

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated in Cajun spices on a toasted bun with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Our crispy chicken tenders on a toasted bun with lettuce, mayo and tomato

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Canadian bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomato

Simple Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

A grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$7.99

A large breaded pork tenderloin on a toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, onion and tomato

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Only Served on Thursdays & Fridays. Breaded fried pollock topped with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

A French roll filled with our fresh chicken salad, lettuce and tomato

French Dip

$7.99

Thin-sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese piled on a French roll. Served with au jus for dipping

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$7.99

Served on a French roll

Ham & Cheese Club

$7.99

We pile up ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a French roll

Roast Beef & Swiss Club

$7.99

A generous portion of roast beef, bacon and Swiss cheese on a French roll with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Club

$7.99

A juicy grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a French roll

Turkey Club

$7.99

Plenty of shaved turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese on a French roll with lettuce and tomato

Big BLT

$7.99

Six meaty strips of bacon on toast with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$6.99

On toasted bread with tomatoes

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

A crunchy tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, onions, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa

BBQ Ranch Salad

$8.99

A bed of crispy lettuce topped with BBQ chicken tenders, corn, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, sliced chicken breast, parmesan cheese, tomato wedges and hardboiled egg all tossed with our own Caesar dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on a bed of fresh lettuce

Cajun Chicken Salad

$8.99

A salad with some flare! We marinate a chicken breast in authentic Cajun spices then add it to a bed of fresh mixed greens, tomato wedges and hard-boiled egg.

Chef Salad

$8.99

Crisp greens topped with ham, turkey, tomato wedges, hardboiled eggs and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese atop a bed of lettuce

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken salad over a simple blend of lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Dinner Platters

New York Strip Steak

$13.99

Eight ounces of tender, grilled goodness. Served with potato, vegetable and dinner roll

Monterey Steak

$14.50

An 8-oz. skirt steak, grilled to order with mozzarella cheese and sautéed mushrooms & onions. Served with potato, vegetable and dinner roll

Ribeye Steak

$13.99

A tender 8-oz. ribeye, grilled to order. Served with a potato, vegetable and dinner roll

Chop Steak

$9.50

Served with potato, vegtables and dinner roll

Country Fried Steak

$9.50

A homestyle favorite! Covered with sausage gravy, served with potato, vegetable and a dinner roll

Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$9.50

An Indiana tradition! Our large breaded pork tenderloin plated with potato, vegetable and a dinner roll

One-Piece Chicken Dinner

$9.50

Choose fried or grilled chicken. Served with potato, vegetable and a dinner roll

All You Can Eat Fish

$12.99

Only Served on Thursdays & Fridays. No Sharing or To-Go Boxes. Breaded fried pollock served with tartar sauce, a potato, vegetable and dinner roll

Healthy Platters

Fresh Fruit Platter

$8.99

An assortment of fresh fruit served with raisin toast and cottage cheese

Chicken Salad Platter

$8.99

Made fresh daily! Served with fresh fruit and cottage cheese

Lo-Cal Chicken Platter

$8.99

A juicy grilled chicken breast served with fresh fruit and cottage cheese

Soup And Salad

$5.50

A cup of today’s soup of the day with our tossed salad of lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Pasta

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.50

An Italian classic that can’t be beat! With marinara sauce and five meatballs

Shrimp Alfredo

$9.50

Chicken Alfredo

$9.50

Mostaccioli

$9.50

With marinara sauce and five meatballs or with Italian sausage, onions and peppers

On the Side

French Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Hash Browns

$3.25

Crispy Hash Browns

$3.25

Mashed- Brown Gravy

$3.25

Mashed- White Gravy

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Corn

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25

Steamed Broccoli

$3.25

Raw Broccoli

$3.25

Gyro Meat

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Peaches

$2.50

Cottage Cheese and Peaches

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.25

Chili

$2.50+

Chili with Cheese

$3.00+

Soup Of The Day

$2.50+

Coffee Cake

$3.99

Kids

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.99

Kids 1 Egg & HB

$4.99

Kids Pancake

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids Waffle

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

served with french fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.49

served with french fries

Kids Hamburger

$5.25

served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

served with french fries

Kids Spaghetti & Small Salad

$5.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Regular

Decaffeinated Coffee

$1.99

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$1.50

(No refills)

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

(No refills)

Hot Tea

$2.25

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Mello Yello, Barq’s Root Beer, Minute Maid Lemonade

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Barq's Root Beer

$2.25

Rasperry Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Freshly brewed

All Other Drinks

Water

Milk

$1.50+

Chocolate Milk

$1.50+

Apple Juice

$1.60+

Orange Juice

$1.60+

Tomato Juice

$1.60+

Kids Drinks without Meal

Kids Milk

$0.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$0.99

Kids Apple Juice

$0.99

Kids Orange Juice

$0.99

Kids Hot Chocolate

$0.99

Kids Coke

$0.99

Kids Diet Coke

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Mellow Yellow

$0.99

Kids Cherry Coke

$0.99

Kids Rasperry Tea

$0.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$0.99

Kids Drink with Meal

Kids Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Lemonade

Kids Mellow Yellow

Kids Cherry Coke

Kids Rasperry Tea

Kids Sweet Tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Indiana Pancake House is a retail food establishment located in Decatur, Indiana. We opened on March 1, 2009 and have proudly served the people of Decatur ever since. We stress high quality service and delicious meals at low prices and have been awarded "Excellence in Breakfast" by the Decatur Daily Democrat every year since our doors opened. Stop in today and join all the fun!

1241 N 13th St, Decatur, IN 46733

