Indiana Pancake House
1241 N 13th St
Decatur, IN 46733
Breakfast Platters
One Egg Platter
With bacon, sausage links, ham, or sausage patties
Two Egg Platter
8-Oz. New York Strip & Eggs
8-Oz. Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Chopped Steak & Eggs
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Covered with our country gravy
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Classic Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs* and Canadian bacon layered on two toasted English muffin halves, covered with rich Hollandaise sauce
Eggs Florentine
A toasted split English muffin topped with two poached eggs*, steamed spinach and our Hollandaise sauce
Vegetarian Benedict
Two poached eggs*, sliced tomatoes and sautéed spinach nestled on toasted English muffin halves, finished with our rich Hollandaise sauce
Happy & Healthy Egg Combo
Two fresh eggs* cooked to your liking, oatmeal and a side of fresh fruit
Poached Eggs
Served with an English muffin and a side of fresh fruit
Mush and Eggs
3 Pc Mush
Skillets
Country Fried Steak Skillet
Loaded up with country fried steak, green peppers, mushrooms and onions. Finished with our creamy sausage gravy
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
A delicious combo of corned beef hash, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Skillet
A grilled chicken breast mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
House Skillet
With fresh ground beef, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
Gypsy Skillet
A mix of ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese
Fiesta Skillet
A zesty blend of chorizo, jalapeños, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Melted Pot Skillet
A hearty mix of sausage, bacon, ham, onions and cheddar cheese
Irish Skillet
Corned beef hash and onions, topped with Swiss cheese
Hobo Skillet
Plain and simple, but oh so good! Potatoes, cheddar cheese and eggs
The Texan
Scrambled eggs with your choice of sausage or chorizo. Loaded up with sautéed onions, mushrooms, spinach and jalapeños
The Works
Scrambled eggs with diced ham, bacon, mushrooms and cheddar cheese
Omelettes and Frittatas
Meatlover's Omelette
Sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese
Denver Omelette
Sausage, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Fiesta Omelette
Filled with all the Mexican fixings--chorizo, jalapeños, onions and cheddar cheese. Finished with salsa and a side of sour cream
Hawaiian Omelette
A sweet island treat loaded with strawberries, bananas, pineapple and pecans
Grilled Chicken Omelette
A grilled chicken breast mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Bing Omelette
A classic mix of Canadian bacon, tomatoes and Swiss cheese
Veggie Omelette
A fresh blend of mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and Swiss cheese
Western Omelette
Loaded up with ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese
Greek Omelette
With tomatoes, onions and feta cheese
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette
Mushroom Omelette
Cheese Omelette
With your choice of cheddar or American
Farm House Frittata
A hearty blend of green peppers, onions and sausage. Topped with cheddar cheese and sausage gravy
Mediterranean Frittata
A classic mix of onions, tomatoes, green olives and feta cheese
Indiana’s Frittata
Loaded with spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers and mozzarella cheese
Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
Hash Browns & Gravy
Half-Platter
A half-order of biscuits & gravy and a half-order of hash browns with gravy
Homestyle Platter
Two eggs* cooked to order, biscuits & gravy and hash browns
Country Biscuit
One biscuit with two sausage patties and one egg* any style, covered with sausage gravy, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns
Sandwiches
Breakfast BLT
The classic combination of bacon, lettuce and tomato with egg* and cheese on a grilled Texas toast
Sausage Sandwich
A sausage patty, egg* and cheese on an English Muffin
Pancake Sandwich
Two eggs*, cooked to your liking sandwiched with ham between two of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Panakes/French Toast/Waffles
Specialty Pancakes
Our fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with your choice of topping: blueberry, cinnamon-apple, peach-cinnamon, strawberry or banana with chocolate syrup choice of topping: blueberry, cinnamon-apple, peach-cinnamon, strawberry or banana with chocolate syrup choice of topping: blueberry, cinnamon-apple, peach-cinnamon, strawberry or banana with chocolate syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
With loads of chocolate chips mixed right into the batter! Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Short Stack
3 of our classic old-fashioned pancakes
Tall Stack
4 of our classic old-fashioned pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Stuffed French Toast
We fill three slices of our thick French toast with whipped cheese cake then top it with blueberries, strawberries and whipped cream
Fruity French Toast
Choose thick or thin French toast and we’ll add your choice of topping: strawberry, blueberry, peach-cinnamon or cinnamon-apple. Finished with whipped cream
Crunchy French Toast
Our delicious French toast coated in Corn Flakes then grilled up crisp and crunchy
Classic French Toast
Your choice of thick or thin
Fruit Waffle
Your choice of strawberries, blueberries, apple-cinnamon or peach-cinnamon. Finished with whipped cream
Pecan Waffle
Loaded with golden pecans in the batter and on top. Finished with whipped cream
Bacon Waffle
The perfect blend of salty and sweet! We cook pieces of bacon right in our classic waffle batter
Original Belgian Waffle
Meat Sides
All Other Sides
Hash Browns
Cripsy Hash Browns
Grits
Coffee Cake
Side of Pancakes
Side of French Toast
Side of Crunchy French Toast
English Muffin
Toast
White, wheat, rye or raisin
Fresh Fruit
Oatmeal
Served with brown sugar, raisins and milk
Side of Gravy
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
One Pancake
One-Piece French Toast
One-Piece Toast
Biscuit
Lunch
Chicken Tenders
Golden tenders, served with french fries
Chicken Quesadilla
A jumbo flour tortilla filled with chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Grilled up and served with french fries
Chicken Fajita Wrap
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served with french fries
Chicken Fajita On Pita
Chicken cooked with peppers and onions, presented on pita bread with a side of sour cream. Served with french fries
Gyro Pita Sandwich
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Served with french fries
Turkey Manhattan
Beef Manhattan
Hamburger Manhattan
Burgers and Melts
Hickory Cheeseburger
Juicy all-beef patty piled with bacon, barbeque sauce, onions and cheddar cheese
Mushroom Burger
Half-pound burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and your choice of cheese
Cheeseburger
With lettuce, tomato, pickles and your choice of cheese
Patty Melt
Our half-pound all-beef burger* sandwiched between two slices of Swiss cheese, finished with grilled onions
Gyro Melt
Traditional Greek flavor with American flair! Gyro meat and melted American cheese
Chicken Melt
A grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Roast Beef Melt
Sliced roast beef, melted Swiss cheese and grilled onions
Hamburger
Simple and satisfying with lettuce, tomato and pickles
Sandwiches
Philly Steak Sandwich
Tender strips of steak* with sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Finished with mozzarella cheese, served on a roll
Chicken Philly
Classic Philly flavors with a twist! We load up a French roll with a grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo and mozzarella cheese
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast marinated in Cajun spices on a toasted bun with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Our crispy chicken tenders on a toasted bun with lettuce, mayo and tomato
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with Canadian bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomato
Simple Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
A large breaded pork tenderloin on a toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, onion and tomato
Fish Sandwich
Only Served on Thursdays & Fridays. Breaded fried pollock topped with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
A French roll filled with our fresh chicken salad, lettuce and tomato
French Dip
Thin-sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese piled on a French roll. Served with au jus for dipping
Roast Beef & Cheddar
Served on a French roll
Ham & Cheese Club
We pile up ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a French roll
Roast Beef & Swiss Club
A generous portion of roast beef, bacon and Swiss cheese on a French roll with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Club
A juicy grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a French roll
Turkey Club
Plenty of shaved turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese on a French roll with lettuce and tomato
Big BLT
Six meaty strips of bacon on toast with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Bacon & Cheese
On toasted bread with tomatoes
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Salads
Taco Salad
A crunchy tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, onions, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa
BBQ Ranch Salad
A bed of crispy lettuce topped with BBQ chicken tenders, corn, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, sliced chicken breast, parmesan cheese, tomato wedges and hardboiled egg all tossed with our own Caesar dressing
Fried Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on a bed of fresh lettuce
Cajun Chicken Salad
A salad with some flare! We marinate a chicken breast in authentic Cajun spices then add it to a bed of fresh mixed greens, tomato wedges and hard-boiled egg.
Chef Salad
Crisp greens topped with ham, turkey, tomato wedges, hardboiled eggs and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese atop a bed of lettuce
Chicken Salad
Chicken salad over a simple blend of lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Caesar Salad
Dinner Platters
New York Strip Steak
Eight ounces of tender, grilled goodness. Served with potato, vegetable and dinner roll
Monterey Steak
An 8-oz. skirt steak, grilled to order with mozzarella cheese and sautéed mushrooms & onions. Served with potato, vegetable and dinner roll
Ribeye Steak
A tender 8-oz. ribeye, grilled to order. Served with a potato, vegetable and dinner roll
Chop Steak
Served with potato, vegtables and dinner roll
Country Fried Steak
A homestyle favorite! Covered with sausage gravy, served with potato, vegetable and a dinner roll
Pork Tenderloin Dinner
An Indiana tradition! Our large breaded pork tenderloin plated with potato, vegetable and a dinner roll
One-Piece Chicken Dinner
Choose fried or grilled chicken. Served with potato, vegetable and a dinner roll
All You Can Eat Fish
Only Served on Thursdays & Fridays. No Sharing or To-Go Boxes. Breaded fried pollock served with tartar sauce, a potato, vegetable and dinner roll
Healthy Platters
Fresh Fruit Platter
An assortment of fresh fruit served with raisin toast and cottage cheese
Chicken Salad Platter
Made fresh daily! Served with fresh fruit and cottage cheese
Lo-Cal Chicken Platter
A juicy grilled chicken breast served with fresh fruit and cottage cheese
Soup And Salad
A cup of today’s soup of the day with our tossed salad of lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Pasta
On the Side
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Hash Browns
Crispy Hash Browns
Mashed- Brown Gravy
Mashed- White Gravy
Baked Potato
Corn
Green Beans
Steamed Broccoli
Raw Broccoli
Gyro Meat
Cottage Cheese
Peaches
Cottage Cheese and Peaches
Side Salad
Chili
Chili with Cheese
Soup Of The Day
Coffee Cake
Kids
Mickey Mouse Pancake
Kids 1 Egg & HB
Kids Pancake
Kids French Toast
Kids Waffle
Kids Chicken Tenders
served with french fries
Kids Cheeseburger
served with french fries
Kids Hamburger
served with french fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
served with french fries
Kids Spaghetti & Small Salad
Hot Drinks
Soft Drinks
All Other Drinks
Kids Drinks without Meal
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Indiana Pancake House is a retail food establishment located in Decatur, Indiana. We opened on March 1, 2009 and have proudly served the people of Decatur ever since. We stress high quality service and delicious meals at low prices and have been awarded "Excellence in Breakfast" by the Decatur Daily Democrat every year since our doors opened. Stop in today and join all the fun!
