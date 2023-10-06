Full Menu

Appetizers

Spring Roll

$6.99

Veg or chicken served with hot garlic sauce

2 Pieces Samosa

$5.99

Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes and green peas

Chicken Samosa

$8.99

Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with chicken

Vegetable Pakora

$5.99

Vegetables fritters deep-fried on chickpea batter lightly spiced and fried on gram flour

Veg Dumpling Chilli

$9.99

Nepali dumplings on veggies. Comes with thick gravy chilli sauce

Chicken Dumpling Chilli

$10.99

Nepali dumplings on chicken. Comes with thick gravy chilli sauce

Bison Dumpling Chilli

$11.99

Nepali dumplings on bison (buffalo) meat. Comes with thick gravy chilli sauce

5 Pieces Paneer Pakora

$8.99

Homemade Indian style cheese deep-fry with gram flour batter

Chilli Paneer

$9.99

Homemade cheese sautéed with onion, ginger, garlic, and bell pepper on hot sauce

Chicken Pakora

$8.99

Marinated tender chicken pieces deep-fried with chickpea batter

Samosa Chole Chaat

$8.99

Mashed samosa, onion, tomato, and chickpeas with yogurt, mint, tamarind, and chat masala

Lettuce Wrap

$11.99

Ground meat of either chicken or lamb with Indian herbs and romaine lettuce

Chicken Chilli

$11.99

Marinated chicken sautéed with onion, ginger, garlic, and bell pepper in chilli sauce

Chicken 65

$10.99

Deep-fried cube chicken marinated with South Indian spices served with curry leaves and papad

House of Platter Combo

$13.99

Samosa (2), chicken pakora (2), vegetable pakora (4), and (4) dumplings of your choice

Lamb Samosa

$9.99

Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with lamb

Baby Corn Manchurian

$10.99

Crispy fried baby corn cooked in Manchurian sauce

Vegetable Manchurian

$9.99

Deep-fried marinated veggies cooked in Manchurian sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Deep-fried marinated cauliflower cooked in Manchurian sauce

Chicken Manchurian

$10.99

Deep-fried marinated chicken cooked in Manchurian sauce

Salads

Tossed Fresh Salad

$6.99

Garden fresh cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, celery, shredded cheese, and vinegar dressing

Indian Desi Salad

$6.99

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, and onion with chilli lime

Tandoori Grilled Avocado Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, smoky bell pepper, avocado, lettuce with chaat masala and lemon dressing

Summer Vegan Salad

$8.99

Avocado, tomato, American corn, onion, chickpeas, fried crunchy noodles, and lemon salsa dressing

Soups

Ginger Lemongrass Soup

$5.99

Light and spicy broth infused with fresh ginger, green peas, carrot, lime, coconut milk, lemongrass, cilantro and your choice of vegetarian or chicken

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.99

A traditional Indian soup of lentils flavoured with curry leaves with veggies or chicken of your choice

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.99

Red chilli paste, soy, tofu, bamboo shoot, and shredded vegetables, mushroom with veggies or chicken of your choice

Cream of Tomato Soup

$4.99

Fresh tomato purée, celery, classic tomato soup, and cream topping

Sweet Corn Soup

$4.99

American sweet corn and corn cream with vegetable or chicken of your choice

Clear Soup

$4.99

Broth-based soup primarily made of chicken broths or vegetable broths

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.99

Healthy unleavened traditional fresh stuffed bread

Garlic Naan

$3.99

White flour naan, mashed garlic with cilantro topping

Onion Naan

$3.99

Chopped onion stuffed between the bread, mixed with Indian spices, herbs baked in tandoori clay oven

Coconut Naan

$3.99

Shredded coconut stuffed between the bread baked in tandoori clay oven

Garlic Cheese Naan

$4.99

Shredded cheese stuffed between the bread with topping of cilantro and crushed garlic

Peshwari Naan

$4.99

Famous sweet bread stuffed with raisins, cherry, nuts, and coconut powder

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Stuffed mashed potatoes, peas, herbs and spices on wheat flour

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Indian regular wheat and flour bread

Chicken Cheese Naan

$5.99

Minced grilled chicken mixed with shredded cheese, stuffed between the bread with Indian herbs and spices

Laccha Paratha

$3.99

Layered whole wheat flatbreads

Breadbasket

$13.99

Combination of bread plain naan, garlic naan, roti, and peshwari naan

Side Orders

3 Pieces Masala Papad

$3.99

Chopped tomato, onion, ginger, cilantro, cumin powder, chat masala, and salsa topped on papad

Papad

$1.99

Raita

$2.99

Made with the mixture of yogurt, onion, tomato, cucumber, cumin powder, and fresh mint

Plain Yogurt

$1.99

Traditional Indian style yogurt

Sweet Mango Pickle

$2.99

Mixed Pickle

$1.99

Homemade mixed sour pickle

Mint Sauce

$1.00

Tamarind Sauce

$1.00

Momo Sauce

$1.00

Onion Lime Green Chilli

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

Plain steam basmati rice or brown rice

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Fried milk ball dipped in sweet syrup

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Best-selling dish -rice cooked with a mixture of milk, sugar, cardamom, cashew, and raisin

Ras Malai

$4.99

Indian cheesecake without a crust cooked in milk syrup and cardamom

Kids' Menu

French Fries

$5.99

Regular potato crunchy fries

Kids Hakka Noodles

$5.99

Soft seasoning wok tossed noodles with vegetables

4 Pieces Chicken Tender

$5.99

10 Pieces Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Entrées

Chicken

Chicken Curry

$13.99

Traditional Indian curry cooked with boneless white chicken and Indian curry spices

Chicken Korma

$14.99

Tender boneless chicken breast cooked in cashew, almond and heavy cream along with ginger, garlic, and homemade spices

Mango Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked in curry sauce blended with mango and a blend of special spices

Coconut Chicken

$14.99

A mildly spicy and sweet curry with coconut milk and homemade South Indian spices

Garlic Chicken

$12.99

Cube cut chicken marinated in Indo-Chinese style, cooked with garlic, bell pepper, and green chilli

Madras Chicken Curry

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked in South Indian style

Kadai Chicken

$14.99

Chicken cooked with kadai masala including onion, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and herbs

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Grilled boneless chicken breast cooked in tomato and creamy butter sauce

Chicken Saag

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked with spinach and homemade spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

The best-selling dish - grilled boneless chicken breast cooked in an exotic creamy sauce made from onion, bell pepper, tomatoes blended with spices and garlic

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, and aromatic vinegar flavour curry

Chicken Chettinad

$14.99

A traditional South Indian dish where boneless chicken breast is cooked with spices like, black pepper, crushed coconut, curry leaves, tamarind sauce, and coconut milk

Lamb and Goat

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.99

Flavour of kashmiri slow cooked lamb, onion, tomato, and yogurt gravy

Lamb Korma

$16.99

Lamb cooked on mild cream, cashew nuts paste, and cheese gravy

Lamb Curry

$16.99

Lamb cooked in a traditional Indian style curry

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99

Lamb and potatoes cooked in tomato sauce, vinegar and chef's spices

Lamb Kadai

$16.99

Lamb cooked with kadai masala including onion, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and herbs

Lamb Saag

$16.99

Boneless lamb cooked with spinach and homemade spices

Goat Curry

$15.99

Bone-in goat meat curry cooked in a traditional Indian style

Goat Rogan Josh

$16.99

Flavour of kashmiri slow cooked bone-in goat with onion, tomato, and yogurt gravy

Madras Goat Curry

$16.99

Bone-in goat cooked in South Indian style

Goat Saag

$16.99

Bone-in goat meat cooked with spinach and homemade spices

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.99

Grilled boneless chunk of lamb cooked with an exotic creamy sauce made out of onion, bell pepper, tomatoes blended with spices and garlic

Lamb Coconut Curry

$16.99

Lamb cooked with fresh coconut, onion, tomato sauce, and Indian herbs

Seafood

Goan Fish Curry

$16.99

Your choice of tilapia fish cooked in Goan South Indian style with fresh ground spices, onion, and tomato gravy

Fish Tikka Masala

$18.99

The best-selling dish - grilled boneless tilapia fish cooked in an exotic creamy sauce made out of onion, bell pepper, tomatoes blended with spices and garlic

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$18.99

The best-selling dish-grilled shrimp cooked in an exotic creamy sauce made from onion, bell pepper, tomatoes blended with spices and garlic

Fish Vindaloo

$15.99

Tilapia fish cooked with potato, tomato, onion, and vinegar sauce

Shrimp Coconut Curry

$16.99

A mildly spicy and sweet shrimp cooked with coconut milk and homemade south Indian spices

Shrimp Saag

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with spinach and homemade spices

Dum Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Traditional Hyderabadi style vegetable biryani baked with biryani spices

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Traditional Hyderabadi style egg biryani baked with biryani spices

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Traditional Hyderabadi biryani made with succulent boneless chicken cooked with a sealed lid in a low fire with dough mixed with basmati rice, spices, and Indian herbs

Goat Biryani

$16.99

Traditional Hyderabadi biryani with bone-in goat cooked with a sealed lid in a low fire with dough mixed with basmati rice, spices, and Indian herbs

Lamb Biryani

$16.99

Traditional Hyderabadi biryani made with succulent boneless lamb cooked with a sealed lid in a low fire with dough mixed with basmati rice, spices, and Indian herbs

Fish Biryani

$16.99

Traditional Hyderabadi biryani made with succulent boneless tilapia fish cooked with a sealed lid in a low fire with dough mixed with basmati rice, spices, and Indian herbs