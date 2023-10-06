- Home
Indian Curry Lounge
955 Eisenhower Blvd
Swatara, PA 17111
Full Menu
Appetizers
Spring Roll
Veg or chicken served with hot garlic sauce
2 Pieces Samosa
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes and green peas
Chicken Samosa
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with chicken
Vegetable Pakora
Vegetables fritters deep-fried on chickpea batter lightly spiced and fried on gram flour
Veg Dumpling Chilli
Nepali dumplings on veggies. Comes with thick gravy chilli sauce
Chicken Dumpling Chilli
Nepali dumplings on chicken. Comes with thick gravy chilli sauce
Bison Dumpling Chilli
Nepali dumplings on bison (buffalo) meat. Comes with thick gravy chilli sauce
5 Pieces Paneer Pakora
Homemade Indian style cheese deep-fry with gram flour batter
Chilli Paneer
Homemade cheese sautéed with onion, ginger, garlic, and bell pepper on hot sauce
Chicken Pakora
Marinated tender chicken pieces deep-fried with chickpea batter
Samosa Chole Chaat
Mashed samosa, onion, tomato, and chickpeas with yogurt, mint, tamarind, and chat masala
Lettuce Wrap
Ground meat of either chicken or lamb with Indian herbs and romaine lettuce
Chicken Chilli
Marinated chicken sautéed with onion, ginger, garlic, and bell pepper in chilli sauce
Chicken 65
Deep-fried cube chicken marinated with South Indian spices served with curry leaves and papad
House of Platter Combo
Samosa (2), chicken pakora (2), vegetable pakora (4), and (4) dumplings of your choice
Lamb Samosa
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with lamb
Baby Corn Manchurian
Crispy fried baby corn cooked in Manchurian sauce
Vegetable Manchurian
Deep-fried marinated veggies cooked in Manchurian sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Deep-fried marinated cauliflower cooked in Manchurian sauce
Chicken Manchurian
Deep-fried marinated chicken cooked in Manchurian sauce
Salads
Tossed Fresh Salad
Garden fresh cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, celery, shredded cheese, and vinegar dressing
Indian Desi Salad
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, and onion with chilli lime
Tandoori Grilled Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken, smoky bell pepper, avocado, lettuce with chaat masala and lemon dressing
Summer Vegan Salad
Avocado, tomato, American corn, onion, chickpeas, fried crunchy noodles, and lemon salsa dressing
Soups
Ginger Lemongrass Soup
Light and spicy broth infused with fresh ginger, green peas, carrot, lime, coconut milk, lemongrass, cilantro and your choice of vegetarian or chicken
Mulligatawny Soup
A traditional Indian soup of lentils flavoured with curry leaves with veggies or chicken of your choice
Hot & Sour Soup
Red chilli paste, soy, tofu, bamboo shoot, and shredded vegetables, mushroom with veggies or chicken of your choice
Cream of Tomato Soup
Fresh tomato purée, celery, classic tomato soup, and cream topping
Sweet Corn Soup
American sweet corn and corn cream with vegetable or chicken of your choice
Clear Soup
Broth-based soup primarily made of chicken broths or vegetable broths
Breads
Plain Naan
Healthy unleavened traditional fresh stuffed bread
Garlic Naan
White flour naan, mashed garlic with cilantro topping
Onion Naan
Chopped onion stuffed between the bread, mixed with Indian spices, herbs baked in tandoori clay oven
Coconut Naan
Shredded coconut stuffed between the bread baked in tandoori clay oven
Garlic Cheese Naan
Shredded cheese stuffed between the bread with topping of cilantro and crushed garlic
Peshwari Naan
Famous sweet bread stuffed with raisins, cherry, nuts, and coconut powder
Aloo Paratha
Stuffed mashed potatoes, peas, herbs and spices on wheat flour
Tandoori Roti
Indian regular wheat and flour bread
Chicken Cheese Naan
Minced grilled chicken mixed with shredded cheese, stuffed between the bread with Indian herbs and spices
Laccha Paratha
Layered whole wheat flatbreads
Breadbasket
Combination of bread plain naan, garlic naan, roti, and peshwari naan
Side Orders
3 Pieces Masala Papad
Chopped tomato, onion, ginger, cilantro, cumin powder, chat masala, and salsa topped on papad
Papad
Raita
Made with the mixture of yogurt, onion, tomato, cucumber, cumin powder, and fresh mint
Plain Yogurt
Traditional Indian style yogurt
Sweet Mango Pickle
Mixed Pickle
Homemade mixed sour pickle
Mint Sauce
Tamarind Sauce
Momo Sauce
Onion Lime Green Chilli
Rice
Plain steam basmati rice or brown rice
Desserts
Kids' Menu
Entrées
Chicken
Chicken Curry
Traditional Indian curry cooked with boneless white chicken and Indian curry spices
Chicken Korma
Tender boneless chicken breast cooked in cashew, almond and heavy cream along with ginger, garlic, and homemade spices
Mango Chicken
Boneless chicken breast cooked in curry sauce blended with mango and a blend of special spices
Coconut Chicken
A mildly spicy and sweet curry with coconut milk and homemade South Indian spices
Garlic Chicken
Cube cut chicken marinated in Indo-Chinese style, cooked with garlic, bell pepper, and green chilli
Madras Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked in South Indian style
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked with kadai masala including onion, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and herbs
Butter Chicken
Grilled boneless chicken breast cooked in tomato and creamy butter sauce
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken breast cooked with spinach and homemade spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
The best-selling dish - grilled boneless chicken breast cooked in an exotic creamy sauce made from onion, bell pepper, tomatoes blended with spices and garlic
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken breast cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, and aromatic vinegar flavour curry
Chicken Chettinad
A traditional South Indian dish where boneless chicken breast is cooked with spices like, black pepper, crushed coconut, curry leaves, tamarind sauce, and coconut milk
Lamb and Goat
Lamb Rogan Josh
Flavour of kashmiri slow cooked lamb, onion, tomato, and yogurt gravy
Lamb Korma
Lamb cooked on mild cream, cashew nuts paste, and cheese gravy
Lamb Curry
Lamb cooked in a traditional Indian style curry
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potatoes cooked in tomato sauce, vinegar and chef's spices
Lamb Kadai
Lamb cooked with kadai masala including onion, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and herbs
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb cooked with spinach and homemade spices
Goat Curry
Bone-in goat meat curry cooked in a traditional Indian style
Goat Rogan Josh
Flavour of kashmiri slow cooked bone-in goat with onion, tomato, and yogurt gravy
Madras Goat Curry
Bone-in goat cooked in South Indian style
Goat Saag
Bone-in goat meat cooked with spinach and homemade spices
Lamb Tikka Masala
Grilled boneless chunk of lamb cooked with an exotic creamy sauce made out of onion, bell pepper, tomatoes blended with spices and garlic
Lamb Coconut Curry
Lamb cooked with fresh coconut, onion, tomato sauce, and Indian herbs
Seafood
Goan Fish Curry
Your choice of tilapia fish cooked in Goan South Indian style with fresh ground spices, onion, and tomato gravy
Fish Tikka Masala
The best-selling dish - grilled boneless tilapia fish cooked in an exotic creamy sauce made out of onion, bell pepper, tomatoes blended with spices and garlic
Shrimp Tikka Masala
The best-selling dish-grilled shrimp cooked in an exotic creamy sauce made from onion, bell pepper, tomatoes blended with spices and garlic
Fish Vindaloo
Tilapia fish cooked with potato, tomato, onion, and vinegar sauce
Shrimp Coconut Curry
A mildly spicy and sweet shrimp cooked with coconut milk and homemade south Indian spices
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp cooked with spinach and homemade spices
Dum Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
Traditional Hyderabadi style vegetable biryani baked with biryani spices
Egg Biryani
Traditional Hyderabadi style egg biryani baked with biryani spices
Chicken Biryani
Traditional Hyderabadi biryani made with succulent boneless chicken cooked with a sealed lid in a low fire with dough mixed with basmati rice, spices, and Indian herbs
Goat Biryani
Traditional Hyderabadi biryani with bone-in goat cooked with a sealed lid in a low fire with dough mixed with basmati rice, spices, and Indian herbs
Lamb Biryani
Traditional Hyderabadi biryani made with succulent boneless lamb cooked with a sealed lid in a low fire with dough mixed with basmati rice, spices, and Indian herbs
Fish Biryani
Traditional Hyderabadi biryani made with succulent boneless tilapia fish cooked with a sealed lid in a low fire with dough mixed with basmati rice, spices, and Indian herbs