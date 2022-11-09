- Home
- Indian
- Indian Harvest.
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR
NAPERVILLE, IL 60563
APPETIZERS/SOUPS
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2pcs)
Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with potatoes & green peas. Vegan. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.
KEEMA SAMOSA (2pcs)
Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with mildly spiced ground lamb. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.
VEG COMBO PLATTER (serves 2-4)
A platter of vegetables dipped in a batter of mildly spiced chickpea flour along with one vegetable samosa. Vegan.
MEERUT MEAT KEBABS (serves 2-4)
A Meerut specialty of kebabs of chicken and lamb.
PAKORA
Mildly spiced vegetable fritters of your choice. Spice-level cannot be altered for this dish. Vegan. Gluten-free.
DAL SOUP (serves 1)
A perky, clove flavored lentil soup garnished with cilantro. Vegan. Gluten-free.
TOMATO SOUP (serves 1)
Freshly squeezed cream of tomatoes garnished with ground spices. Gluten-free.
MULLIGUTAWNY SOUP (serves 1)
Lentils & chicken stock heightened with the flavors of fresh herbs, garnished with shredded chicken & boiled rice. Gluten-free.
ALOO TIKKI (4pcs)
Griddle fried potato patties served with chutney. Vegan.
DAHI PAPDI
A mouth-watering mixture of wheat crispies, potatoes, chickpeas and yogurt, garnished with tamarind chutney and Chat Masala.
MIRCH PAKORA (6pcs)
Mildly spiced banana pepper fritters. Vegan. Gluten-free.
DAHI BHALLA (3pcs)
Soft white lentil puffs soaked in lightly spiced yogurt, garnished with fresh coriander leaves and tamarind chutney. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN KATHI KEBAB (4pcs)
Light flat bread brushed with egg wash & stuffed with chicken chunks, onions & served with mint sauce.
Chicken 65
A spicy deep-fried chicken dish.
TANDOORI WING PIECE
VEG CURRIES (16oz portions)
SAAG PANEER
Pureed spinach cooked on a slow fire with cubes of cottage cheese & delicately spiced. Gluten-free.
PANEER MAKHAN MASALA
Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in a mildly spiced, creamy cashew tomato sauce. Gluten-free.
MATAR PANEER
Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes & green peas cooked in an onion gravy & mixture of spices. Gluten-free.
PANEER BHURJI
A creamy preparation of shredded cottage cheese in a gravy.
KADHAI PANEER
A medley of fresh bell pepper and cottage cheese cubes in a ginger garlic based gravy.
DAL MAKHANI
Three varieties of lentils simmered on a slow fire until tender, then tempered with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, & herbs. Gluten-free.
HALKI DAL
Yellow lentils cooked over a medium fire, tempered with cumin seeds, onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, & garnished with coriander leaves. Vegan. Gluten-free.
KADHI PAKORA
Sauce made of gram flour and yogurt simmered and tempered with mustard seeds, whole chilies, and curry leaves, garnished with onions and spinach fritters. Gluten-free.
HARVEST SAAG
Combination of fresh mustard leaves and baby spinach cooked over a slow fire, garnished with mild spices & fresh homemade butter.
PINDI CHANA
Delicious chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of herbs, spices, and tomato sauce. Vegan. Gluten-free.
BAINGAN BHARTA
Roasted eggplant mashed & marinated in a rich blend of Mughlai spices and yogurt, then cooked over low heat to draw the richness of the spices. Gluten-free.
BAGHARA BAINGAN
Pan-fried baby eggplant cooked with coconut milk and spices. Gluten-free.
MUSHROOM MATAR
Fresh mushroom and green peas sauteed with onions, garlic & cooked in a mild gravy. Gluten-free.
VEGETABLE JALFREZI
Mixed vegetables with cottage cheese in a tangy tomato sauce. Gluten-free.
BHINDI DO PIAZA
Fresh okra cooked with double the amount of onions tempered with mustard and cumin seeds, and whole red chilies. Vegan. Gluten-free.
ALOO GOBHI
Fresh cauliflower & potatoes cooked to perfection in North Indian spices with tomatoes, ginger & fresh herbs. Vegan. Gluten-free.
ALLAHABADI ALOO
Boiled potatoes, browned and seasoned with coriander seed & other spices brought to you from Allahabad. Vegan. Gluten-free.
ALOO JEERA
Potatoes tempered with roasted cumin & seasonings. Vegan. Gluten-free.
ALOO METHI
Potatoes & finely chopped fenugreek leaves cooked with turmeric & paprika. Vegan. Gluten-free.
ALOO PALAK
Potatoes cooked with pureed spinach. Gluten-free.
JAIPURI ALOO
MALAI KOFTA
Spongy homemade cheese balls cooked in a mild gravy with cashew paste.
VEGETABLE KORMA
Mixed Vegetables cooked in a sweet and creamy gravy with cashew nuts and fruits. Gluten-free.
MAKHANI GRAVY
A creamy tomato-based gravy.
TIKKA MASALA GRAVY
A creamy tomato gravy with cashew paste.
BHUNI GOBHI
A dry vegan preparation of fresh cauliflower florets.
NONVEG CURRIES (16oz portions)
BIG DADDY CHICKEN CURRY
Father’s Day Special bone in chicken curry!
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
The best export from India… chunks of boneless chicken roasted in tandoori, then folded into a creamy sauce & cashew paste.
CHICKEN MAKHANI (BUTTER CHICKEN)
De-boned tandoori roasted chicken pieces folded into a tomato-based sauce. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN CHENNAI
Boneless chicken pieces cooked with red chilies, curry leaves & coconut milk seasoned with hot spices. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN CHILI MASALA
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with hot spices & green chili. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN CURRY
Boneless pieces of succulent chicken cooked in traditional homestyle curry sauce. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN HARVEST SPECIAL
A House Speciality - tender boneless pieces of chicken cooked with chopped onions and tomatoes, green peas, and laced with coconut milk. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN KADAI
Classic chicken dish delicately cooked with ginger, green peppers & fresh cilantro, cooked in an iron wok to derive rich flavors. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN KORMA
Succulent boneless chicken pieces cooked with cashew paste, a medley of fruits and nuts cooked in a creamy sauce. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN METHI
Chicken pieces cooked with fenugreek leaves & aromatic herbs. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN PUDINA MASALA
Boneless chicken pieces sauteed with chopped onions, tomatoes, and a fresh mint paste & seasoned with spices. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN SAAG
Succulent boneless chicken pieces cooked with fresh spinach in an exotic blend of spices. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN VINDALOO
A Portugese influenced dish from Goa potato cubes with hint of vinegar and devine heat. Gluten-free.
EGG BHURJI
An Indian style of spicy scrambled eggs. Gluten-free.
EGG CURRY
Boiled whole eggs cooked with tomatoes, onions hot spices. Gluten-free.
BUD'S CHICKEN
GHOST ACHARI
Succulent chunks of boneless lamb marinated in a perky pickled sauce garnished with hot peppers. Gluten-free.
GOSHT BHUNA
Juicy pieces of lamb cooked dry in an iron wok with tomatoes, onions & rich spices. Gluten-free.
GOSHT PUDINA MASALA
Handpicked pieces of lamb cooked with a paste of mint & aromatic spices. Gluten-free.
HARVEST LAMB SPECIAL
Boneless lamb pieces laced with coconut milk and green peas. Gluten-free.
KEEMA MATAR
Ground lamb blended with ground ginger, garlic, and cardamom, cooked in a house special sauce with green peas. Gluten-free.
LAMB CHILI MASALA
Finely cut lamb cooked with hot spices, herbs & green chilies..... a delight for spice lovers. Gluten-free.
LAMB DO PIAZA
One part of lamb cooked in two parts of thinly sliced onions, tomato & mild spices. Gluten-free.
LAMB PASANDA
Lamb pieces cooked in a rich cashew nut based gravy with cream, butter & dry fruits. Gluten-free.
ROGANJOSH
Succulent lamb pieces cooked in a cardamom & clove flavored sauce. Gluten-free.
MEERUT GOAT CURRY
Homestyle bone-in mutton curry brought to you from the city of Meerut. Gluten-free.
LAMB VINDALOO
A Portuguese influenced dish of tender pieces of lamb cooked in a spicy hot gravy with potatoes. –Very Hot. Gluten-free.
LAMB SAAG
FISH GOA
Chunks of Atlantic Salmon cooked with freshly grated coconut in a spicy Goan style sauce. Gluten-free.
HARVEST FISH MASALA
Tender pieces of Atlantic Salmon cooked with green peas, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies and spices laced with coconut milk. Gluten-free.
HARVEST SHRIMP MASALA
Shrimp cooked with green peas, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices laced with coconut milk. Gluten-free.
SHRIMP CURRY
Succulent shrimp cooked in an aromatic curry sauce. Gluten-free.
SHRIMP PUDINA MASALA
Succulent shrimp cooked in a rich mint sauce, then seasoned with fresh ground spices. Gluten-free.
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Shrimp cooked with spices, onions, hot peppers & potatoes - Very Hot. Gluten-free.
SHRIMP SAAG
Shrimp cooked with fresh spinach with a touch of ginger, garlic, and spices. Gluten-free.
FISH MOLI
Chunks of Atlantic Salmon cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, tamarind sauce, coconut milk, and hot spices. Gluten-free.
HARVEST THALIS DINNERS
HARVEST THALI
A vegetarian sampler of Saag Paneer, Baingan Bharta, and Dal Makhani, served with Basmati Rice, Naan, dessert, and accompaniments.
TANDOORI MIX KALIAN
An assorted presentation of our Tandoori Kebabs served with Dal Makhani, Basmati Rice, Naan and the dessert of the day.
HARVEST NONVEG FEAST
A sampler of Saag Paneer, Lamb Roganjosh, assorted Tandoor kebabs served with Basmati Rice, Naan, and the dessert of the day.
RICE (serve 2-3 people)
BASMATI RICE
Steamed basmati rice is grown in the foothills of Himalayas. Vegan. Gluten-free.
JEERA RICE
Basmati rice tempered with cumin seeds and garlic. Vegan. Gluten-free.
KASHMIRI PULAO
Basmati rice cooked with a blend of fruits & nuts.... flavored with saffron. Vegan. Gluten-free.
LEMON RICE
Rice cooked with lemon juice & South Indian spices. Vegan. Gluten-free.
PEAS PULAO
Basmati rice cooked with peas & flavored with saffron. Vegan. Gluten-free.
SAFFRON RICE
Steamed basmati rice is grown in the foothills of Himalayas. Vegan. Gluten-free.
VEGETABLE BIRYANI
Blend of Basmati rice & vegetables flavored with saffron & spiced, then cooked on low heat. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN BIRYANI
Combination of Basmati rice and chicken seasoned with Indian herbs and spices, then cooked on a slow fire. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.
GOAT BIRYANI
Interesting combination of rice & goat, richly flavored with saffron & spiced, then cooked with Indian Herbs and spices. Served with Raita.
GOSHT BIRYANI
Interesting combination of rice & lamb, richly flavored with saffron & spiced, then cooked with Indian Herbs and spices. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.
VEGAN BIRYANI
HALKA PHULKA (HEALTHY SECTION)
CABBAGE MATAR
Green cabbage & green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices. Vegan. Gluten-free.
CHANA SAAG
Fresh cut spinach cooked with split gram seasoned with mild spices. Vegan. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN HARVEST DRY
Two hand-picked pieces of Chicken Breasts marinated in lemon juice, peppercorn powder, and yogurt & roasted in the tandoor – a dish made for those who are watching their calories. Gluten-free.
PRAWN AJWAINI
Hand pack shrimp cooked in a mild gravy of onions & tomatoes & caraway seeds. Gluten-free.
BREAD (serves 1 -2 people)
GARLIC NAAN
A leavened bread that is seasoned with freshly chopped garlic.
BUTTER NAAN
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor then topped with homemade butter.
NAAN
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor.
BULLET NAAN
A fiery bread stuffed with green chilies.
CHAPATTI
Hand-rolled thin whole wheat bread baked on a griddle. (2pcs) Vegan.
ROTI
Whole wheat bread cooked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor. Vegan.
BUTTER ROTI
Whole-wheat bread cooked on the Tandoor than topped with homemade butter.
LACHA PARATHA
Whole wheat layered flatbread from the Tandoor.
PARATHA
A whole-wheat bread cooked one a griddle, topped with homemade butter.
ALOO PARATHA
Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes & spices.
BAJRA ROTI
BHATURE
A delight from North India, a leavened bread fried to a perfect puff. (2pcs)
GOBHI PARATHA
Whole wheat bread stuffed with grated cauliflower & spices.
KASHMIRI NAAN
A leavened bread stuffed with pineapple, cherries & cashew nuts.
MOOLI PARATHA
A whole-wheat bread stuffed with shredded radish and seasonings and cooked in the Tandoor.
ONION KULCHA
Lighty leavened bread stuffed with finely chopped onions.
PANEER KULCHA
A leavened bread stuffed with homemade cottage cheese & herbs.
POORI
A whole-wheat hand-rolled bread deep-fried to a crispy texture. (2pcs)
PUDINA PARATHA
A whole-wheat bread cooked in a clay oven, seasoned with mint.
ASSORTED BREAD
TANDOOR SPECIALS (DRY MARINATED ITEMS)
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Whole chicken bird cut into four or eight pieces marinated in a house special marinade roasted in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN TIKKA
Boneless chicken pieces marinated in a house special sauce of yogurt and exotic spices cooked to perfection in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
NOOR MALAI TIKKA
Smooth as silk! Tender boneless pieces of supreme of chicken marinated in yogurt, sour cream, cream cheese, and delicate spices cooked to perfection. Gluten-free.
NAWABI TIKKA
Boneless tender chicken breast pieces marinated in a ginger-garlic paste, yogurt, seasoned with spices and egg wash then cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN SHASLIK
Boneless chicken pieces, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in ginger-garlic paste, seasoned with mustard powder & spices cooked in Tandoor. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN LAHSUNI
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in garlic paste with blended spices.
CHICKEN CORBETT
Chicken marinated in yogurt, mint, and Indian masala thereafter roasted in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
SEEKH KEBAB
Ground lamb seasoned with herbs & spices rolled on skewers then cooked to perfection in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
GOSHT CHOP
Three wholesome succulent pieces of lamb chops carved from a rack of lamb marinated in an exotic blend of spices then cooked in the Tandoor. A lamb lovers ticket to paradise. Gluten-free.
FISH TIKKA
Three wholesome pieces of Atlantic Salmon marinated in mustard powder, ginger-garlic paste and cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
TANDOOR SHRIMP
Colossal Black Tiger Shrimps marinated with garlic-ginger paste, mustard powder caraway seeds and lemon juice tenderly cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
TANDOORI VEGETABLES
Garden fresh bell pepper, slices of onions, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, and potato halves marinated in warm spices & cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
PANEER SHASLIK
Cubes of cottage cheese, roasted with green peppers, onions & tomatoes. Gluten-free.
TANDOORI POTATOES
Marinated whole potatoes stuffed with our special filling of cottage cheese and spices cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
DESSERTS
GAJAR HALWA
Grated carrots cooked in milk on a slow fire until milk is absorbed, then seasoned with sugar, served with a garnish of nuts. Gluten-free.
GULAB JAMUN (2pcs)
Golden fried balls of milk pastry soaked in a sweet saffron syrup... served hot.
MANGO KULFI
Traditional Indian unchurned ice-cream in mango flavor.
ORANGE KULFI
Special Indian ice-cream set in an orange shell & sliced.
PISTACHIO KULFI
Traditional Indian unchurned ice-cream in pistachio flavor.
RASMALAI (2pcs)
Flat round discs of homemade cheese cooked in sugar syrup and served with a sweet milky sauce, garnished with pistachios.
RICE KHEER
A traditional rice pudding dessert.
SIDES
PAPADUM
Roasted light airy lentil wafers. Gluten-free.
RAITA
Chilled yogurt dressing of your choice. Gluten-free.
DAHI
Indian preparation of plain yogurt.
SALAD
A fresh garden vegetable salad made of cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce. Gluten-free.
EXTRA GREEN CHUTNEY 2.5oz
Only one per order.
EXTRA RED CHUTNEY 2.5oz
Only one per order.
ACHAR
Mango Lassi
Churned yogurt blended with a mango puree. Served chilled.
Sweet Lassi
A sweet rich creamy yogurt drink.
Salted Lassi
A salty rich creamy yogurt drink.
Mango Shake
Mango puree blended with milk. Served chilled.
Jaljeera
Refreshing, tangy drink seasoned with cumin, black salt & pepper.
Fresh Lime Soda Mix
Sweet and salty freshly squeezed lemon juice served with soda.
Fresh Lime Soda Salty
Salty freshly squeezed lemon juice served with soda.
Fresh Lime Soda Sweet
Sweet freshly squeezed lemon juice served with soda.
Fresh Lime Water
Masala Chai
Indian aromatic tea, made with the highest grade of choice tea leaves from the Himalayan foothills, pre-milked & seasoned with spices.
Coke
Diet Coke
Pink Lemonade
Sprite
Coffee
Club Soda
Iced Tea
Mango Juice
Milk
Pelligrino
Tea
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
For good food, the flavor is of extreme essence and nothing compares to the ethnic flavor at the Indian Harvest. The demand for ethnic food, exotic cuisine, a cultivating ambiance and a fabulous dining experience in a fine dining environment is what gave birth to The Indian Harvest Restaurant. The restaurant offers a unique Indian dining experience, with quality food, cleanliness, friendly atmosphere and authentic cuisine to its guests.
