Indian Harvest.

GARLIC NAAN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2pcs)

APPETIZERS/SOUPS

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2pcs)

$5.95

Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with potatoes & green peas. Vegan. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.

KEEMA SAMOSA (2pcs)

$6.95

Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with mildly spiced ground lamb. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.

VEG COMBO PLATTER (serves 2-4)

$11.95

A platter of vegetables dipped in a batter of mildly spiced chickpea flour along with one vegetable samosa. Vegan.

MEERUT MEAT KEBABS (serves 2-4)

$14.95

A Meerut specialty of kebabs of chicken and lamb.

PAKORA

$9.95

Mildly spiced vegetable fritters of your choice. Spice-level cannot be altered for this dish. Vegan. Gluten-free.

DAL SOUP (serves 1)

$5.95

A perky, clove flavored lentil soup garnished with cilantro. Vegan. Gluten-free.

TOMATO SOUP (serves 1)

$5.95

Freshly squeezed cream of tomatoes garnished with ground spices. Gluten-free.

MULLIGUTAWNY SOUP (serves 1)

$6.95

Lentils & chicken stock heightened with the flavors of fresh herbs, garnished with shredded chicken & boiled rice. Gluten-free.

ALOO TIKKI (4pcs)

$7.95

Griddle fried potato patties served with chutney. Vegan.

DAHI PAPDI

$7.95

A mouth-watering mixture of wheat crispies, potatoes, chickpeas and yogurt, garnished with tamarind chutney and Chat Masala.

MIRCH PAKORA (6pcs)

$7.95

Mildly spiced banana pepper fritters. Vegan. Gluten-free.

DAHI BHALLA (3pcs)

$7.95

Soft white lentil puffs soaked in lightly spiced yogurt, garnished with fresh coriander leaves and tamarind chutney. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN KATHI KEBAB (4pcs)

$13.95

Light flat bread brushed with egg wash & stuffed with chicken chunks, onions & served with mint sauce.

Chicken 65

$14.95

A spicy deep-fried chicken dish.

TANDOORI WING PIECE

$3.50Out of stock

VEG CURRIES (16oz portions)

SAAG PANEER

$14.95

Pureed spinach cooked on a slow fire with cubes of cottage cheese & delicately spiced. Gluten-free.

PANEER MAKHAN MASALA

PANEER MAKHAN MASALA

$14.95

Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in a mildly spiced, creamy cashew tomato sauce. Gluten-free.

MATAR PANEER

$13.95

Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes & green peas cooked in an onion gravy & mixture of spices. Gluten-free.

PANEER BHURJI

$15.95

A creamy preparation of shredded cottage cheese in a gravy.

KADHAI PANEER

$14.95

A medley of fresh bell pepper and cottage cheese cubes in a ginger garlic based gravy.

DAL MAKHANI

$12.95

Three varieties of lentils simmered on a slow fire until tender, then tempered with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, & herbs. Gluten-free.

HALKI DAL

$12.95

Yellow lentils cooked over a medium fire, tempered with cumin seeds, onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, & garnished with coriander leaves. Vegan. Gluten-free.

KADHI PAKORA

KADHI PAKORA

$12.95

Sauce made of gram flour and yogurt simmered and tempered with mustard seeds, whole chilies, and curry leaves, garnished with onions and spinach fritters. Gluten-free.

HARVEST SAAG

$15.95

Combination of fresh mustard leaves and baby spinach cooked over a slow fire, garnished with mild spices & fresh homemade butter.

PINDI CHANA

$12.95

Delicious chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of herbs, spices, and tomato sauce. Vegan. Gluten-free.

BAINGAN BHARTA

$12.95

Roasted eggplant mashed & marinated in a rich blend of Mughlai spices and yogurt, then cooked over low heat to draw the richness of the spices. Gluten-free.

BAGHARA BAINGAN

$14.95

Pan-fried baby eggplant cooked with coconut milk and spices. Gluten-free.

MUSHROOM MATAR

$12.95

Fresh mushroom and green peas sauteed with onions, garlic & cooked in a mild gravy. Gluten-free.

VEGETABLE JALFREZI

$12.95

Mixed vegetables with cottage cheese in a tangy tomato sauce. Gluten-free.

BHINDI DO PIAZA

$14.95

Fresh okra cooked with double the amount of onions tempered with mustard and cumin seeds, and whole red chilies. Vegan. Gluten-free.

ALOO GOBHI

ALOO GOBHI

$13.95

Fresh cauliflower & potatoes cooked to perfection in North Indian spices with tomatoes, ginger & fresh herbs. Vegan. Gluten-free.

ALLAHABADI ALOO

ALLAHABADI ALOO

$13.95

Boiled potatoes, browned and seasoned with coriander seed & other spices brought to you from Allahabad. Vegan. Gluten-free.

ALOO JEERA

$11.95

Potatoes tempered with roasted cumin & seasonings. Vegan. Gluten-free.

ALOO METHI

ALOO METHI

$11.95

Potatoes & finely chopped fenugreek leaves cooked with turmeric & paprika. Vegan. Gluten-free.

ALOO PALAK

$11.95

Potatoes cooked with pureed spinach. Gluten-free.

JAIPURI ALOO

$13.95

MALAI KOFTA

$13.95

Spongy homemade cheese balls cooked in a mild gravy with cashew paste.

VEGETABLE KORMA

VEGETABLE KORMA

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables cooked in a sweet and creamy gravy with cashew nuts and fruits. Gluten-free.

MAKHANI GRAVY

$10.95

A creamy tomato-based gravy.

TIKKA MASALA GRAVY

$10.95

A creamy tomato gravy with cashew paste.

BHUNI GOBHI

$13.95

A dry vegan preparation of fresh cauliflower florets.

NONVEG CURRIES (16oz portions)

BIG DADDY CHICKEN CURRY

BIG DADDY CHICKEN CURRY

$17.95Out of stock

Father’s Day Special bone in chicken curry!

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$15.95

The best export from India… chunks of boneless chicken roasted in tandoori, then folded into a creamy sauce & cashew paste.

CHICKEN MAKHANI (BUTTER CHICKEN)

$15.95

De-boned tandoori roasted chicken pieces folded into a tomato-based sauce. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN CHENNAI

$15.95

Boneless chicken pieces cooked with red chilies, curry leaves & coconut milk seasoned with hot spices. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN CHILI MASALA

CHICKEN CHILI MASALA

$15.95

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with hot spices & green chili. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN CURRY

$13.95

Boneless pieces of succulent chicken cooked in traditional homestyle curry sauce. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN HARVEST SPECIAL

$17.95

A House Speciality - tender boneless pieces of chicken cooked with chopped onions and tomatoes, green peas, and laced with coconut milk. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN KADAI

CHICKEN KADAI

$15.95

Classic chicken dish delicately cooked with ginger, green peppers & fresh cilantro, cooked in an iron wok to derive rich flavors. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN KORMA

$15.95

Succulent boneless chicken pieces cooked with cashew paste, a medley of fruits and nuts cooked in a creamy sauce. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN METHI

$15.95

Chicken pieces cooked with fenugreek leaves & aromatic herbs. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN PUDINA MASALA

$15.95

Boneless chicken pieces sauteed with chopped onions, tomatoes, and a fresh mint paste & seasoned with spices. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN SAAG

$15.95

Succulent boneless chicken pieces cooked with fresh spinach in an exotic blend of spices. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$15.95

A Portugese influenced dish from Goa potato cubes with hint of vinegar and devine heat. Gluten-free.

EGG BHURJI

$15.95

An Indian style of spicy scrambled eggs. Gluten-free.

EGG CURRY

EGG CURRY

$15.95

Boiled whole eggs cooked with tomatoes, onions hot spices. Gluten-free.

BUD'S CHICKEN

$18.95

GHOST ACHARI

$15.95

Succulent chunks of boneless lamb marinated in a perky pickled sauce garnished with hot peppers. Gluten-free.

GOSHT BHUNA

$16.95

Juicy pieces of lamb cooked dry in an iron wok with tomatoes, onions & rich spices. Gluten-free.

GOSHT PUDINA MASALA

$16.95

Handpicked pieces of lamb cooked with a paste of mint & aromatic spices. Gluten-free.

HARVEST LAMB SPECIAL

$18.95

Boneless lamb pieces laced with coconut milk and green peas. Gluten-free.

KEEMA MATAR

$15.95

Ground lamb blended with ground ginger, garlic, and cardamom, cooked in a house special sauce with green peas. Gluten-free.

LAMB CHILI MASALA

$16.95

Finely cut lamb cooked with hot spices, herbs & green chilies..... a delight for spice lovers. Gluten-free.

LAMB DO PIAZA

$16.95

One part of lamb cooked in two parts of thinly sliced onions, tomato & mild spices. Gluten-free.

LAMB PASANDA

$16.95

Lamb pieces cooked in a rich cashew nut based gravy with cream, butter & dry fruits. Gluten-free.

ROGANJOSH

$15.95

Succulent lamb pieces cooked in a cardamom & clove flavored sauce. Gluten-free.

MEERUT GOAT CURRY

$17.95

Homestyle bone-in mutton curry brought to you from the city of Meerut. Gluten-free.

LAMB VINDALOO

$16.95

A Portuguese influenced dish of tender pieces of lamb cooked in a spicy hot gravy with potatoes. –Very Hot. Gluten-free.

LAMB SAAG

$17.95

FISH GOA

$17.95

Chunks of Atlantic Salmon cooked with freshly grated coconut in a spicy Goan style sauce. Gluten-free.

HARVEST FISH MASALA

$19.95

Tender pieces of Atlantic Salmon cooked with green peas, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies and spices laced with coconut milk. Gluten-free.

HARVEST SHRIMP MASALA

$19.95

Shrimp cooked with green peas, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices laced with coconut milk. Gluten-free.

SHRIMP CURRY

$17.95

Succulent shrimp cooked in an aromatic curry sauce. Gluten-free.

SHRIMP PUDINA MASALA

$17.95

Succulent shrimp cooked in a rich mint sauce, then seasoned with fresh ground spices. Gluten-free.

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$17.95

Shrimp cooked with spices, onions, hot peppers & potatoes - Very Hot. Gluten-free.

SHRIMP SAAG

$17.95

Shrimp cooked with fresh spinach with a touch of ginger, garlic, and spices. Gluten-free.

FISH MOLI

$17.95

Chunks of Atlantic Salmon cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, tamarind sauce, coconut milk, and hot spices. Gluten-free.

HARVEST THALIS DINNERS

HARVEST THALI

HARVEST THALI

$18.95

A vegetarian sampler of Saag Paneer, Baingan Bharta, and Dal Makhani, served with Basmati Rice, Naan, dessert, and accompaniments.

TANDOORI MIX KALIAN

$22.95

An assorted presentation of our Tandoori Kebabs served with Dal Makhani, Basmati Rice, Naan and the dessert of the day.

HARVEST NONVEG FEAST

$25.95

A sampler of Saag Paneer, Lamb Roganjosh, assorted Tandoor kebabs served with Basmati Rice, Naan, and the dessert of the day.

RICE (serve 2-3 people)

Steamed basmati rice is grown in the foothills of Himalayas. Vegan. Gluten-free.

BASMATI RICE

$4.50

Steamed basmati rice is grown in the foothills of Himalayas. Vegan. Gluten-free.

JEERA RICE

$8.95

Basmati rice tempered with cumin seeds and garlic. Vegan. Gluten-free.

KASHMIRI PULAO

$8.95

Basmati rice cooked with a blend of fruits & nuts.... flavored with saffron. Vegan. Gluten-free.

LEMON RICE

$8.95

Rice cooked with lemon juice & South Indian spices. Vegan. Gluten-free.

PEAS PULAO

$7.95

Basmati rice cooked with peas & flavored with saffron. Vegan. Gluten-free.

SAFFRON RICE

$6.95

Steamed basmati rice is grown in the foothills of Himalayas. Vegan. Gluten-free.

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$12.95

Blend of Basmati rice & vegetables flavored with saffron & spiced, then cooked on low heat. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$13.95

Combination of Basmati rice and chicken seasoned with Indian herbs and spices, then cooked on a slow fire. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.

GOAT BIRYANI

$15.95

Interesting combination of rice & goat, richly flavored with saffron & spiced, then cooked with Indian Herbs and spices. Served with Raita.

GOSHT BIRYANI

$14.95

Interesting combination of rice & lamb, richly flavored with saffron & spiced, then cooked with Indian Herbs and spices. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.

VEGAN BIRYANI

$12.95

HALKA PHULKA (HEALTHY SECTION)

Green cabbage & green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices. Vegan. Gluten-free.

CABBAGE MATAR

$14.95

Green cabbage & green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices. Vegan. Gluten-free.

CHANA SAAG

CHANA SAAG

$14.95

Fresh cut spinach cooked with split gram seasoned with mild spices. Vegan. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN HARVEST DRY

$17.95

Two hand-picked pieces of Chicken Breasts marinated in lemon juice, peppercorn powder, and yogurt & roasted in the tandoor – a dish made for those who are watching their calories. Gluten-free.

PRAWN AJWAINI

$18.95

Hand pack shrimp cooked in a mild gravy of onions & tomatoes & caraway seeds. Gluten-free.

BREAD (serves 1 -2 people)

GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$3.95

A leavened bread that is seasoned with freshly chopped garlic.

BUTTER NAAN

$3.00

Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor then topped with homemade butter.

NAAN

NAAN

$2.50

Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor.

BULLET NAAN

$4.95

A fiery bread stuffed with green chilies.

CHAPATTI

$5.95

Hand-rolled thin whole wheat bread baked on a griddle. (2pcs) Vegan.

ROTI

$2.50

Whole wheat bread cooked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor. Vegan.

BUTTER ROTI

$3.00

Whole-wheat bread cooked on the Tandoor than topped with homemade butter.

LACHA PARATHA

$4.50

Whole wheat layered flatbread from the Tandoor.

PARATHA

$3.95

A whole-wheat bread cooked one a griddle, topped with homemade butter.

ALOO PARATHA

$4.50

Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes & spices.

BAJRA ROTI

$4.95
BHATURE

BHATURE

$5.95

A delight from North India, a leavened bread fried to a perfect puff. (2pcs)

GOBHI PARATHA

$4.50

Whole wheat bread stuffed with grated cauliflower & spices.

KASHMIRI NAAN

$3.95

A leavened bread stuffed with pineapple, cherries & cashew nuts.

MOOLI PARATHA

$4.50

A whole-wheat bread stuffed with shredded radish and seasonings and cooked in the Tandoor.

ONION KULCHA

$3.95

Lighty leavened bread stuffed with finely chopped onions.

PANEER KULCHA

$3.95

A leavened bread stuffed with homemade cottage cheese & herbs.

POORI

$4.95

A whole-wheat hand-rolled bread deep-fried to a crispy texture. (2pcs)

PUDINA PARATHA

$4.50

A whole-wheat bread cooked in a clay oven, seasoned with mint.

ASSORTED BREAD

$16.95

TANDOOR SPECIALS (DRY MARINATED ITEMS)

These are dry items marinated and cooked to perfection in the Tandoor, our clay oven.

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$19.50

Whole chicken bird cut into four or eight pieces marinated in a house special marinade roasted in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN TIKKA

$17.50

Boneless chicken pieces marinated in a house special sauce of yogurt and exotic spices cooked to perfection in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

NOOR MALAI TIKKA

$18.50

Smooth as silk! Tender boneless pieces of supreme of chicken marinated in yogurt, sour cream, cream cheese, and delicate spices cooked to perfection. Gluten-free.

NAWABI TIKKA

$18.50

Boneless tender chicken breast pieces marinated in a ginger-garlic paste, yogurt, seasoned with spices and egg wash then cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN SHASLIK

$18.50

Boneless chicken pieces, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes marinated in ginger-garlic paste, seasoned with mustard powder & spices cooked in Tandoor. Gluten-free.

CHICKEN LAHSUNI

$18.50

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in garlic paste with blended spices.

CHICKEN CORBETT

$19.50

Chicken marinated in yogurt, mint, and Indian masala thereafter roasted in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

SEEKH KEBAB

$18.50

Ground lamb seasoned with herbs & spices rolled on skewers then cooked to perfection in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

GOSHT CHOP

GOSHT CHOP

$27.50

Three wholesome succulent pieces of lamb chops carved from a rack of lamb marinated in an exotic blend of spices then cooked in the Tandoor. A lamb lovers ticket to paradise. Gluten-free.

FISH TIKKA

FISH TIKKA

$20.50

Three wholesome pieces of Atlantic Salmon marinated in mustard powder, ginger-garlic paste and cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

TANDOOR SHRIMP

$25.50

Colossal Black Tiger Shrimps marinated with garlic-ginger paste, mustard powder caraway seeds and lemon juice tenderly cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

TANDOORI VEGETABLES

$17.50

Garden fresh bell pepper, slices of onions, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, and potato halves marinated in warm spices & cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

PANEER SHASLIK

$16.50

Cubes of cottage cheese, roasted with green peppers, onions & tomatoes. Gluten-free.

TANDOORI POTATOES

$14.50

Marinated whole potatoes stuffed with our special filling of cottage cheese and spices cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.

DESSERTS

GAJAR HALWA

$5.00

Grated carrots cooked in milk on a slow fire until milk is absorbed, then seasoned with sugar, served with a garnish of nuts. Gluten-free.

GULAB JAMUN (2pcs)

$5.00

Golden fried balls of milk pastry soaked in a sweet saffron syrup... served hot.

MANGO KULFI

$6.00

Traditional Indian unchurned ice-cream in mango flavor.

ORANGE KULFI

$8.00

Special Indian ice-cream set in an orange shell & sliced.

PISTACHIO KULFI

$6.00

Traditional Indian unchurned ice-cream in pistachio flavor.

RASMALAI (2pcs)

$5.00

Flat round discs of homemade cheese cooked in sugar syrup and served with a sweet milky sauce, garnished with pistachios.

RICE KHEER

$5.00

A traditional rice pudding dessert.

SIDES

PAPADUM

$3.00

Roasted light airy lentil wafers. Gluten-free.

RAITA

$4.95

Chilled yogurt dressing of your choice. Gluten-free.

DAHI

$4.95

Indian preparation of plain yogurt.

SALAD

$5.95

A fresh garden vegetable salad made of cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce. Gluten-free.

EXTRA GREEN CHUTNEY 2.5oz

$0.10

Only one per order.

EXTRA RED CHUTNEY 2.5oz

$0.10

Only one per order.

ACHAR

$0.50

PLATES

SILVERWARE

8OZ GREEN CHUTNEY

$3.00

8OZ RED CHUTNEY

$3.00

NAPKINS

Mango Chutney

$0.75

8oz Onion Lim Chily

$0.95

NO 16oz BASMATI RICE

NO SALAD

Onion Lime & Chili Small

Only one per order.

NO RED CHUTNEY

NO GREEN CHUTNEY

CHAAT MASALA

$0.25

N/A Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Churned yogurt blended with a mango puree. Served chilled.

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

A sweet rich creamy yogurt drink.

Salted Lassi

$4.00

A salty rich creamy yogurt drink.

Mango Shake

$4.00

Mango puree blended with milk. Served chilled.

Jaljeera

$3.00

Refreshing, tangy drink seasoned with cumin, black salt & pepper.

Fresh Lime Soda Mix

$3.00

Sweet and salty freshly squeezed lemon juice served with soda.

Fresh Lime Soda Salty

$3.00

Salty freshly squeezed lemon juice served with soda.

Fresh Lime Soda Sweet

$3.00

Sweet freshly squeezed lemon juice served with soda.

Fresh Lime Water

$3.00

Masala Chai

$3.50

Indian aromatic tea, made with the highest grade of choice tea leaves from the Himalayan foothills, pre-milked & seasoned with spices.

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coffee

$4.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mango Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Pelligrino

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

For good food, the flavor is of extreme essence and nothing compares to the ethnic flavor at the Indian Harvest. The demand for ethnic food, exotic cuisine, a cultivating ambiance and a fabulous dining experience in a fine dining environment is what gave birth to The Indian Harvest Restaurant. The restaurant offers a unique Indian dining experience, with quality food, cleanliness, friendly atmosphere and authentic cuisine to its guests.

Website

Location

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE, IL 60563

Directions

Gallery
Indian Harvest image
Indian Harvest image
Indian Harvest image
Indian Harvest image

