Indian's Pizza

Popular Items
CHEESE PIZZAS
LOW CARB PIZZAS
Low Carb
Our Low Carb Pizzas are perfect for your Low Carb diet! Just select a Crust or No Crust option and get to building!
Low Carb Special
This Low Carb Special builds upon our Low Carb Pizza! Just select a Crust or No Crust Option and get to building! This Special comes with an Individual Salad (with Cheddar Cheese and Tomatos) and a Fountain Drink of your choice!
DRINKS
2 LITERS
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Mountain Dew 2 Liter
Diet Mountain Dew 2 Liter
Coke 2 Liter
Coke ZERO 2 Liter
Cherry Coke 2 Liter
Diet Coke 2 Liter
Dr. Pepper 2 Liter
Root Beer 2 Liter
Fanta Orange 2 Liter
Lemonade 2 Liter
Sprite 2 Liter
Appetizers
2 Stix
Enjoy this small order of 2 Breadsticks by yourself or with a friend! Served with your choice of Marinara or Nacho Cheese. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
6 Breadsticks
This order comes with 6 Breadsticks and your choice of Cheese or Marinara! (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Garlic Cheese Bread
Enjoy our Garlic Cheese Bread with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. Served with side of Nacho Cheese or Marinara! (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Potato Skins
Our Potato Skins come loaded with Nacho Cheese and Bacon, served with a side of Sour Cream! (Extra Sauces can be found under "Sides" tab)
Jalapeño Poppers
Comes with 4 Jalepeño Poppers in one order, with a side of Ranch! (Extra Sauces can be found under "Sides" tab)
Mozzarella Sticks
Comes with 4 Mozzarella Sticks in one order, served with a side of Marinara! (Extra Sauces can be found under "Sides" tab)
Fries
Enjoy our freshly-fried French Fries with our special secret salt!
Cheese Fries
Our Cheese Fries are some of the best in town! Served with Cheese on top of the fries. (Ask in "Special Instructions" if you would like the Cheese on the side)
Loaded Fries
The Loaded Fries builds on top of what we offer with our Cheese Fries. This comes with Bacon, Onion, Cheese and a side of Sour Cream!
Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Bites
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
One of our most popular sandwiches, the Italian Beef is served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun. Topped off with Mozzarella Cheese, this sandwich also comes with a Pepperoncini Pepper and a Bag of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Meatball
The Meatball Sub is served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun that is lathered with Marinara sauce. Topped off with Mozzarella Cheese & Oregano. Also served with Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Ham & Cheese
The Ham & Cheese is another classic sandwich, served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun. This Hot Ham & Cheese comes with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano, with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Stromboli Sandwich
This Stromboli Sandwich is our own take on a classic favorite. This sandwich comes with Stromboli Sausage, Marinara Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano! Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
The BBQ Chicken is sure to give your tastebuds a wild ride. Served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun, it is topped with Sautéed Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce. Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Blazin' Chicken Sandwhich
The Blazin' Chicken is another sandwich that is sure to take your tastebuds for a wild ride. Served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun, this sandwich comes with Blazin' Hot Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalepeños, and Crushed Red Peppers. Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
The Chicken Parmesan Sandwich comes stacked with Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and Oregano! Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Sicilian Classic
The Sicilian Classic is one of our most stacked sandwiches. Served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun, this comes loaded with Marinara, Sautéed Onions, Stromboli Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, and Oregano! Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Fried Pork Tenderloin
The Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich is one of our more recent sandwiches. This comes with a crispy-fried Pork Tenderloin on a toasted Hoagie-Bun. Topped with Lettuce, Ketchup, Mayo, and Raw Onion. Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)
Wings
BBQ Traditional
Try our Bone-In (Traditional) Chicken Wings! Lathered in BBQ Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
BBQ Boneless
Try our Boneless Chicken Wings! Lathered in BBQ Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Hot Traditional
Try our Hot Buffalo (Traditional) Chicken Wings! Lathered in Buffalo Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Hot Boneless
Try our Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings! Lathered in Buffalo Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Plain Traditional
Try our Bone-In (Traditional) Chicken Wings! These plain wings are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Plain Boneless
Try our Boneless Chicken Wings! These plain wings are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Salads
Family Salad
Our Family Salad is a great size to feed your family! Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Tomatos and served with your choice of French, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese! (Extra Dressings can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Individual Salad
Our Individual Salad is a perfect size for a single person. Not too much, not too little. Topped with Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese, served with your choice of French, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese! (Extra Dressings can be found under the "Sides" tab)
Desserts
Brownie
Our giant Brownies are a great way to end your Indian's Pizza experience for the day! Made fresh every day with your choice of Chocolate Icing or No Icing!
Cream Cheese Pie
Our Cream Cheese Pie is the best in town. This is our take on cheesecake, and we don't disappoint! Get yours today with Cherries or No Cherries!
Sides
Lunch Specials
Individual Lunch Special
Our Individual Pizza is a great choice if you're on the go. This 7 inch personal pizza comes with 2 Toppings, 2 Breadsticks (with a side of Marinara or Cheese), and a fountain drink at an incredibly low price!
Small Lunch Special (Lunch for Two)
The Small "Lunch for Two" Special is perfect for you and a friend. This special comes with a 10 inch Small Pizza with 1 Topping, 2 Breadsticks, and 2 Fountain Drinks at a great price!
