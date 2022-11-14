Indian's Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

XL Family Special
Italian Beef
6 Breadsticks

PIZZAS

X-Large (16")

$19.75

Large (14")

$17.75

Medium (12")

$15.75

Small (10")

$13.75

CHEESE PIZZAS

X-Large CHEESE Pizza

$14.00

Large CHEESE Pizza

$12.75

Medium CHEESE Pizza

$10.40

Small CHEESE Pizza

$9.25

LOW CARB PIZZAS

Low Carb

$6.75

Our Low Carb Pizzas are perfect for your Low Carb diet! Just select a Crust or No Crust option and get to building!

Low Carb Special

$9.25

This Low Carb Special builds upon our Low Carb Pizza! Just select a Crust or No Crust Option and get to building! This Special comes with an Individual Salad (with Cheddar Cheese and Tomatos) and a Fountain Drink of your choice!

DRINKS

Pepsi 20 oz

$1.75

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$1.75

Mountain Dew 20 oz

$1.75

Diet Mountain Dew 20 oz

$1.75

Sierra Mist 20 oz

$1.75

Root Beer 20 oz

$1.75

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$1.75

Orange 20 oz

$1.75

Unsweet Tea 20 oz

$1.75

Sweet Tea 20 oz

$1.75

Lemonade 20 oz

$1.50

Water

No Drink

Drink1\2&1\2 Tea

$1.75

2 LITERS

Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.75

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$2.75

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$2.75

Diet Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$2.75

Coke 2 Liter

$2.75Out of stock

Coke ZERO 2 Liter

$2.75

Cherry Coke 2 Liter

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.75

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$2.75

Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.75

Fanta Orange 2 Liter

$2.75

Lemonade 2 Liter

$2.75

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.75

Appetizers

2 Stix

$2.00

Enjoy this small order of 2 Breadsticks by yourself or with a friend! Served with your choice of Marinara or Nacho Cheese. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

6 Breadsticks

$4.75

This order comes with 6 Breadsticks and your choice of Cheese or Marinara! (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.75

Enjoy our Garlic Cheese Bread with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano. Served with side of Nacho Cheese or Marinara! (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Potato Skins

$3.99

Our Potato Skins come loaded with Nacho Cheese and Bacon, served with a side of Sour Cream! (Extra Sauces can be found under "Sides" tab)

Jalapeño Poppers

$3.99Out of stock

Comes with 4 Jalepeño Poppers in one order, with a side of Ranch! (Extra Sauces can be found under "Sides" tab)

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Comes with 4 Mozzarella Sticks in one order, served with a side of Marinara! (Extra Sauces can be found under "Sides" tab)

Fries

$2.00

Enjoy our freshly-fried French Fries with our special secret salt!

Cheese Fries

$2.50

Our Cheese Fries are some of the best in town! Served with Cheese on top of the fries. (Ask in "Special Instructions" if you would like the Cheese on the side)

Loaded Fries

$3.00

The Loaded Fries builds on top of what we offer with our Cheese Fries. This comes with Bacon, Onion, Cheese and a side of Sour Cream!

Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Bites

$3.99

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$7.99

One of our most popular sandwiches, the Italian Beef is served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun. Topped off with Mozzarella Cheese, this sandwich also comes with a Pepperoncini Pepper and a Bag of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

Meatball

$7.50

The Meatball Sub is served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun that is lathered with Marinara sauce. Topped off with Mozzarella Cheese & Oregano. Also served with Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

Ham & Cheese

$7.50

The Ham & Cheese is another classic sandwich, served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun. This Hot Ham & Cheese comes with Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano, with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

Stromboli Sandwich

$7.50

This Stromboli Sandwich is our own take on a classic favorite. This sandwich comes with Stromboli Sausage, Marinara Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano! Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

The BBQ Chicken is sure to give your tastebuds a wild ride. Served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun, it is topped with Sautéed Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce. Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

Blazin' Chicken Sandwhich

$7.50

The Blazin' Chicken is another sandwich that is sure to take your tastebuds for a wild ride. Served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun, this sandwich comes with Blazin' Hot Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalepeños, and Crushed Red Peppers. Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.50

The Chicken Parmesan Sandwich comes stacked with Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and Oregano! Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

Sicilian Classic

$7.99

The Sicilian Classic is one of our most stacked sandwiches. Served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun, this comes loaded with Marinara, Sautéed Onions, Stromboli Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, and Oregano! Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$7.99

The Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich is one of our more recent sandwiches. This comes with a crispy-fried Pork Tenderloin on a toasted Hoagie-Bun. Topped with Lettuce, Ketchup, Mayo, and Raw Onion. Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)

Wings

BBQ Traditional

$7.75

Try our Bone-In (Traditional) Chicken Wings! Lathered in BBQ Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

BBQ Boneless

$7.75

Try our Boneless Chicken Wings! Lathered in BBQ Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Hot Traditional

$7.75

Try our Hot Buffalo (Traditional) Chicken Wings! Lathered in Buffalo Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Hot Boneless

$7.75

Try our Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings! Lathered in Buffalo Sauce, these are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Plain Traditional

$7.75

Try our Bone-In (Traditional) Chicken Wings! These plain wings are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Plain Boneless

$7.75

Try our Boneless Chicken Wings! These plain wings are sure to hit the spot. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Salads

Family Salad

$5.00

Our Family Salad is a great size to feed your family! Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Tomatos and served with your choice of French, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese! (Extra Dressings can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Individual Salad

$3.00

Our Individual Salad is a perfect size for a single person. Not too much, not too little. Topped with Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese, served with your choice of French, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese! (Extra Dressings can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Our giant Brownies are a great way to end your Indian's Pizza experience for the day! Made fresh every day with your choice of Chocolate Icing or No Icing!

Cream Cheese Pie

$3.00

Our Cream Cheese Pie is the best in town. This is our take on cheesecake, and we don't disappoint! Get yours today with Cherries or No Cherries!

Sides

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Cup

$0.25

Sour Cream Cup

$0.75

Ketchup Cup

$0.75

Mustard Cup

$0.75

Cheese Cup

$0.75

Marinara Cup

$0.75

French Cup

$0.75

BBQ Cup

$0.75

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.75

SPECIALS

XL Family Special

$23.75

Our XL Family Special is a great choice for family size of 3-5. It comes with the XL (16 inch) pizza, an order of 6 Breadsticks (which can be subbed for an order of Garlic Cheese Bread), and a 2 Liter of Soda! (Extra Sauces can be found under the "Sides" tab)

Lunch Specials

Individual Lunch Special

$9.25

Our Individual Pizza is a great choice if you're on the go. This 7 inch personal pizza comes with 2 Toppings, 2 Breadsticks (with a side of Marinara or Cheese), and a fountain drink at an incredibly low price!

Small Lunch Special (Lunch for Two)

$14.75

The Small "Lunch for Two" Special is perfect for you and a friend. This special comes with a 10 inch Small Pizza with 1 Topping, 2 Breadsticks, and 2 Fountain Drinks at a great price!

Large 1 Topping Special

Large 1 Topping Special

$14.99

This is our Large 1 Topping Special. Only ran on Monday-Wednesday, strike while the iron is hot! Or... should we say oven?

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order for Dine In, Carry-Out or Delivery today! Please allow a 10-15 minute buffer on Delivery times due to weather and volume of orders. Thank you for ordering with us!

Website

Location

2517 GEORGETOWN RD, Danville, IL 61832

Directions

Gallery
Indian's Pizza image
Indian's Pizza image
Indian's Pizza image

