Indian's Pizza

Blazin' Chicken Sandwhich

$7.50

The Blazin' Chicken is another sandwich that is sure to take your tastebuds for a wild ride. Served on a toasted Hoagie-Bun, this sandwich comes with Blazin' Hot Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalepeños, and Crushed Red Peppers. Also comes with a side of Chips (which can be subbed out for Fries!)