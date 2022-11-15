Restaurant header imageView gallery

India Oven Restaurant Bowling Green

1755 Scottsville Road st 2

Bowling Green, KY 42104

Garlic Naan
VEG. SAMOSA
Mixed Garden Salad

APPETIZERS

VEG. PAKORA

$4.99

Delicately spiced vegetable fritters fried in vegetable oil.

VEG. SAMOSA

$5.50

Crisp turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and peas fried in vegetable oil.

LAMB SAMOSA

$6.50

Crisp turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced lamb and peas fried in vegetable oil.

TANDOORI ASSORTED APPETIZER

$8.99

Exotic combination of Seekh Kabab, Shrimp Tandoori ad chicken Tikka, smoke flavored in Tandoor Oven.

SAMOSA CHAT

$8.99

Crisp Turnovers tossed in tamarind sauce, topped with yougart, seasoned with chaat masala.

ALOO TIKKI CHAT

$8.99

Potatoes chop with fresh onions, tomatoes, yogurt and chutneys.

ONION BHAJIYA

$5.99

Crispy Onion Fritters, deep fried in gram flour and spice.

PANEER PAKORA

$6.99

Homemade cottage cheese dipped in lentil flour batter and fried in vegetable oil.​.

SHRIMP PAKORA

$7.99

Crispy fried Shrimp, Marinated in exotic spices and batter.

CHICKEN PAKORA

$6.99

Tender strips of mildly spiced chicken, dipped in lentil flour batter and fried in vegetable oil.

SOUP AND SALADS

Chicken Shorba

$5.99

Delicately spiced chicken soup.

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.99

Traditional Indian Soup made with delicately spiced lentils.

Palak Shorba

$5.99

Delicately spiced spinach soup with potatoes and herbs.

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Delicately spiced tomato soup with vegetables.

Kachumber Salad

$6.50

Tomato, cucumber and onion salad with lemon and herbs.

Mixed Garden Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber with house dressing.

CHICKEN SPECIALTIES

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.50

Tender chicken breast roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.

Butter Chicken

$15.50

Boneless Tandoori chicken delicately spiced with Indian herbs, cooked with buttery sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

South Indian favorite ! Chicken with potatoes in a tangy hot sauce.

Chicken Korma

$15.50

Boneless chicken simmered in a mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins & cashews.

Chicken Coconut

$14.99

Tender pieces of chicken prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style. $14.99

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked in exotic curry sauce, seasoned to your taste.

Chicken Mango

$14.99

Boneless Chicken cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and a touch of ginger & cream sauce.

Chicken Saag

$14.99

Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with deliciously spiced spinach and herbs.

Chicken Karahi

$14.99

Fresh chicken Morsels sauteed with onion, bell peppers, ginger, tomatoes & spices.

Chicken Chilli

$15.99

Boneless chicken in special spices, onion, bell peppers, and touch of garlic & soy sauce.

Chicken Dansik

$14.99

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in honey, vinegar and spices and cooked with lentils, a sweet & sour taste.

Chicken Methi Mush.

$14.99

Diced chicken cooked in an aromatic and delightful fenugreek sauce superbly blended with mushrooms.

Chicken Borcc Bhuna

$14.99

Boneless chicken marinated in our special blend of spices and sauteed with broccoli.

Karahi Tandoori Chicken Saag

$14.99

Boneless tandoori chicken cooked with spinach, onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers.

Kathmandu Chicken (with Bones)

$14.99

Chicken with bones cooked in special home style curry.

Egg Curry

$14.99

Medium eggs simmered in curry sauce.

LAMB DELICACIES

Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.99

Tender pieces of lamb rostd in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.99

Pieces of lean lamb cooked in a heavenly curry sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.99

South Indian favorite! Lamb with potatoes in a tangy hot sauce. (Traditionally served hot)

Lamb Korma

$16.99

Boneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce garnished with raisins and cashews.

Lamb Curry

$16.99

Cubes of lambs cooked with special onion, tomato and fenugreek sauce.

Lamb Coconuts

$16.99

Tender pieces of lamb prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.

Lamb Mango

$16.99

Lamb with mango, aromatic herbs, touch of ginger, scallions and spices.

Lamb Saag

$16.99

Tender pieces of lamb cooked with a generous portion of spinach and herbs.

Lamb Karahi

$16.99

Diced lamb sauteed with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger-garlic and herbs.

Lamb Pasanda

$16.99

Cubes of lamb cooked in mildly spiced creamy sauce topped with sliced almonds.

Goat Curry

$16.99

Goat meat with bones cooked in special home style curry.

Goat Rogan Josh

$16.99

Kashmir style Bone-in-Goat in creamy sauce.

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Raita

$2.50

Refreshing homemade yogurt with grated cucumbers and herbs.

Papadum

$1.99

Lightly spiced Crisp lentil wafers.

Onion Chutney

$2.50

Onion and tomato relish with spices.

Mint Chutney

$2.50

Blend of Mint, Cilantro, seasoned herbs and spices.

Tamarind Sauce

$2.50

Mango Chutney

$2.50

Sweet and mildly spiced mangoes and herbs.

Achar

$2.50

Hot and spicy mixed Indian spices.

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Homemade spicy chutney with sun dried peppers.

PAPAD (no Charge)

TANDOORI SPECIALTIES

Chicken Tikka

$15.99

Boneless, succulent breast of chicken marinated in our special recipe & broiled o perfection in the Tandoor.

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Half spring chicken marinated in yogurt and mild spices, roasted in Tandoor.

Seekh kabab

$17.99

Minced lamb mixed with onions, delicately spiced with herbs, then roasted on skewers in our Tandoor.

Tandoori Mix Grill

$18.99

Assorted tandoori varieties from above chicken, shrimp and lamb.

Salmon Tikka

$18.99

Boneless fresh salmon marinated in aromatic herbs and species, then broiled in the Tandoor.

Jungle Kebab

$16.99

Chicken breast marinated with yogurt , ginger, garlic, mint, cashew, herbs & spices, then roasted in clay oven.

Tandoori Shrimp

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp marinated in herb mixture and delicately broiled in our clay oven.

SEAFOOD SPECIALTIED

Shrimp Masala

$17.99

Shrimp simmered in a tomato and cream sauce, eith touch of onions, pepper & fenugreek leaves.

Shrimp Mango

$17.99

Shrimp sauteed with sweet and sour mangoes, touch of ginger, scallion & spices.

Shrimp Dansak

$17.99

Large shrimp marinated in honey, vinegar and spices and cooked with lentils, a sweet & sour taste.

Shrimp Karahi

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with onion, bell pepper, tomato, ginger-garlic and herbs.

Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Jumbo Shrimps, in exotic curry Sauce with herbs.

Coconut Shrimp

$17.99

Tender pieces of shrimp, prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.

Shrimp Korma

$17.99

Shrimp simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with cashew and raisins.

Fish Tikka Masala

$17.99

Cubes of salmon roasted in our clay oven and simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.

Coconut Fish

$17.99

Tender pieces of salmon, prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.

Seafood Vindaloo

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp, scallops and fish cooked with potatoes in a spiced tangy sauce.

Fish Curry

$17.99

Salmon Cubes in exotic curry Sauce with herbs.

VEGETARIAN DELIGHTS

Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Garden fresh vegetables cooked in light cream sauce & special blend of spices, sprinkled with nuts.

Vegetable Masala

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a deliciously spiced tomato and herb sauce with touch of cream.

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Deliciously cooked spinach with homemade Indian cheese cubes, spices and herbs.

Dal Tadka

$13.99

Yellow lentils cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and spices.

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Mixed vegetables and Paneer balls served in a spiced tomato and cream sauce.

Allu Chole

$13.99

Chickpeas, cooked with diced potatoes in the popular Punjabi style.

Allu Gobi

$13.99

Potatoes and cauliflower sauteed with ginger, tomatoes and spices.

Allu Saag

$13.99

Potatoes, cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Fresh baby okra sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Chana Masala

$13.99

Chickpeas, cooked with herbs in the popular Punjabi style.

Chana Saag

$13.99

Fresh chickpeas and spinach in herbs and spices.

Dal Makhni

$13.99

Slow simmered lentils sauteed in butter with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes.

Eggplant Bartha

$13.99

Whole eggplant baked in our clay oven, then mashed and sauteed with garlic, onions & tomatoes.

Gobi Munchurian

$14.99

Batter fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onions, and special species, Indo-Chinese style.

Kaju Khoya

$14.99

Curry of Cashew nuts cooked with cheese and spices.

Matar Allu

$13.99

Green peas with potatoes, cooked in a mildly spiced sauce.

Matar Panir

$13.99

Green peas with homemade cheese, cooked in a mildly spiced sauce

Methi Matar Malai

$14.99

Green peas cooked in white sauce, tempered with Fenugreek Leaves.

Mushroom Broccoli Karahi

$13.99

Fresh mushroom and broccoli sauteed in a wok with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.

Mushroom Matar

$13.99

Green peas and mushroom in mildly spiced sauce.

Panir Bhurjee

$14.99

Homemade shredded cheese cubes, onions, peppers & tomatoes cooked with fresh herbs.

Panir Chilli

$14.99

Homemade cheese slices in special spices, onion, bell peppers and touch of garlic & soy sauce.

Panir Karahi

$14.99

Homemade cheese cubes sauteed in a work with onions, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & herbs.

Panir Masala

$13.99

Homemade cheese chunk simmered in a tomato, creamy sauce.

Sabzi Saag

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

A royal recipe! Indian Cheese in cashew nuts, onion and tomato sauce.

Vegetable Mango

$13.99

Fresh vegetables cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and herbs with a touch of ginger.

RICE DELICACIES

Chicken Biriyani

$15.99

Chicken marinated with spices and saffron, then steam cooked naturally, fragrant basmati rice. A classic Moghul dish.

Lamb Biriyani

$16.99

A classic Moghul dish! Succulent pieces of curried lamb cooked with basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.

Veg Biriyani

$14.99

Naturally fragrant basmati rice cooked with fresh garden vegetables sprinkled with nuts.

Shrimp Biriyani

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp marinated with spices and saffron and then steam cooked with naturally fragrant basmati rice.

Goat Biriyani

$16.99

Bone-in Goat, marinated with spices and saffron, and then steam cooked with naturally fragrant basmati rice.

Egg Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice simmered with eggs and spice.

Paneer Biryani

$15.99

Perfect combination of Indian cheese and basmati rice cooked slowly.

Peas Pulao

$8.99

Yellow rice pilaf cooked with green peas, nuts and spices.

Lemon Rice

$8.99

Basmati rice flavored with lemon, peppers & mustard seeds with a touch of turmeric.

Basmati Rice

$4.99

Steamed basmati rice, flavored with bay leaves.

KIDS MENU

French Fry

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Mozzarella Naan

$4.99

CHICKEN PAKORA

$6.99

Tender strips of mildly spiced chicken, dipped in lentil flour batter and fried in vegetable oil.

INDIAN BREADS

Naan

$2.50

Traditional white bread, baked in our clay oven.

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs then baked in our clay oven.

Roti

$2.50

Unleavened whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven.

Mozzarella Naan

$4.99

Naan stuffed with mozzarella cheese.

Paratha

$3.99

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread topped with butter.

Aloo Kulcha

$4.50

Naan bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Bread filled with onions and topped with fenugreek leaves.

Keema Naan

$4.99

Scrumptious naan bread stuffed with shredded lamb and herbs.

Peshwari Naan

$4.99

White bread stuffed with raisins, cashew nuts and coconut.

Assorted Breads

$7.99

Assortment from our clay oven: Garlic Naan, Roti and Naan.

Rosemary Naan

$3.99

Naan bread topped with rosemary and herbs, then baked in our clay oven.

Bhatura

$3.99

Delicious fried Indian bread.

Garlic Roti

$2.99

Onion/Chilli/Garlic

$5.50

TEMPTING DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun

$3.25

Light pastry balls dipped in cinnamon flavored syrup.

Rice Pudding

$3.25

Traditional Indian rice pudding with nuts, flavored with cardamom and rose water.

SOFT DRINK

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Refreshing yogurt shake served mango flavored.

Iced Tea/Sweet

$2.25

Iced Tea/Unsweet

$2.25

Mango Shake

$2.99

A special blend of mango and milk.

Mango juice

$2.99

Masala Chai

$2.50

Indian spiced tea with milk

Black Tea

$2.25

Black Coffee

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
