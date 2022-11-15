- Home
- /
- Bowling Green
- /
- India Oven Restaurant - Bowling Green
India Oven Restaurant Bowling Green
No reviews yet
1755 Scottsville Road st 2
Bowling Green, KY 42104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
VEG. PAKORA
Delicately spiced vegetable fritters fried in vegetable oil.
VEG. SAMOSA
Crisp turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and peas fried in vegetable oil.
LAMB SAMOSA
Crisp turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced lamb and peas fried in vegetable oil.
TANDOORI ASSORTED APPETIZER
Exotic combination of Seekh Kabab, Shrimp Tandoori ad chicken Tikka, smoke flavored in Tandoor Oven.
SAMOSA CHAT
Crisp Turnovers tossed in tamarind sauce, topped with yougart, seasoned with chaat masala.
ALOO TIKKI CHAT
Potatoes chop with fresh onions, tomatoes, yogurt and chutneys.
ONION BHAJIYA
Crispy Onion Fritters, deep fried in gram flour and spice.
PANEER PAKORA
Homemade cottage cheese dipped in lentil flour batter and fried in vegetable oil..
SHRIMP PAKORA
Crispy fried Shrimp, Marinated in exotic spices and batter.
CHICKEN PAKORA
Tender strips of mildly spiced chicken, dipped in lentil flour batter and fried in vegetable oil.
SOUP AND SALADS
Chicken Shorba
Delicately spiced chicken soup.
Mulligatawny Soup
Traditional Indian Soup made with delicately spiced lentils.
Palak Shorba
Delicately spiced spinach soup with potatoes and herbs.
Tomato Soup
Delicately spiced tomato soup with vegetables.
Kachumber Salad
Tomato, cucumber and onion salad with lemon and herbs.
Mixed Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber with house dressing.
CHICKEN SPECIALTIES
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender chicken breast roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.
Butter Chicken
Boneless Tandoori chicken delicately spiced with Indian herbs, cooked with buttery sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
South Indian favorite ! Chicken with potatoes in a tangy hot sauce.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken simmered in a mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins & cashews.
Chicken Coconut
Tender pieces of chicken prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style. $14.99
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked in exotic curry sauce, seasoned to your taste.
Chicken Mango
Boneless Chicken cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and a touch of ginger & cream sauce.
Chicken Saag
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with deliciously spiced spinach and herbs.
Chicken Karahi
Fresh chicken Morsels sauteed with onion, bell peppers, ginger, tomatoes & spices.
Chicken Chilli
Boneless chicken in special spices, onion, bell peppers, and touch of garlic & soy sauce.
Chicken Dansik
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in honey, vinegar and spices and cooked with lentils, a sweet & sour taste.
Chicken Methi Mush.
Diced chicken cooked in an aromatic and delightful fenugreek sauce superbly blended with mushrooms.
Chicken Borcc Bhuna
Boneless chicken marinated in our special blend of spices and sauteed with broccoli.
Karahi Tandoori Chicken Saag
Boneless tandoori chicken cooked with spinach, onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers.
Kathmandu Chicken (with Bones)
Chicken with bones cooked in special home style curry.
Egg Curry
Medium eggs simmered in curry sauce.
LAMB DELICACIES
Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender pieces of lamb rostd in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Pieces of lean lamb cooked in a heavenly curry sauce.
Lamb Vindaloo
South Indian favorite! Lamb with potatoes in a tangy hot sauce. (Traditionally served hot)
Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce garnished with raisins and cashews.
Lamb Curry
Cubes of lambs cooked with special onion, tomato and fenugreek sauce.
Lamb Coconuts
Tender pieces of lamb prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
Lamb Mango
Lamb with mango, aromatic herbs, touch of ginger, scallions and spices.
Lamb Saag
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with a generous portion of spinach and herbs.
Lamb Karahi
Diced lamb sauteed with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger-garlic and herbs.
Lamb Pasanda
Cubes of lamb cooked in mildly spiced creamy sauce topped with sliced almonds.
Goat Curry
Goat meat with bones cooked in special home style curry.
Goat Rogan Josh
Kashmir style Bone-in-Goat in creamy sauce.
ACCOMPANIMENTS
Raita
Refreshing homemade yogurt with grated cucumbers and herbs.
Papadum
Lightly spiced Crisp lentil wafers.
Onion Chutney
Onion and tomato relish with spices.
Mint Chutney
Blend of Mint, Cilantro, seasoned herbs and spices.
Tamarind Sauce
Mango Chutney
Sweet and mildly spiced mangoes and herbs.
Achar
Hot and spicy mixed Indian spices.
Hot Sauce
Homemade spicy chutney with sun dried peppers.
PAPAD (no Charge)
TANDOORI SPECIALTIES
Chicken Tikka
Boneless, succulent breast of chicken marinated in our special recipe & broiled o perfection in the Tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken
Half spring chicken marinated in yogurt and mild spices, roasted in Tandoor.
Seekh kabab
Minced lamb mixed with onions, delicately spiced with herbs, then roasted on skewers in our Tandoor.
Tandoori Mix Grill
Assorted tandoori varieties from above chicken, shrimp and lamb.
Salmon Tikka
Boneless fresh salmon marinated in aromatic herbs and species, then broiled in the Tandoor.
Jungle Kebab
Chicken breast marinated with yogurt , ginger, garlic, mint, cashew, herbs & spices, then roasted in clay oven.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in herb mixture and delicately broiled in our clay oven.
SEAFOOD SPECIALTIED
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp simmered in a tomato and cream sauce, eith touch of onions, pepper & fenugreek leaves.
Shrimp Mango
Shrimp sauteed with sweet and sour mangoes, touch of ginger, scallion & spices.
Shrimp Dansak
Large shrimp marinated in honey, vinegar and spices and cooked with lentils, a sweet & sour taste.
Shrimp Karahi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with onion, bell pepper, tomato, ginger-garlic and herbs.
Shrimp Curry
Jumbo Shrimps, in exotic curry Sauce with herbs.
Coconut Shrimp
Tender pieces of shrimp, prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with cashew and raisins.
Fish Tikka Masala
Cubes of salmon roasted in our clay oven and simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.
Coconut Fish
Tender pieces of salmon, prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
Seafood Vindaloo
Jumbo shrimp, scallops and fish cooked with potatoes in a spiced tangy sauce.
Fish Curry
Salmon Cubes in exotic curry Sauce with herbs.
VEGETARIAN DELIGHTS
Vegetable Korma
Garden fresh vegetables cooked in light cream sauce & special blend of spices, sprinkled with nuts.
Vegetable Masala
Mixed vegetables cooked in a deliciously spiced tomato and herb sauce with touch of cream.
Saag Paneer
Deliciously cooked spinach with homemade Indian cheese cubes, spices and herbs.
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and spices.
Malai Kofta
Mixed vegetables and Paneer balls served in a spiced tomato and cream sauce.
Allu Chole
Chickpeas, cooked with diced potatoes in the popular Punjabi style.
Allu Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower sauteed with ginger, tomatoes and spices.
Allu Saag
Potatoes, cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.
Bhindi Masala
Fresh baby okra sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas, cooked with herbs in the popular Punjabi style.
Chana Saag
Fresh chickpeas and spinach in herbs and spices.
Dal Makhni
Slow simmered lentils sauteed in butter with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes.
Eggplant Bartha
Whole eggplant baked in our clay oven, then mashed and sauteed with garlic, onions & tomatoes.
Gobi Munchurian
Batter fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onions, and special species, Indo-Chinese style.
Kaju Khoya
Curry of Cashew nuts cooked with cheese and spices.
Matar Allu
Green peas with potatoes, cooked in a mildly spiced sauce.
Matar Panir
Green peas with homemade cheese, cooked in a mildly spiced sauce
Methi Matar Malai
Green peas cooked in white sauce, tempered with Fenugreek Leaves.
Mushroom Broccoli Karahi
Fresh mushroom and broccoli sauteed in a wok with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.
Mushroom Matar
Green peas and mushroom in mildly spiced sauce.
Panir Bhurjee
Homemade shredded cheese cubes, onions, peppers & tomatoes cooked with fresh herbs.
Panir Chilli
Homemade cheese slices in special spices, onion, bell peppers and touch of garlic & soy sauce.
Panir Karahi
Homemade cheese cubes sauteed in a work with onions, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & herbs.
Panir Masala
Homemade cheese chunk simmered in a tomato, creamy sauce.
Sabzi Saag
Mixed vegetables cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.
Shahi Paneer
A royal recipe! Indian Cheese in cashew nuts, onion and tomato sauce.
Vegetable Mango
Fresh vegetables cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and herbs with a touch of ginger.
RICE DELICACIES
Chicken Biriyani
Chicken marinated with spices and saffron, then steam cooked naturally, fragrant basmati rice. A classic Moghul dish.
Lamb Biriyani
A classic Moghul dish! Succulent pieces of curried lamb cooked with basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.
Veg Biriyani
Naturally fragrant basmati rice cooked with fresh garden vegetables sprinkled with nuts.
Shrimp Biriyani
Jumbo shrimp marinated with spices and saffron and then steam cooked with naturally fragrant basmati rice.
Goat Biriyani
Bone-in Goat, marinated with spices and saffron, and then steam cooked with naturally fragrant basmati rice.
Egg Biryani
Basmati rice simmered with eggs and spice.
Paneer Biryani
Perfect combination of Indian cheese and basmati rice cooked slowly.
Peas Pulao
Yellow rice pilaf cooked with green peas, nuts and spices.
Lemon Rice
Basmati rice flavored with lemon, peppers & mustard seeds with a touch of turmeric.
Basmati Rice
Steamed basmati rice, flavored with bay leaves.
KIDS MENU
INDIAN BREADS
Naan
Traditional white bread, baked in our clay oven.
Garlic Naan
Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs then baked in our clay oven.
Roti
Unleavened whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven.
Mozzarella Naan
Naan stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
Paratha
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread topped with butter.
Aloo Kulcha
Naan bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.
Onion Kulcha
Bread filled with onions and topped with fenugreek leaves.
Keema Naan
Scrumptious naan bread stuffed with shredded lamb and herbs.
Peshwari Naan
White bread stuffed with raisins, cashew nuts and coconut.
Assorted Breads
Assortment from our clay oven: Garlic Naan, Roti and Naan.
Rosemary Naan
Naan bread topped with rosemary and herbs, then baked in our clay oven.
Bhatura
Delicious fried Indian bread.
Garlic Roti
Onion/Chilli/Garlic
TEMPTING DESSERTS
SOFT DRINK
INDIAN BREADS (Deep Copy)
Naan
Traditional white bread, baked in our clay oven.
Garlic Naan
Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs then baked in our clay oven.
Roti
Unleavened whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven.
Mozzarella Naan
Naan stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
Paratha
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread topped with butter.
Aloo Kulcha
Naan bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.
Onion Kulcha
Bread filled with onions and topped with fenugreek leaves.
Keema Naan
Scrumptious naan bread stuffed with shredded lamb and herbs.
Peshwari Naan
White bread stuffed with raisins, cashew nuts and coconut.
Assorted Breads
Assortment from our clay oven: Garlic Naan, Roti and Naan.
Rosemary Naan
Naan bread topped with rosemary and herbs, then baked in our clay oven.
Bhatura
Delicious fried Indian bread.
Garlic Roti
Onion/Chilli/Garlic
CHICKEN SPECIALTIES (Deep Copy)
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender chicken breast roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.
Butter Chicken
Boneless Tandoori chicken delicately spiced with Indian herbs, cooked with buttery sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
South Indian favorite ! Chicken with potatoes in a tangy hot sauce.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken simmered in a mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins & cashews.
Chicken Coconut
Tender pieces of chicken prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style. $14.99
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked in exotic curry sauce, seasoned to your taste.
Chicken Mango
Boneless Chicken cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and a touch of ginger & cream sauce.
Chicken Saag
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with deliciously spiced spinach and herbs.
Chicken Karahi
Fresh chicken Morsels sauteed with onion, bell peppers, ginger, tomatoes & spices.
Chicken Chilli
Boneless chicken in special spices, onion, bell peppers, and touch of garlic & soy sauce.
Chicken Dansik
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in honey, vinegar and spices and cooked with lentils, a sweet & sour taste.
Chicken Methi Mush.
Diced chicken cooked in an aromatic and delightful fenugreek sauce superbly blended with mushrooms.
Chicken Borcc Bhuna
Boneless chicken marinated in our special blend of spices and sauteed with broccoli.
Karahi Tandoori Chicken Saag
Boneless tandoori chicken cooked with spinach, onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers.
Kathmandu Chicken (with Bones)
Chicken with bones cooked in special home style curry.
Egg Curry
Medium eggs simmered in curry sauce.
VEGETARIAN DELIGHTS (Deep Copy)
Vegetable Korma
Garden fresh vegetables cooked in light cream sauce & special blend of spices, sprinkled with nuts.
Vegetable Masala
Mixed vegetables cooked in a deliciously spiced tomato and herb sauce with touch of cream.
Saag Paneer
Deliciously cooked spinach with homemade Indian cheese cubes, spices and herbs.
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and spices.
Malai Kofta
Mixed vegetables and Paneer balls served in a spiced tomato and cream sauce.
Allu Chole
Chickpeas, cooked with diced potatoes in the popular Punjabi style.
Allu Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower sauteed with ginger, tomatoes and spices.
Allu Saag
Potatoes, cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.
Bhindi Masala
Fresh baby okra sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas, cooked with herbs in the popular Punjabi style.
Chana Saag
Fresh chickpeas and spinach in herbs and spices.
Dal Makhni
Slow simmered lentils sauteed in butter with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes.
Eggplant Bartha
Whole eggplant baked in our clay oven, then mashed and sauteed with garlic, onions & tomatoes.
Gobi Munchurian
Batter fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onions, and special species, Indo-Chinese style.
Kaju Khoya
Curry of Cashew nuts cooked with cheese and spices.
Matar Allu
Green peas with potatoes, cooked in a mildly spiced sauce.
Matar Panir
Green peas with homemade cheese, cooked in a mildly spiced sauce
Methi Matar Malai
Green peas cooked in white sauce, tempered with Fenugreek Leaves.
Mushroom Broccoli Karahi
Fresh mushroom and broccoli sauteed in a wok with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.
Mushroom Matar
Green peas and mushroom in mildly spiced sauce.
Panir Bhurjee
Homemade shredded cheese cubes, onions, peppers & tomatoes cooked with fresh herbs.
Panir Chilli
Homemade cheese slices in special spices, onion, bell peppers and touch of garlic & soy sauce.
Panir Karahi
Homemade cheese cubes sauteed in a work with onions, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & herbs.
Panir Masala
Homemade cheese chunk simmered in a tomato, creamy sauce.
Sabzi Saag
Mixed vegetables cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.
Shahi Paneer
A royal recipe! Indian Cheese in cashew nuts, onion and tomato sauce.
Vegetable Mango
Fresh vegetables cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and herbs with a touch of ginger.
RICE DELICACIES (Deep Copy)
Chicken Biriyani
Chicken marinated with spices and saffron, then steam cooked naturally, fragrant basmati rice. A classic Moghul dish.
Lamb Biriyani
A classic Moghul dish! Succulent pieces of curried lamb cooked with basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.
Veg Biriyani
Naturally fragrant basmati rice cooked with fresh garden vegetables sprinkled with nuts.
Shrimp Biriyani
Jumbo shrimp marinated with spices and saffron and then steam cooked with naturally fragrant basmati rice.
Goat Biriyani
Bone-in Goat, marinated with spices and saffron, and then steam cooked with naturally fragrant basmati rice.
Egg Biryani
Basmati rice simmered with eggs and spice.
Paneer Biryani
Perfect combination of Indian cheese and basmati rice cooked slowly.
Peas Pulao
Yellow rice pilaf cooked with green peas, nuts and spices.
Lemon Rice
Basmati rice flavored with lemon, peppers & mustard seeds with a touch of turmeric.
Basmati Rice
Steamed basmati rice, flavored with bay leaves.
LAMB DELICACIES (Deep Copy)
Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender pieces of lamb rostd in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Pieces of lean lamb cooked in a heavenly curry sauce.
Lamb Vindaloo
South Indian favorite! Lamb with potatoes in a tangy hot sauce. (Traditionally served hot)
Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce garnished with raisins and cashews.
Lamb Curry
Cubes of lambs cooked with special onion, tomato and fenugreek sauce.
Lamb Coconuts
Tender pieces of lamb prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
Lamb Mango
Lamb with mango, aromatic herbs, touch of ginger, scallions and spices.
Lamb Saag
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with a generous portion of spinach and herbs.
Lamb Karahi
Diced lamb sauteed with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger-garlic and herbs.
Lamb Pasanda
Cubes of lamb cooked in mildly spiced creamy sauce topped with sliced almonds.
Goat Curry
Goat meat with bones cooked in special home style curry.
Goat Rogan Josh
Kashmir style Bone-in-Goat in creamy sauce.
SEAFOOD SPECIALTIED (Deep Copy)
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp simmered in a tomato and cream sauce, eith touch of onions, pepper & fenugreek leaves.
Shrimp Mango
Shrimp sauteed with sweet and sour mangoes, touch of ginger, scallion & spices.
Shrimp Dansak
Large shrimp marinated in honey, vinegar and spices and cooked with lentils, a sweet & sour taste.
Shrimp Karahi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with onion, bell pepper, tomato, ginger-garlic and herbs.
Shrimp Curry
Jumbo Shrimps, in exotic curry Sauce with herbs.
Coconut Shrimp
Tender pieces of shrimp, prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with cashew and raisins.
Fish Tikka Masala
Cubes of salmon roasted in our clay oven and simmered in a tomato & cream sauce.
Coconut Fish
Tender pieces of salmon, prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
Seafood Vindaloo
Jumbo shrimp, scallops and fish cooked with potatoes in a spiced tangy sauce.
Fish Curry
Salmon Cubes in exotic curry Sauce with herbs.
TANDOORI SPECIALTIES (Deep Copy)
Chicken Tikka
Boneless, succulent breast of chicken marinated in our special recipe & broiled o perfection in the Tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken
Half spring chicken marinated in yogurt and mild spices, roasted in Tandoor.
Seekh kabab
Minced lamb mixed with onions, delicately spiced with herbs, then roasted on skewers in our Tandoor.
Tandoori Mix Grill
Assorted tandoori varieties from above chicken, shrimp and lamb.
Salmon Tikka
Boneless fresh salmon marinated in aromatic herbs and species, then broiled in the Tandoor.
Jungle Kebab
Chicken breast marinated with yogurt , ginger, garlic, mint, cashew, herbs & spices, then roasted in clay oven.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in herb mixture and delicately broiled in our clay oven.
APPETIZERS (Deep Copy)
VEG. PAKORA
Delicately spiced vegetable fritters fried in vegetable oil.
VEG. SAMOSA
Crisp turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and peas fried in vegetable oil.
LAMB SAMOSA
Crisp turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced lamb and peas fried in vegetable oil.
TANDOORI ASSORTED APPETIZER
Exotic combination of Seekh Kabab, Shrimp Tandoori ad chicken Tikka, smoke flavored in Tandoor Oven.
SAMOSA CHAT
Crisp Turnovers tossed in tamarind sauce, topped with yougart, seasoned with chaat masala.
ALOO TIKKI CHAT
Potatoes chop with fresh onions, tomatoes, yogurt and chutneys.
ONION BHAJIYA
Crispy Onion Fritters, deep fried in gram flour and spice.
PANEER PAKORA
Homemade cottage cheese dipped in lentil flour batter and fried in vegetable oil..
SHRIMP PAKORA
Crispy fried Shrimp, Marinated in exotic spices and batter.
CHICKEN PAKORA
Tender strips of mildly spiced chicken, dipped in lentil flour batter and fried in vegetable oil.
SOFT DRINK (Deep Copy)
KIDS MENU (Deep Copy)
SOUP AND SALADS (Deep Copy)
Chicken Shorba
Delicately spiced chicken soup.
Mulligatawny Soup
Traditional Indian Soup made with delicately spiced lentils.
Palak Shorba
Delicately spiced spinach soup with potatoes and herbs.
Tomato Soup
Delicately spiced tomato soup with vegetables.
Kachumber Salad
Tomato, cucumber and onion salad with lemon and herbs.
Mixed Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber with house dressing.
ACCOMPANIMENTS (Deep Copy)
Raita
Refreshing homemade yogurt with grated cucumbers and herbs.
Papadum
Lightly spiced Crisp lentil wafers.
Onion Chutney
Onion and tomato relish with spices.
Mint Chutney
Blend of Mint, Cilantro, seasoned herbs and spices.
Tamarind Sauce
Mango Chutney
Sweet and mildly spiced mangoes and herbs.
Achar
Hot and spicy mixed Indian spices.
Hot Sauce
Homemade spicy chutney with sun dried peppers.
PAPAD (no Charge)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1755 Scottsville Road st 2, Bowling Green, KY 42104