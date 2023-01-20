Main picView gallery

Indi Fresh 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100

2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100

Cumming, GA 30040

Tiffins Group 1

Idly(3PCS)

$5.99

Idly with Sambar

$6.99

Vada(2 PC)

$5.99

Idli Vada(2 Idli,Vada1)

$6.99

Sambar Vvada

$6.99

Sambar 16 OZ

$5.00

Sambar 32OZ

$6.99

Rasam 16 OZ

$5.00

Rasam 32OZ

$6.99

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Plain Ghee Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$8.99

Masala Ghee Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Dosa

$8.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.99

Kara Dosa

$8.99

Kara Masala Dosa

$9.99

Kara Onion Dosa

$9.99

Kara onion masala Dosa

$10.99

Onion Dosa

$8.99

Onion Ghee Dosa

$9.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$10.99

Plain Rava Dosa

$8.99

Plain Rava Masala

$9.99

Onion Rava Dosa

$9.99

Onion Rava Masala

$10.99

Pesarattu

$8.99

Pesarattu+Upma

$10.99

Uthappams

Plain Uthappam

$6.99

Onion Uthappam

$8.99

Onion Chilli Uthappam

$9.99

Masala Uthappam

$9.99

UPMA

$6.99

Puri Potato

$9.99

Puri Channa

$9.99

Cholly Bathura

$9.99

Veg Appetizers

Gobi 65

$10.99

Gobi Manchuria

$10.99

Guntur Gobi

$10.99

Gobi pepper Fry

$10.99

Chili Panner

$11.99

Chilli Baby Corn

$9.99

Veg 555

$11.99

Karvepaku Veg Balls

$11.99

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chk 65

$10.99

Chili Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$10.99

Goat Sukha

$14.99

Chicken Masakali

$11.99

Guntur Chicken

$11.99

Apollo Fish

$14.99

Avakai Fish Fry

$14.99

Prawn Pepper Fry

$14.99

Prawn 777

$14.99

Karvepaku Chicken

$11.99

Monagadi Chicken

$11.99

Chicken 555

$12.99

Veg Curries

Dal Tadka

$9.99

Tomota Dal

$9.99

Dal Palak

$9.99

Dal Methi

$9.99

Navaratan Korma

$9.99

Kadai Paneer

$11.99

Palak Paneer

$11.99

Shahi Paneer

$11.99

Malai Kofta

$11.99

Paneer Tikka Masala/Butter

$11.99

Methi Paneer

$11.99

Avakai Veg Curry

$10.99

Bhagara Baingan

$10.99

Aloo Korma

$10.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$11.99

Non-Veg Curries

Andhra Chicken Curry

$11.99

Chicken Chettinad

$11.99

Chicken Kadai

$11.99

Chicken Saagwala

$11.99

Goat Curry

$13.99

Goat Chettinad

$13.99

Goat Nawabi

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.99

Butter Chicken

$11.99

Egg Pepper Masala

$9.99

Nellore Fish Masala

$13.99

Gongura Chicken Curry

$12.99

Gongura goat Curry

$12.99

Rogan Goat Ghosh

$13.99

Biryani Single

Veg Dum Biryani

$10.99

Egg Biryani

$10.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$11.99

IndiFresh Boneless Biryani

$12.99

Goat Fry biryani

$15.99

Goat Biryani

$15.99

Paneer Biryani

$12.99

Fish Biryani

$15.99

Prawn Biryani

$15.99

Chicken Dum Biryani(Avakai/Gongura/Ulavacharu)

$12.99

Gongura Veg Dum Biryani

$11.99

Goat Dum Biryani (Avakai/Gongura/Ulavacharu)

$15.99

Goat Keema Biryani

$15.99

Biryani Family

Veg Dum Biryani Family

$30.99

Egg Biryani Family

$30.99

Chicken Dum Biryani Family

$32.99

IndiFresh Boneless Biryani Family

$35.99

Goat Fry biryani Family

$39.99

Goat Biryani Family

$39.99

Paneer Biryani Family

$32.99

Fish Biryani Family

$35.99

Prawn Biryani Family

$35.99

Chicken Dum Biryani(Avakai/Gongura/Ulavacharu) Family

$34.99

Veg Dum Biryani (Avakai/Gongura/Ulavacharu) Family

$32.99

Goat Dum Biryani (Avakai/Gongura/Ulavacharu) Family

$39.99

Goat Keema Biryani Family

$39.99

Fried Rice & Noodles Single

Veg Fried Rice

$9.99

Egg Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken 65 Fried Rice

$11.99

Veg Hakka Noodles

$9.99

Egg Hakka Noodles

$10.99

Chicken 65 Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Fried Rice & Noodles Family

Veg Fried Rice Family

$28.99

Egg Fried Rice Family

$29.99

Chicken 65 Fried Rice Family

$30.99

Veg Hakka Noodles Family

$28.99

Egg Hakka Noodles Family

$29.99

Chicken 65 Hakka Noodles Family

$30.99

Weekend Special Single

Nutakki Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Mealmaker Fry Biryani

$12.99

NatukodI Fry. Biryani

$14.99

Pulav

$9.99

Chicken Fry Piece Biryani

$12.99

$12.99

Talapakattu Biryani

$15.99

Rajugari Kodi Pulav

$12.99

Weekend Special Family

Nutakki Chicken Biryani Family

$35.99

Mealmaker Fry Biryani Family

$32.99

NatukodI Fry. Biryani Family

$35.99

Pulav Family

$29.99

Srikanya Chicken Fry Piece Biryani Family

$32.99

$39.99

Rajugari Kodi Pulav

$35.99

Cookies (1/2 lb)

Almond Cookies

$3.99

Cashew Cookies

$3.99

Pista Cookies

$3.99

Coconut Cookies

$3.99

Salt Butter

$3.99

Nan Katai

$3.99

Jeera

$3.99

Chocolate

$3.99

Tutti Frutti Cookies

$3.99

Dil Kush

$5.99

Pastries

Black Forest

$2.99

Chocolate

$2.99

Butter Scotch

$2.99

Mixed Fruit

$2.99

Tiramisu

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Pistacho

$3.49

Mango

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Blueberry

$2.99

GulabJamun

$3.49

Rasamalai

$3.49

Fruit cake

$3.99

Plum Cake

$3.99

Bread

White/Wheat Bread

$2.99

White/Wheat Pav Bread

$3.99

Puffs

Veg Puff

$2.99

Paneer Tikka Puff

$3.49

Egg Puff

$2.99

Chicken Puff

$3.49

Cakes

Black Forest Cake (per 2lb)

$35.00

Chocolate Cake (per 2lb)

$35.00

Butterscotch Cake (per 2lb)

$35.00

Mixed Fruit Cake (per 2lb)

$35.00

Pineapple Cake

$35.00

Mango Cake

$35.00

Strawberry Cake

$35.00

Blueberry Cake

$35.00

Coffee Cake

$35.00

GulabJamun 2lb

$40.00

Rasmalai Cake 2lb

$40.00

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.49

Coke

$1.00

Fanta

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Mango Frooti

$0.79

Thumsup

$1.49

Limca

$1.49

Chikoo Shake

$4.99

Water Bottle

$1.00

Desi Delight

Veg Kothu Parotta

$10.99

Chickn Kothu Parotta

$12.99

Egg Kothu Parotta

$11.99

Veg Kothu Parotta Family pack

$29.99

Chicken Kothu Parotta Family Pack

$31.99

Egg Kothu Parotta Family pack

$30.99

Bread

Butter Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indibites serves all south indian Snack, Breakfast, Biryani, Veg and Nov Veg appetizers, Veg and Non Veg Entrees.

Location

2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100, Cumming, GA 30040

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

