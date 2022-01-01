Indigo 52 52 South Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
100% gluten-free and dairy-free
Location
52 South Main Street, Nazareth, PA 18064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Nazareth
More near Nazareth