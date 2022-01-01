Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indigo 52 52 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

52 South Main Street

Nazareth, PA 18064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Orange Juice (Large)

$4.95

Italian Soda

$5.95+

Sicilian Lemon or Blood Orange

Hot Coffee

$4.95

Organic, fair-trade

Iced Coffee

$6.95

Organic, fair-trade

Hot Tea

$4.95+

Honest Iced Tea

$5.95+

Organic sweetened lemon iced tea or Organic unsweetened green iced tea

Smoothie

$9.00

Coca-Cola Product

$3.95+

Coca-cola, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Bottled Spring Water

$2.50

Appetizers

Edamame w/ Sea Salt

$10.95

Edamame pods sprinkled with sea salt.

Cauliflower "Wings"

$16.95+

lightly battered cauliflower with choice of hot buffalo, mild sauce, or maple garlic

Hummus Sample Platter

$18.95

chef's fine selection of 3 house-made hummus flavors served with a rotation of fresh vegetables and toasts

Soups

Vegan Chilli

$10.00+

Creamy Mushroom (vegan)

$10.00+

Coconut cream, vegetable roux, roasted mushrooms, white wine

Entree Salads & Bowls

Autumn Salad

$16.95

the delicious flavors of fall in one bowl! organic mixed greens with house-roasted squash, zucchini, grilled pear, with a house-made autumn beet dressing.

Roasted Beet & Goat "Cheese" Salad

$15.95

house-roasted beets with vegan goat cheese over organic mixed greens with a balsamic glaze

Buddha Bowl

$15.95

chef’s selection of fresh seasonal vegetable and herb mix over organic greens with rice and quinoa, topped with ginger sesame oil dressing, garnished with seasonal dried or fresh fruit.

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

low-carb and so good! marinated and sautéed mushrooms topped with spinach, over-easy eggs, and house-made hollandaise sauce, served with a side of mixed greens.

Blueberry Dill Grilled "Cheese"

$18.95

house-made blueberry and red onion compote with vegan smoked provolone and vegan goat cheese on grilled ancient-grain sourdough bread. served with a side of organic mixed greens

Apple Pie Stuffed French Toast

$18.95

3 delectable slices with house-made fresh apple cinnamon "filling," house-made cashew cream, and 100% pure grade A maple syrup.

Broccoli Latkes (potato pancakes)

$16.95

traditional potato pancakes with our own creative twist! served with maple-mustard on top of dressed organic greens with roasted red pepper strips.

Pumpkin Patch Stuffed French Toast

$18.95

3 delectable slices topped with house-candied fresh pear and pumpkin, house-made cashew cream, and 100% pure grade A maple syrup.

Brunch Sides / Small Plates

Bacon (3) Pc

$5.00

home fries

$5.00

hand-cut

hand-cut truffle fries

$8.00

sweet potato fries (hand-cut)

$8.00

served with house-made maple garlic dipping sauce.

squash fries

$9.00

un-breaded crispy squash served with a house-made vegan aioli.

vegan "crab" cake bites

$16.00

mini heart of palm bites seasoned to perfection, served with a house-made cocktail dipping sauce

slice of toast

$2.50

w/ organic plant butter

Dinner Entrees

Pumpkin Asparagus Mac and "Cheese"

$28.95

organic pasta with roasted asparagus and a vegan pumpkin "cheese" sauce.

Vegan "Crab" Cakes

$28.95

2 perfectly seasoned heart of palm cakes served with seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes.

Eggplant Rollatini

$32.95

grilled eggplant planks topped with house-made marinara and stuffed with red pepper vegan cashew ricotta "cheese." served on a bed of kale.

Chicken Marsala Rotini

$32.95

Antibiotic-free chicken breast over pasta with julienne onion, mushrooms, organic spinach, fresh herb, with a satisfying house-made marsala sauce.

Grass-fed Steak Kabob

$39.95

hand-cut grass-fed steak kabob with baby potato, grilled apples, baby tomatoes, portabella mushroom, and onion with roasted red pepper strips over rice and quinoa mix.

Dinner Sides / Small Plates

roasted brussels sprouts

$9.00

roasted brussels sprouts and candied pear with a fig glaze.

vegan "crab" cake bites

$16.00

mini heart of palm bites seasoned to perfection, served with a house-made cocktail dipping sauce

squash fries

$9.00

un-breaded crispy squash served with a house-made vegan aioli.

sweet potato fries (hand-cut)

$8.00

served with house-made maple garlic dipping sauce.

hand-cut truffle fries

$8.00

cauliflower scampi

$16.00

cauliflower in a white wine organic vegan "butter" sauce with baby tomatoes and basil ribbons.

Kids' Lunch & Dinner

Kids Mac and "Cheese"

$11.95

organic pasta w/ vegan asiago-style cauliflower “cheese.”

Kids Chicken Fingers & Broccoli

$12.95

House-made batter with a side of broccoli.

Kids Rotini Pasta

$12.95+

With plant "butter" or pomodoro sauce.

Kids' Breakfast

Kids' Classic Breakfast - one egg scr, 2 slice bacon, 1 slice toast

$10.95

One egg scrambled with 2 slices of bacon and a slice of toast with plant "butter."

Kids French Toast Sticks

$11.95

french toast sticks with 100% pure grade A maple syrup, and 3 pieces of bacon or home fries.

Kids' Drinks

Kids' Honest Juice

$2.50

Kids' Orange Juice

$3.95

Kids' Chocolate "Milk"

$4.50

Dessert

Zebra Cakes

$14.95

Fudgy black and white double-stacked brownie filled with chocolate cashew “cream cheese."

Catering

Sandwich Tray

Salad Large

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% gluten-free and dairy-free

Location

52 South Main Street, Nazareth, PA 18064

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Birthright Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 361
57 South Main St. Nazareth, PA 18064
View restaurantnext
Rios Brazilian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
127 S Broad St Nazareth, PA 18064
View restaurantnext
The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
Tatamy Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
70 S. 8th St. Tatamy, PA 18085
View restaurantnext
Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Daily Grind - Bath PA
orange star4.9 • 216
116 E Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nazareth

Birthright Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 361
57 South Main St. Nazareth, PA 18064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nazareth
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston