Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indita Mia 1126 commerce st

review star

No reviews yet

1126 commerce st

Tacoma, WA 98409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Tacos de Barbacoa
Burrito
Vampiros

Food

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.99

Our traditional fresh guacamole and homemade tostadas

Taquitos Dorados

$8.99

Six hard shell mini tacos filled with refried beans and cheese

Frijoles Refritos

$8.99

Grandma’s famous refried beans with gratin cheese, Enjoy them with tostadas!

Chicharrón de queso

$11.99

Crispy cheese tortilla filled with wagyu shredded beef topped with cilantro, pickled onions and drizzled with our cilantro crema.

Tostadas Y Salsa

$4.99

Tacos & Lonches

Quesatacos de Ribeye

$19.99

Thin-cut Angus Prime Ribeye tacos with chihuahua cheese topped with cilantro and pickled onions

Lonche Indita

$19.99

Baguette filled with WAGYU BEEF dipped in mama’s Betty creamy tomato sauce

Tacos de Barbacoa

$14.99

Shredded wagyu beef tacos served with broth on the side

Lonche de Pierna

$19.99

Authentic Mexican sandwich on a baguette filled with OUR WAGYU BARBACOA, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND ONIONS

Taco Toreado

$12.99

Anaheim pepper filled with cheese and carne asada served in a flour tortilla

Tacos de Chicharron

$15.99

Three homemade corn tortillas filled with chicharrón (pork) in salsa verde

Tacos de Chicharron a la Mexicana

$16.99

Antojitos

Burrito

$15.51

House made flour tortilla filled with refried beans and your choice of carnita con chile or wagyu barbaco

Vampiros

$13.99

2 House-made corn tostadas with melted cheese topped with carne asada, cilantro and our signature pickled onions

Kids Quesadilla

$6.25

Gorditas

$15.99

2 house-made gordita filled with beans and your choice of carne con Chile or steak

Chilaquiles

$15.99

Traditional Mexican breakfast dish. Corn tortillas cut into quarters lightly fried sautéed with red salsa and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onions and cilantro

Wagyu Tamal

$12.99

House - made Authentic Oaxaca tamal

Enfrijoladas

$15.99

Home- made corn tortillas dipped in a black bean creamy sauce filled with requesón cheese, garnished with c

Sopes

$11.99

Tacos Veganos

$12.99

Mains

Flautas

$15.99

Corn tortilla filled with chicken marinated on a lightly spicy sauce, rolled up and deep fried topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco and grandma’s special tangy sauce.

Carne con Chile

$19.99

Chopped Steak with grandmas special spicy sauce. Served with refried beans and homemade corn tortillas

Carne Asada

$32.99

16oz. Thin-cut ribeye served carne asada style with refried beans and homemade tortillas

Grandma’s Quesadilla

$19.99

Our signature house - made deep fried corn quesadilla filled with cheese and wagyu shredded beef, dipped in grandma’s special green salsa and sour cream

Ensalada

$12.99

Desserts

Arroz con Leche

$6.99

Classic Arroz Con Leche – A Variation Of Rice Pudding That Is Sweet And Cooked With Milk, Evaporated Milk And Sweetened Condensed Milk And Topped With Cinnamon

Pan de Elote

$7.99

Pan de elote is a delicious, fluffy, and moist Mexican sweet corn cake.

Sides

Side of Tostadas

$0.75

Side of Tortillas

$1.99

Side of Beans

$3.99

Side of Crema

$1.29

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Side of Chile Jalapeno

$1.99

Side De Arroz

$4.25

Side of Consome

$3.25

Extra Taco De Barbacoa

$4.99

add eggs

$2.25

Taco Asada

$5.25

Side Pickled Onions

$0.25

Side Of Rice And Beans

$5.99

Drinks

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Topo Chico

$3.99

Squirt

$3.99

Orange Fanta

$3.99

Agua Fresca

$7.50

Cafe de Olla

$3.50

Mocktails

$7.99

Diet Coke

$3.50

Cocktails

Horchata Borracha

$12.00

Isla Bonita

$11.00

Mezcalita Picante

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Absolut Vodka

$8.00

Indita Mia

$14.00

Michelada

$13.00

Cadilac Margarita

$14.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Don Mango

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Extra Shot

$8.00

Beer

Pacifico

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Special

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Starburst IPA

$6.00

Black Raven Pilsner

$6.00

Wine

Tattoo Girl Rosé Glass

$10.00

Ryan Patrick Red Wine Glass

$13.00

Ryan Patrick Wine Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Waterbrook Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

14 Hands Hot to Trot Glass

$10.00

La Bella Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Luke Merlot 2020 Glass

$18.00

Milbrandt Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Milbrandt Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$11.00

Tattoo Girl Rosé Bottle

$36.00

Ryan Patrick Red Wine Bottle

$48.00

Ryan Patrick Wine Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Waterbrook Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

14 Hands Hot to Trot Bottle

$36.00

La Bella Prosecco Bottle

$45.00

Luke Merlot 2020 Bottle

$60.00

Milbrandt Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Milbrandt Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$46.00

Tequila

Maestro Dobel

$13.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Absolut

$8.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Gran Orendain Blanco

$11.00

Gran Orendain Añejo

$14.00

Gran Orendain Reposado

$12.00

Arette Blanco

$9.00

Granja Nomada

$8.00

Spirits

Jolly Rogers Silver

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1126 commerce st, Tacoma, WA 98409

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Camp Bar - 1310 Tacoma Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Tacoma Ave S Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Fish Peddler - 1199 Dock St
orange starNo Reviews
1199 Dock St Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Tacoma
orange star4.3 • 1,932
721 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
1702 Pacific Avenue Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Bubbles Tea Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1724 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Hob Nob- Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
716 6th Avenue Tacoma, WA 98405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tacoma

Hops n Drops - Frederickson
orange star4.6 • 7,385
5314 176th St E. Tacoma, WA 98446
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Tacoma
orange star4.2 • 5,998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tacoma WA
orange star4.3 • 5,621
2121 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Tacoma
orange star4.4 • 3,903
3518 6th Ave. Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Parkland
orange star4.4 • 2,728
210 Garfield Street Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Marzano Italian Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 2,539
516 Garfield St S Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tacoma
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston