Indo China Gardens 103 S. Lake Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chinese and Thai Food. Serving Boyne City for 21 years. Get your order and enjoy!
Location
103 S. Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Street Pub - 202 S. Lake St.
No Reviews
202 South Lake Street Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurant