Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet

1601 Mayberry Drive #101

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
Prosciutto Fig Burger
All American Burger

Shareables

Artisan Olives

$11.00

Breadbasket with Salted Basil Butter

$7.00

Bacon & Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Indulgent Charcuterie Board

$32.00

Artisan Cheese Plate

$22.00

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Fried Pickles with Poblano Ranch Dipping Sauce

$9.00

Signature Warm Hummus

$16.00

Meatball Trio with Three Sauces

$18.00

Mussels in a White Wine Sauce & Fries

$20.00

Poke Ahi Tuna Nachos

$19.00

Signature Ahi Tuna Guac

$20.00

Cup Soup

$8.00

Bowl Soup

$12.00

Garden Fresh

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$18.00

Indulge Chicken Salad

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, european lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, feta crumbles, croutons, with champagne vinaigrette

Indulge Salad (No Chicken)

$14.00

european lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, feta crumbles, croutons, with champagne vinaigrette

Santorini Greek Salad

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine, feta crumbles, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and kalamata olives with greek dressing, and served with warm pita bread

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Chicken

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, strawberries, slivered almonds, feta crumbles, with champagne vinaigrette

Washington Avenue Steak Salad

$24.00

6oz top sirloin, european lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta crumbles, with champagne vinaigrette

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Entree

$26.00

6oz sushi-grade blackened ahi tuna steak with sweet Thai chili sauce, served with red quinoa and jasmine rice blend and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Gnocchi

$24.00

Grilled chicken, potato gnocchi and Rimini mushrooms in a garlic truffle cream reduction, served with crostini

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Chicken parmigiana served with pasta, topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with crostini

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

Five breaded chicken tenders and fries, with BBQ sauce

Filet Mignon

$39.00

8oz hand carved filet mignon with redskin bistro mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Half Chicken

$29.00

Oven roasted half chicken flavored with citrus, onion, garlic and paprika, with redskin bistro mashed potatoes and flame-roasted white corn with poblano peppers, onions, and red peppers

Pasta and Meatballs

$19.00

classic pasta and meatballs, with marinara sauce and shaved parmesan, served with crostini

Salmon

$29.00

8oz atlantic salmon steak with white wine honey glaze, served with red quinoa and jasmine rice blend, and seasonal veggies

Shrimp Linguini

$27.00

shrimp with heirloom tomatoes and boursin cream reduction, served with crostini

Top Sirloin

$29.00

6oz top sirloin with redskin bistro mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies

Wings

$19.00

Eight premium chicken wings with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served with fries

Burgers/Sandwiches

All American Burger

$18.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, onions, lettuce, and pickles, with plain fries

Beef Sliders

$18.00

two kobe beef sliders, topped with cheddar, port wine caramelized onions, with cajun aioli, served with plain fries

Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce and pickles, served with plain fries

Classic Hamburger

$16.00

tomato, red onion, lettuce and pickles, served with plain fries

Chicken Sliders

$18.00

two grilled chicken sliders, topped with cheddar, port wine caramelized onions, with cajun aioli, served with plain fries

Napa Valley Burger

$18.00

blend of triple cream brie, cream cheese, shallots and jalapenos, topped with prosciutto and port wine caramelized onions, served with plain fries

Prosciutto Fig Burger

$18.00

feta crumbles, fig spread, prosciutto, and romaine, served with plain fries

Southwest Burger

$18.00

avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeno, pepper jack, and chopped romaine, served with plain fries

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, port wine caramelized onions, mushrooms, and steak sauce, served with plain fries

Colorado Club Sandwich

$17.00

fresh sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and chipotle aioli on multigrain bread, served with plain fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, grilled chicken, and Caesar dressing in a spinach wrap, served with plain fries

Turkey and Brie Wrap

$17.00

fresh sliced turkey, triple cream brie, berries, mustard aioli, and mixed greens in a spinach wrap, served with plain fries

Flatbreads

Blue Suede Shoes

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast on Carolina BBQ sauce, with mozzarella and drizzled with ranch and topped with leeks

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Goodfella's

$16.00

Salami, pepperoni, sausage and bacon, with mozzarella on red sauce

Margherita FB

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes and basil on red sauce, with mozzarella and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Mediterranean

$16.00

Baby fresh spinach, sun-dried julienne tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and feta crumbles on olive oil base, topped with mozzarella and sprinkled with basil and oregano

Pepperoni FB

$14.00

Tony Soprano

$16.00

Ground Italian sausage and mushrooms, with mozzarella on red sauce

Trifecta

$15.00

Pepperoni, mushroom and red onions, with mozzarella on red sauce

Washington Valley

$18.00

Sliced prosciutto, white wine soaked figs, slivered almonds on pear whipped goat cheese smear, topped with mozzarella, arugula, and drizzled with balsamic

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Cheesecake of the Day

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Fondue For Two

$16.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$12.00

Sopapilla Basket

$10.00

Kids

Kids Burger & Fries

$12.00

100% certified angus beef on a brioche bun, served with fries

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.50

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$7.50

Kids Cheese Pasta

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

two crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce, served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.50

grilled cheese sandwich on wheat bread, served with fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$8.50

Kids Egg Scramble

$10.00

Kids French Toast

$7.50

GF Apps

GF Brussels

$16.00

GF Charcuterie

$34.00

GF Chz Board

$24.00

GF Guac

$22.00

GF Hummus

$16.00

GF Mussels

$20.00

GF Olives

$11.00

GF Burgers & Sandwiches

GF All Am

$20.00

GF Brie Wrap

$19.00

GF Chx Caes Wrap

$19.00

GF Chz Burger

$19.00

GF CO Club

$19.00

GF Hamburger

$18.00

GF Napa

$20.00

GF Pros Fig

$20.00

GF Sliders

$20.00

GF Southwest

$20.00

GF Steakhouse

$20.00

GF Dessert

GF Lava Cake

$12.00

GF Torte

$12.00

GF Creme Brulee

$12.00

GF Entrees

GF Filet

$32.00

GF Sirloin

$29.00

GF Salmon

$29.00

GF Half Chx

$29.00

GF Shrimp

$27.00

GF Ahi Tuna

$26.00

GF Flatbreads

GF Classic Chz

$20.00

GF Goodfella's

$20.00

GF Margarita

$21.00

GF Mediterranean

$20.00

GF Pepperoni

$21.00

GF Soprano

$20.00

GF Suede

$20.00

GF Trifecta

$19.00

GF Wash Valley

$22.00

GF Salads

GF Chx Caes Salad

$18.00

GF Greek Salad

$18.00

GF Ind Chx

$19.00

GF Sd Caesar

$8.00

GF Sd Salad

$8.00

GF Spin Salad

$19.00

GF Steak Salad

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1601 Mayberry Drive #101, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Directions

Main pic

