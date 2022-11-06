Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille Valparaiso

1,445 Reviews

$$

1084 Linwood Ave

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Popular Items

Cup Vintage Onion Soup
Mill Chop Chicken Cobb Salad
Chicken Tenders

Family Meals

Pot Roast Dinner (FS)

$42.95+

Meatloaf Dinner (FS)

$42.95+

Decorated Hero Chicken (FS)

$42.95+

Pot Roast Mac & Cheese (FS)

$42.95+

Family Sized Side Salad

$10.00

Family Steamed Veggie

$9.95

Family Mashed & Gravy

$6.95

Starters

Brick Oven Baked Flatbread

Brick Oven Baked Flatbread

$10.95

Flatbread, garlic butter, basil, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce.

Brick Oven Baked Pretzels

Brick Oven Baked Pretzels

$11.95

5 soft pretzels served with cheese sauce.

Cheese Kurds

Cheese Kurds

$11.95

Garlic cheese bites, breaded, deep fried

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$10.95

Breaded, fried green beans, served with ranch and cucumber wasabi sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Dill pickles, battered, fried, served with ranch.

Molten Cheese Dip

Molten Cheese Dip

$9.95

White American and pepperjack cheese, salsa on top and served with red, white & blue tortilla chips.

Welded Nachos

Welded Nachos

$14.95

Tortilla chips, BBQ pork, monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, pico, BBQ sauce, sour cream.

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.95
Freedom Pie

Freedom Pie

$12.95

Tomato, artichoke, roasted garlic, oil, mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze, fresh basil

Opportunity Pizza

Opportunity Pizza

$13.95

Pot roast, blue cheese crumbles, pepperoncini and cheddar jack cheese

The Revolution

$13.95

Gourmet Burgers

Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger

Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger

$15.95

Bacon stuffed burger patty, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions,bacon, chipotle mayo on pretzel bun.

Black Bean Burger

$12.95
Classic American Cheese Burger

Classic American Cheese Burger

$12.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a brioche bun.

Edison Burger

Edison Burger

$13.95

Smothered in mozzarella cheese, pesto mayo, bruschetta and Parmesan crisp on brioche bun.

Garlic Parmesan Burger

Garlic Parmesan Burger

$13.95
Industrial Burger

Industrial Burger

$13.95

Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, spicy chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

IR Signature Burger Sampler

IR Signature Burger Sampler

$16.95

Morning Shift Burger

$14.95
Pot Roast Burger

Pot Roast Burger

$15.95

Burger patty topped with pot roast, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and pepperoncinis on brioche bun.

The Warrior Burger

The Warrior Burger

$15.95

Burger patty with BBQ pulled pork, fried onion strings, american cheese and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Garlic Cheese Curd Burger

$16.95
The Risk-Taker Burger

The Risk-Taker Burger

$24.95

4 patties, risk-taker sauce, american, pepper jack, cheddar, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion strings, brioche bun

Honey BBQ Burger

$14.95

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Salad Bowl

$13.95

Breaded or Grilled chicken buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, pico, ranch, taco bowl

Mill Chop Chicken Cobb Salad

Mill Chop Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, ranch

Aviator Salad

Aviator Salad

$10.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.95

romain lettuce, carrots, tomato, cucumber

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$3.95

Gyro Salad

$13.95

Soups

Cup Loaded Baked Potato

Cup Loaded Baked Potato

$3.95

Creamy potato soup topped with bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, sour cream.

Cup Vintage Onion Soup

Cup Vintage Onion Soup

$3.50

Onions, broth topped with croutons, swiss cheese.

Cup Liberty Chili

Cup Liberty Chili

$4.95

Beef, onions, chili beans, smoky chipotle, poblano peppers. Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions.

Bowl Loaded Baked Potato

Bowl Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

Creamy potato soup topped with bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, sour cream.

Bowl Vintage Onion Soup

Bowl Vintage Onion Soup

$4.95
Bowl Liberty Chili

Bowl Liberty Chili

$6.95

Beef, onions, chili beans, smokey chipotle, poblano peppers sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions

Sandwiches

Buffalo Bills Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Bills Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, lettuce, ranch, brioche bun

Loaded BBQ Pork Sandwich

Loaded BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.95

BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, onion strings, fried pickles, brioche bun

Model-T Turkey Melt

Model-T Turkey Melt

$13.95

Turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, honey mustard, on ciabatta bun.

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Classic BBQ Pork

Classic BBQ Pork

$13.95

BBQ pulled pork, IR slaw on a brioche bun.

Revolutionary Originals

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$16.95

Battered Cod, cole slaw

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.95
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.95

Creamy Chicken stew, carrots, peas, celery, mushrooms, onions, Parmesan crust

Decorated Hero Chicken

Decorated Hero Chicken

$17.95

Two grilled chicken breasts, Parmesan ranch sauce, mozzarella, bruschetta, balsamic glaze Rice & Veggies

Double Shift Pot Roast

Double Shift Pot Roast

$17.95
Legendary Meatloaf

Legendary Meatloaf

$17.95

Home style meatloaf, ground beef, pork, carrots, celery, onions, peppers topped with tomato glaze served with mashed potatoes and veggies.

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$15.95

Tender beef, mushrooms, house made stroganoff sauce, over egg noodles and two bread sticks

Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Chicken

Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Chicken

$15.95

Bow tie pasta, Cajun Parmesan cream sauce, tomato, spinach, cream cheese, chicken, two bread sticks

Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Shrimp

$16.95
Madam CJ Walker Curly Mac

Madam CJ Walker Curly Mac

$15.95

Chicken breast, cheesy blend of spicy molten, parmesan, bacon, curly pasta Bread crumbs & bread sticks

Pot Roast Mac & Cheese

Pot Roast Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Bow tie pasta, pot roast, blue cheese, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, green onions. Bread sticks

Desserts

All American Apple Pie

All American Apple Pie

$5.95

Warm apple pie served with vanilla ice cream

Bread Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

GF Chocolate Torte

$3.95

IR Chocolate Cake

$7.95
Red, White & Blue Cheese Cake

Red, White & Blue Cheese Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Vanilla Cheese cake

Hot Cocoa Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

All American Grilled Cheese

All American Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Texas toast and American cheese.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Breaded popcorn size chicken tenders

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$7.95
Babe Ruth Mini Burgers

Babe Ruth Mini Burgers

$7.95

Two mini ground beef burgers.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Bow tie pasta with mac cheese sauce.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95

Hot dog with bun.

Take N Bake

TNB Chicken Pot Pie

$10.95

TNB Pot Roast Pot Pie

$11.95

TNB Liberty Chili

$11.95+

TNB Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$11.95+

TNB Vintage Onion Soup

$9.95+

Soups & Salads

GF-Brick Oven Baked Flatbread

$14.95

GF-Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

GF-Mill Chop Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.95

GF-Rosie the Riveter Spinach Salad

$12.95

GF-Aviator Salad

$10.95

GF-Bowl Liberty Chili

$6.95

GF-Nutberry

$13.95

Gourmet Burgers

GF-Industrial Burger

$14.95

GF-Bacon Burger

$16.95

GF-Garlic Parmesan Burger

$15.95

GF-Morning Shift Burger

$15.95

GF-Classic American BUrger

$13.95

GF-Edison Burger

$14.95

GF-Warrior Burger

$16.95

GF-Turkey Burger

$11.95

GF-IR Steakhouse Burger

$12.95

Brick Oven Pizzas

GF-Revolution Pizza

$14.95

GF-Opportunity Pizza

$14.95

GF-BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

GF-Freedom Pie

$13.95

GF BYO

$10.95

Sandwiches

GF-Model-T Turkey Melt

$14.95

GF-Buffalo Bill's Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

GF-Loaded BBQ Pork

$15.95

GF-Original Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$15.95

Revolutionary Originals

GF-Decorated Hero Chicken

$17.95

GF-Atlantic Salmon

$22.95

Kids Menu

GF-Kids Burger

$10.50

GF-Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.50

GF-Kids Pizza

$10.50

GF-Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Desserts

GF- Ice Cream Chocolate

$1.95

GF-Ice Cream Vailla

$1.95

GF-Chocolate Torte

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lunch. Dinner. Salute. Bring the family into Industrial Revolution where we're always Saluting America's Greatness. Lunch, dinner, dessert, full liquor bar..

Website

Location

1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille image
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille image
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille image

