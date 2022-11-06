Bars & Lounges
American
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille Valparaiso
1,445 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Lunch. Dinner. Salute. Bring the family into Industrial Revolution where we're always Saluting America's Greatness. Lunch, dinner, dessert, full liquor bar..
1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383
