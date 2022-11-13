Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Industrial Taphouse

944 Reviews

$$

10392 Leadbetter Rd.

Ashland, VA 23005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DINNER SPECIALS

Salmon Cakes

$18.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$18.00

Pumpkin stuffed ravioli with sage brown butter. Topped with toasted walnuts. Served with asparagus

Pork Chop

$24.00

16oz porterhouse-style pork chop house-smoked then finished the grill and cooked to your temperature of choice. Served with bourbon ginger glazed carrots and collard greens.

PLATES

Pork Belly Entree

$18.00

Braised and seared pork belly served with smoked gouda grits and southern-style green beans

Ribeye Entree

$26.00

14 oz. Certified Hereford Ribeye topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with mac & cheese and sautéed asparagus

Filet Entree

$26.00

8 oz. pan-seared filet mignon topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with mac & cheese and sautéed asparagus

Crab Cakes Entree

$28.00

Two sautéed jumbo lump crab cakes served with lemon dill aioli and. a choice of two sides

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our spicy housemade southern sauce over our smoked gouda grits. Served with crostini.

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, with a scratchmade waffle topped with powdered sugar, fresh mint and berries. Served with a side of our whipped honey butter, and bourbon barrel aged syrup

Salmon Entree

$22.00

8 oz. pan-seared salmon topped with garlic herb butter. Served with rice pilaf and sautéed asparagus

Pork Ribeye Entree

$20.00

8 oz. pan-seared boneless pork ribeye topped with tangy housemade pear chutney. Served with potatoes au gratin and sautéed broccoli

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Fries + Beer Cheese

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Fries + Beer Cheese + Bacon

$5.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Vegetarian***

Coleslaw

$3.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Smoked Gouda Grits

$3.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Collard Greens

$3.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$3.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Vegetarian***

Mimi's Cornbread

$3.00

Vegetarian***

Quinoa Salad

$3.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.00

Sautéed Asparagus

$3.00

Southern-Style Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

A smaller version of our Industrial Salad. Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomato, house pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

A smaller version of our Southern Caesar salad. Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese with jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic caesar dressing or Sriracha caesar dressing.

Cup Baked Potato Soup

$3.00

Cup LOADED Baked Potato Soup

$4.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Vegetarian***

Cup of She-Crab

$5.00

Bowl of She-Crab

$7.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

N/A Beverages

OJ

$3.00

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.75

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.75

Iced Tea (Half N Half)

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Coffee/Hot Tea

$3.00

Water

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Choccy Milk

$3.00

Choccy Milk

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Fanta

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull (sugar free)

$4.00

Red Bull (tropical)

$4.00

TOGO BEER

A person aged 21 & up must be present to accept beer & wine deliveries. Please have ID ready at time of delivery.

Blue Moon 6pack (12oz Bottle)

$10.00Out of stock

Bold Rock Cider VA Apple 4pack (16oz can)

$12.00Out of stock

Bud Light 6pack (12oz Bottle)

$9.00Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer 6pack (12oz Can)

$12.00Out of stock

Coors 6pack (12oz Bottle)

$9.00Out of stock

Corona Extra 6pack (12oz Bottle)

$10.00Out of stock

Heineken 6pack (12oz Bottle)

$10.00Out of stock

Miller Highlife 6pack (12oz Bottle)

$9.00Out of stock

Miller Lite 6pack (12oz Bottle)

$9.00Out of stock

Yuengling 6pack (12oz Bottle)

$9.00Out of stock

D9 Brewers Day Off 4pack (16oz Can)

$14.00Out of stock

Dogfish Head Super8 6pack (12oz Can)

$14.00Out of stock

TOGO WINE

A person aged 21 & up must be present to accept beer & wine deliveries. Please have ID ready at time of delivery.

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 750ml

$20.00Out of stock

Chloe Rose 750ml

$20.00

Z Alexander Brown Red Blend 750ml

$20.00

La Terre White Zinfandel 750ml

$20.00

TOGO GROWLERS + Growler

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager - Growler pour 64oz.

$28.00

Yuengling Lager - Growler pour 64oz.

$25.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat - Growler pour 64oz.

$28.00

Bold Rock VA Apple - Growler pour 64oz.

$28.00

COTU Pocahoptus - Growler pour 64oz.

$28.00

CREATE A COCKTAIL

House Vodka

$4.50

Titos

$6.50

Smirnoff (Flavors)

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$6.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Razz

$6.50

Beefeaters

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Tanquery

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.50

House Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Cruzan (Flavors)

$5.50

Rum Haven

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

House Bourbon

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Fireball

$4.50

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Belle Isle Moonshine (Flavors)

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Disaronno

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

To-go Cocktails

TOGO Long Island

$7.00

TOGO Bloody Mary

$7.00

TOGO Moscow Mule

$7.00

TOGO Hurricane

$7.00

TOGO Marg

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Industrial Taphouse features classic and elevated American dishes with a Southern flair. Exceptional brews, wine and signature cocktails flow from our full bar in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. We strive to use locally sourced ingredients, prepare scratch-made dishes, and provide gluten-free and vegetarian options. Family owned and operated. **Gluten-Free: May be in contact with gluten. Gluten & GF items may be cooked in the same fryer oil. ***Vegetarian: May contain eggs and/or cheese. *These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food bourne illness. Especially if you have a known medical condition.

Website

Location

10392 Leadbetter Rd., Ashland, VA 23005

Directions

Gallery
Industrial Taphouse image
Industrial Taphouse image
Industrial Taphouse image
Industrial Taphouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

JJ's Grille
orange star4.2 • 329
10298 Staples Mill Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Cities Bar & Grill - 8004 W Broad St
orange star3.5 • 3
8004 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23294
View restaurantnext
Burgerworks
orange star4.4 • 1,247
10321 W Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Capital Ale House - Innsbrook
orange star4.2 • 1,832
4024-A Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Fat Dragon
orange starNo Reviews
1200 N. Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
orange starNo Reviews
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD RICHMOND, VA 23226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashland

EAT Kitchen and Catering
orange star4.9 • 57
10400 Leadbetter Road Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston