Industry Raleigh

510 Glenwood ave suite 101

Raleigh, NC 27603

Appetizers

Wings (8)

$12.00

Smoked then flash fried and tossed in a flavor of your choice. Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Alabama White, Cajun

Wings (12)

$17.00

Smoked then flash fried and tossed in a flavor of your choice. Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Alabama White, Cajun

Boneless Wings (8)

$12.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Alabama White, Cajun

Boneless Wings (12)

$17.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Alabama White, Cajun

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Served with beer cheese

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Dill pickles tossed in seasoned flour and fried. Served with ranch.

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Pulled Pork, Beer Cheese, Sour Cream and Jalapenos

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Green Onions

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Green Onions

Tator Tots

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Tempura fried, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.

Black Bean Hummus

$7.00

Served with grilled pita wedges.

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, mayo and dill pickles.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, mayo and dill pickles.

McIndustry Burger

$14.00

2 x 6oz burgers, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

House smoked pork, coleslaw and BBQ sauce.

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

6 Cheese blend, red sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, onion, green pepper and mushrooms

Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese, onion, green pepper mushrooms and diced tomato

Buffalo Pizza

$14.00

Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, red onion and jalapenos

BBQ Pizza

$13.00

BBQ sauce base, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, pulled pork and red onion

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Basil pesto base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, mushrooms, and goat cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and garlic croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and garlic croutons

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$6.00

Exactly what it sounds like...

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bar, Games, Food

510 Glenwood ave suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27603

