American
Bars & Lounges

Industry Kitchen & Bar 14 Railroad Street

No reviews yet

14 Railroad Street

North Canaan, CT 06018

Popular Items

Industrial Chik Fil-A
Plain Jane
Giant Pretzel

Starters

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled Chicken over pesto, fresh mozzarella, fire roasted red peppers, arugula, topped with a balsamic glaze

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Beer Cheese sauce & honey mustard

Pt Judith Calamari

$13.00

Crispy calamari with fried cherry peppers & gorgonzola cheese

Beer Can Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour scream, guacamole

Philly Steak Eggrolls

$13.00

Ribeye steak with caramelized onions & peppers

Bison Meatballs

$12.00

House made jumbo meatballs, with fried poblano peppers, marinara & whipped ricotta

Spin Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Fresh artichoke, mashed garlic in a cream sauce

Maryland Crab Cake

$15.00

Panko crusted Maryland style crab cake, served over fennel slaw

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$13.00

Pan seared ahi tuna, thinly sliced over seaweed salad, scallions, with fresh jalapeños and a teriyaki glaze

Secret Sauce Calamri

$15.00

Parmesan Truffle sprouts

$11.00

6 oysters

$14.95

shrimp tempura

$10.95

teriyaki dumplings

$10.95

Soups

Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Bisque

$6.00

Tomato basil puree with roasted red peppers

Industry Chili

$7.00

House chili served with shredded cheese, sour cream and scallions

French Onion

$7.00

Caramelized onions braised in a bone marrow broth with fino sherry topped with baguette and gruyere cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiana, garlic croutons tossed in a classic creamy dressing

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onion, scallions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, in a red wine vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$12.00

Granny Smith sliced apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, goat cheese tossed in lemon vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Orange slices, candied pecans, beets, goat cheese, tossed in honey tarragon dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Shaved fennel, arugula, avocados, walnuts, beets and fried goat cheese bites in our champagne vinaigrette

Buffalo chicken salad

$16.00

Burgers

Plain Jane

$13.00

8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear

Avocado Ranch

$14.00

8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear

Farmers Burger

$15.00

8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear

Blu Cheese Burger

$14.00

8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear

Chili Crunch Burger

$13.00

8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear

Industrial Chik Fil-A

$14.00

Served on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear

Lobstah Roll

$26.00

Served on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear

Crab Cake Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Wings

7 PC Wings

$12.00

14 PC Wings

$20.00

21 PC Wings

$28.00

7 PC Boneless Wings

$12.00

14 PC Boneless Wings

$20.00

21 PC Boneless Wings

$28.00

Tacos

Carne Asado Tacos

$13.00

3 per order. Marinated carne asada, onion, cilantro lime doused with our tomatillo green sauce

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 per order. Marinated Chipotle chicken with fennel slaw in our jalapeño cream sauce

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.00

3 per order. Beer battered cod with fennel slaw, cilantro & sriracha aioli

Entrees

16oz Ribeye

$34.95

14oz New York Strip

$28.95

16oz Porter House

$38.00

BBQ Half Chicken

$22.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

Creamy Pomodoro meat sauce topped with fresh whipped herb ricotta

Rigatoni Pesto

$18.00

Creamy pesto bechamel sauce sautéed with spinach, cherry tomatoes & fresh mozzarella

Chipotle Penne

$16.00

Chipotle infused vodka sauce with fire roasted red peppers & broccoli

Five Cheese Mac

$14.00

Gobetti pasta in our industry cheese sauce topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs

Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Souther chicken & Waffle with pickles & mikes hot honey

$18.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$22.00

Mushroom risotto

$18.00

Seafood lobster

$26.95

roasted Chile chicken

$21.95

shrooms

$21.95

french dip

$21.95

florentine

$21.95

stuffed cod

$21.95

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Bourbon Batter onion Rings

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Parm & Truffle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato waffle fries

$5.00

SIDE Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

SIDE Sauteed Asparagus

$5.00

SIDE fried brussels sprouts

$5.00

Side Ceaser Salad

$5.00

SIDE Lobster Tail

$14.00

Side mac&cheese

$8.00

SIDE house salad

$5.00

Kids

Cheese pizza Flatbread

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Penne w / Marina or Butter

$8.00

Chicken nuggets & Fries

$11.00

Grilled Cheese & fries

$8.00

Desserts

cheese cake

$5.95

tiramisu

$5.95

Condiment sides

Side Blue cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Garlic aoili

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Parm cheesse

$1.00

Side of ceaser

$1.00

Side of guacomole

$3.00

Side of beer cheese

$1.00

Side honey mustard

$1.00

Side of Butter

$1.00

Side Hot sauce

$1.00

Side of Siracha

$1.00

Side Cajun aioli

$1.00

Beer

Tap #1

$8.00

Tap #2

$8.00

Tap #3

$8.00

Tap #4

$8.00

Tap #5

$8.00

Tap #6

$8.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud lite

$5.00

Coors lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Shock top

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

City Steam- Naughty nurse

$6.00

Back East- Double scoop

$7.00

Counter Weight- Work Horse

$7.00

Counter Weight-headway ipa

$7.00

Fuzzy baby duck

$7.00

Great Falls- Lazzy Hazzy

$7.00

Lawsons Sip of sunshine

$7.00

Two Roads - Blueberry lemon

$7.00

Two Roads- Roads marys baby

$7.00

Athletic brewing- run wild

$7.00

Athletic brewing- upside dawn

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Cocktail Specials

Blood Orange mule

$11.00

Cranberry orange whiskey sour

$11.00

Cherry lemonade

$11.00

Orange mango crush

$11.00

Gin pumkin smash

$11.00

Apple margarita

$11.00

while peach

$11.00

marg

$4.95

Liquor

44 Degree Huckleberry

$9.00

Abolute Vanilla

$9.00

Absolute Grapefruit

$9.00

Absolute Vodka

$9.00

Belveder

$12.00

Choppin

$11.00

Ciroc Cocunut

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Ciroc Passion

$10.00

Ciroc Pinapple

$10.00

Ciroc Pomegranate

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc summer Citrus

$10.00

Elite

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose lemon

$11.00

Grey Goose orange

$11.00

Haku vodka

$9.00

Hammer & Stickle

$9.00

Industry Vodka

$9.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli original

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Taiga Shtof

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Hibiki Harmo

$16.00

Hudson Whiskey 7 year

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$16.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Slaughter house

$11.00

SW thern

$12.00

Tullamore D.E.W

$12.00

WELL Whiskey

$10.00

Yamazaki

$22.00

Yellowstone

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$10.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee honey

$10.00

Jack Daniels Gentlemans jack

$10.00

WELL Whiskey

$7.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Lemon

$10.00

Bacardi Mango

$10.00

Captain morgan

$10.00

gosling

$10.00

Kasama

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers

$10.00

The Real Mcocoy

$10.00

WELL RUMM BACARDI

$10.00

Zacara 23

$12.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Brockman

$9.00

Citabelle

$9.00

Emperass Indigo

$9.00

well Gin

$8.00

Hepple

$9.00

Malphy Grapefruit

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

AMF

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Midori Sour

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mosco Mule

$10.00

Paper plane

$12.00

Screw Driver

$10.00

Something blue

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vodka cranberry

$10.00

Vodka Soda

$10.00

Vodka Sour

$10.00

Whiskey sour

$10.00

Old Fassion

$12.00

Apeol Spritz

$10.00

1800 Blanco

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$32.00

Casamino's Blanco

$10.00

Casamino's Reposado

$10.00

Clasa Azul blanco

$20.00

Clasa Azul Mescal

$28.00

Clasa Azul Reposado

$24.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

DonJulio Primavera

$16.00

El Mayor Anejo

$10.00

Esperanto blanco

$16.00

Espolon

$10.00

Gran Patron Platinum

$16.00

Herradura Anjeno

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Herradura silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Jose Cuervo silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Roca Patron Anejo

$11.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$11.00

Roca Patron Silver

$11.00

WELL TEQUILA el toro

$8.00

Widow Jane Oak Apple

$12.00

Templeton rye

$13.00

Knob creek rye

$10.00

Angle Envy Finished rye

$14.00

George Dickles rye

$9.00

Bullet rye

$10.00

Whistlepig year rye

$16.00

whistlepig piggy back

$10.00

Angels envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Belle Meade

$10.00

Blantons

$18.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Clyde Maze

$10.00

Daviees County

$10.00

Duke

$10.00

Elijha Craig

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

George Ramous

$12.00

High West

$11.00

Hudson Whiskey

$11.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$11.00

Jeffersons Very Small Batch

$11.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Legentds

$11.00

Litchfield Distillary

$10.00

Litchfield Distillary five year

$10.00

Litchfield Distillary Maple

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

MAkers marks Cask

$10.00

Old Elk

$11.00

Old Elk Cherry Task

$11.00

Old Scout

$11.00

Redemption

$12.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Dickles burbon

$10.00

Jim Bean Black

$10.00

Balvenie 12 year

$11.00

Chivas Regal Twelve Year

$11.00

Cuttysark

$11.00

Dewards Japenese smotth

$10.00

Dewards White Lable

$10.00

Glendalough

$11.00

Glenlivet scotch 12 year

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$11.00

Glenvin Ten Year

$10.00

Glevinfidch Twelve Year

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$24.00

Johnnie Walker High rye

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Lagavulian Eight Year

$11.00

Laphroaig Ten year

$11.00

Macalaan Eighteen Year

$28.00

Macalaan Twelve Year

$16.00

Sia

$10.00

Vlan Ten Year

$11.00

Amaro Montenegro Liqoure

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Chartreuse green liqueur

$9.00

Crem De Violette

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Italicus Liqueur

$9.00

Los Sundays coconut

$9.00

luxardo liqueur

$9.00

Midori melon

$9.00

Mozart Chocolate Coffee

$9.00

Mozart Chocolate cream

$9.00

MR.Black Coffee

$9.00

Pamplemousse rose liqueur

$9.00

Patron Citronge Liquore

$9.00

Pavan Liqueur

$9.00

Rockey botanical

$9.00

Romana Black

$9.00

Romana Samvca

$9.00

St Germain

$9.00

Triple sec

$9.00

St Remy VSOP

$10.00

skenderbeu brandy

$10.00

Hibiki

Lunch Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Bloody Marry

$8.00

Expresso Martini

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Dirty shirley

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Spiked ice coffee

$8.00

N/A Bev

Apple juice

$3.00

COFFEE

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Refill

Rootbeer

$3.00

S.Pellegrino sparkling

$8.00

Saratoga flat

$8.00

Seltzer

$3.00

seltzer with cranberry

$3.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

water

Seltzer

Ciroc- sunset citrus

$5.00

Ciroc- Watermelon Kiwi

$5.00

Dogfish Bluberry

$5.00

Dogfish-Cherrry Whiskey Sour

$5.00

High Noon - Mango

$5.00

High noon - Passionfruit

$5.00

High Noon Black cherry

$5.00

Truly fruit punch

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Twisted tea

$5.00

White Claw Razzberry

$5.00

Truly blackberry & lemon

$5.00

Truly cherry & lime

$5.00

Truly pinaple & cranberry

$5.00

Dogfish Head strawberry

$5.00

Right coast wild berry

$5.00

Wine By The Bottle

Zack Brown BOTTLE

$36.00

AVA BOTTLE

$28.00

Stone castle BOTTLE

$28.00

Josh BOTTLE

$36.00

Gugenheim Argentina BOTTLE

$42.00

Imagery BOTTLE

$46.00

Napa Cellars BOTTLE

$60.00

Born of Fire BOTTLE

$44.00

Silverado BOTTLE

$90.00

Diora BOTTLE BOTTLE

$46.00

Rabble BOTTLE

$46.00

Diora Bottle

$42.00

Eos BOTTLE

$28.00

Straight Shooter BOTTLE

$54.00

Intercept Bottle

$58.00

Camigliano Bottle

$89.00

Produttori Bottle

$95.00

Ovello BOTTLE

$135.00

Ridge Geyserville BOTTLE

$82.00

Franciscan BOTTLE

$36.00

The Finger Jack BOTTLE

$38.00

Chateau st Jean BOTTLE

$42.00

Napa Cellars BOTTLE

$44.00

Whitneys Vineyard BOTTLE

$110.00

Beringer Private Reserve BOTTLE

$74.00

Luna Nuda BOTTLE

$30.00

Centine Toscana BOTTLE

$32.00

Pouilly Fuisse BOTTLE

$72.00

Visconti Montepoluciano BOTTLE

$30.00

EOS PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$26.00

EOS SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$34.00

Wispering Angel BOTTLE

$44.00

11 Minutes BOTTLE

$46.00

Wine By The GLASS

Josh

$10.00

clos du Bois

$8.00

Diora

$10.00

Chateau st Michelle

$10.00

Luna Nuda

$10.00

Eos Sauvignon

$10.00

Whispering Angel

$14.00

Gouguenheim melbec

$10.00

Champagne

$9.00

proceco

$9.00

Hard Cider's

McKenzies's Hard Cider -Black Cherry

$6.00

McKenzies's Hard Cide - Peach Mango

$6.00

Angry orchard crisp apple

$6.00

Lunch

Turkey club

$11.00

Southwest Turkey wrap

$11.00

Fresh caprese wrap

$11.00

Industry Chik Fil A wrap

$11.00

Chipotle Chicken wrap

$11.00

Avacado Toast

$11.00

Greek Toast

$11.00

Rice Bowl

$11.00

Burrito

$11.00

Ruben

$11.00

Philly cheese steak sub

$11.00

Bison meatball sub

$11.00

Buff En Chicken

$11.00

Lobstah Grilled cheese

$20.00

Fish & Chips sandwich

$11.00

Fish & Chips

$11.00

C~B~R Flatbread

$10.00

Buff~EN~ Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Margarita Flatbread

$10.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.00

Food

Guac & Salsa with chips

$7.00

Jalapeno poppers

$6.00

Fried mozzarella sticks

$6.00

Buffalo chicken nuggets

$6.00

BBQ chicken nuggets

$6.00

Spinach Artichoke dip

$7.00

Bision meatballs sliders

$8.00

Cheeseburger sliders

$8.00

Americano tacos

$7.00

Beef Chilli nacos

$6.00

Fries

$3.00

Cheese quesadilla

$7.00

Haapy hour taps

Tap #1

$5.00

Tap #2

$5.00

Tap #3

$5.00

Tap #4

$5.00

Tap #5

$5.00

Tap #6

$5.00

Industry vodka shot

Inudstry Vodka shot

$5.00

El toro shot

El Toro shot

$5.00

Happy hour seltzers

Dogfish-Cherry Whiskey Sour

$4.00

Dogfish Head Blueberry

$4.00

Dogfish Head strawberry lemonade

$4.00

High Noon - Peach

$4.00

High Noon - Black Cherry

$4.00

High Noon - Watermelon

$4.00

Bacardi Mojito

$4.00

Truly - Wild Berry

$4.00

Truly- Fruit Punch

$4.00

White Claw - Raspberry

$4.00

Arnold Palmer- Half & Half

$4.00

Twisted Tea- Original

$4.00

Devils' backbone- smash on the beach

$4.00

Devils backbone- Vodka mule

$4.00

Devils Backbone orange smash

$4.00

Bevy-berry refresher

$4.00

Happy hour domestics

Bud light

$4.00

Shocktop

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.00

Happy Hour Rose wine

Rose Raspberry

$5.00

Rose White Peach

$5.00

Rose Watermelon

$5.00

Shirt

Industry shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy our American style cuisine in a re developed modern industrial atmosphere

Location

14 Railroad Street, North Canaan, CT 06018

Directions

