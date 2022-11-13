Industry Kitchen & Bar 14 Railroad Street
Popular Items
Starters
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
Grilled Chicken over pesto, fresh mozzarella, fire roasted red peppers, arugula, topped with a balsamic glaze
Giant Pretzel
Beer Cheese sauce & honey mustard
Pt Judith Calamari
Crispy calamari with fried cherry peppers & gorgonzola cheese
Beer Can Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour scream, guacamole
Philly Steak Eggrolls
Ribeye steak with caramelized onions & peppers
Bison Meatballs
House made jumbo meatballs, with fried poblano peppers, marinara & whipped ricotta
Spin Artichoke Dip
Fresh artichoke, mashed garlic in a cream sauce
Maryland Crab Cake
Panko crusted Maryland style crab cake, served over fennel slaw
Sesame Crusted Tuna
Pan seared ahi tuna, thinly sliced over seaweed salad, scallions, with fresh jalapeños and a teriyaki glaze
Secret Sauce Calamri
Parmesan Truffle sprouts
6 oysters
shrimp tempura
teriyaki dumplings
Soups
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiana, garlic croutons tossed in a classic creamy dressing
Chopped Salad
Cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onion, scallions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, in a red wine vinaigrette
Kale Salad
Granny Smith sliced apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, goat cheese tossed in lemon vinaigrette
Arugula Salad
Orange slices, candied pecans, beets, goat cheese, tossed in honey tarragon dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Shaved fennel, arugula, avocados, walnuts, beets and fried goat cheese bites in our champagne vinaigrette
Buffalo chicken salad
Burgers
Plain Jane
8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear
Avocado Ranch
8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear
Farmers Burger
8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear
Blu Cheese Burger
8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear
Chili Crunch Burger
8 oz ground Chuck burgers are hand pressed on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear
Industrial Chik Fil-A
Served on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear
Lobstah Roll
Served on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear
Crab Cake Burger
Impossible Burger
Wings
Tacos
Carne Asado Tacos
3 per order. Marinated carne asada, onion, cilantro lime doused with our tomatillo green sauce
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
3 per order. Marinated Chipotle chicken with fennel slaw in our jalapeño cream sauce
Baja Fish Tacos
3 per order. Beer battered cod with fennel slaw, cilantro & sriracha aioli
Entrees
16oz Ribeye
14oz New York Strip
16oz Porter House
BBQ Half Chicken
Rigatoni Bolognese
Creamy Pomodoro meat sauce topped with fresh whipped herb ricotta
Rigatoni Pesto
Creamy pesto bechamel sauce sautéed with spinach, cherry tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
Chipotle Penne
Chipotle infused vodka sauce with fire roasted red peppers & broccoli
Five Cheese Mac
Gobetti pasta in our industry cheese sauce topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs
Atlantic Salmon
Souther chicken & Waffle with pickles & mikes hot honey
Chicken Enchiladas
Mushroom risotto
Seafood lobster
roasted Chile chicken
shrooms
french dip
florentine
stuffed cod
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Condiment sides
Beer
Tap #1
Tap #2
Tap #3
Tap #4
Tap #5
Tap #6
Blue Moon
Bud lite
Coors lite
Corona
Heineken
Michelob
Peroni
Sam Adams
Shock top
Guinness
City Steam- Naughty nurse
Back East- Double scoop
Counter Weight- Work Horse
Counter Weight-headway ipa
Fuzzy baby duck
Great Falls- Lazzy Hazzy
Lawsons Sip of sunshine
Two Roads - Blueberry lemon
Two Roads- Roads marys baby
Athletic brewing- run wild
Athletic brewing- upside dawn
Heineken 0.0
Cocktail Specials
Liquor
44 Degree Huckleberry
Abolute Vanilla
Absolute Grapefruit
Absolute Vodka
Belveder
Choppin
Ciroc Cocunut
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Passion
Ciroc Pinapple
Ciroc Pomegranate
Ciroc Red Berry
Ciroc summer Citrus
Elite
Grey Goose
Grey Goose lemon
Grey Goose orange
Haku vodka
Hammer & Stickle
Industry Vodka
Kettle One
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli original
Stoli Raspberry
Titos
Taiga Shtof
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Hibiki Harmo
Hudson Whiskey 7 year
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Slaughter house
SW thern
Tullamore D.E.W
WELL Whiskey
Yamazaki
Yellowstone
Makers Mark
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jack Daniels Tennessee honey
Jack Daniels Gentlemans jack
WELL Whiskey
Bacardi
Bacardi Lemon
Bacardi Mango
Captain morgan
gosling
Kasama
Malibu
Myers
The Real Mcocoy
WELL RUMM BACARDI
Zacara 23
Beefeaters
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Brockman
Citabelle
Emperass Indigo
well Gin
Hepple
Malphy Grapefruit
Tanqueray
Hendricks
AMF
Cosmo
Gin & Tonic
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Midori Sour
Mojito
Mosco Mule
Paper plane
Screw Driver
Something blue
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka cranberry
Vodka Soda
Vodka Sour
Whiskey sour
Old Fassion
Apeol Spritz
1800 Blanco
1800 Reposado
Casa Dragones Joven
Casamino's Blanco
Casamino's Reposado
Clasa Azul blanco
Clasa Azul Mescal
Clasa Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
DonJulio Primavera
El Mayor Anejo
Esperanto blanco
Espolon
Gran Patron Platinum
Herradura Anjeno
Herradura Reposado
Herradura silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo silver
Patron Silver
Roca Patron Anejo
Roca Patron Reposado
Roca Patron Silver
WELL TEQUILA el toro
Widow Jane Oak Apple
Templeton rye
Knob creek rye
Angle Envy Finished rye
George Dickles rye
Bullet rye
Whistlepig year rye
whistlepig piggy back
Angels envy
Basil Hayden
Belle Meade
Blantons
Bulleit
Clyde Maze
Daviees County
Duke
Elijha Craig
Four Roses Small Batch
George Ramous
High West
Hudson Whiskey
Jeffersons Ocean
Jeffersons Reserve
Jeffersons Very Small Batch
Knob Creek
Legentds
Litchfield Distillary
Litchfield Distillary five year
Litchfield Distillary Maple
Makers Mark
MAkers marks Cask
Old Elk
Old Elk Cherry Task
Old Scout
Redemption
Widow Jane 10 Year
Woodford Reserve
Dickles burbon
Jim Bean Black
Balvenie 12 year
Chivas Regal Twelve Year
Cuttysark
Dewards Japenese smotth
Dewards White Lable
Glendalough
Glenlivet scotch 12 year
Glenmorangie
Glenvin Ten Year
Glevinfidch Twelve Year
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker High rye
Johnny Walker Black
Lagavulian Eight Year
Laphroaig Ten year
Macalaan Eighteen Year
Macalaan Twelve Year
Sia
Vlan Ten Year
Amaro Montenegro Liqoure
Aperol
Chartreuse green liqueur
Crem De Violette
Disaronno
Grand Marnier
Italicus Liqueur
Los Sundays coconut
luxardo liqueur
Midori melon
Mozart Chocolate Coffee
Mozart Chocolate cream
MR.Black Coffee
Pamplemousse rose liqueur
Patron Citronge Liquore
Pavan Liqueur
Rockey botanical
Romana Black
Romana Samvca
St Germain
Triple sec
St Remy VSOP
skenderbeu brandy
Hibiki
Lunch Drinks
N/A Bev
Seltzer
Ciroc- sunset citrus
Ciroc- Watermelon Kiwi
Dogfish Bluberry
Dogfish-Cherrry Whiskey Sour
High Noon - Mango
High noon - Passionfruit
High Noon Black cherry
Truly fruit punch
Truly Wild Berry
Twisted tea
White Claw Razzberry
Truly blackberry & lemon
Truly cherry & lime
Truly pinaple & cranberry
Dogfish Head strawberry
Right coast wild berry
Wine By The Bottle
Zack Brown BOTTLE
AVA BOTTLE
Stone castle BOTTLE
Josh BOTTLE
Gugenheim Argentina BOTTLE
Imagery BOTTLE
Napa Cellars BOTTLE
Born of Fire BOTTLE
Silverado BOTTLE
Diora BOTTLE BOTTLE
Rabble BOTTLE
Diora Bottle
Eos BOTTLE
Straight Shooter BOTTLE
Intercept Bottle
Camigliano Bottle
Produttori Bottle
Ovello BOTTLE
Ridge Geyserville BOTTLE
Franciscan BOTTLE
The Finger Jack BOTTLE
Chateau st Jean BOTTLE
Napa Cellars BOTTLE
Whitneys Vineyard BOTTLE
Beringer Private Reserve BOTTLE
Luna Nuda BOTTLE
Centine Toscana BOTTLE
Pouilly Fuisse BOTTLE
Visconti Montepoluciano BOTTLE
EOS PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE
EOS SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE
Wispering Angel BOTTLE
11 Minutes BOTTLE
Wine By The GLASS
Hard Cider's
Lunch
Turkey club
Southwest Turkey wrap
Fresh caprese wrap
Industry Chik Fil A wrap
Chipotle Chicken wrap
Avacado Toast
Greek Toast
Rice Bowl
Burrito
Ruben
Philly cheese steak sub
Bison meatball sub
Buff En Chicken
Lobstah Grilled cheese
Fish & Chips sandwich
Fish & Chips
C~B~R Flatbread
Buff~EN~ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Margarita Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Food
Industry vodka shot
El toro shot
Happy hour seltzers
Dogfish-Cherry Whiskey Sour
Dogfish Head Blueberry
Dogfish Head strawberry lemonade
High Noon - Peach
High Noon - Black Cherry
High Noon - Watermelon
Bacardi Mojito
Truly - Wild Berry
Truly- Fruit Punch
White Claw - Raspberry
Arnold Palmer- Half & Half
Twisted Tea- Original
Devils' backbone- smash on the beach
Devils backbone- Vodka mule
Devils Backbone orange smash
Bevy-berry refresher
Happy hour domestics
Happy Hour Rose wine
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy our American style cuisine in a re developed modern industrial atmosphere
