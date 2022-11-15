- Home
American
Bars & Lounges
Industry Public House Lawrenceville 4305 Butler St
No reviews yet
4305 Butler Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Popular Items
Starters
Burghers
Handhelds
Sustenance
Kiddies
Weekly Food Features
A la Carte
1 Chipotle / Table Top Hot Bottle
$6.00
3 Piece Bacon
$4.50
Brussels Sprouts
$4.50
Burgher Patty
$5.50
Corn Chips (Bowl)
$2.00
Flour Tortillas (3)
$2.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
$5.00
Grilled Salmon
$7.00
Grilled Steak
$7.00
Home Fries
$6.00
Large Buff Mac
$12.00
Large Mac & Cheese
$9.00
Set of Chipotle / Table Top Hot Sauce
$10.00
Side Bread
$1.00
Side Caesar Salad
$5.00
Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$4.00
Side Roasted Potatoes w/ Fresno Aoili
$3.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Side Slaw
$2.50
Small Buff Mac
$4.00
Small Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Small Side Fries
$3.00
Veg Du Jour
$4.00
Side Fruit
$3.50
Dressings/Sauces/Condiments
Balsamic
BBQ
Beer Cheese 4oz
$1.00
Bleu Cheese 4oz
$1.00
Buff Hot
Buff Mild
Caesar
Carolina Reactor
Chili Oil
Cinnamon Icing 4oz
$1.00
Creole
Disclaimer
$1.00
Extra (Balsamic 4oz)
$1.00
Extra (Beer Cheese 4oz)
$1.00
Extra (Beer Mustard 4oz)
$0.50
Extra (Cinnamon Icing 4oz)
$1.00
Extra (Gin Vin 4oz)
$1.00
Extra (Honey Mustard 4oz)
$1.00
Extra (Maple Sriracha 4oz)
$1.00
Extra (Maple Syrup 4oz)
$1.00
Garlic Aioli
Ginger Vinaigrette
Guacamole 2oz
$1.00
Guacamole 4oz
$2.00
Honey Lime Sriracha
Out of stock
Honey Mustard
Horsey
Italian Hot Parm
Mayo
Ranch 4oz
$1.00
Pumpkin Icing
$1.00
Sour Cream
Truffle Oil
$1.00
Lunch Features
Brunch Food
Employee Meals
Draft List
Apis Abstract Elephant 8.5oz
$10.00
Arsenal Fighting Elleck 10oz
$7.00
Arsenal Picket Bone Dry 10oz
$7.00
Arsenal Snowbound Cinnamon 10oz
$8.00
Bell's Double Cream Stout 16oz
$5.00
Bell's Quite Brite 16oz
$4.00
Blue Moon haze 16oz
$5.00
Brooklyn Chocolate Stout 12oz
$6.00
Coors Light 16oz
$3.00
Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus 12oz
$5.00
East End Big Hop 16oz
$4.00
Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale 16oz
$6.00
Epic Imperial Pumpkin Porter 12oz
$6.00
Fat Head's Wet Hopped Head Hunter 12oz
$5.00
Fat Heads Spooky Tooth 12oz
$5.00
Flying Fish Crisp 16oz
$4.00
Founders Breakfast Stout 12oz
$5.00
Great Divide Velvet Yeti 16oz
$5.00
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold 16oz
$3.00
Great lakes Nosferatu 16oz
$6.00
Great Lakes Tropicostal IPA 16oz
$3.00
Heavy Seas Impending Doom 12oz
$4.00
Hitchhiker Whole Punch 16oz
$6.00
Industry Copper 16oz
$4.00
Industry IPH 16oz
$4.00
Ithaca Country Pumpkin 16oz
$5.00
Kona Pipeline 16oz
$5.00
Long Trail Harvest 16oz
$5.00
New Belgium Hop Raider 16oz
$6.00
North Country Field Notes Festbier 16oz
$5.00
Oskar Blues Death By Coconut 16oz
$5.00
Rusty Rail Señorita 16oz
$6.00
Rusty Rail Waffle Sauce 16oz
$6.00
Smuttynose Pumpkin 16oz
$4.00
Stone Delicious IPA 16oz
$5.00
Sweetwater Mosaic 16oz
$5.00
Thirsty Dog 12 Dogs of Christmas 12oz
$5.00
Troegs Master of Pumpkins 16oz
$5.00
Urban Artifact Mangos & Cream 12oz
$5.00
Yuengling Lager 16oz
$2.50