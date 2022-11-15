Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Industry Public House Lawrenceville 4305 Butler St

review star

No reviews yet

4305 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Popular Items

Wings
Assembly Line Mac & Cheese
Arsenal Chicken Salad

Starters

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Built to Order Nachos

$14.00

Catalyst Chili

$5.00+

Chips & Guac

$7.00

Filament Fries

$7.00

Flat Bread

$10.00

Industrial Size Soft Pretzel

$16.00

Pig Iron

$9.00

Popped Corn

$5.00

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Teamster Mozzarella Cogs

$12.00

Wings

$9.00+

Burghers

Blast Pig Burgher

$17.00

Entry Level Burgher

$12.00

Farmed Out Burgher

$17.00

Management Burgher

$16.00

Vegan Burgher

$18.00

Worker Burgher

$15.00

Pot Roast Sliders

$10.00

Bison Burgher

$18.00

Handhelds

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Smoke Stack

$17.00

Reuben & Co

$16.00

Industrial Hot Chicken

$16.00

Melville

$17.00

Hot Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sweet Potato Tacos

$14.00

Greens

Arsenal Chicken Salad

$16.00

Company Salad

$13.00

President Salad

$16.00

Sustenance

Assembly Line Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Fish 'n' Chips

$16.00

Industry Pot Roast

$19.00

Steam Engine Pierogies

$15.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$15.00

Kiddies

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled PB&J

$6.00

Kid's Flatbread

$6.00

Kid's Sliders

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Weekly Food Features

Ghost Pepper Fries

$10.00

Shroomed Flatbread 2.0

$10.00

A la Carte

1 Chipotle / Table Top Hot Bottle

$6.00

3 Piece Bacon

$4.50

Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

Burgher Patty

$5.50

Corn Chips (Bowl)

$2.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Grilled Steak

$7.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Large Buff Mac

$12.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Set of Chipotle / Table Top Hot Sauce

$10.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Side Roasted Potatoes w/ Fresno Aoili

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Slaw

$2.50

Small Buff Mac

$4.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Small Side Fries

$3.00

Veg Du Jour

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Industry Bread Pudding

$9.00

Dressings/Sauces/Condiments

Balsamic

BBQ

Beer Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Bleu Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Buff Hot

Buff Mild

Caesar

Carolina Reactor

Chili Oil

Cinnamon Icing 4oz

$1.00

Creole

Disclaimer

$1.00

Extra (Balsamic 4oz)

$1.00

Extra (Beer Cheese 4oz)

$1.00

Extra (Beer Mustard 4oz)

$0.50

Extra (Cinnamon Icing 4oz)

$1.00

Extra (Gin Vin 4oz)

$1.00

Extra (Honey Mustard 4oz)

$1.00

Extra (Maple Sriracha 4oz)

$1.00

Extra (Maple Syrup 4oz)

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

Ginger Vinaigrette

Guacamole 2oz

$1.00

Guacamole 4oz

$2.00

Honey Lime Sriracha

Out of stock

Honey Mustard

Horsey

Italian Hot Parm

Mayo

Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Pumpkin Icing

$1.00

Sour Cream

Truffle Oil

$1.00

Lunch Features

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Factory Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Brunch Food

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Common Morning Meal

$13.00

Liberty Tubes

$15.00

Rolled Fritatta

$15.00

Salmon Toast

$17.00

Steel Girder

$15.00

Side of Waffles

$5.00

Employee Meals

BOH Employee Meal

$10.00

Draft List

Apis Abstract Elephant 8.5oz

$10.00

Arsenal Fighting Elleck 10oz

$7.00

Arsenal Picket Bone Dry 10oz

$7.00

Arsenal Snowbound Cinnamon 10oz

$8.00

Bell's Double Cream Stout 16oz

$5.00

Bell's Quite Brite 16oz

$4.00

Blue Moon haze 16oz

$5.00

Brooklyn Chocolate Stout 12oz

$6.00

Coors Light 16oz

$3.00

Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus 12oz

$5.00

East End Big Hop 16oz

$4.00

Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale 16oz

$6.00

Epic Imperial Pumpkin Porter 12oz

$6.00

Fat Head's Wet Hopped Head Hunter 12oz

$5.00

Fat Heads Spooky Tooth 12oz

$5.00

Flying Fish Crisp 16oz

$4.00

Founders Breakfast Stout 12oz

$5.00

Great Divide Velvet Yeti 16oz

$5.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold 16oz

$3.00

Great lakes Nosferatu 16oz

$6.00

Great Lakes Tropicostal IPA 16oz

$3.00

Heavy Seas Impending Doom 12oz

$4.00

Hitchhiker Whole Punch 16oz

$6.00

Industry Copper 16oz

$4.00

Industry IPH 16oz

$4.00

Ithaca Country Pumpkin 16oz

$5.00

Kona Pipeline 16oz

$5.00

Long Trail Harvest 16oz

$5.00

New Belgium Hop Raider 16oz

$6.00

North Country Field Notes Festbier 16oz

$5.00

Oskar Blues Death By Coconut 16oz

$5.00

Rusty Rail Señorita 16oz

$6.00

Rusty Rail Waffle Sauce 16oz

$6.00

Smuttynose Pumpkin 16oz

$4.00

Stone Delicious IPA 16oz

$5.00

Sweetwater Mosaic 16oz

$5.00

Thirsty Dog 12 Dogs of Christmas 12oz

$5.00

Troegs Master of Pumpkins 16oz

$5.00

Urban Artifact Mangos & Cream 12oz

$5.00

Yuengling Lager 16oz

$2.50

Caps & Tabs

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

IC Light 12oz Can

$4.50

Iron City 16oz

$4.50

Michelob Ultra