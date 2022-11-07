Main picView gallery

Industry Squares & Bread Co.

Campus Drive

Edison, NJ 08837

Order Again

Popular Items

House Salad
Cobby
Roast Beef & Cheddar

Breakfast

Jersey Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Any Combination of Egg, Meat and Cheese

Crispy Potatoes

$2.95

Butter Roll

$3.00

Side bacon

$5.00

Side Homemade Sausage patty

$5.00

Apps

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.00

Crispy Potatoes

$3.50

Garlic Knots (3)

$3.00

Comes with Marinara

Side Marinara

$0.75

Stadium Fries

$2.95

16 oz Soup of the Day

$5.00

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.95

Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara, Grated Parm cheese

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.95

Sliced Homemade Meatballs (beef&pork), Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Grated Parm

Drunken Piggy

$10.95

Chopped Italian Sauage, Grilled Long Hots, Peppadew, Vodka Sauce, Crispy Potatoes, Provolone

Philly Fanatic

$10.95

Chopped cheesesteak, Carmalized Onions, Sauteed mushrooms, Mornay sauce, Provolone

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Chopped Dark Meat Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Mornay Sauce, Peppadew Peppers, Sharp Cheddar

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled American cheese on our homemade country bread

BLT

$7.50

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Cabbage, Radish, Shallot Vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$9.95

Lacitano Kale, Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Cobby

$9.95

Romaine, scallion, Grana Padano, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, croutons, green goddess

Fruit and Nut

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Peaches, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Lemon Oil Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Shaved Celery, Shaved Carrots, Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Dressing

Beet Sunshine

$9.95

Roasted beets, arugula, feta pistachios, blood orange segments, lemon vinaigrette

Caprese

$9.95

8oz Honey crisp tuna & apple salad

$6.95Out of stock

8oz Homemade Macaroni Salad

$4.95

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Grated Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Romaine

Tuna and Apple Wrap

$10.50Out of stock

Tuna and Herb Salad, Honey crisp Apples, Lemon Vinaigrette, Romaine

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Shaved Celery, Shaved Carrots, Romaine

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$8.95

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar

Sloppy Joe

$8.95

Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing

Godfather

$8.95

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, prosciutto, olive oil, shallot vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Panini

Bistro Turkey

$10.50Out of stock

On House Made Focaccia, Turkey, Honey Crisp Apples, Brie, Honey Mustard

Jambon Royale

$10.50Out of stock

On House Made Focaccia, Ham, Honey Mustard, Pickles, Swiss

Luigi

$10.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato jam, pistachio pesto aioli

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$10.50

House-made roast beef, sharp cheddar, pickled onions, arugula, horseradish dressing.

Mortadella Buratta

$10.50Out of stock

Rolls

Sausage and Peppers Roll

$7.50

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with side of Marinara

Chicken Roll

$7.50

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce. Comes with side of Marinara

Pepperoni & Sausage Roll

$6.95

Pepperoni, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with side of Marinara

Cheese Calzone

$7.50

Spinach roll

$7.50Out of stock

Sauteed spinach, garlic, mozzarella cheese

Broccoli Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Sauteed broccoli, garlic & mozzarella cheese.

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.90

Grandma slice

$4.10

Thin Crust Square, Mozzarella, Marinara, Pecorino, Pesto and Oregano

Drunken Brooklyn Square slice

$4.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni Cups and Hot Honey

Buffalo Chicken Grandma slice

$4.10

Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella and Ranch

CBR Chicken bacon ranch slice

$4.10

Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella and Ranch

Chicken Bruschetta slice

$4.10

Breaded Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce

Chicken Parm Grandma

$4.10

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Sauce and Basil

Grandpa slice

$4.10

Grandma Style With Sausage and Spinach

Lucus Grandma slice

$4.10

Homemade Meatballs, Long Hots, Ricotta, Pecorino and Pesto

Margherita Grandma slice

$4.10

Peppa pig Slice

$4.10

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Peppadew Peppers

Melanzane Grandma slice

$4.10

Breaded Eggplant, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce and Pecorino

Palermo Grandma slice

$4.10

Sweet Onion Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino and Oregano

Pepperoni

$4.10

Sausage

$4.10

Tartufo Grandma slice

$4.10

Mozzarella, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms and Truffle Oil

Veggie Grandma slice

$4.10

Spinach, Broccoli, Tomatoes and Onions

Sicilian

$4.10

Pies

Classic cheese round

$14.99

BYO Pizza

$14.99

Bianco Grandma PIE

$19.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino

Drunken Brooklyn Square pie

Drunken Brooklyn Square pie

$29.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Hot Honey

Grandma pie

$19.95

Thin Crust, Mozzarella, Sauce, Pecorino, Pesto Oregano

Buffalo Chicken Grandma PIE

$23.95

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch and Mozzarella Cheese

CBR Chicken bacon ranch pie

$23.95

Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Ranch

Chick Parm Grandma pie

$25.95

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Sauce, Basil, Pecorino

Grandpa pie

$25.95

Grandma with Sausage and Spinach

Lucas Grandma pie

$27.00

Homemade Meatballs, Long Hots, Ricotta, Pecorino and Pesto

Margherita Grandma pie

$20.95

Melanzane Grandma pie

$25.95

Breaded Eggplant, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Sauce, Pecorino

Palermo pie

$23.95

Sweet Onion Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Oregano

Sicilian pie

$17.99

Peppa Grandma pie

$27.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon marmalade, & peppadew peppers

Tartufo Grandma Pizza pie

$25.95

Roasted Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Fontina, Truffle Oil

Veggie Grandma pie

$23.95

Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes

Chicken Bruschetta

$23.95

Beverages

Bottle Beverages

$2.95

Pellegrino

$3.00

Juice lg

$3.00

2 Liter Soda

$4.25

ROCKSTAR

$3.00

Boylens Soda

$3.00

Bakery

Homemade Baguettes

Homemade Baguettes

$4.00
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Chocolate Chip cookies sprinkled with sea salt

Homemade Brownies

Homemade Brownies

$3.50
Homemade Blueberry Muffins

Homemade Blueberry Muffins

$2.80

Homemade Corn Muffins

$2.80Out of stock

Brioche Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan Morning Bun

$3.00

Cinnamon & sugar roll with pecans

Homemade hard roll

$2.50Out of stock

Country Sourdough Loaf

$6.00

Nutella Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Cinnamon Braid

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Campus Drive, Edison, NJ 08837

