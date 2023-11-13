- Home
- /
- Indianapolis
- /
- Indy's Historic Steer-In Restaurant - 5130 E 10th St
Indy's Historic Steer-In Restaurant 5130 E 10th St
No reviews yet
5130 E 10th St
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
- Bacon & Cheese Loaded Tots$10.00
A pile of tots smothered with mozzarella, cheddar and asiago cheese. Covered with real bacon pieces and chives
- Ultimate Nachos$8.00
Tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, diced onions, jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
- Quesadilla$9.00
A grilled flour tortilla filled with a mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced onion and pepper mix, served with sour cream, salsa or verde sauce
- Meatball Trio Plate$11.00
Want to try our triple D specialty meatballs in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella and asiago cheese blend. Served with garlic bread.
- Basket Onion Rings$7.50
- Breaded Mushrooms$10.00
Hand breaded fresh mushrooms, deep fried, served with ranch dressing
- Chicken Livers$10.00
Fresh livers hand breaded in our own blend, fried to a golden brown
- Boneless Wings$10.99+
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Soup & Salad
- Chili$5.00+
- Chef Salad$14.00
Crisp greens topped with shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, red onions, boiled egg, ham, turkey, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
- Steer In Salad$9.00
Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons
- Garden Chicken Salad$12.00
Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or hand breaded chicken.
- French Onion$6.00
Sauteed onions with a savory broth and garlic croutons covered with melted provolone cheese
- Soup of the Day$5.00+
- Taco Salad$11.00
Crisp greens topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions served with sour cream, salsa on our own ranchero sauce served in a crisp flour tortilla bowl
Sides
- Baked Potato, after 4 pm$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy$3.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
with our homemade cheese sauce
- Cole Slaw$3.00
"Steer Ins" original recipe since 1964
- Onion Rings$4.00
- Cottage Cheese$3.00
- Apple Sauce$3.00
- Side Salad$5.00
Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons
- To Go Cole Slaw$5.00+
- Tots$3.00
- Green Bean$3.00
- Corn$3.00
- Steamed Medley$3.00
- Side Beef & Noodles$8.99
Steaks
Pasta
- Lasagna$15.00
A family recipe made fresh in our kitchen with layers of meat, cheese and marinara sauce
- Spaghetti With Red Sauce$13.00+
Spaghetti with meatballs and our house made marinara, a slightly sweet blend of tomatoes, basil, oregano, garlic and olive oil. The meatball is a blend of ground beef, pork and veal.
- Chili Spaghetti$11.00
Spaghetti smothered in our mildly spiced chili, loaded in meat and beans. Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese $.99 Add Chopped Onions $.99
Chicken
- Chicken Livers$14.00
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown
- Half Fried Chicken$15.00
Half chicken, (Breast,Wing,Thigh, and Leg)hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with 2 Sides and a Dinner Roll
- 2 PC Dark Meat Fried Chicken$11.00
Two piece dark fried chicken ( thigh & leg) Fried Golden Brown And Served With 2 Sides and a Dinner Roll
- 2 PC White Fried Chicken$11.00
Two piece white fried chicken. ( Breast & Wing) Fried Golden Brown And Served with 2 Sides And a Dinner Roll
- Grilled Chicken$13.00
One 6oz chicken breast, grilled to perfection
Signature Burgers
- Western Burger$12.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickle slices and fried shoe string onions
- Twin Steer$10.00
Our signature sandwich! Two ground beef patties with cheese on a double decker bun with our famous steer in sauce, shredded lettuce and pickle
- Patty Melt$11.00
Grilled onions and natural Swiss cheese served on toast marble rye
- Frisco Burger$11.00
American & Natural Swiss cheese, our own thousand island dressing on toasted sour dough
- Sunrise Burger$12.00
Covered with on egg, any style, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion and pickle slices on Texas toast