Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indy's Sandwich 744 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

744 Main Street

South Portland, ME 04106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#6 Little Red Riding Hood
French Fries
#10 The Lion and the Mouse

Signature Sandwiches

#1 Jack and the Beanstalk

#1 Jack and the Beanstalk

$10.50

Cauliflower, house-made relish, mozzarella, fig jam, pressed in ciabatta bread (Vegetarian)

#2 Thumbelina

#2 Thumbelina

$11.50

Crispy eggplant, avocado, tomato, feta cheese, hummus, olive spread, on multigrain bread (Vegetarian) (Cannot be gluten-free)

#3 Three Little Pigs

#3 Three Little Pigs

$11.95

Bacon, ham, Vietnamese sausage, cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, pressed in ciabatta bread

#4 Peter Rabbit

#4 Peter Rabbit

$11.50

Bacon, mushroom, spinach, red onion, goat cheese, provolone cheese, olive spread, pressed in rustic bread

#5 The Ant and the Grasshopper

#5 The Ant and the Grasshopper

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto, goat cheese, raisin, balsamic glaze, on multigrain bread

#6 Little Red Riding Hood

#6 Little Red Riding Hood

$11.25

Bacon, turkey, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, spicy mayo, on multigrain bread

#7 Henny Penny

#7 Henny Penny

$14.25

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, teriyaki mayo, on a burger bun (cannot be gluten-free)

#8 Tam and Cam

#8 Tam and Cam

$12.25

Pressed Bahn mi, ham, Vietnamese sausage, pickled daikon and carrot, jalapeno, cilantro, mayo, pate, in ciabatta bread

#10 The Lion and the Mouse

#10 The Lion and the Mouse

$12.50

Cubano style, pulled pork, ham, dijon mustard, mayo, pickle, pressed in ciabatta bread

#11 Mother Goose

#11 Mother Goose

$11.25

Turkey, provolone cheese, pesto, arugula, tomato, balsamic glaze, on rustic bread

#12 My Father's Dragon

$12.50

Prosciutto, ham, brie, pate, fig spread, on ciabatta bread

#13 The Goose and the Golden Egg

#13 The Goose and the Golden Egg

$13.50

Two eggs, hamburger, bacon, American cheese, on a deluxe bun

Daily Special: Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Special Sandwich : Turkey Stuffing Sandwich

Special Sandwich : Turkey Stuffing Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Two eggs, American cheese, on a deluxe bun

XL

$9.75

Bacon, sausage, ham, two eggs, American cheese, on a deluxe bun

Spam

$8.00

Two eggs, spicy mayo, on a deluxe bun

Spinach & Feta

Spinach & Feta

$8.25

Two eggs, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, tomato, on a deluxe bun

Kai Kata

Kai Kata

$10.00

Two eggs, Chinese sausage, Vietnamese sausage, ground pork, cilantro, on a deluxe bun

#13 The Goose and the Golden Egg

#13 The Goose and the Golden Egg

$13.50

Two eggs, hamburger, bacon, American cheese, on a deluxe bun

The Basics

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Provolone cheese, tomato, and lettuce

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on grilled white bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American, provolone, and cheddar cheese, pressed in white bread

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.50

pressed in white bread

Nutella Peanut Butter & Banana

$6.50

pressed in white bread

Curry & Rice

Curry - Fried Chicken

Curry - Fried Chicken

$13.00

Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish

Curry - Burger Steak

Curry - Burger Steak

$13.00

Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish

Curry - Eggplant

Curry - Eggplant

$12.00

Japanese curry, beef broth, and carrot, topped with cheese, pickled radish

Small Bites / Soup & Salad

Pork Wonton Soup

$6.50

Lettuce, garlic oil, scallion

Indy's House Salad

Indy's House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cranberries, walnut, coconut flake, crispy shallot, house dressing

Caesar salad

$7.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Chicken Wings

$6.00

Chicken Tender

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

With truffle salt

Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Drinks

Nitro Cold Brew Thai Tea

$4.75

Nitro Cold Brew Thai Coffee

$4.75

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle Drinks

Black Stag - Espresso w/ Cream

$3.47

(8 oz)

Black Stag Iced Latte

$3.47

(8 oz)

Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha

$3.47

(9.5 oz)

Gatorade

$2.78

(20 oz)

Horizon Organic Milk - Whole milk

$2.78

(8 oz)

Jarritos Soda

$2.78

(12.5 oz)

Poland Spring Water

$1.85

(16.9 oz)

Organic Kombucha - Red Raspberry

$3.70

(12 oz)

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.78

Simply Orange Juice - Pulp Free

$3.24

Pulp Free (Not From Concentrate) (11.5 oz)

Spindrift

$2.78

(12 oz)

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.78

(16.9 oz)

Red Bull

$3.50

(8.4 oz)

Apple Juice

$2.78

Izze

$2.78

Croissant

Plain Crosissant

Plain Crosissant

$2.19

Pistachio Croissant

$3.19Out of stock

Other

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.99

Curry Puff

$3.00

Truffle Brownie Bar

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Banana Cake

Chocolate Banana Cake

$2.99Out of stock
Lobster Tail Puff

Lobster Tail Puff

$3.59Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.29Out of stock

Ricotta & Orange Puff

$3.29Out of stock

Berry Tart

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Butter Crostini

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Potato Chips

Deep River - Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.79

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips (2 oz)

Deep River - Mesquite BBQ

$2.79

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips (2 oz)

Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle

$2.79

Deep River Sea Salt

$2.79

Nuts

$2.25

Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

$2.00

Harvest Snaps

$1.75

Bars

88 Acres - Banana Bread

$2.39

Banana Bread, pumpkin seed, protein bar. (nut-free, vegan, gluten-free)

88 Acres - Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.39

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, seed, oat bar. (nut-free, vegan, gluten-free)

88 Acres - Cinnamon Maple

$2.39Out of stock

Cinnamon Maple, seed, oat bar. (nut-free, vegan, gluten-free)

RipVan Caramel Wafels

$2.50

Chocolate

Moo Chocolate - Honey Caramel

$1.29

Milk Chocolate with Honey Caramel. (0.7 oz)

Moo Chocolate - Almonds

$1.29Out of stock

Dark Chocolate with roasted almonds and sea salt (0.7 oz)

Moo Chocolate - Natural Graham Cracker

$1.29Out of stock

Organic Milk Chocolate with rice crisps. (0.7 oz)

Moo Chocolate - Pretzel

$1.29Out of stock

Dark Chocolate with caramelized salty pretzel. (0.7 oz)

Moo Chocolate - Peanut Butter

$1.29Out of stock

Organic Milk Chocolate with peanut butter. (0.7 oz)

Moo - Solid Milk

$1.29

Choc Covered Almond

$2.25

Cans & Jars

Divina - Fig Spread

$7.00

Crafted with Aegean Figs (9 oz)

Divina - Kalamata Olive Spread

$8.00

Organic Kalamata Olives (8.5 oz)

Chili Oil w/ Crispy Garlic

$8.00

Seasoned oil with red pepper and garlic (3.88 oz)

Cafe Du Monde Coffee

$8.00

Coffee and Chicory Blend (15 oz)

White T-Shirt

White - Small

$15.00

White - Medium

$15.00

White - Large

$15.00

White - X-Large

$15.00Out of stock

Red T-Shirt

Red - Small

$15.00

Red - Medium

$15.00

Red - Large

$15.00

Red - X-Large

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick breakfast/lunch sandwiches with local beer and wine.

Location

744 Main Street, South Portland, ME 04106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Fin Poké South Portland
orange starNo Reviews
29 Western Ave South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Amato's - St. John Street
orange star3.4 • 69
364 Maine Mall Road South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - South Portland
orange starNo Reviews
209A Western Avenue South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Nonesuch River Brewing
orange star4.4 • 363
201 Gorham Rd Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Amato's - South Portland
orange star3.4 • 69
1108 Broadway South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Boba - Maine Mall
orange starNo Reviews
364 Maine Mall Rd South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Portland

Judy Gibson
orange star5.0 • 299
171 Ocean St South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Portland
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston