Indy's Sandwich 744 Main Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Quick breakfast/lunch sandwiches with local beer and wine.
Location
744 Main Street, South Portland, ME 04106
