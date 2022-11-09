Main picView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey 8825 Tallon Ln NE

923 Reviews

$$

8825 Tallon Ln NE

Lacey, WA 98506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza
12" Pizza
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$14.99

Gourmet Bread

$11.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Brick Fired Nachos

$11.49

Artisan Flatbread

$13.99

Brick Fired Shrimp

$15.99

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Hog Wings

$14.99

House Bread

$9.99

Quesadilla

$13.99

Meatball Platter

$14.49

Salads

Classic Salad

$6.49

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Chef Salad

$10.99

Chicken Cashew Salad

$10.99

Caribbean Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Italian Salad

$10.99

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Tuscany Salad

$12.99

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Pizza

Individual Pizza

12" Pizza

16" Pizza

Calzone

Classic Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni Classic Calzone

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$14.99

Vegetarian Calzone

$14.99

BYO Calzone

$11.99

Sandwiches

Italian Grinder Sandwich

$13.99

Club Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Smokey Sandwich

$13.99

Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.49

Mac & Cheese Pasta

$14.99

Lasagna

$15.49

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$14.49

Kids

Riley's Pizza

$6.99

Sophie's Pasta

$7.49

Bradden's Strips

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Sides

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Flatbread

$3.99

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Infernos Brick Oven Pizza our mission is to create pizza that compares to no other and provide an excellent, fun-filled experience for our valued guests. We start with making all of our food from scratch and only using the finest ingredients to create our delicious pizza. We hire, train, and develop the best staff that is amicable and to provide you with the best experience possible. We also make sure that our restaurant is clean and inviting for a fun environment for both employees and customers. We also have many daily specials including: kids eat free, military day, family day, going green, date night, and parent’s day off. Our extensive menu offers delicious appetizers, gourmet pizzas, and some Italian favorites. At Infernos Brick Oven Pizza, we are more than just Pizza, we are a full flavor brick fired gourmet restaurant. From our family to yours, please enjoy!

Location

8825 Tallon Ln NE, Lacey, WA 98506

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Meconi's Subs - Hawks Prairie
orange star4.6 • 2,089
2527 Marvin Rd NE Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
The Port Taco Truck and Cantina - 2521 Marvin Rd. NE
orange starNo Reviews
2521 Marvin Rd. NE Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
Meconi's Subs - Lacey
orange star4.7 • 3,562
5221 Lacey Blvd SE Lacey, WA 98503
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Dupont
orange star4.2 • 2,248
1590 Wilmington Drive Dupont, WA 98327
View restaurantnext
McNamara's Pub & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Wilmington Drive DuPont, WA 98327
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Lacey
orange starNo Reviews
4870 Yelm Highway SE Lacey, WA 98503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lacey

Fish Tale Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 2,301
515 Jefferson St SE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Lacey
orange star4.7 • 2,212
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
Meconi's Subs - Hawks Prairie
orange star4.6 • 2,089
2527 Marvin Rd NE Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000913 - Lacey Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 1,069
1350 Marving Rd NE Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater
orange star4.1 • 633
5150 Capitol Blvd SE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurantnext
MiSo - Hawks Prairie
orange star4.7 • 570
2539 Marvin Rd NE, Suite A Lacey, WA 98516
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lacey
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston