Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey 8825 Tallon Ln NE

Restaurant info

At Infernos Brick Oven Pizza our mission is to create pizza that compares to no other and provide an excellent, fun-filled experience for our valued guests. We start with making all of our food from scratch and only using the finest ingredients to create our delicious pizza. We hire, train, and develop the best staff that is amicable and to provide you with the best experience possible. We also make sure that our restaurant is clean and inviting for a fun environment for both employees and customers. We also have many daily specials including: kids eat free, military day, family day, going green, date night, and parent’s day off. Our extensive menu offers delicious appetizers, gourmet pizzas, and some Italian favorites. At Infernos Brick Oven Pizza, we are more than just Pizza, we are a full flavor brick fired gourmet restaurant. From our family to yours, please enjoy!