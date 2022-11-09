Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza

1,175 Reviews

$$

111 Tumwater Blvd SE

Tumwater, WA 98501

16" Pizza
12" Pizza
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

House Bread

$9.99

Gourmet Bread

$9.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Hog Wings

$14.99

Artisan Flatbread

$13.99

Quesadilla

$13.99

Brick Fired Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Brick Fired Shrimp

$15.99

Artichoke Dip

$15.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Meatball Platter

$14.49

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Classic Salad

$6.49

Italian Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Chicken Cashew Salad

$10.99

Caribbean

$10.99

Pizza

Individual Pizza

12" Pizza

16" Pizza

Calzone

Classic Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni Classic Calzone

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$14.99

Vegetarian Calzone

$14.99

BYO Calzone

$11.99

Sandwiches

Italian Grinder Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Smokey Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.49

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$14.49

Lasagna

$15.49

Mac & Cheese Pasta

$14.99

Kids

Riley's Pizza

$6.99

Sophie's Pasta

$7.49

Bradden's Strips

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Dessert

Cookie

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.99

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.49

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Side Flatbread

$3.99

Side Ruffles

$1.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Shirts

Men's S-L

$20.00

Men's XL-2XL

$25.00

Women's

$25.00

Lunch Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$13.49

Under 12 Buffet

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Infernos Brick Oven Pizza! We're more than just pizza, we're a full flavor brick fired gourmet restaurant featuring Italian classics and family recipes.

Location

111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater, WA 98501

Directions

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater image

