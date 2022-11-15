Restaurant header imageView gallery

Infinity Pizza LLC

review star

No reviews yet

2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D,

Clearwater, FL 33759

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Captain America
Garlic Knots

Pizza

Build Your Own

$14.00+

Build your own pizza w/ toppings of your choice.

Clark Kent

$14.00+

A classic cheese pizza.

Captain America

$16.00+

Pepperoni pizza with both classic and cupping pepperoni.

Peter Porker

$19.00+

Meat lovers w/ classic pepperoni, ham, sausage, and bacon.

Groot

$18.00+

Veggie pizza w/ green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes.

Sorcerer Supreme

$21.00+

Supreme pizza w/ green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, sausage and pepperonis.

Moon Knight

$15.00+

White pizza w/ a garlic parm infused oil base topped with light mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan.

Kingpin

$17.00+

Thin stretched crust. Garlic parm infused oil base, topped w/ light shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, finished w/ a balsamic glaze.

Rolled and Folded

Stromboli

$10.00

Pizza dough rolled with mozzarella, parmesan, and your choice of fillings. Brushed with garlic parmesan infused oil and served w/ side of house made marinara.

Calzone

$11.00

Pizza dough folded with creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and your choice of fillings. Brushed with garlic parmesan infused oil and served w/ side of house made marinara.

Previews

Garlic Knots

$5.00

6 fresh garlic knots served w/ house made marinara.

Loaded Garlic Knots

$8.00

8 of our fresh made garlic knots topped w/ pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, w/ your choice of toppings.

Bruschetta

$13.00

House made bruschetta on top of fresh baked garlic crostinis served w/ a ball of burrata cheese and finished w/ an olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Fresh halved jalapenos filled with seasoned cream cheese and topped with crumbled bacon.

Baked 3 Cheese Marinara

$10.00

Parmesan, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta baked in our house made marinara sauce and served with garlic crostinis.

Salads

House Garden

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, and black olives.

Italian Chopped

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, black olives, roasted red peppers, pepperocinis, fresh mozzarella, hard salami, and a sprinkle of parm.

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and black olives.

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.00

Traditional NY style cheesecake.

Strawberry Compote Cheesecake

$6.00

NY style cheesecake topped w/ a house made strawberry compote.

Gooey Funfetti Butter Cake

$4.00

Ice Cream Cups

$2.00+

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.50

Garlic Oil

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

Soda and N/A Bevs

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

12OZ can

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

12OZ can

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Untitled Arts CBD Water

$6.00

AguaBucha

$5.00

Barqs Rootbeer

$2.00

Apple Juice Carton

$1.50

Boylans Root Beer

$2.75

Boylans Cream Soda

$2.75

Coke 2L

$4.50

Diet 2L

$4.50

Sprite 2L

$4.50

Draft Beer

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Southern Lights Marzen

$6.00

Hourglass Nom Nom Tripple Berry Cobbler

$7.00

Sun King Pachanga

$6.00

Sun Creek Strawberry Blonde

$6.00

Gulfport Hippie Oasis

$6.00

Package Beer

21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon

$6.00

3 Daughters Beach Blonde Ale

$6.00

16OZ can

3 Daughters Rasp Lemonade Cider

$6.00

7venth Sun Headbanger IPA

$6.00

16OZ Can

7venth Sun Mangrove DIPA

$8.00

Abita Purple Haze

$5.00

12OZ Can

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Anderson Bourbon Barrel Stout

$7.00

Angy Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

Bells Oberon Wheat Ale

$6.00

16OZ can

B Nektar New Wave

$7.00

Blakes Passion Seeker Cider

$6.00

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

CCB Jai Alai

$6.00

12OZ can

Collective Arts Blueberry Crumble Pastry Sour

$9.00

Coors Light

$4.00

16OZ Aluminum Bottle

Corona

$6.00

16OZ can

Dissent BEER!

$6.00

Dissent IPA

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Escape Other West Coast

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

19.2OZ can

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Green Bench Bench Life

$6.00

12OZ can

Guinness

$6.00

16OZ Can

Gulfport Martian Mallow

$8.00

Gulfport Weird Science

$6.00

Infinite Into The Dark Roast

$6.00

Infinite Pilsner

$6.00

King State Green Dart Pilsner

$6.00

16OZ can

Mich Ultra Btl

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

12OZ bottle

Miller Lite

$4.00

16OZ Aluminum Bottle

Untitled Art N/A IPA

$6.00

NBB Fat Tire

$6.00

12OZ can

Ology Flawed Ideation Hazy IPA

$6.00

Ology Strawberry Lemonade Slush

$8.00

Omme Gang Three Philosophers Belgian Quad

$8.00

Persimmon Hollow Beach Hippie IPA

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

16OZ can

PBR Coffee

$5.00

12OZ can

Prison Pals La Colorada

$6.00

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$4.00

Shock Top

$5.00

16OZ can

Stella

$6.00

TBBC Hop Silo 19

$6.00

TBBC Imperial Gourds Gone Wild

$8.00

TBBC Reef Donkey

$6.00

Voodoo Brewing Lacto-Kooler

$9.00

Wicked Weed Watermelon Dragonfruit

$7.00

Woven Water Influx

$6.00

Wolffer Dry Rose Cider

$7.00

Yuengling

$4.00

16OZ Can

Wine/Seltzer

Fireball Shooters

$3.00

Dos Equis Ranch Water

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Surge

$6.00

Cutwater Lime

$6.00

12OZ can

Cutwater Grapefruit

$6.00

Crooked Palm Cranberrry

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Yuki Nigori Peach Sake

$12.00

Untitled Arts Dry Gin Cocktail

$6.00

Coastal Merlot Split

$7.00

Crane Lake Cab Split

$7.00

Crane Lake Moscato Split

$7.00

Crane Lake Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Crane Lake Chardonnay Split

$7.00

Chenet Champ Split

$7.00

Angeline Calif Cab

$8.00+

Carletto Pinot Grigio 750ml

$8.00+

Castle Rock Chard 750ml

$7.00+

Cono Sur Pinot Noir 750ml

$8.00+

Cristalino Brut 750ml

$22.00

Freakshow Cab 750ml

$12.00+

J Lohr Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Biagio Chianti

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Infinity Pizza is a super-hero themed pizza arcade located in beautiful Safety Harbor.

Location

2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D,, Clearwater, FL 33759

Directions

