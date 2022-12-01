Restaurant header imageView gallery

Infinity Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

474 Lowell Street

Peabody, MA 01960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Build Your Own

Small

$12.00

Regular 10" build your own pizza with two toppings

Large

$14.00

Speciality

The Scully

$14.00+

Barbecue, Chicken, and Cheese

Buffalo

$13.00+

Margherita

$13.00+

Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, Garlic and Basil

Meatlovers

$15.00+

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Sweet and Spicy

$15.00+

Homemade honey sriracha sauce, grilled chicken ,and black olives

The Bostonian

$14.00+

White sauce (oil based with garlic and herbs), Sausage peppers and onions topped with cheese

The Goat Pizza

$16.00+

Sweet fruit candied sauce bacon, Sweet roasted onion, Grilled Chicken and strawberries, Topped with goat cheese crumbles and balsamic reduction

The Infinity

$16.00+

Veggie

$13.00+

Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Tomatoes, and Black Olives

Slice

Slice

$2.00

Sandwiches

The Test

$15.00

Chefs award winning meatballs with provolone

The Sicilian

$14.00

Imported Italian cold cuts and seasonings with provolone

The Piason

$14.00

Infinity Kitchen's classic chicken parm

The FatBoy

$15.00

Infinity Kitchen's classic steak bomb with peppers, onions, mushroom , salami and cheese

The Poulet

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken tips served with zesty herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

The Cap

$13.00

The Vegan

$13.00

Grilled portobello mushroom with roasted pepper and provolone cheese

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Albacore whit tuns, with lemon zest, tossed with minced celery and red onion

Turkey

$14.00

Thin sliced deli style oven roasted turkey

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Homemade chicken salad, tossed with minced red onion and celery

Infinity's Triple Threat

$13.00

Roast Beef

$15.00

Thin Sliced deli style roast beef

Ham and Cheese

$11.00

Ham and cheese sandwich

Fresh Salads

Garden

$10.00

`Bed of lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppercorns, bell peppers, kalamata olives

Goat Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, candied nuts, fresh berries and goat cheese crumbles served with raspberry balsamic dressing

Caeser

$10.00

Romaine, fresh grated parmesan, homemade garlic bread croutons

Sides

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

Chicken fingers

$12.00

Chicken fingers

Fried Dough

$9.00

Freshly Fried Dough

French Fries

$8.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

Grilled Chicken for Salad

$4.50

Feta

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Water

Poland Spring

$2.00

Soda

Boylens

$2.75

Culture Pop

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Tea/Lemonade

Dells Lemonade

$2.50

Joes Tea

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in or order online and enjoy!

Location

474 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peabody

La Siesta Restaurante - Peabody
orange star4.7 • 1,281
3 Main Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Marcos Pizzeria Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,079
47 Newbury St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Brodie's Pub Peabody
orange star4.5 • 346
10 1/2 Lowell St. Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
orange star4.6 • 307
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Paddy Kellys - 154 Washington St
orange star4.6 • 234
154 Washington St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Big Pig Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 227
108 Newbury St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peabody
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston