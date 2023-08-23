Signature Bowls & Smoothies

Berry Basic Bowl

Berry Basic Bowl

$11.00+

A perfect intro to açaí bowls. Blend: Acai, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, banana, date puree, almond mylk Toppings: Granola, banana, blueberry

Berry Basic Smoothie

Berry Basic Smoothie

$10.00+

A perfect intro to açaí bowls. Blend: Acai, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, banana, date puree, almond mylk

Mango Berry Bowl

Mango Berry Bowl

$11.00+

Our beloved classic dragon fruit bowl. Blend: Pitaya, mango, strawberry, banana, date puree, coconut mylk Toppings: Granola, mango, strawberry, dragon drizzle

Mango Berry Smoothie

Mango Berry Smoothie

$10.00+

Our beloved classic dragon fruit bowl. Blend: Pitaya, mango, strawberry, banana, date puree, coconut mylk Finishes: Dragon fruit drizzle

PB & J Bowl

PB & J Bowl

$11.00+

Even better than the sandwich. Blend: Acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, date puree, almond mylk Toppings: Granola, strawberry, blueberry, peanut butter drizzle

PB & J Smoothie

PB & J Smoothie

$10.00+

Even better than the sandwich. Blend: Acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, date puree, almond mylk Finishes: Peanut butter drizzle

Chocolate Majesty Bowl

Chocolate Majesty Bowl

$11.00+

Chocolate lover's dream. Blend: Pitaya, banana, cacao, date puree, almond mylk Toppings: Granola, banana, cacao drizzle, chocolate chips

Chocolate Majesty Smoothie

Chocolate Majesty Smoothie

$10.00+

Chocolate lover's dream. Blend: Pitaya, banana, cacao, date puree, almond mylk Finishes: Cacao drizzle

Ocean Breeze Bowl

Ocean Breeze Bowl

$11.00+

Like lounging in a hammock on a tropical island. Blend: Pineapple, banana, blue spirulina, coconut mylk Toppings: Granola, pineapple, banana, coconut chips, coconut whip

Ocean Breeze Smoothie

Ocean Breeze Smoothie

$10.00+

Like lounging in a hammock on an island. Blend: Pineapple, banana, blue spirulina, coconut mylk Finishes: Blue spirulina, coconut whip

Tropical Love Bowl

Tropical Love Bowl

$11.00+

Vibrant pink pitaya paradise. Blend: Pitaya, mango, pineapple, date puree, coconut mylk Toppings: Granola, mango, pineapple, coconut flakes, coconut whip

Tropical Love Smoothie

Tropical Love Smoothie

$10.00+

Vibrant pink pitaya paradise. Blend: Pitaya, mango, pineapple, date puree, coconut mylk Finishes: Coconut flakes, coconut whip

Specialty Blends

The Morning Mix Smoothie

The Morning Mix Smoothie

$10.00+

Caffeinated Fuel. A potent elixir featuring our overnight cold brew coffee, protein powder, almond butter, banana, dates, oat mylk, and finished with almond butter & cacao drizzles - it's sure to get you going!

Maca Magic Smoothie

Maca Magic Smoothie

$10.00+

Stress and Anxiety Relief. Looking for peace of mind? This combination of maca, mango, bananas, spinach, almond mylk and dates finished with a coconut whip and coconut flakes will leave you feeling serene. We also heard it increases libido, but we'll let you decide that for yourself.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.00+

Healthy. Delicious. Kid-friendly! Also a budget-friendly option. We're going to assume you're a "cheese pizza" kind of person, or a parent ordering this for your toddler. Or maybe you're just a kid at heart. We get it. Try the "Cosmic Look" for an added flair with blue spirulina powder and our dragon fruit drizzle!

Cherry Mango Tango Smoothie (Seasonal)

$10.00+

Pure. Tangy. Refreshing! Fresh blended cherry, mango, and 100% pure tangerine juice. Sweetened with local dates.

Protein Shakes

Greens & Protein Shake

Greens & Protein Shake

$10.00+

Wanna get jacked, bro? Packed with the highest grade protein powder, spinach, and moringa (nature's multivitamin), this smoothie will satisfy any post workout craving.

Chocolate PB Protein Shake

Chocolate PB Protein Shake

$10.00+

If you hit the gym, hit this after. Loaded with peanut butter, high-grade chocolate plant protein, bananas, dates, cacao drizzle, and no B.S.

Crafted Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Overnight-brewed in-house, this hazelnut caffeinated drink will perk you up in no time. Optional sweetener and flavor add-ins.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Ceremonial-grade matcha with oat mylk & the perfect splash of agave

Watermelon Slushie

Watermelon Slushie

$8.00

With hints of mint, lime, and agave. 20oz (Large) size only.

Pink Dragon Lemonade

Pink Dragon Lemonade

$5.00+

Sweet, refreshing, unique. Our most popular drink blends pink dragon fruit with house-made lemonade.

Brewed Black Tea

Brewed Black Tea

$4.00+

Hits the spot on a warm day or cool afternoon. We make it ourselves. Add agave for sweetness or lemon for that extra zing.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

The perfect mix of our Pink Dragon Lemonade and house-brewed Black Tea. Pay homage to the golfing great.

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00

It's water. You're thirsty. You need it. What more can we say?

Chery Limeade

$5.00+

A refreshing summer drink! Made with organic cherries, organic fresh-squeezed lime-juice, and organic agave to add some natural sweetness to balance it all out.

Eats

Avocado Toast - Plain

Avocado Toast - Plain

$6.00+

Loaded avocado mash topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Avocado Toast - Mango Coconut

Avocado Toast - Mango Coconut

$6.00+
Banana Nut Butter Toast

Banana Nut Butter Toast

$6.00+

Comes standard with peanut butter, bananas, house-made cacao drizzle (contains almond), and a shake of cinnamon

Granola (Side)

$1.50