InFruition

review star

No reviews yet

901 North 1st Street

Suite 101

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Order Again

Popular Items

Cookie Dough Cup

Signature Bowls & Smoothies

Berry Basic

A perfect intro to açaí bowls. Blend: Acai, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, banana, date puree, almond mylk Toppings: Granola, banana, blueberry

Mango Berry

Our beloved classic dragon fruit bowl. Blend: Pitaya, mango, strawberry, banana, date puree, coconut mylk Toppings: Granola, mango, strawberry, dragon drizz

PB & J

Better than the sandwich. Blend: Acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, date puree, almond mylk Toppings: Granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, peanut butter drizzle

Chocolate Majesty

Chocolate lover's dream. Blend: Pitaya, banana, cacao, date puree, almond mylk Toppings: Granola, banana, cacao drizzle, chocolate chips

Ocean Breeze

Like lounging on a hammock with a pineapple cup. Blend: Pineapple, banana, blue spirulina, date puree, coconut mylk Toppings: Granola, banana, strawberry, coconut chips, coconut whip

Tropical Love

Pink pitaya paradise. Blend: Pitaya, mango, pineapple, date puree, coconut mylk Toppings: Granola, banana, kiwi, coconut flakes, coconut whip

Focused Blends

Greens & Protein Smoothie

$10.00+

Wanna get jacked, bro? Packed with the highest grade protein powder, spinach, and moringa (nature's multivitamin), this smoothie will satisfy any post workout craving.

Morning Mix Smoothie

$10.00+

Caffeinated Fuel. A potent elixer featuring our overnight cold brew coffee, protein powder, almond butter, banana, dates, oat mylk, and finished with almond butter & cacao drizzles - it's sure to get you going!

Maca Magic Smoothie

$10.00+

Stress and Anxiety Relief. Looking for peace of mind? This combination of maca, mango, bananas, spinach, almond mylk and dates topped with a coconut whip will leave you feeling serene. We also heard it increases libido, but we'll let you decide that for yourself.

Cosmic Cake Smoothie

$10.00+

Something to share on IG. All of our edible art is worthy of the 'Gram, but this will have everyone asking "what the heck is that!?" Yes, it tastes as good as it looks. Like the best cake batter, ever.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.00+

Simplicity or "Something for my kid". We're going to assume you're a "cheese pizza" kind of person, or a parent ordering this for your toddler. Or maybe you're just a kid at heart. We get it. It's healthy, it's delicious, and it's darn simple.

Mylkshakes

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Mylkshake

$10.00

Reese's ain't got nothin' on this.

Salted Caramel Mylkshake

$10.00

Rich & fancy AF.

Mint Chocolate Chip Mylkshake

$10.00

Better than the ice cream.

Drinks

Pink Dragon Lemonade

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Brewed Black Tea

$4.00+

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Coconut Water

$5.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Iced Chai Latte (Seasonal)

$6.00+

Hot Matcha Latte

$6.00

Oat Mylk Hot Cocoa (Seasonal)

$5.00

Hot Chai Latte (Seasonal)

$6.00

Eats

Cookie Dough Cup

$4.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00+

Banana Nut Toast

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Pure Nourishment. Intentionally-Crafted Acai Bowls, Smoothies, Drinks, and Eats.

901 North 1st Street, Suite 101, Phoenix, AZ 85004

