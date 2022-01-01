  • Home
  • /
  • Vienna
  • /
  • INGLE KOREAN STEAKHOUSE - 8369 - a Leesburg Pike
Restaurant header imageView gallery

INGLE KOREAN STEAKHOUSE 8369 - a Leesburg Pike

review star

No reviews yet

8369 - a Leesburg Pike

Vienna, VA 22182

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cuts of the day

Cuts of the day

$55.00

Savory Meals

Mak-Guksu

Sundubu Jjigae

Doenjang Jjigae

Desserts

Milk Icecream

Organic local ice cream with rich and clean milk flavor

Coffee

Rishi Organic Tea

Appetizers

Steak Tartare

Seafood Salad

Scallop & Uni

$3.00

Steamed Mussels

Japchae

Oysters

Cuts of the day

Cuts of the day

$79.00

Savory Meals

Sundubu Jjigae

Doenjang Jjigae

Mak-Guksu

Desserts

Coffee

Milk Icecream

Organic local ice cream with rich and clean milk flavor

Rishi Organic Tea

Water

San Pellegrino

$10.00

Signature Cocktail

Gardener

$15.00

East Sea

$15.00

St. Germain Highball

$15.00

Passion 5

$15.00

Open Sesame

$15.00

Burnt 52

$15.00

Midnight Diner

$15.00

Classic Cocktail

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bee's Knee

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark & Stormy

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Whisky Sour

$15.00

Zero ABV

Pineapple Perilla-ade

$13.00

Yuzunade

$13.00

Sparkling

Gancia (Prosecco) G

$11.00

Le Mensil (BdB) G

$58.00

White

Dr. Loosen (Riesling) G

$16.00

Dashwood (Sauvignon Blanc) G

$13.00

Neyers (Chardonnay) G

$18.00

Red

Four Graces (Pinot Noir) G

$16.00

Volpaia (Sangiovese) G

$17.00

Tenuta di Arceno (Merlot) G

$20.00

Buehler (Cabernet Sauvignon) G

$23.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.00

Zero Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Beer

Kloud

$7.00

Koshihikari Echigo

$12.00

Soju

Jinro is Back

$18.00

Whisky/Rye/Irish

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Jameson

$13.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Scotch/Japanese

Balvenie Doublewood 12

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Macallan 15

$52.00

Macallan Double Cask 12

$22.00

Tenjaku

$14.00

Yamazaki 12

$55.00

Vodka

Effen Blood Orange

$11.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Kettle One

$13.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Hendricks

$14.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Nikka Coffey

$13.00

Roku

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$15.00

Castillo Silver

$9.00

Diplomatico Planas Rum

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Silver

$16.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

El Jimador Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Teremana Silver

$12.00

Mezcal

Illegal Joven

$14.00

Brandy

Hennesy VS

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale Korean dining featuring only the best cut of steak

Location

8369 - a Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capo Deli Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
8359 Leesburg Pike Ste B Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Tasty Kabob Tyson
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Boro Place Mc Lean, VA 22101
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
8357 Leesburg Pike, Suite A Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2070 Chain Bridge Road Tysons, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Cafe - Breakfast on the Blvd - Cisco's Birds & Burgers - Miko's Steaks & Melts
orange starNo Reviews
8180 Greensboro Drive West Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2001 International Drive #1856G Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vienna

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Vienna
orange star4.7 • 5,677
160 Maple Ave. W Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
NOSTOS GREEK RESTAURANT
orange star4.7 • 4,716
8100 Boone Blvd Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Plaka Grill - Vienna
orange star4.8 • 4,547
110 Lawyers Rd NW Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Roll Play Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Roll Play - Tysons Corner
orange star4.6 • 3,985
8150 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Tysons Corner
orange star4.6 • 3,655
8399 Leesburg Pike Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vienna
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston