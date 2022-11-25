Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Ingo’s Tasty Diner

658 Reviews

$$

1213 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Specials.

Weekly and Daily Bundles. Keep a watch, they change regularly!

Rotisserie Chicken Dinner

$49.00Out of stock

rotisserie chicken, potato yanks & market veggies

Prime Rib Dinner

$69.00Out of stock

English cut prime rib, potato yanks & market veggies

Pot Pies.

Get comfy at home with classic pot pies. We can either bake it for you or you can bake it at home!

Short Rib & Stout Pot Pie

$24.00Out of stock

Braised short rib, local oatmeal stout, root vegetables, onion gravy. If you would like you can take home and bake later, we will provide the instructions!.

Vegetable Pot Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, spring peas, leeks, vegan dashi. If you would like you can take home and bake later, we will provide the instructions!

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Carrot, spring peas, onion, celery, bechamel. If you would like you can take home and bake later, we will provide the instructions!

Wholesale Wine Shop!.

Our cost +$5

Purple Hands 'Lone Oak Ranch'

$26.00

Domaine Sylvain Bailly Sancerre

$25.00

Belle Pente Pinot Noir

$24.00

Turley Juvenile Zinfadel

$22.00

Mossback Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

LGO Red Blend

$13.00

LGO Rose

$13.00

LGO Private Label Chardonnay

$13.00

LGO Private Label Sparkling

$19.00

Cocktails and Beer Growlers.

Batched cocktails and bottles of wine to go.

2 Liter Grolwers

$25.00

LGO Margarita

$22.00

100% blue agave, fresh lime

Ingo's Greyhound

$24.00

Ford's gin, ruby red, lemon, mint

Thunderbird

$32.00

High West Rye, bergamot, sweet vermouth

Bourbon Old Fashioned

$32.00

house bitters, hand cut ice

1 Liter Growlers

$15.00

Mountain Valley Still

$5.00

Starters.

Misfit Mac + Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

gluten free, green chili

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Marcona almonds, baked goat cheese

Focaccia Small

$11.00

Focaccia Large

$19.00

Colcannon Potatoes

$6.00

Mezze Dips

$13.00

House Olives And Feta

$7.00

Garnet Yams

$14.00

Heirloom Tomato And Peaches

$16.00

French Fries

$8.00

Yanks

$8.00

Salads.

Radicchio Salad

$16.00

Castelvetrano, pistachio, citrus, mahon, avocado vinaigrette

Club Salad

$18.00

Rotisserie chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, dates, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette

Entrees.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

local heritage breed pork, fries

Prime Rib French Dip

$24.00

LGO Reserve prime rib, aioli, jus

Rotisserie Chicken

$26.00Out of stock

roasted carrots, pearl onions, braised kale

Wilshire Turkey Dip

$18.00

English Cut Prime Rib Au Jus

$32.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

cashew cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche

Steak Frites Au Poivre

$34.00

fries, arugula salad

Pan Roasted Scottish Salmon

$32.00Out of stock

Dessert.

Grateful Spoon Gelato Pint

$9.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markToilets
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

FULLY LICENSED, CREATING CLEAN MODERN FOOD & COCKTAILS HOUSED IN A HISTORIC DINER SPACE.

Website

Location

1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Directions

