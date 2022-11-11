Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Salad

Ingo's Tasty Food Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia

1,475 Reviews

$$

4502 N. 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Cocktails To-Go

Ingo's Signature Cocktails

16oz Greyhound Frozen To-Go

$9.00

16oz Greyhound Rocks To-Go

$22.00

32oz Greyhound Rocks To-Go

$40.00

32oz Lavender Lemonade To-Go

$40.00

Ingos Fresh Shattered Potato Chips

Shattered Potato Chips

Shattered Potato Chips

$4.90

fresh shattered potato chips, sea salt, cracked pepper with lebni and homemade lacto fermented hot sauce.

Toni's Deviled Eggs

German mustard, goat cheese, pickled beet

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Salads and Yummy Grains

All salad are made to order each time, with the freshest ingredients possible
Ingo's Chopped Chef's Salad

Ingo's Chopped Chef's Salad

$10.50

Romaine, Arizona dates, white beans, avocado, cheese, almonds

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$10.50

Sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon, red peppers, manchego, fresh parmesan

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

$10.75

sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, pepitas and sesaeme seeds, feta, soft boiled egg

Orange & Fennel Salad

Orange & Fennel Salad

$10.50

Spinach, arugula, fennel, orange, avocado, goat cheese, almonds, gastrique onions

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.75

grass fed beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.25

grass fed beef, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle. All burgers cooked medium unless otherwise specified.

Paris Burger

Paris Burger

$10.25

grass fed beef, apple bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, dill pickle. All burgers cooked medium unless otherwise specified.

Farmer's Daughter

Farmer's Daughter

$10.25

grass fed beef, dijonnaise, fol epi cheese, sauerkraut. All burgers cooked medium unless otherwise specified.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Cashews, poblano peppers, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house made vegan cashew cheese - spicy! - Vegetarian

Shattered Potato Chips

Shattered Potato Chips

$4.90

fresh shattered potato chips, sea salt, cracked pepper with lebni and homemade lacto fermented hot sauce.

Tasty Sandwiches & More

All sandwiches served on fresh brioche poppy seed buns delivered daily and made with love!
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Cashews, poblano peppers, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house made vegan cashew cheese - spicy! - Vegetarian

Crispy Chicken Sammy

Crispy Chicken Sammy

$10.25

100% all natural chicken breast, dill pickle, spicy aioli, apple

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$12.50

Crispy loup de mer, shattered chips, tartar sauce

White Fish Club Sandwich

White Fish Club Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Troubadour Egg Sandwich

Troubadour Egg Sandwich

$9.50

english muffin, arugula, fol epi, avocado, our hot sauce.

Shattered Potato Chips

Shattered Potato Chips

$4.90

fresh shattered potato chips, sea salt, cracked pepper with lebni and homemade lacto fermented hot sauce.

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.75

Kid Hamburger

$9.25

A la carte

Black Bean Burger Patty

Black Bean Burger Patty

$4.00

100% vegan

Fish Crispy

Fish Crispy

$8.00

Fresh Mediterranean Loup De Mer

Fish Grilled

Fish Grilled

$8.00

Fresh Mediterranean Loup De Mer

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$5.00

100% all natural chicken breast

Grass-Fed Burger Patty

Grass-Fed Burger Patty

$6.00

100% domestic grass fed and grass finished beef

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

100% all natural chicken breast

Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue Sauce

$0.50
Cashew Cheese

Cashew Cheese

$0.50
Champagne Vinaigrette

Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.50
Dijonnaise Dressing

Dijonnaise Dressing

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25
Lacto Fermented Hot Sauce

Lacto Fermented Hot Sauce

$0.50

fermented in house from fresh jalapenos

Lebni

Lebni

$0.50

greek yogurt, olive oil, zataar, garlic

LGO Vinaigrette

LGO Vinaigrette

$0.50
Russian Dressing

Russian Dressing

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Black Tea Small (24oz)

$2.75

Black Tea Large (32oz)

$4.00

Green Tea Small (24oz)

$2.75

Green Tea Large (32oz)

$4.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.25

Lemonade Small (24oz)

$2.75

Lemonade Large (32oz)

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

AP Black Tea Small (24oz)

$3.00

AP Black Tea Large (32oz)

$4.00

AP Green Tea Small (24oz)

$3.00

AP Green Tea Large (32oz)

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Opies

baked all day- all natural- all fruit hand pies- made with love

Opies

$3.50

baked all day- all natural- all fruit hand pies- made with love

Add Utensils

All utensils served upon request.

Silverware/Napkin Set for One

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Un-compromised quality, delivered fast.

Website

Location

4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018

Directions

Gallery
Ingo's Tasty Food image
Ingo's Tasty Food image
Ingo's Tasty Food image
Ingo's Tasty Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vecina
orange star4.5 • 158
3433 N 56th St Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Tap & Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 2,396
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Citizen Public House
orange starNo Reviews
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
111 E Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Zookz - Uptown Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Indian Delhi Palace
orange star4.1 • 2,470
5104 East Mcdowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85008
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore
orange star4.6 • 2,448
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Los Dos Molinos Uptown
orange star4.4 • 2,226
1044 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 018 Crown
orange star4.8 • 1,815
5813 N. 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Biltmore
orange star4.3 • 1,165
2398 E Camelback Rd #101 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,163
3134 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston