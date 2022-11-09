Restaurant header imageView gallery

INI Ristorante INI Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

16129 Brookhurst St

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Mocktails

Yuzu Peach

Yuzu Peach

$7.00

Dragonfruit Lychee

$7.00

Coffee/Tea

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$6.00
Pineapple Green Tea

Pineapple Green Tea

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

An eclectic take on Italian fare with Japanese influence.

Location

16129 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
16185 BROOKHURST ST FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Happy Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
9430 Warner Avenue Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.) - 9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
orange starNo Reviews
9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Kensho
orange starNo Reviews
6511-16513 magnolia st Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fountain Valley

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
orange star4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0254 - Fountain Valley
orange star4.5 • 910
11045 Warner Ave. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Sizzler - Fountain Valley
orange star4.0 • 825
16275 Harbor Blvd Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 559
18976 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston