A map showing the location of Inizio Dilworth 2230 Park Road Suite 101View gallery

Inizio Dilworth 2230 Park Road Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

2230 Park Road Suite 101

Charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
PISTACCHIO
ARUGULA

Pizze Tradizionali (Red Sauce)

Small MARGHERITA

$14.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

Small DIAVOLA

$17.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small RAFFAELE

$17.00

Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino

Small NAPOLETANA

$16.50

Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

Small MARINARA

$11.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)

Small CAPRICCIOSA

$16.50

Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small KIDS MARGHERITA

$12.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small Vodka Pizza

$17.00

MARGHERITA

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

DIAVOLA

$24.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

RAFFAELE

$24.00

Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino

NAPOLETANA

$23.50

Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

MARINARA

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)

CAPRICCIOSA

$23.50

Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella

KIDS MARGHERITA

$18.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Vodka Pizza

$24.00

Pizze Speciali (No Red Sauce)

Small PISTACCHIO

$17.00

Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios

Small CAVOLETTI

$16.50

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Fior De Latte, Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small BIANCA

$15.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Ricotta, Basil, Garlic, Pecorino

Small LUIGI

$16.50

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage

Small GIARDINO

$16.00

Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic

Small MARIA

$17.00

Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino

Small Carbonara

$17.00

PISTACCHIO

$24.00

Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios

CAVOLETTI

$23.50

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Fior De Latte, Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella

BIANCA

$22.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Ricotta, Basil, Garlic, Pecorino

LUIGI

$23.50

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage

GIARDINO

$23.00

Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic

MARIA

$24.00

Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino

Carbonara

$24.00

Insalata

ARUGULA

$9.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

CAESAR

$9.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$12.00

Romaine and Arugula Blend, Salami, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, House Vinaigrette

CAPRESE

$11.00

Arugula, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Sea Salt, Balsamic Glaze

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.00

Pistachio Cannoli

$5.00

Plain Cannoli

$4.50

Lemon Cannoli

$5.00

Apple Crumb Cannoli

$5.00

Retail

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Side Pesto

$4.00

Small Dough Ball

$3.00

Large Dough Ball

$4.00

Small Salad Bread

$4.99

Large Salad Bread

$6.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce

$8.50

Small Veggie

$2.00

Large Veggie

$3.50

Small Meat

$3.00

Large Meat

$4.00

Quart Salad Dressing

$10.50

Soft Drinks

Coke Regular 20 oz

$2.49

Coke Diet 20 oz

$2.49

Dr Pepper Regular 20 oz

$2.49

Dr Pepper Diet 20 oz

$2.49

Sprite Regular 20 oz

$2.49

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.49

San Pellegrino – Limonata

$2.79

San Pellegrino – Aranciata

$2.79

San Pellegrino – Aranciata Rossa

$2.79

San Pellegrino Sparkling water 750ml

$3.49

Aqua Pana 750ml

$3.99

Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

TumE Yum Juice

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2230 Park Road Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Brothers Juice-Dilworth - 2230 Park Road, Unit 103
orange starNo Reviews
2230 PARK ROAD, UNIT 103 Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Ru Sans
orange starNo Reviews
2440 Park Rd. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Yafo Kitchen - East Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1231 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Southbound - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
2433 south boulevard charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
The Wine Loft - Southend
orange star3.8 • 365
2201 South Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Yuntanikkei
orange starNo Reviews
2201 South Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston