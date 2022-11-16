  • Home
  • /
  • Huntersville
  • /
  • Inizio Huntersville - 16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway Suite E-1
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inizio Huntersville 16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway Suite E-1

review star

No reviews yet

16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway Suite E-1

Huntersville, NC 28078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
Small MARGHERITA
RAFFAELE

Pizze Tradizionali (Red Sauce)

Small MARGHERITA

$14.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

Small DIAVOLA

$17.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small RAFFAELE

$17.00

Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino

Small NAPOLETANA

$16.50

Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

Small MARINARA

$11.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)

Small CAPRICCIOSA

$16.50

Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small KIDS MARGHERITA

$13.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

MARGHERITA

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

DIAVOLA

$24.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

RAFFAELE

$24.00

Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino

NAPOLETANA

$23.50

Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

MARINARA

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)

CAPRICCIOSA

$23.50

Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella

KIDS MARGHERITA

$19.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Pizze Speciali (No Red Sauce)

Small PISTACCHIO

$17.00

Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios

Small CAVOLETTI

$16.50

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Fior De Latte, Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small BIANCA

$15.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Ricotta, Basil, Garlic, Pecorino

Small LUIGI

$16.50

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage

Small GIARDINO

$16.00

Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic

Small MARIA

$17.00

Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino

Small Pumpkin

$15.00

Small Carbonara

$17.00

PISTACCHIO

$24.00

Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios

CAVOLETTI

$23.50

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Fior De Latte, Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella

BIANCA

$22.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Ricotta, Basil, Garlic, Pecorino

LUIGI

$23.50

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage

GIARDINO

$23.00

Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic

MARIA

$24.00

Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino

PUMPKIN

$22.00

CARBONARA

$24.00

Insalata

ARUGULA

$9.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

CAESAR (temporary price adjustment due to market)

$12.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

ITALIAN CHOPPED (temporary price adjustment due to market)

$12.00

Romaine and Arugula Blend, Salami, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, House Vinaigrette

CAPRESE

$11.00

Arugula, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Sea Salt, Balsamic Glaze

Antipasto Salad (temporary price adjustment due to market)

$16.00

Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.00

Pistachio Cannoli

$5.00

Plain Cannoli

$4.50

Lemon Cannoli

$5.00

Pumpkin Cannoli

$5.00

Retail

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Side Pesto

$4.00

Small Dough Ball

$3.00

Large Dough Ball

$4.00

Small Salad Bread

$4.99

Large Salad Bread

$6.99

Small Veggie

$2.00

Large Veggie

$3.00

Small Meat

$2.25

Large Meat

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway Suite E-1, Huntersville, NC 28078

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Midwood Smokehouse Birkdale Village
orange starNo Reviews
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103 Huntersville, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville
orange star4.9 • 45
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Piper's Tavern at Lake Norman - 17044 Kenton Drive
orange starNo Reviews
17044 Kenton Drive Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Waterman Fishbar Lake Norman
orange starNo Reviews
9615 Bailey Rd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
Joy Coffee Company, LLC - 15228 Waterfront Dr
orange starNo Reviews
15228 Waterfront Drive Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Azucar! - 15906 Old Statesville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
15906 Old Statesville Rd huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntersville

Uncle Maddio’s - Huntersville, NC
orange star4.7 • 3,097
10109 Northcross Center Ct Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Charlotte-Lake Norman NC
orange star4.8 • 826
16625 Statesville Rd Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Birkdale Landing
orange star4.1 • 345
16623 Birkdale Commons Parkway Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville
orange star4.9 • 45
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Summit Coffee Co. - Birkdale
orange star4.5 • 13
16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntersville
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston