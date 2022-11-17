Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inizio Pizza 10620 Providence Road Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

10620 Providence Road Suite A

Charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
PISTACHIO
RAFFAELE

Pizze Tradizionali (Red Sauce)

Small MARGHERITA

$14.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

Small DIAVOLA

$17.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small RAFFAELE

$17.00

Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small NAPOLETANA

$16.50

Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

Small MARINARA

$11.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)

Small CAPRICCIOSA

$16.50

Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small Cheese

$13.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

MARGHERITA

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino

DIAVOLA

$24.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

RAFFAELE

$24.00

Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

NAPOLETANA

$23.50

Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

MARINARA

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)

CAPRICCIOSA

$23.50

Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella

CHEESE

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Pizze Speciali (No Red Sauce)

Small PISTACHIO

$17.00

Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios

Small CAVOLETTI

$16.50

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Dry Mozzarella , Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small BIANCA

$15.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Dry Mozzarella , Ricotta, Basil, Pecorino

Small LUIGI

$16.50

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small FILETTI

$14.00

Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

Small GIARDINO

$16.00

Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella

Small MARIA

$17.00

Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino

Small Crema di Zucca

$15.00

Pumpkin Cream Sauce, Ricotta, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, Dry Mozzarella, Pecorino

Small Carbonara

$17.00

Mornay Sauce, Pancetta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino, Egg, Parsley

PISTACHIO

$24.00

Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella,Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios

CAVOLETTI

$23.50

Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Dry Mozzarella , Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella

BIANCA

$22.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Dry Mozzarella , Ricotta, Basil, Pecorino

LUIGI

$23.50

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage, Buffalo Mozzarella

FILETTI

$20.00

Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

GIARDINO

$23.00

Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Pomodorini, Buffalo Mozzarella

MARIA

$24.00

Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino

CREMA DI ZUCCA

$22.00

Pumpkin Cream Sauce, Ricotta, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, Dry Mozzarella, Pecorino

CARBONARA

$24.00

Mornay Sauce, Pancetta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino, Egg, Parsley

Build Your Own Pizza

Small BYO

$13.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Large BYO

$19.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino

Insalata

ARUGULA

$9.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

CAESAR ** Temporary price adjustment due to market**

$12.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

ITALIAN CHOPPED **Temporary price adjustent due to market**

$15.00

Romaine and Arugula Blend, Salami, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, House Vinaigrette

CAPRESE

$11.00

Arugula, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Sea Salt, Balsamic Glaze

ANTIPASTO **Temporary price adjustment due to market**

$16.00

Cannoli

Plain Cannoli

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.00

Lemon Cannoli

$5.00

Pistachio Cannoli

$5.00

Pumpkin Cannoli

$5.00

Retail

Small Dough Ball

$2.00

Large Dough Ball

$3.00

Small Salad Bread

$3.99

Large Salad Bread

$5.99

Tshirt

$28.00

Hat

$28.00

Small Side Pesto

$3.00

Large Side Pesto

$4.00

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Items

Small Side

Large Side

Soft Drinks

Coke Regular 20 oz

$2.49

Coke Diet 20 oz

$2.49

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.49

Dr Pepper Regular 20 oz

$2.49

Dr Pepper Diet 20 oz

$2.49

Dr. Pepper Zero 20 oz

$2.49

Sprite Regular 20 oz

$2.49

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.49

Ginger Ale 20 oz

$2.49

San Pellegrino – Limonata

$2.79

San Pellegrino – Aranciata

$2.79

San Pellegrino – Aranciata Rossa

$2.79

San Pellegrino Sparkling water 750ml

$4.99

Aqua Pana 750ml

$3.99Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.50

San Pellegrino Pomogranite

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

True Neapolitan Pizza

Location

10620 Providence Road Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagel Boys CLT
orange starNo Reviews
7107 Waverly Walk Ave Suite A2 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
CO - Waverly
orange starNo Reviews
7416 Waverly Walk Ave suite h-4 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
No Joke Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
8133 Ardrey Kell Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
orange starNo Reviews
7930 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Green Brothers Juice- Piper Glen - 6432 Rea Road Suite, A-2
orange starNo Reviews
6432 Rea Road Suite, A-2 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
TRUE Crafted Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,702
7828 Rea Road Suite F Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston