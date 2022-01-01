  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • ink! Coffee at Cherry Creek Mall - 3000 East 1st Avenue Store K100
Restaurant header imageView gallery

ink! Coffee at Cherry Creek Mall 3000 East 1st Avenue Store K100

review star

No reviews yet

3000 East 1st Avenue Store K100

Denver, CO 80206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SMALL

Small Adrenaline Junkie

$4.00

Drip coffee with an espresso shot

Small Americano

$3.80

Small Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Half drip coffee & half steamed milk

Small Cappuccino

$4.60

Small Coffee

$3.05

Small Espresso

$3.80

Small Hot Chai

$4.60

Small Hot Chocolate

$4.60

Small Hot Tea

$3.25

Small Latte

$4.95

Small Mocha

$5.25

Small White Mocha

$5.25

MEDIUM

Medium Adrenaline Junkie

$4.03

Drip coffee with an espresso shot

Medium Americano

$4.35

Medium Cafe Au Lait

$4.30

Half drip coffee & half steamed milk

Medium Cappuccino

$5.25

Medium Coffee

$3.30

Medium Espresso

$4.35

Medium Hot Chai

$5.25

Medium Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Medium Hot Tea

$3.85

Medium Latte

$5.50

Medium Mocha

$6.20

Medium White Mocha

$6.20

LARGE

Large Adrenaline Junkie

$4.60

Drip coffee with an espresso shot

Large Americano

$4.90

Large Cafe Au Lait

$4.60

Half drip coffee & half steamed milk

Large Cappuccino

$6.05

Large Coffee

$3.60

Large Espresso

$4.90

Large Hot Chai

$6.05

Large Hot Chocolate

$6.05

Large Hot Tea

$4.45

Large Latte

$6.35

Large Mocha

$6.90

Large White Mocha

$6.90

CRAFT

Cortado

$4.40

Flat White

$4.60

Macchiato

$4.15

Small Matcha Latte

$4.60

Matcha Shot

$2.75

Small Turmeric Latte

$4.60

Medium Matcha Latte

$5.50

Large Matcha Latte

$6.35

Turmeric Shot

$2.75

Joe to Go

$26.50

SMALL

Small Hot Apple Cider

$5.50

Small Hot Avalanche

$5.50

Drip coffee, espresso, white chocolate, and steamed milk

Small Hot Black & White

$5.50

Espresso, white chocolate, dark chocolate, and steamed milk

Small Hot Nutcase

$5.50

Espresso, nutty flavors, and steamed milk

Small Hot White Almond

$5.50

Espresso, almond, white chocolate, and steamed milk

Small Hot White Caramel

$5.50

Espresso, caramel, white choclate, and steamed milk

Small Hot White Chai

$5.50

Hot chai and white chocolate

Small Hot White Coffee

$5.50

ink! Coffee and white chocolate powder

Small Merry Mint Mocha

$5.50

Small Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

MEDIUM

Medium Hot Apple Cider

$6.25

Medium Hot Avalanche

$6.25

Drip coffee, espresso, white chocolate, and steamed milk

Medium Hot Black & White

$6.25

Espresso, white chocolate, dark chocolate, and steamed milk

Medium Hot Nutcase

$6.25

Espresso, nutty flavors, and steamed milk

Medium Hot White Almond

$6.25

Espresso, almond, white chocolate, and steamed milk

Medium Hot White Caramel

$6.25

Espresso, caramel, white choclate, and steamed milk

Medium Hot White Chai

$6.25

Hot chai and white chocolate

Medium Hot White Coffee

$6.25

ink! Coffee and white chocolate powder

Medium Merry Mint Mocha

$6.25

Medium Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

LARGE

Large Hot Apple Cider

$7.10

Large Hot Avalanche

$7.10

Drip coffee, espresso, white chocolate, and steamed milk

Large Hot Black & White

$7.10

Espresso, white chocolate, dark chocolate, and steamed milk

Large Hot Nutcase

$7.10

Espresso, nutty flavors, and steamed milk

Large Hot White Almond

$7.10

Espresso, almond, white chocolate, and steamed milk

Large Hot White Caramel

$7.10

Espresso, caramel, white choclate, and steamed milk

Large Hot White Chai

$7.10

Hot chai and white chocolate

Large Hot White Coffee

$7.10

ink! Coffee and white chocolate powder

Large Merry Mint Mocha

$7.10

Large Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.10

SMALL

Small Fruit Smoothie

$6.25

Real Fruit, white chocolate powder, juice or milk, 1 nutritional, ice

Small B & B

$6.55

Espresso, choclate, banana, skim milk, ice

Small Blended Avalanche

$6.55

Espresso, white chocolate, drip coffee, skim milk, ice

Small Blended Black

$6.25

Espresso, chocolate, skim milk, ice

Small Blended Black & White

$6.25

Espresso, white and dark choclate, skim milk, ice

Small Blended Chai

$6.25

Chai, white chocolate, skim milk, ice

Small Blended Matcha

$6.50

Small Blended Oatchata

$7.30

Small Blended OJ

$6.25

Orange Juice, white chocolate, ice

Small Blended Turmeric

$6.50

Small Blended White

$6.25

Espresso, white chocolate, skim milk, ice

Small Blended White Almond

$6.55

Small Blended White Caramel

$6.55

Espresso, white chocolate, caramel, skim milk, ice

LARGE

Large Fruit Smoothie

$7.35

Real Fruit, white choclate powder, juice or milk, 1 nutritional, ice

Large Blended Avalanche

$7.65

Espresso, white choclate, drip coffee, skim milk, ice

Large B & B

$7.65

Espresso, choclate, banana, skim milk, ice

Large Blended Black

$7.35

Espresso, chocolate, skim milk, ice

Large Blended Black & White

$7.35

Espresso, white and dark choclate, skim milk, ice

Large Blended Chai

$7.35

Chai, white choclate, skim milk, ice

Large Blended Matcha

$7.60

Large Blended Oatchata

$8.45

Large Blended OJ

$7.35

Orange Juice, white chocolate, ice

Large Blended Turmeric

$7.60

Large Blended White

$7.35

Espresso, white chocolate, skim milk, ice

Large Blended White Almond

$7.65

Large Blended White Caramel

$7.65

Espresso, white chocolate, caramel, skim milk, ice

SMALL

Shakerato

$4.90

Small Arnold Palmer

$4.40

Black iced tea and fresh lemonade over ice

Small CO Paintbrush

$4.70

Small Cold Brew

$5.25

Twenty hour Peruvian cold brew over ice

Small Flavored Nitro

$6.40

Small Iced Americano

$3.80

Espresso and water over ice

Small Iced Avalanche

$7.10

Espresso, drip coffee, white choclate, and milk over ice

Small Iced Bhakti Chai

$7.10

Bhakti chai and milk over ice

Small Iced Black & White

$7.10

Espresso, white and dark chocolate and milk over ice

Small Iced Chai

$5.70

Small Iced Coffee

$4.05

Small Iced Espresso

$3.80

Espresso over ice

Small Iced Latte

$5.70

Small Iced Matcha

$5.85

Small Iced Mocha

$6.05

Small Iced Nutcase

$7.10

Espresso, nutty flavors, and milk over ice

Small Iced Oatchata

$5.90

Small Iced Tea

$4.05

Small Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.85

Small Iced White Almond

$7.10

Espresso, almond, white chocolate and milk over ice

Small Iced White Caramel

$7.10

Espresso, caramel, white chocolate and milk over ice

Small Iced White Chai

$7.10

Chai, white chocolate and milk over ice

Small Iced White Coffee

$5.55

Drip coffee and white choclate powder over ice

Small Iced White Mocha

$6.05

Small Kombucha on Tap

$6.40

Small Nitro on Tap

$5.85

Nitrogen infused coffee over ice

LARGE

Large Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Black iced tea and fresh lemonade over ice

Large CO Paintbrush

$5.25

Large Cold Brew

$5.80

Twenty hour Peruvian cold brew over ice

Large Flavored Nitro on Tap

$7.50

Large Iced Americano

$4.90

Espresso and water over ice

Large Iced Avalanche

$7.65

Espresso, drip coffee, white choclate, and milk over ice

Large Iced Bhakti Chai

$7.65

Bhakti chai and milk over ice

Large Iced Black & White

$7.65

Espresso, white and dark chocolate and milk over ice

Large Iced Chai

$6.25

Large Iced Coffee

$4.60

Large Iced Espresso

$4.90

Espresso over ice

Large Iced Latte

$6.25

Large Iced Matcha

$6.40

Large Iced Mocha

$6.60

Large Iced Nutcase

$7.65

Espresso, nutty flavors, and milk over ice

Large Iced Oatchata

$6.50

Large Iced Tea

$4.60

Large Iced Turmeric Latte

$6.40

Large Iced White Caramel

$7.65

Espresso, caramel, white chocolate and milk over ice

Large Iced White Chai

$7.65

Chai, white chocolate and milk over ice

Large Iced White Coffee

$6.10

Drip coffee and white choclate powder over ice

Large Iced White Mocha

$6.60

Large Kombucha on Tap

$7.50

Large Nitro on Tap

$6.95

Nitrogen infused coffee over ice

Large White Almond

$7.65

Espresso, almond, white chocolate and milk over ice

Shakerato

$6.00

Food

Banana

$0.75

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Chocolate

Cinnamon Roll

$6.60

Coffee Cake

$6.05

Croissants

Deep River Kettle Chips

$2.25

Mozzarella Sticks (String Cheese)

$1.50

Nutella Pop Tart

$5.50

O & F Chocolate Zucchini Tea Bread

$4.70

Oatmeal

$4.99

OB Carrot Nut Tea Bread

$4.70

OB Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

OB Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

OB Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$4.70

OB Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50

RX Bar

$4.10

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Scones

$4.35

Spruce Confections Tea Bread

$4.35

Spruce Gluten Free Tea Bread

$4.70

Think Jerky Beef Stick

$2.45

Tom's Chocolate Sun Bar

$4.95

Tom's Sun Bar

$4.40

Torres Herb Chip

$4.40

Torres Manchego Chips

$4.40

Torres Truffle Chip

$4.40

Sandwiches

Curry Chickpea Sandwich

$9.65

Italian Sandwich

$9.65

Portabello Sandwich

$9.65

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$9.65

SW Chicken Sandwich

$9.65

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$9.30

Kale & Farro

$9.30

Quinoa

$9.30

The Med

$9.30

Entrees

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$10.75

CBD Soda

Weller CBD Soda

$6.05

Black Cherry, Tangerine, or Watermelon

Water

Small Eldorado Water

$3.00

Large Eldorado Water

$4.50

San Pelligrino

$3.05

Topo Chico

$3.05

San Pelligrino

$3.05

Box Water

$3.25

Soda

Aswagandha Blackberry

$6.35

Chamomile Lime

$6.35

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Grapefruit Rise

$6.35

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.50

Matcha Yuzu

$6.35

Rowdy Belly

$6.35

Siciliana Blood Orange Soda

$3.60

Siciliana Limonata

$3.60

Sprite Can

$2.00

Strawberry Holy Basil

$6.35

Juice

Simply OJ

$3.60

Simply Lemonade

$3.60

Natalie's OJ

$4.25

Milk

Small Milk

$3.05

Large Milk

$4.25

Small Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$5.20

Organic Milk

$2.75

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Mugs

Classic Tumbler

$23.99

Hydro Flask

$32.95

Hydro Flask H2O Bottle

$44.95

Plastic Summit

$14.99

Stickers

One Sticker

$2.00

3 Stickers for $5

$5.00

Coffee

6610

$18.75

Aspen Reserve

$18.75

Black & Tan

$18.75

Decaf House

$18.75

Espresso

$18.75

Housequake

$18.75

Peruvian

$18.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee. Above all else!

Location

3000 East 1st Avenue Store K100, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

Gallery
Ink! Coffee at Cherry Creek Mall image
Banner pic
Ink! Coffee at Cherry Creek Mall image

Similar restaurants in your area

RONIN CONGRESS PARK
orange star4.5 • 60
1160 Madison St Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
orange star4.6 • 1,721
3504 E 12th Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd
orange star3.8 • 471
845 Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Dae Gee #2 - Colorado Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
827 Colorado Boulevard Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Postino 9CO
orange starNo Reviews
830 Colorado Boulevard Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4340 East 8th Avenue DENVER, CO 80220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston