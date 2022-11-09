Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ink N Ivy 222 S Church St

review star

No reviews yet

222 S Church St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

Popular Items

Blk Chicken Pasta
Caesar Salad
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Appetizers

8 Wings

$14.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Maryland Shrimp

$21.00

Brussel Sprouts App

$9.00

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Lamb Meatballs

$15.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Kale Salad

$10.00

Fourth Ward Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Handhelds

Coffman Chicken Sand

$14.00

Buffalo Chk Sand

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Caesar Chk Wrap

$13.00

Kale Wrap

$12.00

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Ink Cheeseburger

$13.00

Wyatt Burger

$14.00

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$14.00

Goat Cheese burger

$15.00

Entrée

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Blk Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Salmon Fresca

$19.00

Church St Chicken

$18.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Sides

Side Mac & Chz

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Pub Chips

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$6.00

Kid Mac & Chz

$6.00

Brunch

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Breakfast Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Bacon & Chz Omelet

$12.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$3.00

Side White Toast

$3.00

Side Wheat Toast

$3.00

Late Night

Side House Salad

$5.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts App

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Basket Of Fries

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Extras

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon Bits

$2.00

Bacon Strip

$2.00

Blk Pasta Sauce

$3.00

Caramelized onions

$0.75

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Feta Cheese

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Monterey Jack Cheese

$0.75

Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Queso Fresco

$0.75

Roasted Red Peppers

$1.25

Sour Cream

$0.75

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sesame Dressing

$0.75

Barbalo Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

White BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Church St. Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Deserts

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hip choice for an eclectic American menu & custom cocktails in a stylish setting with a patio. Come in and enjoy!

Location

222 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

