FOOD

Appetizer

Huancaina Potatoes

$6.90

Huancaina Yuca

$7.95

Anticucho

$13.95

Chicken Anticuchero

$12.95

Tuna Anticuchero

$16.95

Octupus Anticuchero

$17.95

Shrimp and Calamary

$16.95

Chicken Causa

$11.95

Shrimp Causa

$13.95

Choritos a la chalaca

$13.95

Tuna Tartare

$17.95

Soup

Parihuela

$18.95

Chupe de Camarones

$16.95

Aguadito

$9.95

Tradicional

Frijol con Seco

$15.95

Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Pollo Inka

$19.95

Pescado a la Chorrillana

$14.95

Tacu Tacu con Lomo

$17.95

Tacu Tacu con Mariscos

$16.95

Pescado a lo Macho

$17.95

Sudado de Pescado

$14.95

Jalea de Mariscos

$19.95

Chicharron de Pescado

$16.95

Arroz con Mariscos

$17.95

Aji de Gallina

$13.95

Bistec a lo Pobre

$19.95

Pisco Sour

$11.95

Passion Fruit Sour

$12.95

Chicha Sour

$12.95

Chilcano

$11.95

MachuPicchu

$12.95

Pisco Sunrise

$12.95

Sacsayhuaman

$12.95

Ceviche

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.95

Ceviche de Pescado Inka

$15.95

Ceviche de Pescado Inti

$15.95

Ceviche Mixto

$15.95

Ceviche Mixti Inka

$16.95

Ceviche Mixto Inti

$16.95

Leche de Tigre

$23.95

Chaufa

Chicken Chaufa

$14.95

Beef Chaufa

$16.95

Seafood Chaufa

$16.95

All Three Chaufa

$19.95

Sides

White Rice

$2.95

Black Beans

$2.95

Avocado

$5.95

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Plantains

$4.95

Tostones

$4.95

Fried Yucca

$4.95

House Salad

$4.95

Steam Salad

$5.95

To Share

Ceviche 3 Cremas

$23.95

Piqueo Marino

$34.95

Kids

Shrimp Katzu

$10.95

Linguini al Pesto

$4.95

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Pollo a la Brasa

Whole Chicken

$20.95

1/2 Chicken

$13.95

1/4 Chicken

$8.95

Internacional

Linguine Verde Con Bistec

$17.95

Linguini Huancaina Con Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Linguini Fruti Di Mari

$16.95

Risotto Huancaina con Lomo Saltado

$18.95

Salmon Grill

$18.95

Whole Red Snaper

$28.95

Grill Specials

New York Steak

$19.95

Flat Meat

$17.95

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Passion Fruit Mouse

$6.00

Chocolucma

$6.00

Alfajor

$4.00

Picarones

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Lemon Pie

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Suspiro a la Limeña

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Lunch Special

Inka Monster

$8.00

Chicharron Lunch

$8.00

Today Special

$8.00

DRINKS

Traditional

Pisco Sour

$11.95

Passion Fruit Sour

$12.95

Chicha Sour

$12.95

Chilcano

$11.95

MachuPicchu

$12.95

Pisco Sunrise

$12.95

Sacsayhuaman

$12.95

Cocktail

Mojito

$10.95

Mango Mojito

$11.95

Inka Margarita

$11.95

Organic Margarita

$12.95

Skinny Margarita

$12.95

Long Island

$9.95

Jack and Coke

$9.95

Pina Colada

$10.95

Negroni

$10.95

Manhattan

$11.95

Comopolitan

$11.95

Tom Collins

$12.95

Mai Tai

$12.95

Gin Tonic

$12.95

Old Fashioned

$12.95

Blue Lagoon

$12.95

Beers

$5.00

Shots

Pisco Inka

$9.95

Don Julio

$9.95

Don Julio 1942

$23.95

1800 Reposado

$9.95

Patron

$11.95

Jack Daniels

$8.95

1800 Silver

$7.95

Makers Mark Bourbon

$7.95

Titos Handmade Vodka

$7.95

Soft Drink

Chicha Morada

$4.50

Inka Cola

$3.00

Sodas

$2.00

Sparking Water

$3.00

Juice/Jugos

$4.50

Tea

$2.00

Red Wine

Chento Malbex Bottle

$45.00

Los Vascos Cabernet glass

$7.50

Los Vascos Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Toshi Cabernet Glass

$6.00

Toshi Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Toshi Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Toshi Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Sangria

$6.00

Sangria 2x10

$10.00

White Wine

Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$7.50

Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Toshi Moscato Glass

$7.50

Toshi Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Toshi Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$6.00

Toshi Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Chardonay Glass

$7.50

Chardonay Glass Bottle

$30.00

Beer/Cerveza

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Stela Artois

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Promo 2x8

$8.00

Pilsen

$7.00

Breakfast

Empanadas

Empanada de carne

$5.00

Empanada de pollo

$5.00

Empanada al pestp

$6.00

Sandwich

Sandwich de pollo

$5.00

Club sandwich

$15.00

Gallo pinto with new york

$16.00

Gallo Pinto

$10.00

Chicharron

Chicharron Pork Bely

$13.00

Desayuno Inka

Desayuno Inka

$15.00

Papa Misti

$12.00

Toast and Salad

Tostada Inka

$10.00

Salad coffe and Drink

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Fruit Salad

$10.00

Experesso

$3.00

Americano

$2.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Tea

$3.00